Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Audiobook�in�Business�&�Economics:�When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka�Free�Download Mp3�Online�Streaming Business�ec...
When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka When�"Sully"�Sullenberger's�plane�lost�both�engines�after�takeoff,�the�pilot�calm...
When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka
When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Audiobook in Business & Economics: When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming

7 views

Published on

Audiobook in Business & Economics: When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Free
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Download
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Free Download
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Download Free
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Free Download mp3
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Download Free mp3
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Free Download mp3 Online
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Download Free mp3 Online
When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Audiobook Free Download mp3 Online Streaming

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Audiobook in Business & Economics: When the Pressure's On by Louis S. Csoka Free Download Mp3 Online Streaming

  1. 1. Audiobook�in�Business�&�Economics:�When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka�Free�Download Mp3�Online�Streaming Business�economics�is�a�field�in�applied�economics�which�uses�economic�theory�and�quantitative�methods�to�analyze�business� enterprises�and�the�factors�contributing�to�the�diversity�of�organizational�structures�and�the�relationships�of�firms�with�labour,�capital� and�product�markets. LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka When�"Sully"�Sullenberger's�plane�lost�both�engines�after�takeoff,�the�pilot�calmly�landed�the�disabled�plane�in�the�icy Hudson. When�General�Eisenhower�faced�stormy�weather�on�the�Normandy�coast,�he�patiently�assessed�the�forecast�and picked�an�optimal�time�for�launching�the�D-Day�invasion. When�a�young�Bill�Gates�and�his�nascent�operating�system�were�rejected�by�IBM,�he�didn't�flinch.�His�company would�eventually�take�IBM's�place. How�can�you�also�perform�as�adeptly�under�extreme�duress,�whether�you're�managing�a�crisis,�meeting�tight deadlines,�or�delivering�a�high-stakes�presentation?�More�than�talent,�more�than�education,�even�more�than�bravery, what�you�need�to�excel�is�better�mental�strength. Unlocking�the�secrets�of�winning�athletes�and�elite�military�units,�When�the�Pressure's�On�identifies�the�five�skills they�all�use�to�power�through�stress,�and�offers�you�a�conditioning�program�to�develop�each�one: 1.�Goal�Setting-become�mission-driven,�pinpointing�goals�that�engage�the�heart�and�mind 2.�Adaptive�Thinking-replace�negative�thoughts�with�positive�ones,�and�be�open�to�new�ideas 3.�Stress/Energy�Management-keep�your�cool�no�matter�what,�and�know�how�to�trigger�a�relaxation�response 4.�Attention�Control-maintain�focus�despite�distractions,�from�technology�overload�to�constant�interruptions 5.�Imagery-use�the�creative�side�of�your�brain�to�envision�future�scenarios�and�picture�yourself�reaching�your�goals
  3. 3. When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka
  4. 4. When�the�Pressure's�On�by�Louis�S.�Csoka

×