Key monsters and NPCs from the Curse of the Crimson Throne Adventure Path come alive on your tabletop with the Curse of the Crimson Throne Pawn Collection, featuring more than 100 creature pawns for use with the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game or any tabletop fantasy RPG! Printed on sturdy cardstock, each pawn presents a beautiful full-color image of a monster or NPC from the Curse of the Crimson Throne campaign. The Curse of the Crimson Throne Pawn Collection, together with the creatures and characters from the Pathfinder Pawns: Bestiary Box and NPC Codex Box collections, provides pawns for nearly every Curse of the Crimson Throne encounter. Each cardstock pawn slots into a size-appropriate plastic base from any of the Bestiary Box collections, making the pawns easy to mix with traditional metal or plastic miniatures. With tons of distinct images, the Curse of the Crimson Throne Pawn Collection brings to life the enemies and allies from all six chapters of the Curse of the Crimson Throne Adventure Path.

