Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl ZESTAWY DO DOŚWIADCZEŃ W OFERCIE MOJE BAM...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń po...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń po...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń po...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń po...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl CZUJNIKI NEULOG (828…) Opis produktu: *ró...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl CZUJNIKI NEULOG * Przykładowy eksperyment...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl MIKROSKOP JAJO (356006) Opis produktu: *m...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl MIKROSKOP JAJO (356006) Zalety i korzyści...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DOŚWIADCZENIA Z FUNIVERSITY (830001-83002...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DOŚWIADCZENIA Z FUNIVERSITY Zalety i korz...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl PRACOWNIE PRZYRODY * Prezentujemy i oferu...
Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DZIAŁ MARKETINGU *Agnieszka Skorodzień, t...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

POMOCE DO DOŚWIADCZEŃ W OFERCIE MOJE BAMBINO

28 views

Published on

Pomoce do doświadczeń w ofercie Moje Bambino: https://www.mojebambino.pl/358-edukacja-przyrodnicza

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

POMOCE DO DOŚWIADCZEŃ W OFERCIE MOJE BAMBINO

  1. 1. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl ZESTAWY DO DOŚWIADCZEŃ W OFERCIE MOJE BAMBINO
  2. 2. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń pomiarowych dla szkół podstawowych (145078) Opis produktu: *nowatorski, zaprojektowany w sposób systemowy zestaw pomocy dydaktycznych, *zestaw zapakowany w 2 wygodne walizki o wym. 45 x 35 cm, *licencja na nieograniczoną liczbę stanowisk w szkole (licencja otwarta dla placówki edukacyjnej), *gwarancja: 36 miesięcy. Cena: 5 999,00 PLN
  3. 3. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń pomiarowych dla szkół podstawowych (145078) Opis produktu: *Elementy zestawu: -oprogramowanie do rejestracji, wizualizacji i analizy pomiarów, -mobilny autonomiczny rejestrator danych, -3 czujniki temperatury od -30°C do +120°C, -czujniki: natężenia dźwięku, światła widzialnego, promieniowania, podczerwonego (IR), wilgotności, ciśnienia, pola magnetycznego, siły, -dopplerowski detektor ruchu (nadajnik i odbiornik) i czujnik położenia, -zdalny pilot – trójprzycisk, -zestaw przewodów do podłączenia czujników, -przewód USB do połączenia z komputerem, -zasilacz, -poradniki: dla uczniów i dla nauczycieli.
  4. 4. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń pomiarowych dla szkół podstawowych (145078) Zalety i korzyści produktu: *innowacyjne podejście do nauczania metodą eksperymentu, *autentyczne pomiary i rejestracja danych, *wzrost kompetencji uczniów w zakresie myślenia naukowego i technicznego, *mobilny rejestrator danych umożliwia prowadzenie doświadczeń w sali lekcyjnej jak i poza budynkiem szkoły (mobilna pracownia przyrody), *możliwość analizowania zebranych przez uczniów danych po podłączeniu dowolnego komputera (potrzebny dołączony do Sonda Go dedykowany program).
  5. 5. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl SONDA GO – Innowacyjny zestaw urządzeń pomiarowych dla szkół podstawowych (145078) Zalety i korzyści produktu: *zachęcanie uczniów do samodzielnej analizy, znajdowania prawidłowości, stawiania i weryfikowania hipotez w kolejnych eksperymentach, *zestaw pokazuje realne zastosowanie technologii i jej związek z fizycznym światem, *produkt spełnia zalecenia Ministerstwa Edukacji Narodowej dla pomocy dydaktycznych oraz narzędzi TIK przy wyposażaniu szkolnych pracowni przedmiotów przyrodniczych.
  6. 6. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl CZUJNIKI NEULOG (828…) Opis produktu: *różnego rodzaju czujniki do wykorzystania podczas zajęć biologicznych, fizycznych, chemicznych i innych przedmiotów, *dostępne czujniki m.in.: ruchu, światła, temperatury, napięcia, prądowy, rytmu serca i pulsu, ciśnienia, siły, ruchu, pola magnetycznego, EKG, ciśnienia krwi, etc. *Do prawidłowego działania czujnika potrzebny: -wybrany czujnik pomiaru, -moduł baterii (828003), cena: 399,90 PLN -moduł wyświetlający (828005), cena: 1 899,90 PLN.
  7. 7. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl CZUJNIKI NEULOG * Przykładowy eksperyment z wykorzystaniem czujnika temperatury (828008), * Etapy wykonania eksperymentu: 1. Wybieramy 3 moduły: bateria bat (828003), moduł wyświetlający (828005) oraz czujnik temperatury (828008). 2. Do modułu baterii podłączamy moduł wyświetlający, następnie podłączamy czujnik temperatury. 3. Dokonujemy pomiaru temperatury z wykorzystaniem np. dłoni. 4. Sprawdzamy efekt na module wyświetlającym.
  8. 8. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl MIKROSKOP JAJO (356006) Opis produktu: *mikroskop i kamera w jednym, *możliwość podłączenia do komputera, *powiększenie do 43x, *mały rozmiar i swoboda poruszania umożliwia obserwowanie owadów, fragmentów powierzchni dużych przedmiotów, itp., *pozwala robić zdjęcia oglądanym obiektom i zachować je na dysku, *od 3 lat. Cena: 329,90 PLN
  9. 9. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl MIKROSKOP JAJO (356006) Zalety i korzyści produktu: *poręczne wymiary (łatwość chwytania i utrzymania mikroskopu w dłoniach dziecka), *zachęca do doświadczeń i obserwacji dzięki wysokiej rozdzielczości i jakości obrazu, *mobilność urządzenia umożliwia prowadzenie doświadczeń w plenerze poza szkolną klasą, *możliwość zapisania obrazów pozwala na wydrukowanie kart pracy lub omówienie materiału w późniejszym okresie czasu, *łączność bezprzewodowa ułatwia korzystanie z urządzenia na odległość.
  10. 10. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DOŚWIADCZENIA Z FUNIVERSITY (830001-830023) Opis produktu: *zestawy Funiversity to eksperymenty do wprowadzania dziecka w świat doświadczeń w przystępny i atrakcyjny sposób, *każdy zestaw zawiera: -szczegółową instrukcję wykonania eksperymentu, -wyjaśnienie zachodzących reakcji, poruszanego zagadnienia, -odpowiedzi na pytania związane z tym zagadnieniem, -pomysły na wykorzystanie wykonanego eksperymentu, *produkty posiadają certyfikaty jakości, wszystkie składniki eksperymentów są przetestowane i bezpieczne dla dzieci, również alergików, *atrakcyjne cenowo: już od 15,90 PLN! *zestawy klasowe zawierają scenariusze przykładowych lekcji.
  11. 11. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DOŚWIADCZENIA Z FUNIVERSITY Zalety i korzyści produktu: *proste i efektowne eksperymenty w myśl „nauka może być frajdą!”, *eksperymenty sprawiają, że dzieci na chwilę zamieniają się w naukowców, dla których realizowany temat będzie pretekstem do stawiania pytań, eksperymentowania, znajdowania odpowiedzi jak również wzmacniania relacji z innymi uczniami i nauczycielem, *niezwykle istotna rola zabawy w zdobywaniu doświadczeń i poszerzaniu wiedzy, *możliwość zastosowania w różnych dziedzinach (chemia, fizyka, matematyka) np. fun gator w edukacji matematycznej.
  12. 12. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl PRACOWNIE PRZYRODY * Prezentujemy i oferujemy również gotowe wyceny i pakiety: -pracowni przedmiotowych: www.mojebambino.pl/2173-pracownie, -Reformy Edukacji: www.mojebambino.pl/content/82-reforma-edukacji, -Rezerwy Oświatowej: www.mojebambino.pl/content/45-rezerwa-oswiatowa -Wygodne narzędzia w postaci kalkulatorów: www.mojebambino.pl/content/71-kalkulatory
  13. 13. Moje Bambino Sp. z o.o. Sp. k., 93-428 Łódź, ul. Graniczna 46 www.mojebambino.pl DZIAŁ MARKETINGU *Agnieszka Skorodzień, tel. 667 633 515, e-mail: a.skorodzien@mojebambino.pl *Ula Krakowska, tel. 504 185 351, e-mail: u.krakowska@mojebambino.pl *Dorota Nowak, tel. 607 217 877, e-mail: dorota.nowak@mojebambino.pl *Łukasz Chojnacki, tel. 603 708 088, e-mail: l.chojnacki@mojebambino.pl ZAPRASZAMY DO KONTAKTU

×