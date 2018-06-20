Successfully reported this slideshow.
DÍA DEL LOGRO
  1. 1. DÍA DEL LOGRO
  2. 2. I. DATOS GENERALES DE LA I.E : 1.1 NOMBRE : LUGAR : 1.2 DIRECTOR : 1.3 SUB-DIRECTOR : 1.4 RESPONSABLES : 1.6 PARTICIPANTES : Profesores Estudiantes Padres de Familia II. DENOMINACIÓN : “ COMPARTIENDO NUESTRO APRENDIZAJE” III. JUSTIFICACION : Nuestro proyecto tiene la finalidad de dar a conocer a la comunidad educativa los logros de aprendizaje
  3. 3. del I Semestre de cada grado escolar a través de una Feria Educativa, permitiendo demostrar un mejor desempeño pedagógico sustentado en el lema “ Todos podemos aprender nadie se queda atrás; y así fomentar una escuela innovadora y participativa donde el compromiso de los actores educativos sirva para lograr el cambio. IV. OBJETIVOS : 4.1. OBJETIVOS GENERALES: 41.1. Organizar y ejecutarla participación de la comunidad educativa de la I.E. N° en la realización del “Día Del Logro”. 4.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: 4.2.1. Realizar acciones de sensibilización con los agentes de la comunidad educativa. 4.2.2. Organizar y sistematizar experiencias de logros de aprendizajes para demostrar y compartir en la comunidad educativa. 4.2.3. Presentar y exponer los aprendizajes logrados, por los estudiantes en la Feria Educativa. V. CRONOGRAMA: N° Actividades Responsables Cronograma Julio 1.- Elaboración del plan de trabajo. Coordinadores de grado 2.- Remisión de la dirección para su aprobación. Coordinadores de grado 3.- Reunión de coordinación con los padres de familia acerca de la feria escolar y la socialización de la producción escrita de los Docentes de aula
  4. 4. estudiantes. 4.- Desarrollo de sesiones de aprendizaje. Docentes de aula 5.- Desarrollo de la feria por el “Día del Logro.” Director Docentes Estudiantes PPFF 6.- Evaluación del proyecto elaboración del informe y remisión a la dirección. Equipo de coordinación VI. METODOLOGIA: 6.1. ORGANIZACIÓN DEL PROYECTO: PASO :1 Director y docentes se reúnen para elegir el proyecto de aprendizaje y el tema que articule las áreas de aprendizaje. Además distribuyen roles para la organización del acto público. PASO :2 Sub-Director convoca a la asamblea y conforma el equipo de trabajo juntamente con el CONEI y a los padres de familia para explicarles cómo se realizará y cuáles son los roles que cada uno asumirá en el Día Del Logro. PASO:3 Docentes comunicaran a sus estudiantes y a la PPFF de la realización del Día del logro y acuerdan conjuntamente como expondrán los aprendizajes alcanzados en la Feria Educativa. PASO:4 Convocatoria a la Feria Educativa. Los estudiantes prepararán las invitaciones a la Feria Educativa. PASO:5 En la Feria Educativa los docentes presentan los aprendizajes del semestre. Y los estudiantes demuestran lo aprendido. Maestros y Maestras reportan aprendizajes logrados a la fecha, dificultades y retos.
  5. 5. El Sub- director presenta las metas alcanzadas hasta el momento. 6.2. DESARROLLO DEL EVENTO ACCION ACTIVIDAD RESPONSABLES CRONOGRAMA Realizan la campaña Feria estudiantil Director Docentes Estudiantes ETAPA DENOMINACION DEL PREYECTO TEMA DE ARTICULACION ENFASIS CURRICULAR DENOMINACION DEL PROYECTO DE AULA CONTENIDOS DOCENTES Día del logro “COMPARTIENDO NUESTRO APRENDIZAJE”  Sentido de pertenencia  Identidad  Responsabilidad  Conciencia ambiental  Respeto Comunicación Matemáticas Personal social Ciencia Ambiente “Nuestro mundo necesita ser protegido” ES UN EJEMPLO La familia Los valores Creación de la I.E. N° Patrimonio Cultural Contaminación ambiental Valores medio ambiente Hábitos de higiene
  6. 6. VII.-PLANIFIACION DE LOS PROYECTOS DE APRENDIZAJE 7.1. PRESUPUESTO Y FINANCIAMIENTO : VIII. RECURSOS Alumnos : Comunica Educativa- Comunidad en general. Materiales : Infraestructura de la Institución Educativa. Recursos : Recursos propios- APAFA – comités de aula. XI. FECHA Y HORA : LUGAR : Patio de Honor - Aula X. EVALUACION : Elaborar un informe descriptivo al finalizar cada etapa: Nivel de participación, demostración y creatividad; en la presentación de los logros de aprendizaje. --------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ V° DIRECTOR

