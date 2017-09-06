παιδί και ξένες γλώσσες¨

Εισηγήτρια : Άντζυ Σταματίου Καθηγήτρια Γαλλικών –Αγγλικών με ειδίκευση στην διδακτική και τις νέες τεχνολογίες (universit...
-Απόφοιτη γαλλικής φιλολογίας του Εθνικού και Καποδιστριακού Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών -Κάτοχος μεταπτυχιακού τίτλου στην διδακ...
 Μαθήματα γαλλικών- αγγλικών σε παιδιά, εφήβους και ενήλικες – Προετοιμασία γαλλικών – αγγλικών πτυχίων  Ενισχυτική διδα...
 Ποιά τα oφέλη των ξένων γλωσσών στην ζωή μας;  Σε ποιά ηλικία πρέπει να ξεκινάει η εκμάθηση μιας ξένης γλώσσας;  Της δ...
 Ζούμε σε μια κοινωνία πολύγλωσση και πολυπολιτισμική όπου οι ξένες γλώσσες έχουν γίνει απαραίτητο μέσο επιβίωσης του σύγ...
 Άλλα πλεονεκτήματα της ξένης γλώσσας στα παιδιά: - βελτιωμένη σχολική απόδοση, οξύνοια και υψηλότερο βαθμό κοινωνικοποίη...
 Επαφή με νέους ξένους πολιτισμούς και νέες κουλτούρες  Αυξημένη αυτοπεποίθηση  Απαλλαγή απο τον φόβο και την ανασφάλει...
 Σύμφωνα με την άποψη πολλών εκπαιδευτικών, η κατάλληλη ηλικία για να έρθει ένα παιδί σε μια πρώτη επαφή με μια ξένη γλώσ...
 Σύμφωνα με τη Jeanette Vos, συγγραφέα του βιβλίου The Learning Revolution, και άλλους ερευνητές που μελέτησαν την ανάπτυ...
 Η δεύτερη ευκαιρία για την εκμάθηση της γλώσσας δίνεται στον άνθρωπο μέχρι τα 3 του χρόνια. Μέχρι αυτή την ηλικία θέτοντ...
 Η τρίτη ευκαιρία για την εκμάθηση μιας άλλης γλώσσας δίνεται μέχρι τα 8, οπότε συνεχίζεται η θαυμαστή ικανότητα του παιδ...
 Από δύο έως περίπου οκτώ ετών, τα παιδιά ακούνε, βλέπουν, γεύονται, μιμούνται, και με αυτό τον τρόπο μαθαίνουν καλύτερα....
 Στα δημόσια σχολέια η εκμάθηση της δεύτερης ξένης γλώσσας ξεκινάει στην Ε’δημοτικού  Επιλογή ανάμεσα στα γαλλικά- γερμα...
 Λειτουργεί ως φίλτρο στην εκμάθηση της ξένης αλλά παράλληλα βοηθάει στην τακτοποίηση και κωδικοποίηση της στον εγκέφαλο ...
 Το πρώτο πράγμα που θα πρέπει να έχουμε στο νου είναι ότι σε καμία περίπτωση δεν πιέζουμε ένα παιδί να ξεκινήσει να μαθα...
 Νέες τεχνολογίες :διαδραστικός πίνακας, ίντερνετ, cd-rom, υπολογιστές  Οφέλη :  Τραβάει την προσοχή των παιδιών (συνδυ...
 Αν το παιδί σας είναι βρεφικής/προσχολικής ηλικίας: - Τραγουδήστε του στην ξένη γλώσσα ή αφήστε το να ακούσει άλλους να ...
 Αν το παιδί σας πηγαίνει σχολείο: - Επιλέξτε ένα φροντιστήριο ή εναν καθηγητή που υιοθετεί σύγχρονες μεθόδους εκμάθησης ...
 http://ipaideia.gr/kseni-glosa-kai- paidi.ce992fad9133b32119a4ec542df0cca4. html  http://www.argoudelis- languages.com/...
Άντζυ Σταματίου Τηλ. 6979768897 angiestamatiou@hotmail.com
παιδί και ξένες γλώσσες¨
  4. 4.  Ποιά τα oφέλη των ξένων γλωσσών στην ζωή μας;  Σε ποιά ηλικία πρέπει να ξεκινάει η εκμάθηση μιας ξένης γλώσσας;  Της δεύτερης ξένης γλώσσας;  Ποιά η σημασίας της μητρικής γλώσσας; Βοηθάει ή δυσχεραίνει την εκμάθηση της ξένης;  Τα παιδιά με δυσλεξία μπορούν να μάθουν ξένες γλώσσες;  Ποιός ο ρόλος των νέων τεχνολογιών ;  Πως μπορώ να βοηθήσω το παιδί μου στην εκμάθηση της ξένης γλώσσας; 
  5. 5.  Ζούμε σε μια κοινωνία πολύγλωσση και πολυπολιτισμική όπου οι ξένες γλώσσες έχουν γίνει απαραίτητο μέσο επιβίωσης του σύγχρονου ανθρώπου  Οι σημερινοί μαθητές θα ζήσουν σε μια κοινωνία υψηλών απαιτήσεων με έντονη κινητικότητα εργαζομένων και επιστημόνων  Αυτή η κοινωνία θα έχει διεθνή αλλά και ανταγωνιστικό χαρακτήρα όπου η γνώση της ξένης γλώσσας θα αποτελεί απαραίτητο εφόδιο στην ανεύρεση εργασίας, στις διαπροσωπικές μας σχέσεις,στην επιμόρφωση και στην συνεχή μας εξέλιξη  Προφανή οφέλη: ικανότητα επικοινωνίας με τους ξένους, ευκολότερη ένταξη και κάλυψη των αναγκών μας σε μια ξένη χώρα
  6. 6.  Άλλα πλεονεκτήματα της ξένης γλώσσας στα παιδιά: - βελτιωμένη σχολική απόδοση, οξύνοια και υψηλότερο βαθμό κοινωνικοποίησης - Έχει αποδειχθεί, ακόμη, ότι η μελέτη ξένης γλώσσας βοηθά τους μαθητές να ασκήσουν κριτική σκέψη - Τα παιδιά που εκτίθενται σε δύο ή περισσότερες γλώσσες είναι, συνήθως, πιο ευπροσάρμοστα, πιο δημιουργικά και φτάνουν σε υψηλότερα επίπεδα γνωσιακής ανάπτυξης σε μικρότερη ηλικία σε σύγκριση με τους συνομήλικούς τους που γνωρίζουν μόνο τη μητρική τους γλώσσα.
  7. 7.  Επαφή με νέους ξένους πολιτισμούς και νέες κουλτούρες  Αυξημένη αυτοπεποίθηση  Απαλλαγή απο τον φόβο και την ανασφάλεια που προκαλούν οι «ξένες» γλώσσες  Βελτίωση των γνωσιακών ικανοτήτων των παιδιών (Μια διαφορετική γλώσσα είναι πρόκληση. Υπάρχουν έρευνες που δείχνουν ότι η εκμάθηση γλωσσών σε νεαρή ηλικία βελτιώνει ακόμα και τις μη λεκτικές γνωσιακές ικανότητες, όπως είναι τα μαθηματικά.)  Γενικότερη διαπαιδαγώγηση και διαμόρφωση του χαρακτήρα του παιδιού
  8. 8.  Σύμφωνα με την άποψη πολλών εκπαιδευτικών, η κατάλληλη ηλικία για να έρθει ένα παιδί σε μια πρώτη επαφή με μια ξένη γλώσσα είναι η προσχολική  Για να ξεκινήσει ουσιαστικά την εκμάθησή της, είναι μετά τη Β΄ Δημοτικού γιατί έχει ήδη καταφέρει να αποκτήσει μια γενική γνώση της μητρικής του γλώσσας, γνωρίζει καλά από γραφή και ανάγνωση ενώ έχει έρθει σε επαφή με διάφορα γραμματικά φαινόμενα, και έτσι θα μπορεί να αφομοιώσει και μια ξένη γλώσσα
  9. 9.  Σύμφωνα με τη Jeanette Vos, συγγραφέα του βιβλίου The Learning Revolution, και άλλους ερευνητές που μελέτησαν την ανάπτυξη του εγκεφάλου, όπως ο Dryden, μας δίνονται 3 ευκαιρίες για την εκμάθηση της γλώσσας  Η πρώτη ευκαιρία δίνεται από τη φύση μέχρι την ηλικία των 6 μηνών. Σε αυτούς τους 6 μήνες το μωρό μαθαίνει μέχρι και 70 ήχους στους οποίους θα βασίσει την ομιλία της γλώσσας. Μετά τους 6 μήνες σταδιακά χάνει την ικανότητα του να ακούει καινούργιους ήχους και να τους ξεχωρίζει και φυσικά δεν μπορεί αργότερα να προφέρει ήχους που δεν ακούει. Επομένως η πόρτα που οδηγεί στην τέλεια προφορά των ήχων μιας γλώσσας κλείνει οριστικά λίγο μετά τους πρώτους μήνες της ζωής ενός μωρού. Αργότερα μπορεί να αντιληφθεί τους ήχους μιας νέας γλώσσας περίπου όπως ένας κουφός προσπαθεί να κατακτήσει την ομιλία.
  10. 10.  Η δεύτερη ευκαιρία για την εκμάθηση της γλώσσας δίνεται στον άνθρωπο μέχρι τα 3 του χρόνια. Μέχρι αυτή την ηλικία θέτονται οι βάσεις για τη γλώσσα, τον τρόπο σκέψης, την όραση και τον ιδιαίτερο τρόπο που βλέπει ο καθένας μας τον κόσμο και λέγεται προσωπικότητα. Έτσι μέχρι τα 3 χρόνια μπορεί το άκουσμα των ήχων να δυσχεραίνει, αλλά όσον αφορά τη δομή και το λεξιλόγιο η γλώσσα, μπορεί να κατακτηθεί τόσο εύκολα και αυθόρμητα όσο και η πρώτη. Σε αυτή την ηλικία βέβαια την εκμάθηση της γλώσσας την υποβοηθούν και άλλες δεξιότητες που ενισχύουν γενικά τη μάθηση. Τα μικρά παιδιά μαθαίνουν χρησιμοποιώντας όλη τους την ύπαρξη. Μαθαίνουν με την όραση, τους ήχους, τη γεύση, την αφή, τη μυρωδιά, την πράξη. Γι αυτό τα ακούσματα, τις γεύσεις και τις μυρωδιές της παιδικής μας ηλικίας δεν τις ξεχνάμε ποτέ και πάντα μας προκαλούν ένα ευχάριστο συναίσθημα. Επιπλέον αν σε όλη μας τη ζωή έχουμε 100% ικανότητα για μάθηση, τον πρώτο χρόνο εξαντλούμε το 50%, μέχρι τα 8 μας χρόνια το άλλο 30% και μένει ένα 20% για την υπόλοιπη ζωή μας. Δεν είναι, λοιπόν, παράλογο να πούμε ότι ένα παιδί μπορεί να μάθει μέχρι και 5 γλώσσες στα πρώτα χρόνια της ζωής του αφού η ικανότητά του για μάθηση μπορεί να συγκριθεί με την ικανότητα ενός σφουγγαριού να απορροφά νερό.
  11. 11.  Η τρίτη ευκαιρία για την εκμάθηση μιας άλλης γλώσσας δίνεται μέχρι τα 8, οπότε συνεχίζεται η θαυμαστή ικανότητα του παιδιού για αφομοίωση πληροφοριών, η έμφυτη περιέργεια του για νέες εμπειρίες και η ανάπτυξη του εγκεφάλου που επιτρέπει διαφοροποιήσεις σε ό, τι έχει ήδη εδραιωθεί. Μετά τα 12 χρόνια όλες οι πόρτες κλείνουν, επειδή η αρχιτεκτονική του εγκεφάλου έχει ήδη ολοκληρωθεί.  Φυσικά ο άνθρωπος συνεχίζει να μαθαίνει με τη νοημοσύνη και τη σοφία αλλά όσα μαθαίνει διαμορφώνονται σύμφωνα με τις βάσεις που τέθηκαν τα πρώτα 12 χρόνια της ζωής του. Άρα και οι ξένες γλώσσες μαθαίνονται βασιζόμενες στην πρώτη, πράγμα που θέτει εμπόδια αφού κάθε γλώσσα έχει τη δική της λογική που συχνά είναι αντίθετη με τη λογική των άλλων γλωσσών.
  12. 12.  Από δύο έως περίπου οκτώ ετών, τα παιδιά ακούνε, βλέπουν, γεύονται, μιμούνται, και με αυτό τον τρόπο μαθαίνουν καλύτερα. Σε αυτή, λοιπόν, την ηλικία είναι πολύ εύκολο να αρχίσουν να μαθαίνουν μια ξένη γλώσσα, και μάλιστα πολύ γρήγορα, με το τραγούδι, το ποίημα και το παιχνίδι (όπως μαθαίνουν, άλλωστε, και τη μητρική τους), χρησιμοποιώντας δηλαδή το συναίσθημα και τις αισθήσεις. Όμως, όταν λέμε να μαθαίνουν, δεν εννοούμε να κάνουν μαθήματα ξένης γλώσσας. Η νηπιακή και προσχολική ηλικία είναι μια καλή περίοδος για να αρχίσουν να έρχονται απλώς σε επαφή με μια ξένη γλώσσα και να τη μαθαίνουν εμπλουτίζοντας το λεξιλόγιό τους με ξένες λέξεις. Σε καμία περίπτωση, όμως, δεν θα πρέπει η γνώση να «μεταφέρεται» στο παιδί αυτής της ηλικίας (προσχολικής) ως μάθημα και μάλιστα υποχρεωτικό. Αν για το παιδί είναι ένα ακόμα παιχνίδι, έχουμε πολλές πιθανότητες να αγαπήσει την ξένη γλώσσα και να τη μάθει με μεγαλύτερη ευκολία αργότερα. Η πίεση, ίσως φέρει το αντίθετο αποτέλεσμα. Και βέβαια, κάθε παιδί έχει τη δική του ωρίμανση, τις ανάγκες και τις προτιμήσεις του, που πρέπει να λαμβάνονται υπόψη πριν από την έναρξη της διδασκαλίας της ξένης γλώσσας
  13. 13.  Στα δημόσια σχολέια η εκμάθηση της δεύτερης ξένης γλώσσας ξεκινάει στην Ε’δημοτικού  Επιλογή ανάμεσα στα γαλλικά- γερμανικά  Συνήθως η επιλογή γίνεται απο τους γονείς ή επιβάλλεται απο το σχολείο( σε περίπτωση που διδάσκεται μόνο η μια γλώσσα)  Εσείς με ποιά κρίτηρια θα επιλέγατε την δεύτερη ξένη γλώσσα για το παιδί σας;
  14. 14.  Λειτουργεί ως φίλτρο στην εκμάθηση της ξένης αλλά παράλληλα βοηθάει στην τακτοποίηση και κωδικοποίηση της στον εγκέφαλο  Πρέπει να γίνεται περιορισμένη χρήση της όπου παρατηρείται δυσκολία επικοινωνίας
  15. 15.  Το πρώτο πράγμα που θα πρέπει να έχουμε στο νου είναι ότι σε καμία περίπτωση δεν πιέζουμε ένα παιδί να ξεκινήσει να μαθαίνει μια ξένη γλώσσα - πόσο μάλλον κάποιο που έχει ειδικές μαθησιακές ανάγκες, όπως δυσλεξία - από έναν εκπαιδευτικό χωρίς την ανάλογη εξειδίκευση. Η πίεση που συχνά δέχονται αυτά τα παιδιά από γονείς και δασκάλους μπορεί να τους δημιουργήσει πρόσθετα ψυχολογικά προβλήματα, όπως χαμηλή αυτοπεποίθηση, αυξημένο φόβο αποτυχίας κλπ. Αυτό δεν σημαίνει ότι ένα παιδί με δυσλεξία θα στερηθεί τη γνώση μιας ξένης γλώσσας. Αντιθέτως, μπορεί να διδαχτεί ακόμα και την Αγγλική (που θεωρείται η πιο «δυσλεξική» ξένη γλώσσα, μιας που άλλα γραφούμε και άλλα διαβάζουμε), αρκεί ο εκπαιδευτικός/ειδικός παιδαγωγός να είναι κατάλληλα εκπαιδευμένος, ώστε η διδασκαλία του να είναι βιωματική, δημιουργική, δομημένη και οργανωμένη γύρω από τον τρόπο μάθησης. Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι στην περίπτωση που οι μαθητές με ειδικές μαθησιακές ανάγκες διδάσκονται την ξένη γλώσσα από εξειδικευμένους καθηγητές, μπορούν να ξεκινήσουν την εκμάθησή της ακόμα και από τις πρώτες τάξεις του Δημοτικού, για καλύτερα αποτελέσματα.
  16. 16.  Νέες τεχνολογίες :διαδραστικός πίνακας, ίντερνετ, cd-rom, υπολογιστές  Οφέλη :  Τραβάει την προσοχή των παιδιών (συνδυασμός εικόνας-ήχου)  Η μάθηση γίνεται πιο διαδραστική, πιο ενδιαφέρουσα, ενώ μετατρέποντας την σε παιχνιδι, γίνεται πιο αποδοτική  ανεξάντλητη πηγή γνώσης, εύκολη στην χρήση, διευκολύνει πολύ την ζωή όλων μας, ενώ ταυτόχρονα ανοίγει νέους ορίζοντες  απευθύνεται σε όλους και ότι ο καθένας μπορεί να βρει οτιδήποτε τον ενδιαφέρει αμέσως  Καλύπτει κενά, καθοδηγεί σωστά, εκμηδενίζει τις αποστάσεις και φέρνει σε επαφή ανθρώπους που βρίσκονται χιλιόμετρα μακριά  Προσοχη: Οι νέες τεχνολογίες πρέπει να χρησιμοποιούνται ως ενα σύγχρονο εργαλέιο του εκπαιδευτικού και σε καμμία περίπτωση δεν μπορούν να τον αντικαταστήσουν . Οι καθηγητές εξασφαλίζουν ενα καθαρά ανθρώπινο στοιχείο στην εκπαίδευση ενώ θα αφήνουν τους υπολογιστές να μεταβιβάζουν πληροφορίες.Οι υπολογιστές καθοδηγούν αλλά οι καθηγητές εκπαιδεύουν!
  17. 17.  Αν το παιδί σας είναι βρεφικής/προσχολικής ηλικίας: - Τραγουδήστε του στην ξένη γλώσσα ή αφήστε το να ακούσει άλλους να τραγουδούν. Παίξτε παιχνίδια και ασχοληθείτε με καλλιτεχνικές δραστηριότητες, χρησιμοποιώντας ταυτόχρονα την ξένη γλώσσα. - Διαβάστε ξενόγλωσσα βιβλία μαζί του. Υπάρχουν πολλά όμορφα παραμύθια με εικόνες, που διευκολύνουν το παιδί να καταλάβει την ιστορία που ακούει στην ξένη γλώσσα. Συζητήστε μετά για το παραμύθι, εστιάζοντας και επαναλαμβάνοντας λέξεις - κλειδιά στην ξένη γλώσσα και αναπτύσσοντας την ιστορία και στα Ελληνικά. - Επιλέξτε βιβλία που κεντρίζουν τις αισθήσεις. Ο στόχος σας δεν πρέπει να είναι μόνο η αναγνώριση των γραμμάτων ή των λέξεων, αλλά και η εξοικείωση του παιδιού με την ξένη γλώσσα και η ανάπτυξη ενδιαφέροντος για να τη μάθει μεγαλώνοντας. - - Πολύ καλή ιδέα είναι και κάποιες καρτούλες με ξενόγλωσσες λέξεις, που συνοδεύονται από την αντίστοιχη φωτογραφία. Φροντίστε να τις διαβάσετε συχνά στο παιδί, παίζοντας παράλληλα μαζί του το παιχνίδι της μνήμης. Μην ξεχνάτε ότι η επανάληψη αποτελεί την αρχή της βασικής μάθησης
  18. 18.  Αν το παιδί σας πηγαίνει σχολείο: - Επιλέξτε ένα φροντιστήριο ή εναν καθηγητή που υιοθετεί σύγχρονες μεθόδους εκμάθησης , κεντρίζοντας το ενδιαφέρον των μαθητών με δημιουργικές, βιωματικές, πολυαισθητηριακές δραστηριότητες, όπως δραματοποίηση κειμένων, παιχνίδια ρόλων, διδασκαλία μέσω projects κλπ. - Αν το παιδί σας είναι σε ηλικία που έχει άνεση στο γραπτό λόγο, παροτρύνετέ το να αλληλογραφήσει με παιδιά από άλλες χώρες. Τα παιδιά επικοινωνούν γρήγορα και εύκολα μεταξύ τους, πράγμα που διευκολύνει την ταχύτερη εκμάθηση της ξένης γλώσσας. Αν έχετε τη δυνατότητα, καλέστε και φιλοξενήστε τον «ξένο» φίλο του μερικές μέρες το καλοκαίρι. - - Κάντε ένα ταξίδι για λίγες μέρες στη χώρα όπου μιλάνε τη γλώσσα που έχει επιλέξει το παιδί σας. Έτσι, θα έχει την ευκαιρία να έχει άμεση επαφή με τη γλώσσα, τον πολιτισμό, την καθημερινότητα των ανθρώπων εκεί, να επικοινωνήσει μαζί τους και να παρακολουθήσει παιδικές θεατρικές παραστάσεις, επισκέψεις σε μουσεία και ιστορικούς χώρους. - - Φροντίστε να ενημερώνεστε για εκδηλώσεις απο Επισημους φορείς οπως πχ. Φεστιβάλ Γαλλοφωνου κινηματογράφου υπο την αιγίδα του Γαλλικού Ινστιτούτου, συναυλίες,πολιτιστικές εκδηλώσεις και λάβετε συμμετοχή.Γραφτείτε στο newsletter των φορέων και ενημερωθείτε εγκαίρως
  19. 19.  http://ipaideia.gr/kseni-glosa-kai- paidi.ce992fad9133b32119a4ec542df0cca4. html  http://www.argoudelis- languages.com/spoudes/pote-na-xekinisei- xeni-glossa/  http://www.etpe.eu/new/custom/pdf/etpe28 0.pdf
  20. 20. Άντζυ Σταματίου Τηλ. 6979768897 angiestamatiou@hotmail.com

