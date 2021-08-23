Successfully reported this slideshow.
Malmquist Productivity Analysis using DEA Frontier in Stata 14-15 July, 2011 Stata Conference Chicago 2011 Choonjoo Lee1, ...
Contents Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier The User Written Command “malmq” Notes and Exampl...
• Productivity = Output / Input • Productivity (Growth) Index measures the Productivity changes over Time • Malmquist (Pro...
Input Output 0 A1(2,1) A2(4,4) • Productivity Index = (4/4)/(1/2) = 2 ☞ Productivity is improved by 100% Malmquist Product...
• Malmquist Productivity Index 1 1 1 1 ( , ) ( , , , ) ( , ) t t t t t t t t I t t t I I D x y x y x y D x y M      W...
• Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Productivity Index And accordingly, for cross period distance function. Further, ...
Malmquist Productivity Index Input(x) Output(y) 0 At(2,1) At+1(4,4) • Productivity Change = =(4/1)*(2/4)=2 ( , ) t t t P x...
• Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Productivity Index 2 3 ( , ) / t t t I D x y ox ox  1 1 5 6 ( , ) / t t t I D x ...
Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier • Concepts of Malmquist Index using CRS Frontier
The input oriented CRS Malmquist Index using the observations at time t and t+1. Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier The Ge...
Decomposition of the input oriented geometric mean of Malmquist index using the concept of input oriented efficiency chang...
malmq ivars = ovars [if] [in] [, ort(in | out) period(varname) trace saving(filename)] – ort(in | out) specifies the orien...
Notes and Examples • Notes – Updated “dea.ado”, “malm.ado” files – In terms of accuracy and computational efficiency? Curr...
• Example – Data : see “365dmu.dta” for dea command and “panel_data_for_malmquist_dea.dta” for malmq command. – Try the fo...
– Result • For dea: Results including the messages “No Solution(LOOP grather than maxiter):[DMUi=119][LOOP=16001]CRS-IN-SI...
References • Lee, C., & Lee, K.(2010). “An Efficient Data Envelopment Analysis with a large data set in Stata”, Boston10 S...
DEA

  1. 1. Malmquist Productivity Analysis using DEA Frontier in Stata 14-15 July, 2011 Stata Conference Chicago 2011 Choonjoo Lee1, Kyoung-Rok Lee1, Byung-Ihn Lim2 sarang90@kndu.ac.kr, bloom.rampike@gmail.com Korea National Defense University1, Nextree Soft2
  2. 2. Contents Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier The User Written Command “malmq” Notes and Examples References
  3. 3. • Productivity = Output / Input • Productivity (Growth) Index measures the Productivity changes over Time • Malmquist (Productivity Growth) Index measures the productivity changes along with time variations and can be decomposed into changes in efficiency and technology. Malmquist Productivity Index
  4. 4. Input Output 0 A1(2,1) A2(4,4) • Productivity Index = (4/4)/(1/2) = 2 ☞ Productivity is improved by 100% Malmquist Productivity Index
  5. 5. • Malmquist Productivity Index 1 1 1 1 ( , ) ( , , , ) ( , ) t t t t t t t t I t t t I I D x y x y x y D x y M      Where Input based distance function at time t is defined by for Production Possibility Set Input vector Output vector ☞ is measured by production possibility set at time t.  ( , ) max |( / , ) ( , )} t t t t t t t t I D x y x y P x y     ( , ) t t P x y 1 2 3 { , , ,..., } m x x x x x  1 2 3 { , , ,..., } n y y y y y  t I M t P Malmquist Productivity Index
  6. 6. • Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Productivity Index And accordingly, for cross period distance function. Further, can be defined as  1 1 1 1 ( , ) max |( / , ) ( , )} t t t t t t t t I D x y x y P x y          1 1 1 1 ( , ) max |( / , ) ( , )} t t t t t t t t I D x y x y P x y         1 t I M  1 1 1 1 1 1 1 ( , ) ( , , , ) ( , ) t t t t t t t t I t t t I I D x y x y x y D x y M        
  7. 7. Malmquist Productivity Index Input(x) Output(y) 0 At(2,1) At+1(4,4) • Productivity Change = =(4/1)*(2/4)=2 ( , ) t t t P x y 1 1 1 ( , ) t t t P x y    x6 y2 y1 y3 y4 y5 y6 4 6 3 4 1 1 6 3 oy ox ox oy oy oy ox ox  x1 x2 x3 x4 x5
  8. 8. • Malmquist Productivity Index Malmquist Productivity Index 2 3 ( , ) / t t t I D x y ox ox  1 1 5 6 ( , ) / t t t I D x y ox ox    1 1 1 1 5 6 2 3 3 5 3 4 6 2 6 1 / ( , ) ( , , , ) ( , ) / Productivity Change t t t t t t t t I t t t I I ox ox D x y x y x y D x y ox ox ox ox ox oy ox ox ox oy M         
  9. 9. Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier • Concepts of Malmquist Index using CRS Frontier
  10. 10. The input oriented CRS Malmquist Index using the observations at time t and t+1. Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier The Geometric mean of two input oriented CRS Malmquist Indices
  11. 11. Decomposition of the input oriented geometric mean of Malmquist index using the concept of input oriented efficiency change and input oriented technical change Malmquist Index using DEA Frontier ♨ Malmquist Index can be obtained from the DEA measure
  12. 12. malmq ivars = ovars [if] [in] [, ort(in | out) period(varname) trace saving(filename)] – ort(in | out) specifies the orientation. The default is ort(in), meaning input-oriented DEA. – period(varname) identifies the time variable. – trace specifies to save all the sequences displayed in the Results window in the malmq.log file. The default is to save the final results in the malmq.log file. – saving(filename) specifies that the results be saved in filename.dta. The User written command “malmq” • Program Syntax • See “malmq.ado” file for the details
  13. 13. Notes and Examples • Notes – Updated “dea.ado”, “malm.ado” files – In terms of accuracy and computational efficiency? Current version is more focused on ‘accuracy’ – Tested for 365DMU data set for dea.ado command and compared with other DEA programs.
  14. 14. • Example – Data : see “365dmu.dta” for dea command and “panel_data_for_malmquist_dea.dta” for malmq command. – Try the following commands • dea i_total = o_licnese o_sic o_nsic o_dpatent o_fpatent, rts(crs) ort(i) • malmq i_AC = O_SPI O_CPI, ort(i) period( period) Notes and Examples
  15. 15. – Result • For dea: Results including the messages “No Solution(LOOP grather than maxiter):[DMUi=119][LOOP=16001]CRS-IN-SI- PII”.  See “dea.log” file for details  Compare with results by other programs • For malmq  see “malmquist.log” file for details  Compare with results by other programs Notes and Examples
  16. 16. References • Lee, C., & Lee, K.(2010). “An Efficient Data Envelopment Analysis with a large data set in Stata”, Boston10 Stata Conference. • Ji, Y., & Lee, C. (2010). “Data Envelopment Analysis”, The Stata Journal, 10(no.2), pp.267-280. • Lee, C., & Ji, Y. (2009). “Data Envelopment Analysis in Stata”, DC09 Stata Conference. • Fare, R., Grosskopf, S., Norris, M. & Zhang, Z. (1994). “Productivity Growth, technical progress and efficiency change in industrialized countries”, American Economic Review, 84(no.1), pp.66-83. • Lee, J., & Oh, D.,(2010). “Efficiency Analysis Methodology: Data Envelopment Analysis”, IB Book(in Korean).

