The Art Of War download audiobooks for free

  This book is one of the oldest and most Successful books on military strategy.It has had an immence influence on eastern military thinking, business tactics,and beyond.Sun Tzu suggested the importance of positioning in strategy and that position is affected both by objective conditions in the physical environment and the subjective opinions of competitive actors in that particular environment. He thought that strategy was not just planning in the sense of working through an established list, but rather that it requires quick and appropriate responses to changing conditions.He Strongly believed that planning works in a controlled environment,but in a changing environment competing plans collide, creating unexpected situations. Widely regarded as one of the most important books ever to have emanated from the Eastern civilization,The book is a must read for any business enthusiast or strategist. "If you know the enemy and know yourself,you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle." - Sun Tzu. "To fight and conquer in all your battles is not supreme excellence; supreme excellence consists in breaking the enemy's resistance without fighting ." Sun Tzu
  ●Written By: Sun Tzu ●Narrated By: Rashid Raza ●Publisher: Reado ●Date: September 2011 ●Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes ●Genres:History > Military, Non-Fiction
  Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial.
  Sun Tzu (also rendered as Sun Zi) was a Chinese general, military strategist, and philosopher who lived in the Spring and Autumn period of ancient China. Sun Tzu is traditionally credited as the author, a widely influential work of military strategy that has affected both Western and Eastern philosophy. Aside from his legacy as the author of The book, Sun Tzu is revered in Chinese and the Culture of Asia as a legendary historical figure. His birth name was Sun Wu, and he was known outside of his family by his courtesy name Changqing. The name Sun Tzu by which he is best known in the West is an honorific which means "Master Sun". Sun Tzu's historicity is uncertain. Sima Qian and other traditional historians placed him as a minister to King Helü of Wu and dated his lifetime to 544–496 BC. Modern scholars accepting his historicity nonetheless place the existing text of The book in the later Warring States period based upon its style of composition and its descriptions of warfare. Traditional accounts state that the general's descendant Sun Bin also wrote a treatise on military tactics, also titled. Since both Sun Wu and Sun Bin were referred to as Sun Tzu in classical Chinese texts, some historians believed them identical prior to the rediscovery of Sun Bin's treatise in 1972. Sun Tzu's work has been praised and employed throughout East Asia since its composition. During the twentieth century, grew in popularity and saw practical use in Western society as well. It continues to influence many competitive endeavors in Asia, Europe, and Americas including culture, politics, business, and sports, as well as modern warfare.
