2017 Mohit M. Jain M.jain 3/18/2017 Geometric Design Of Railway Track
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 1 GUJARAT TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY Chandkheda, Ahmedabad A Project Report On “Geome...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 2 SARVAJANIK COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, ATHWALINES, SURAT. CIVIL ENGINEER...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 3 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT Behind every success there are lot many efforts, but efforts are ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 4 Contents Chapter 1: Introduction ...................................................
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 5 Chapter 1: Introduction 1.1 Introduction Geometric design for transportation faci...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 6 Chapter 2: Necessity 2.1 Necessity  The need for proper geometric design of a tr...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 7 Figure No. 1 (a) Basic Details Figure No. 1(b) Railroad track geometric cross sec...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 8 Chapter 4: Gradients 4.1 Gradient Gradients are provided to negotiate the rise or...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 9 4.2. (a) Ruling Gradient The ruling gradient is the steepest gradient that exists...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 10 Figure No.:3 Ruling Gradient 4.2. (b) Pusher or Helper Gradient In hilly areas, ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 11 Figure No.:4 Momentum gradient 4.2. (d) Gradients in station yards The gradients...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 12 4.2. (e) Grade Compensation on Curves Curves provide extra resistance to the mov...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 13 Chapter 5: Curves 5.1 Curves Curves are introduced on a railway track to bypass ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 14 Chapter 6: Superelevation 6.1 Superelevation The following terms are frequently ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 15 The value of the centrifugal force is given by the formula Force = mass × accele...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 16 6.4 Formula for Superelevation The θ is the angle that the inclined plane makes ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 17  Super elevation for BG in cm  For MG tracks  Super elevation = three-fifths ...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 18 Chapter 7: Widening of Gauge on Curve 7.1Widening of Gauge on Curve When vehicle...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 19 Figure No.:7 Widening of Gauge on Curve (Source:www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwa...
Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 20 Chapter 8: References  http://dl4a.org/uploads/pdf/EbookRailwayEngineering  ht...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Geometric desing of railway track

47 views

Published on

Geometric design of railway track

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
47
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Geometric desing of railway track

  1. 1. 2017 Mohit M. Jain M.jain 3/18/2017 Geometric Design Of Railway Track
  2. 2. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 1 GUJARAT TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY Chandkheda, Ahmedabad A Project Report On “Geometric Design Of Railway Track” Under subject of RAILWAY, BRIDGE & TUNNEL ENGINEERING (2160603) Submitted by: Mohit M. Jain 140420106025 Guided By: Prof. Vishwa Mehta (Faculty Guide) Department of Civil Engineering Sarvajanik College of Engineering &Technology, Athwalines, Surat.
  3. 3. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 2 SARVAJANIK COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING & TECHNOLOGY, ATHWALINES, SURAT. CIVIL ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT CERTIFICATE Date: This is to certify that the Report entitled “ Geometric Design Of Railway Track” has been carried out by Jain Mohit(140420106025). Under my guidance in fulfilment of the Degree of B.E. in Civil Engineering (6rd semester) of Gujarat Technological University, Ahmadabad during the academic year 2015-16. Prof. Vishwa Mehta Prof. Pratima Patel (Faculty Guide) Associate Professor & Head, Civil Engineering Department Civil Engineering Department EXTERNAL EXAMINER
  4. 4. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 3 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT Behind every success there are lot many efforts, but efforts are fruitful due to hands making the passage smoother. We express our deep sense of gratitude for hands, people extended to us during our work. Research brings about dramatic changes in the traditional look out of science & technology. It is continuous phenomenon under taken by one and every throughout the world. It has widened our vision, opened newer avenues and lightened the dark obscure facets of mysteries universe. The work depicted in this thesis is a bucketful of contribution to the large ocean of research occurring globally. As one flower makes no garland, this presentation would not have taken shape without wholehearted encouragement and live involvement of some generous souls. We express sincere and heartfelt thanks to Dr.Vaishali Mungurwadi, Principal, and Associate Professor Pratima Patil, (Head of Civil Engineering Department), Sarvajanik College Of Engineering & Technology for giving us an opportunity to undertake this research subject for study. We express a deep sense of gratitude to my guide Prof. Vishwa Mehta, Civil Engineering Department, Sarvajanik College Of Engineering & Technology for her constructive support, constant encouragement, guidance and challenging our efforts in the right direction without which this thesis would not have attained the present form.
  5. 5. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 4 Contents Chapter 1: Introduction .............................................................................................................. 5 1.1 Introduction ................................................................................................................. 5 Chapter 2: Necessity................................................................................................................... 6 2.1 Necessity........................................................................................................................... 6 Chapter 3: GEOMETRIC CROSS SECTION ........................................................................... 6 3.1 CrossSection ..................................................................................................................... 6 Chapter 4: Gradients................................................................................................................... 8 4.1 Gradient............................................................................................................................. 8 4.2 Types of gradients............................................................................................................. 8 4.2. (a) Ruling Gradient .......................................................................................................... 9 4.2. (b) Pusher or Helper Gradient........................................................................................ 10 4.2. (c) Momentum gradient ................................................................................................. 10 4.2. (d) Gradients in station yards......................................................................................... 11 4.2. (e) Grade Compensation on Curves............................................................................... 12 Chapter 5: Curves..................................................................................................................... 13 5.1 Curves ............................................................................................................................. 13 5.2 Maximum Degree of a Curve ......................................................................................... 13 Chapter 6: Superelevation........................................................................................................ 14 6.1 Superelevation................................................................................................................. 14 6.2 Objective Of Providing Superelevation.......................................................................... 14 6.3 Centrifugal Force on a Curved Track ............................................................................. 14 6.4 Formula for Superelevation ............................................................................................ 16 6.5 Thumb Rules for Calculating Superelevation in the Field.............................................. 16 6.6 Types of Cant.................................................................................................................. 17 6.6.1 Equilibrium cant........................................................................................................... 17 6.6.2 Cant deficiency ( Cd ).................................................................................................. 17 6.6.3 Cant excess ( Ce ) ........................................................................................................ 17 Chapter 7: Widening of Gauge on Curve................................................................................. 18 7.1 Widening of Gauge on Curve.................................................................................... 18
  6. 6. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 5 Chapter 1: Introduction 1.1 Introduction Geometric design for transportation facilities includes the design of geometric cross sections, horizontal alignment, vertical alignment, intersections, and various design details. These basic elements are common to all linear facilities, such as roadways, railways, and airport runways and taxiways. Although the details of design standards vary with the mode and the class of facility, most of the issues involved in geometric design are similar for all modes. In all cases, the goals of geometric design are to maximize the comfort, safety, and economy of facilities, while minimizing their environmental impacts. This chapter focuses on the fundamentals of geometric design, and presents standards and examples from different modes. The order of presentation of material in this chapter is to consider geometric cross sections first, then vertical alignment, horizontal alignment, super elevation , and various design details. For purposes of exposition, the order of the topics is not very important. In a typical design project, on the other hand, there is a definite order of tasks, in which the establishment of a tentative horizontal centreline usually precedes establishment of vertical alignment. This is because the elevation of the existing ground along the centreline is an important consideration in establishing the vertical alignment. The process of designing the vertical alignment begins with plotting a profile of the existing terrain, and a tentative horizontal centreline must already be established in order to do this.
  7. 7. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 6 Chapter 2: Necessity 2.1 Necessity  The need for proper geometric design of a track arises because of the following considerations : o To ensure the smooth and safe running of trains o To achieve maximum speeds o To carry heavy axle loads o To avoid accidents and derailments due to a defective permanent way o To ensure that the track requires least maintenance. o For good aesthetics Chapter 3: GEOMETRIC CROSS SECTION 3.1 Cross Section The primary consideration in the design of geometric cross sections for highways, runways, and taxiways is drainage. Details vary depending on the type of facility and agency. Railway cross sections are as shown in Fig.1. The distance between the rails, as shown in the figure, is what is known as standard gage in North America. Other gauges are sometimes used. In the case of railroad track, the shape of the cross section is not intended to provide drainage, since the ballast, which is permeable material, serves this purpose.
  8. 8. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 7 Figure No. 1 (a) Basic Details Figure No. 1(b) Railroad track geometric cross section
  9. 9. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 8 Chapter 4: Gradients 4.1 Gradient Gradients are provided to negotiate the rise or fall in the level of the railway track. A rising gradient is one in which the track rises in the direction of the movement of traffic and a down or falling gradient is one in which the track loses elevation in the direction of the movement of traffic. A gradient is normally represented by the distance travelled for a rise or fall of one unit. Sometimes the gradient is indicated as per cent rise or fall. For example, if there is a rise of 1 m in 400 m, the gradient is 1 in 400 or 0.25%, as shown in Fig.2. Figure No.:2 Rising and falling gradient Gradients are provided to meet the following objectives. (a) To reach various stations at different elevations (b) To follow the natural contours of the ground to the extent possible (c) To reduce the cost of earthwork. 4.2 Types of gradients. (a) Ruling gradient (b) Pusher or helper gradient (c) Momentum gradient (d) Gradients in station yards
  10. 10. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 9 4.2. (a) Ruling Gradient The ruling gradient is the steepest gradient that exists in a section. It determines the maximum load that can be hauled by a locomotive on that section. While deciding the ruling gradient of a section, it is not only the severity of the gradient but also its length as well as its position with respect to the gradients on both sides that have to be taken into consideration. The power of the locomotive to be put into service on the track also plays an important role in taking this decision, as the locomotive should have adequate power to haul the entire load over the ruling gradient at the maximum permissible speed. The extra force P required by a locomotive to pull a train of weight W on a gradient with an angle of inclination θ is , Rising gradient 1 in 400 (0.25%) Falling gradient (0.25%) 1 on 400 P = W Sinθ = W tanθ (approximately, as θ is very small) = W × gradient Indian Railways does not specify any fixed ruling gradient owing to enormous variations in the topography of the country, the traffic plying on various routes, and the speed and type of locomotive in use on various sections. Generally, the following ruling gradients are adopted on Indian Railways when there is only one locomotive pulling the train. In plain terrain: 1 in 150 to 1 in 250 In hilly terrain: 1 in 100 to 1 in 150 Once a ruling gradient has been specified for a section, all other gradients provided in that section should be flatter than the ruling gradient after making due compensation for curvature.
  11. 11. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 10 Figure No.:3 Ruling Gradient 4.2. (b) Pusher or Helper Gradient In hilly areas, the rate of rise of the terrain becomes very important when trying to reduce the length of the railway line and, therefore, sometimes gradients steeper than the ruling gradient are provided to reduce the overall cost. In such situations, one locomotive is not adequate to pull the entire load, and an extra locomotive is required. When the gradient of the ensuing section is so steep as to necessitate the use of an extra engine for pushing the train, it is known as a pusher or helper gradient. Examples of pusher gradients are the Budni–Barkhera section of Central Railways and the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway section. 4.2. (c) Momentum gradient The momentum gradient is steeper than the ruling gradient and can be overcome by a train because of the momentum it gathers while running on the section. In valleys, a falling gradient is sometimes followed by a rising gradient. In such a situation, a train coming down a falling gradient acquires good speed and momentum, which gives additional kinetic energy to the train and allows it to negotiate gradients steeper than the ruling gradient. In sections with momentum gradients there are no obstacles provided in the form of signals, etc., which may bring the train to a critical juncture
  12. 12. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 11 Figure No.:4 Momentum gradient 4.2. (d) Gradients in station yards The gradients in station yards are quite flat due to the following reasons. (a) To prevent standing vehicles from rolling and moving away from the yard due to the combined effect of gravity and strong winds. (b) To reduce the additional resistive forces required to start a locomotive to the extent possible. It may be mentioned here that generally, yards are not levelled completely and certain flat gradients are provided in order to ensure good drainage. The maximum gradient prescribed in station yards on Indian Railways is 1 in 400, while the recommended gradient is 1 in 1000.
  13. 13. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 12 4.2. (e) Grade Compensation on Curves Curves provide extra resistance to the movement of trains. As a result, gradients are compensated to the following extent on curves: (a) On BG tracks, 0.04% per degree of the curve or 70/R, whichever is minimum. (b) On MG tracks, 0.03% per degree of curve or 52.5/R, whichever is minimum. (c) On NG tracks, 0.02% per degree of curve or 35/R, whichever is minimum where R is the radius of the curve in metres. The gradient of a curved portion of the section should be flatter than the ruling gradient because of the extra resistance offered by the curve. Example: Find the steepest gradient on a 2° curve for a BG line with a ruling gradient of 1 in 200. Solution (i) Ruling gradient = 1 in 200 = 0.5% (ii) Compensation for a 2° curve = 0.04 × 2 = 0.08% (iii) Compensated gradient = 0.5 – 0.08 = 0.42% = 1 in 238 The steepest gradient on the curved track is 1 in 238.
  14. 14. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 13 Chapter 5: Curves 5.1 Curves Curves are introduced on a railway track to bypass obstacles, to provide longer and easily traversed gradients, and to pass a railway line through obligatory or desirable locations. Horizontal curves are provided when a change in the direction of the track is required and Vertical curves are provided at points where two gradients meet or where a gradient meets level ground. Curve is defined either by radius or its degree 5.2 Maximum Degree of a Curve The maximum permissible degree of a curve on a track depends on various factors such as gauge, wheel base of the vehicle, maximum permissible super elevation, and other such allied factors. The maximum degree or the minimum radius of the curve permitted on Indian Railways for various gauges is given in Fig 5. Figure No.:5 Maximum Degree of a Curve (Source: dl4a.org/uploads/pdf/EbookRailwayEngineering.pdf)
  15. 15. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 14 Chapter 6: Superelevation 6.1 Superelevation The following terms are frequently used in the design of horizontal curves. Superelevation or cant (Ca) is the difference in height between the outer and the inner rail on a curve. It is provided by gradually lifting the outer rail above the level of the inner rail. The inner rail is taken as the reference rail and is normally maintained at its original level. The inner rail is also known as the gradient rail. 6.2 Objective Of Providing Superelevation The main functions of superelevation are the following : (a) To ensure a better distribution of load on both rails (b) To reduce the wear and tear of the rails and rolling stock (c) To neutralize the effect of lateral forces (d) To provide comfort to passengers 6.3 Centrifugal Force on a Curved Track A vehicle has a tendency to travel in a straight direction, which is tangential to the curve, even when it moves on a circular curve. As a result, the vehicle is subjected to a constant radial acceleration: Radial acceleration = g = V2 /R Where, V = velocity (metres per second) and R = Radius of curve (metres). This radial acceleration produces a centrifugal force which acts in a radial direction away from the centre.
  16. 16. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 15 The value of the centrifugal force is given by the formula Force = mass × acceleration F = m × (V2 /R) = (W/g) × (V2 /R) Where, F = Centrifugal force (tonnes), W = Weight of the vehicle (tonnes), V = Speed (metre/sec), g = Acceleration due to gravity (metre/sec2 ), and R = Radius of the curve (metres). To counteract the effect of the centrifugal force, the outer rail of the curve is elevated with respect to the inner rail by an amount equal to the superelevation. A state of equilibrium is reached when both the wheels exert equal pressure on the rails and the superelevation is enough to bring the resultant of the centrifugal force and the force exerted by the weight of the vehicle at right angles to the plane of the top surface of the rails. In this state of equilibrium, the difference in the heights of the outer and inner rails of the curve known as equilibrium superelevation. Figure No.:6 Centrifugal Force
  17. 17. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 16 6.4 Formula for Superelevation The θ is the angle that the inclined plane makes with the horizontal line, then where , e = Superelevation, G= Gauge, V = Velocity, g = Acceleration due to gravity, and R = Radius of the curve. 6.5 Thumb Rules for Calculating Superelevation in the Field A field engineer can adopt the following thumb rules for determining the superelevation of any curve
  18. 18. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 17  Super elevation for BG in cm  For MG tracks  Super elevation = three-fifths of the above formula  The equilibrium speed is used in this formula 6.6 Types of Cant The cant are further divided on the bases of speed:  Equilibrium cant  Cant deficiency ( Cd )  Cant excess ( Ce ) 6.6.1 Equilibrium cant Value of super elevation derived from the equation using equilibrium speed 6.6.2 Cant deficiency ( Cd ) Cant deficiency (Cd) occurs when a train travels around a curve at a speed higher than the equilibrium speed. It is the difference between the theoretical cant required for such high speeds and the actual cant provided. Maximum permissible Cd : 7.6cm (BG), 5.1cm (MG), 3.8cm (NG). 6.6.3 Cant excess ( Ce ) Cant excess (Ce) occurs when a train travels around a curve at a speed lower than the equilibrium speed. It is the difference between the actual cant provided and the theoretical cant required for such a low speed.
  19. 19. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 18 Chapter 7: Widening of Gauge on Curve 7.1Widening of Gauge on Curve When vehicle moves onto a curve, the flange of the outside wheel of the leading axle continues to travel in a straight line till it rubs against the rail. Due to the coning of wheels ,the outside wheel travels a longer distance compared to the inner wheel. In an effort to make up for the difference in the distance travelled by the outer wheel and the inner wheel, the inside wheels slip backward and the outer wheels skid forward. The widening of the gauge on a curve has, in fact, tends to decrease the wear and tear on both the wheel and the track The widening of the gauge on curves can be calculated using the formula  Extra width on curves  w = 13(B+L)2 /R  Where,  B is the wheel base of the vehicle in metres,  R is the radius of the curve in metres,  L =0.02(h2 + Dh)1/2 is the lap of the flange in metres,  h is the depth of flange below top of the rail(cm),  D is the diameter of the wheel of the vehicle (cm).
  20. 20. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 19 Figure No.:7 Widening of Gauge on Curve (Source:www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/uploads/codesmanual/IRPWM/Permanent WayManual)
  21. 21. Geometric Desing of Railway Track Page 20 Chapter 8: References  http://dl4a.org/uploads/pdf/EbookRailwayEngineering  http://trainguard.in/horizontalcurve&submit&posttypeproduct  http://www.indianrailways.gov.in/railwayboard/uploads/codesmanual/IR PWM/PermanentWayManual  http://teacher.buet.ac.bd/cfc/curve

×