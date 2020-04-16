Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Mohieddin Moradi mohieddinmoradi@gmail.com 1 Dream Idea Plan Implementation
Outline 2
Outline 3
High Definition System SMPTE 296M (The 720 standard) 4
High Definition System SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) 5
SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) The High Definition Signal Horizontal Interval 6
SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) The High Definition Signal Horizontal Interval 7
The High Definition Signal Vertical Interval 8
The High Definition Signal Vertical Interval 9
1080 HD Image 10
SMPTE 292M (1.5G SD-SDI) Defines the bit-serial digital coaxial and fiber-optic interface for high-definition component si...
– This standard has been developed to carry HDTV digital video signals and formatted data within the defined payload areas...
HDTV SMPTE 292 (1.5G SD-SDI) Formats 13
Review of HD-SDI 14
Review of HD-SDI Y, Cb, Cr Quantizing and 4:2:2 Sampling 15
– The relative positions of EAV and SAV in comparison to the analog horizontal line are shown. – Note the analog HD timing...
TheRelativeTimingIntervalsforaVarietyofFormats 17
Why Tri Level Sync ? HD has faster rise/fall times Easier extraction of simplified field pulses OH Defined on rising ed...
An example of sync signal attenuates – With the Bi-level Sync System, the timing of the sync signal’s lock point can slip....
SMPTE 292 (HD-SDI) Horizontal Line EAV SAV HD-SDI Line Format 20
HD-SDI Data Stream Interleaving YD1920 YD1921 YD1922 YD1923 YD2636 YD2637 YD2638 YD2639 YD1920 YD1921 CbD960 CbD961 CbD960...
Header: 3FFh (all bits in the word set to 1), 000h (all 0’s), 000h (all 0’s) – In HD, both the luma and chroma signals hav...
Different to Standard Definition TRS – Sixteen 10 bit words (as opposed to four 8 bit words in standard definition) – Star...
Blanking & Ancillary Data 24
Error Testing, CRC − CRC checking, in high definition, is done separately for luma and chroma on each line. − A CRC value ...
EAV, SAV, LN and CRC 26
XYZ WORDS & Vertical Timing Information in Different Formats 27
Protection Bits for SAV and EAV 28
Error Corrections Using Protection Bits (P3-P0) Protection bits for SAV and EAV − The error correction applied provides a ...
HD Video Bit Rate 30
1080i at 60Hz (1125 Total Lines) − Luminance (Y) : 2,200samples/line × 1,125lines/frame ×30frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 74...
Outline 32
Hybrid Facility 33
Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M 34
– Using existing HD-SDI infrastructure – Requires two signal paths (Link A & Link B) – Increase color range from 10 bits t...
Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M Source Signal Formats 36
SDI data structure for a single line Progressive image format divided between Link A and Link B. Data structure of Link A ...
− To achieve a greater dynamic range for the signal, a 12-bit data format can be accommodated within the Dual Link standar...
Data structure for Y'C'bC'r (A) 4:4:4:4 Dual Link format. Channel representation for RGB 12-bit. Mapping structure for R'G...
Channel representation for Y'C'bC'r (A) 4:2:2:4 12-bit. Mapping structure for Y'C'bC'r 0-1. Mapping structure for Y' 0-1. ...
Outline 41
– Work at the highest resolution (Bit Depth and Color space) possible prior to rendering the product. – In standard HD-SDI...
3G SDI first standardized in 2005…… ITU-R BT.1120 Restricted to 1920 x 1080p50 Y’C’BC’R 4:2:2 10-bit SMPTE 3G SDI standard...
– Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of HDTV and 2K D-Cinema production with higher resolution (bit depth and ...
ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 45
ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 46
ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 47
ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 48
ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 49
ST 424 3Gb/s Signal/Data serial Interface ST 297 Optical Interface The 3G SDI Document Suite ST 424 3Gb/s Signal/Data seri...
3Gb/s SDI Standards 51
ST 424 3Gbps SDI Signal/Data Serial Interface – It is a standard published by SMPTE which expands upon SMPTE 259M, SMPTE 3...
– Defines the transport of bit-serial data structure for 3.0Gb/s – Using a single coaxial cable interface – Supports eithe...
– Example of image mapping structure for 4:2:2 YCbCr 10 bits 60/59.94 (Mapping Structure One). – Data stream one of the vi...
– Data Stream one and two of the virtual interfaces are multiplexed together producing twice the data rate. – Channel Codi...
10-bit multiplex of data stream 1 and data stream 2 The 10-bit data words of parallel data stream one and data stream two ...
SMPTE ST 425-1 Three different mapping modes are defined as: • Level A Direct Image Mapping • Level B-DL Dual Link mapping...
3 Gb/s Source Image Formats defined in SMPTE 425M SMPTE 425-1 Level A Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 58
SMPTE 425-1 Level A Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 59
Sampling Structure of the Video Line for the Various Frame Rates 60
Mapping Structures 1, 2, 3 and 4 in SMPTE 425M- Level A 61
Mapping Structure One 62
– Mapping structure one supports the carriage of 4:2:2 sampled Y’C’bC’r data and has application for 1080 format. – Data s...
Level A within the SMPTE 425M standard defines the specific direct image format mapping as initially discussed for the fas...
− SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 1: − Y sample and Cb/Cr sample of mapping structure. − The reference sample clock is 14...
Mapping Structure Two 66
– Mapping structure two supports the carriage of 4:4:4 sampled R’G’B’ or Y’C’bC’r data and has application for both 1080 a...
− SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 2 − R sample is always in stream 1, B sample is always stream 2. 4:4:4 and 4:4:4:4 10-b...
Mapping Structure Three 69
− Mapping structure three allows for 12-bit data to be carried within the SDI transport as either R’G’B’, Y’C’bC’r or X’Y’...
− In digital cinema application, a different color space of X’Y’Z’ is used to give a greater dynamic range to the represen...
12-Bit Mapping Structure of R’G’B into the 10-bit Virtual Interface 72
12-bit Mapping Structure of Y’ C’b C’r into the 10-bit Virtual Interface 73
− SMPTE ST 425 - 1 Mapping structure 3: − Each word 10 bits are 3 bits from 3 channels of RGB (12 words of data are comple...
Mapping Structure Four 75
– Mapping structure four supports the carriage of 4:2:2 sampled Y’C’bC’r data and has application for 1080 format as 12 bi...
– Figure shows how the data packets are combined into the two virtual interfaces. – The luma signal (Y’) is sampled at 74....
− SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 4: − Two 10 bit words, 6 bits of each YCbCr channel. − Stream 1 consists of luminance a...
− Mapping of two parallel 10 bit interfaces with same line and frame structure in conformance with SMPTE292. SMPTE 425M Le...
− Mapping of two parallel 10 bit interfaces with same line and frame structure in conformance with SMPTE292. SMPTE 425M Le...
3Gb/s Level B Mapping of SMPTE 372M Dual Link Level B-DL Dual Link mapping 81
SMPTE 425-1 Level B Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 82
3Gb/s Serial Digital Interface – Pk-to-Pk Amplitude 800mV +/-10% – DC Offset 0.0V +/-0.5V – Rise/Fall Time between 20% & 8...
– SMPTE recommended practice RP184 has a set of definitions and measurement procedures for the measurement of jitter. – SM...
Jitter Measurements Review 85
Jitter Measurements Review OutputJitterLimitsforSDIClocks 86
Technical Report 002 Advice on the use of 3 Gbit/s HD-SDI interfaces 87
Pathological Signals - Stress Testing 88
EAV, SAV, LN and CRC 89
Luma and Chroma Components 90
− The “XYZ” word is a ten-bit word with the two least significant bits set to zero, allowing translation to and from an ei...
Analog HD Vertical Blanking Interval 92
Vertical Timing for Digital HD Formats 93
Analog HD Timing Parameters with Selected Digital Relationships 94
SMPTE ST 424: 2012 Updates to add provisions for use of other connector types Typical cable loss recommendation changed fr...
General Issues for 1080p50/60 – Both Level A and Level B-DL mapping modes have similar capabilities BUT they are not compa...
Switching Regions − For Level A and Level B-DS, the serial stream switch point is defined in SMPTE RP 168:2009 − For Level...
Embedded audio – Level A, Level B-DL and Level B-DS can all carry up to 32 audio channels – The channel assignments and id...
Outline 99
• Active picture information • Vertical blanking interval • Horizontal blanking intervals – Blanking intervals carry the v...
– In earlier analog systems, the opportunity for utilizing the “unused” lines in the vertical blanking interval existed to...
– As the vertical blanking interval is divided into lines, the data is added line by line (a process that is commonly know...
Metadata and data with locations and the given standard for analog video signals. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — An...
– The move to digital video enabled more data to be added. – The “blanking intervals” in analog video signals are analogou...
– Vertical and horizontal synchronizing pulses: SAV, EAV – 16 channels of digital audio could be carried, along with the d...
– It is suggested that the audio information be placed between the EAV and SAV during the horizontal blanking interval. – ...
107 HANC & VANC Horizontal and Vertical Interval around a Switching LineA switched area of a video frame construct on a di...
108
– The formatting of the ancillary data packets is the same between SD and HD. – Ancillary data is formatted into packets p...
• Ancillary Data Flag (ADF): For identifying the start of the ancillary data packet and uses the code word 000h, 3FFh, 3FF...
Ancillary identification codes for type 2. Ancillary identification codes for type 1. 111
ANC Data Placement & Vertical Interval Switching Line Numbers ANC data placement. Vertical Interval Switching line numbers...
A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Digital 113
A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 114
A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 115
A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 116
– The UMID label data consists of 32 8-bit bytes for a basic UMID or 64 bytes for an extended UMID. – The number of words ...
Handling of digital audio is defined in: ANSI/SMPTE Standard 272M: Formatting AES/EBU Audio and Auxiliary Data into Digita...
Digital Audio Television Clock Relationships 119
Digital Audio Block & Frame Format In SD structure the ancillary audio data is applied across CbYCrY. 120
- 4 Preamble Bits - 24 Data Bits - 1 Validity - 1 User - 1 Channel status - 1 Parity (Even parity) Validity bit − The vali...
- 4 Preamble Bits - 24 Data Bits - 1 Validity - 1 User - 1 Channel status - 1 Parity (Even parity) Channel status format −...
AES/EBU digital audio signal structure 123
Frame repeat – 1 Frame : 1/48kHz = 20.83us (44.1kHz=22.67us) Block repeat – 1 Block : 20.83us ×192frame = 4ms (44.1kHz=4.3...
Biphase Mark Encoding 125
The subframe preambles starting with a transition from negative to positive. The subframe preambles starting with a transi...
Insertionofaudioframesinancillarydatapacketsofthe SDI n=8 (SD/1.5G HD-SDI) 127
Insertion of audio frames in ancillary data packets of the SDI 128
The Audio data packet precedes the Extended data packet in the SDI data–stream. When the audio data is 24-bit for SD, the ...
− When the audio data is 24-bit for SD, the Audio Data Packet only transmits 20-bit data, the Extended Data Packet is used...
– The Audio Data Packet contains one or more audio samples from up to four audio channels. – 20 audio bits and C, U, V bit...
Data Identifiers (DID) for up to 16-Channel Operation of SD embedded audio Embedded Audio Bit Distribution – Bit-9 is alwa...
Full-featured embedded audio to include: • Carrying the 4 AES auxiliary bits (which may be used to extend the audio sample...
– The Audio Control Packet is transmitted once per field in the second horizontal ancillary data space (on the second line...
– When the audio data is 24-bit for SD it split-up into 20 bits of audio data and an extended packet containing the 4 auxi...
There are some similarities and differences in the implementation of AES/EBU within SD and HD environment. – The formattin...
– Conformance to the ancillary data packet structure means that the Ancillary Data Flag (ADF) has a three- word value of 0...
– Each audio data subframe is distributed across 4 UDW samples. – The full preamble data is not carried within the 4 words...
– The audio control packet carries additional information used in the process of decoding the audio data and has a similar...
Audio Data Packet Audio Extended Data Packet Audio Control Packet Audio Data Packet, Audio Extended Data Packet and Audio ...
Outline 141
UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K Transparency channel or Alfa channel 142
UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 143
UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 144
[Number of physical links] UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 145
DVB UHD Phases HDR Delivery 8 - 146
SDI and UHD 147
Technology and Standards Timeline 148
ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 149
ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 150
ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 151
ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 152
ST2082-xx12GSDI/ITU-RBT.2077-1Part3 153
ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 154
ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 155
ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 156
ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 157
The Gearbox Concept 158
SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical 159
SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical For given transmit and receive parameters, worst case dispersion limited optical li...
SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical – A single “robust” optical connector solution is being standardized as proposed SM...
SMPTE UHDTV-SDI Physical Layer SMPTE ST2081-1 & ST2082-1 require that jitter is measured over two different frequency band...
Video Levels in SDI Full Range (Newly introduced) – In file based workflows the full range of levels can be used to improv...
Video Levels in SDI Narrow Range – Traditional SDI has used 0-700mv to represent levels from black to white which is typic...
Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) Round( x ) = Sign( x ) * Floor( | x | + 0.5 )...
Code Values for 10-bit and 12-bit Y or RGB. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) 1...
399.2 396.9 396.1 -396.9 -397.7 -400.0 Code Values for 10-bit and 12-bit Cb and Cr. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit in...
– In file based workflows the full range of video levels can be used to improve accuracy in color conversion in a 10-bit o...
Outline 169
ST2082-xx12GSDI/ITU-RBT.2077-1Part3 170
ST 2082 ‘Image Mapping Data Flow’ Roadmap 171
SMPTE ST 2082-10 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for 12G-SDI MODE 1: 2160-line source image formats and ...
Carriage of 2160-line images in a 12G-SDI interface Generalized process 10/12 bit – The source images are divided into two...
MODE 1: 2160-line source image formats and ancillary data into a 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV1 and Di...
Mapping Process Carriage of 2160-line mapping source image formats in a 12G-SDI interface – The 2160-line source image is ...
4 way division square 4 way Interleave (2SI) 176
12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 1 177
12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 1 178
– Each sub image is mapped into two 10-bit data streams. – Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two. – Sub imag...
2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure Mapping Structure 1: Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one an...
Mapping Structure 2: Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two: data stream one: G′0, R′0, G′1, R′1... data stre...
12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 2 182
12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 2 183
Mapping Structure 3: Bit b9 in every word is the complement of b8. The lists and tables below describe Bits b8 – b0 Sub im...
Mapping Structure 4: Bit b9 in every word is the complement of b8. The lists and tables below describe Bits b8 – b0 Sub im...
Multiplex Structure for Mapping Structure 4: 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure 186
Sync-Bit Insertion – Repeating patterns of 3FFh or 000h in the 12G-SDI 10-bit parallel multiplex can result in a long run ...
Sync-Bit Insertion 188
Audio Data – Audio data shall be mapped into the HANC space of data streams one through eight and shall be in conformance ...
Number of Audio Channels The number of audio channels is as defined in SMPTE ST 425-5 “Number of Audio Channels” Audio Cop...
Inherited Audio Copy as a result of combining multi-link 3G-SDI or 6G-SDI signals – In the case where the audio data has b...
Originated Audio Copy in 12G-SDI signal If audio is copied: – Data stream pair one/two shall always carry original audio. ...
A quad-link 3G interface combined into a single 12G-SDI interface, and the possible status of audio copy on each data stre...
A dual-link 6G interface combined into a single 12G-SDI interface, and the possible status of audio copy on each data stre...
12G-SDI signal Eye Diagram HD-SDI (1.5G) Eye Diagram Typical 12G-SDI Eye Diagram 195
Pathological signals for UHD (6G and 12G-SDI) SMPTE RP 198-1998 − Pathological signals are recommended by SMPTE for use wi...
Pathological signals for UHD –PHABRIX solution – Pathological Checkfield Overlay developed by PHABRIX with major SDI chip ...
Outline 198
SMPTE ST 2082-11 4320-line and 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for Dual-link 12G-SDI MODE 1: 4320-line Y...
Dual-link 12G-SDI 2 x 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 200
Dual-link 12G-SDI 2 x 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 201
MODE 1: 4320-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bi...
MODE 2: 2160-line R′G′B′, Y′C′BC′R 4:4:4(:4) 10-bit and 4:4:4 12-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb...
MODE 3: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit Additional Frame Rate Source image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-...
Carriage of 4320-line images in a Dual-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 1 205
Carriage of 2160-line images in a Dual-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 2 and Mode 3 206
For a 4:2:0 source image, the C′B and C′R samples in intermediate sub images 3 and 4 shall be set to the value 200h. Mode ...
208
Mode2: Carriage of 2160-line image formats in a dual-link 12G-SDI interface – The 2160-line source images shall be divided...
Mode 3: The carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Dual link 12G-SDI interface 210
Mapping of 1080-line Sub Images in Mode3 StructureofeachDataStreamfor120Hz,120/1.001 Hz,100Hz,96Hzor96/1.001Hzframerates −...
Outline 212
SMPTE ST 2082-12 Document Roadmap 4320-line and 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for Quad-link 12G-SDI MO...
Quad-link 12G-SDI 4 x 10-bit Type 1 Multiplex 214
Quad-link 12G-SDI 4 x 10-bit Type 1 Multiplex 215
MODE 1: 4320-line Source image formats and ancillary data into a Quad- link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit serial interface (UH...
MODE 2: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R or R′G′B′ 4:4:4:4 10-bit or 4:4:4 10-bit or 12-bit Additional Frame Rate (AFR) Source image for...
Carriage of 4320-line Images on a Quad-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 1 218
Carriage of 2160-line Images on a Quad-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 2 219
For 4:2:0 source images, the 10-bit C′B and C′R samples in intermediate sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 200h and t...
221
MODE 2: The process for the carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Quad-link 12G-SDI interface (The division ...
MODE 2: The process for the carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Quad-link 12G-SDI interface (The mapping o...
Mapping of 1080-line Sub Images in Mode 2 − Each 1080-line sub image shall be mapped to an 80-bit virtual interface consis...
Outline 225
ST 2083-xx 24G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 226
ST 2083-xx 24G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 227
24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 228
24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 229
24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 230
24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 231
Outline 232
Video Payload Identifier (VPID) – Video payload identifier monitoring is more important than ever with a wide variety of f...
Video Payload Identifier (VPID) – 525- and 625-line digital interfaces, interlace: once per field • 525I (field 1): Line 1...
– The VPID conforms to the SMPTE 291 Ancillary Data Packet and Space Formatting standard and contains the Ancillary Data F...
– The video payload ID tells you a lot about the signal you are receiving – It is sent as 4 User Data Words (UDW) UDW1 –UD...
This one is different VPID for each Link and is UHD 59.94p Y CbCr Quad 3G level A Video Payload Identifier (VPID) 237
Video Payload Identifier (VPID) This one is the same VPID for each Link and is UHD 29.97p Y CbCr Quad HD 238
OLDVersion 239
OLDVersion 240
OLDVersion 241
SDI Metadata, HDR, WCG – Newly some metadata about HDR and WCG is added to the SDI feed. –Is it a ST2084 PQ curve or HLG –...
Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line payloads on a 1.5 Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface 243
Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line video payloads on a quad-link 1. 5 Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface ...
Payload identifier definitions for 1920 ×1080 video payloads on dual link high definition digital interfaces 245
Additionally supported picture payload identifier definitions for 1920 × 1080 video payloads on dual link high definition ...
Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line payloads on a 3Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface 247
Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 248
Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 249
Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 250
Ancillary Data Capacity of the 12G-SDI Interface – The ancillary data space available in serial digital interface transpor...
Questions?? Discussion!! Suggestions!! Criticism!! 252
  1. 1. Dr. Mohieddin Moradi mohieddinmoradi@gmail.com 1 Dream Idea Plan Implementation
  2. 2. Outline 2
  3. 3. Outline 3
  4. 4. High Definition System SMPTE 296M (The 720 standard) 4
  5. 5. High Definition System SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) 5
  6. 6. SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) The High Definition Signal Horizontal Interval 6
  7. 7. SMPTE 274M (The 1080 standard) The High Definition Signal Horizontal Interval 7
  8. 8. The High Definition Signal Vertical Interval 8
  9. 9. The High Definition Signal Vertical Interval 9
  10. 10. 1080 HD Image 10
  11. 11. SMPTE 292M (1.5G SD-SDI) Defines the bit-serial digital coaxial and fiber-optic interface for high-definition component signals operating at 1.485 Gb/s and 1.485/1.001 Gb/s. (8,10-bits) Two important formats for HD: SMPTE 274M  1920x1080 Scanning and Analog and Parallel Digital Interfaces for Multiple Picture Rates.  1920x1080 @ 60p, 59.94p, 50p, 60i, 59.94i, 50i, 30p, 29.97p, 25p, 24p, 23.98p, 30sF, 29.97sF, 25sF, 24sF, 23.98sF Colorimetry ITU-R BT.709 SMPTE 296M  1280x720 Progressive Image Sample Structure -Analog and Digital.  1280x720 @ 60p, 59.94p, 50p, 30p, 29.97p, 25p, 24p 23.98p Colorimetry ITU-R BT.709. HD-SDI Standards 11
  12. 12. – This standard has been developed to carry HDTV digital video signals and formatted data within the defined payload areas including ancillary data. – The standard can carry 1280×720, 1920×1080 or 2048×1080 active pixel formats through the 1.5 Gb/s Serial Digital Interface and enables the carriage of any ancillary data conforming to SMPTE ST 291. HDTV SMPTE 292 (1.5G SD-SDI) Formats 12
  13. 13. HDTV SMPTE 292 (1.5G SD-SDI) Formats 13
  14. 14. Review of HD-SDI 14
  15. 15. Review of HD-SDI Y, Cb, Cr Quantizing and 4:2:2 Sampling 15
  16. 16. – The relative positions of EAV and SAV in comparison to the analog horizontal line are shown. – Note the analog HD timing reference point 0H is measured at the 50% point of the positive rising edge of the tri-level sync. Horizontal Line Timing in HD Formats 16
  17. 17. TheRelativeTimingIntervalsforaVarietyofFormats 17
  18. 18. Why Tri Level Sync ? HD has faster rise/fall times Easier extraction of simplified field pulses OH Defined on rising edge of Tri-level sync – 0H easier defined than 50% slice point of -300mv – Improves jitter performance and sync separation HDTV Tri-Level Sync 18
  19. 19. An example of sync signal attenuates – With the Bi-level Sync System, the timing of the sync signal’s lock point can slip. – the Tri-level Sync System uses a symmetrical sync signal and locks the center of the signal. – This ensures that the same lock point is always used, even when signal attenuation occurs. HDTV Tri-Level Sync t t 19
  20. 20. SMPTE 292 (HD-SDI) Horizontal Line EAV SAV HD-SDI Line Format 20
  21. 21. HD-SDI Data Stream Interleaving YD1920 YD1921 YD1922 YD1923 YD2636 YD2637 YD2638 YD2639 YD1920 YD1921 CbD960 CbD961 CbD960 CbD1318 CbD1398 CrD60 CrD961 CrD960 CrD1318 CrD1398 YD0 YD1 YA0 YA0 CbD0 CbA0 CrA0 CrD0 YA706 YA707 CbA353 CrA353 YD1918 YD1919 CbD959 CrD959 CV CV 21
  22. 22. Header: 3FFh (all bits in the word set to 1), 000h (all 0’s), 000h (all 0’s) – In HD, both the luma and chroma signals have an EAV and SAV sequence that is multiplexed to form a twenty-bit word. – The wide variety of HD formats have additional code words added to the EAV sequence. – Code words LN0 and LN1 indicate the current line number of the HD format – Code words CR0 and CR1 represent a cyclic redundancy code (CRC) of each HD line – These code words are added to both the luma and chroma components after EAV. HD-SDI Data Stream Interleaving 22
  23. 23. Different to Standard Definition TRS – Sixteen 10 bit words (as opposed to four 8 bit words in standard definition) – Start or End of Active Video (EAV,SAV). – Line Number (LN). – Cyclic Redundancy Check (error checking)(CRC). – Cyclic Redundancy Check Codes (CRCC) 3FF(C) 3FF(Y) 000(C) 000(Y) XYZ(C) XYZ(Y) LN0(C) LN0(Y) LN1(C) LN1(C) CCR0 YCR0 CCR1 YCR1 000(C) 000(Y) CbData YData CrData YData EAV LN CRC High Definition TRS (Timing reference signals) EAV 23
  24. 24. Blanking & Ancillary Data 24
  25. 25. Error Testing, CRC − CRC checking, in high definition, is done separately for luma and chroma on each line. − A CRC value is used to detect errors in the digital active line by means of the calculation CRC(X) = X18 + X5 + X4 + 1 with an initial value of zero at the start of the first active line word and ends at the final word of the line number. The value is then distributed as shown in Table. − A value is calculated for luma YCR0 and YCR1 and another value, CCR0 and CCR1, is calculated for color-difference data. 25
  26. 26. EAV, SAV, LN and CRC 26
  27. 27. XYZ WORDS & Vertical Timing Information in Different Formats 27
  28. 28. Protection Bits for SAV and EAV 28
  29. 29. Error Corrections Using Protection Bits (P3-P0) Protection bits for SAV and EAV − The error correction applied provides a DEDSEC (double error detection – single error correction) function. − The received bits denoted by “–” in the Table, if detected, indicate that an error has occurred but cannot be corrected. 29
  30. 30. HD Video Bit Rate 30
  31. 31. 1080i at 60Hz (1125 Total Lines) − Luminance (Y) : 2,200samples/line × 1,125lines/frame ×30frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 742.5Mbit/sec − R-Y (Cr) : 1,100samples/line × 1,125lines/frame × 30frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 371.25Mbit/sec − B-Y (Br) : 1,100samples/line × 1,125lines/frame × 30frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 371.25Mbit/sec − Total Bit Rate Y + Cr + Cb = 1.485Gbit/sec HD Video Bit Rate 31
  32. 32. Outline 32
  33. 33. Hybrid Facility 33
  34. 34. Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M 34
  35. 35. – Using existing HD-SDI infrastructure – Requires two signal paths (Link A & Link B) – Increase color range from 10 bits to 12 bits – SMPTE 352M to identify links – Mapping various formats into existing HD- SDI structure Problems • Interconnection issues • Swapped or Missing links • Cable Path different for each Link Dual Link-supported formats defined in SMPTE 372M. Line length structure of Dual Link formats Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M 35
  36. 36. Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M Source Signal Formats 36
  37. 37. SDI data structure for a single line Progressive image format divided between Link A and Link B. Data structure of Link A and B for fast progressive formats. Data structure for R'G'B' (A) 4:4:4:4 10-bit Dual Link format. − For the Dual Link signals, the various formats are mapped into the two HD-SDI signals. − Therefore, the various mapping structures are constrained by the existing HD-SDI format. − Figure shows how the 10-bit sampled 4:2:2 Luma Y and Chroma C words are multiplexed together in the HD-SDI signal. Dual Link SDI Format SMPTE 372M 37
  38. 38. − To achieve a greater dynamic range for the signal, a 12-bit data format can be accommodated within the Dual Link standard. The problem here is that the data structure of each link conforms to 10- bit words. − In the case of R'G'B‘ 4:4:4 12-bits, the most significant bits (MSBs) 2-11 are carried within the 10-bit words. − The additional two bits from each of the R'G'B' channels are combined into the Y' channel of Link B. − Link A carries the G' channel bits 2-11 and even sample values of B' and R' bits 2-11. − In Link B the alpha channel is replaced by the combined bits 0-1 of the R'G'B‘ samples. − The odd samples of the B' and R' bits 2-11 are carried within the [C'b/C'r] words. − The combined R'G'B' 0-1 data is mapped into the 10-bit word where EP represents even parity for bits 7-0, the reserved values are set to zero and bit 9 is not bit 8. 12-bit data format within the Dual Link standard (R'G'B' 4:4:4 12-bit) 38
  39. 39. Data structure for Y'C'bC'r (A) 4:4:4:4 Dual Link format. Channel representation for RGB 12-bit. Mapping structure for R'G'B' 0-1. 12-bit data format within the Dual Link standard (R'G'B' 4:4:4 12-bit) 39
  40. 40. Channel representation for Y'C'bC'r (A) 4:2:2:4 12-bit. Mapping structure for Y'C'bC'r 0-1. Mapping structure for Y' 0-1. Channel representation for Y’C’bC’r 12-bit Mapping structure for Y'C'bC'r 0-1. 12-bit data format within the Dual Link standard (Y'C'bC'r (A) 4:2:2:4 12-bit , Y'C'bC'r 4:4:4 12-bit) 40
  41. 41. Outline 41
  42. 42. – Work at the highest resolution (Bit Depth and Color space) possible prior to rendering the product. – In standard HD-SDI limited to 4:2:2 YCbCr only at 10-bit – With Dual Link & 3Gb/s, users can: • Increase color range from 10 bits to 12 bits • Switch from 4:2:2 to 4:4:4 Sampling to the total chrominance Bandwidth • Work in the RGB domain for easier integration with Special Effects editors, and Telecine applications – Digital cinema cameras now being adopted for feature films, television shows, and even commercials • Panavision Genesis™ • Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Apocalypto, … • Thomson Viper FilmStream™ Why 3Gb/s SDI and High Speed Data? 42
  43. 43. 3G SDI first standardized in 2005…… ITU-R BT.1120 Restricted to 1920 x 1080p50 Y’C’BC’R 4:2:2 10-bit SMPTE 3G SDI standards first published in 2006 SMPTE ST 424:2006 Physical layer – 3G equivalent of ST 292-1 (1.5Gb/s SDI) SMPTE ST 425:2006 Video, audio and ancillary data mapping for the 3G interface SMPTE ST 297:2006 Optical interface standard covering all SDI rates from 143Mb/s through to 3Gb/s 3Gb/s SDI Standards 43
  44. 44. – Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of HDTV and 2K D-Cinema production with higher resolution (bit depth and sampling) – Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of HFR 2K D-Cinema production – Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of Stereoscopic 3D HDTV and 2K D-Cinema production – Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of Stereoscopic 3D HDTV and 3D HFR 2K D Cinema production – Extending the ST 425 document suite in support of 4K D-Cinema and UHDTV-1 production The 3G SDI Document Suite 44
  45. 45. ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 45
  46. 46. ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 46
  47. 47. ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 47
  48. 48. ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 48
  49. 49. ST 425-xx 3G SDI / ITU-R BT.1120 Part 2 49
  50. 50. ST 424 3Gb/s Signal/Data serial Interface ST 297 Optical Interface The 3G SDI Document Suite ST 424 3Gb/s Signal/Data serial Interface ST 297 Optical Interface 50
  51. 51. 3Gb/s SDI Standards 51
  52. 52. ST 424 3Gbps SDI Signal/Data Serial Interface – It is a standard published by SMPTE which expands upon SMPTE 259M, SMPTE 344M, and SMPTE 292M allowing for bit-rates of 2.970 Gbit/s and 2.970/1.001 Gbit/s over a single-link coaxial cable. – This standard defines the 3Gb/s SDI physical interface. 10-bit multiplex, Serialization, Scrambling, Coding, Electrical specifications (eye shape, jitter, return loss…..) – These bit-rates are sufficient for 1080p video at 50 or 60 frames per second. The initial 424M standard was published in 2006, with a revision published in 2012 (SMPTE ST 424:2012). ST 297:2006 Serial Digital Fiber Transmission System – This standard defines an optical fiber system for transmitting bit-serial digital signals. – It is intended for transmitting SMPTE ST 259 signals (143 through 360 Mb/s), SMPTE ST 344 signals (540Mb/s), SMPTE ST 292-1/-2 signals (1.485 Gb/s and 1.485/1.001 Gb/s) and SMPTE ST 424 signals (2.970 Gb/s and 2.970/1.001 Gb/s). – In addition to optical specification, ST 297 also mandates laser safety testing and that all optical interfaces are labelled to indicate safety compliance, application and interoperability. 3Gb/s SDI Standards 3G SDI Physical Interface & Fiber Transmission System 52
  53. 53. – Defines the transport of bit-serial data structure for 3.0Gb/s – Using a single coaxial cable interface – Supports either 10 or 12 bits data words – The SDI signal has an identical HD structure and contains two virtual interfaces into which the data is mapped. – The definitions of EAV, SAV, Line Count (LN0,LN1), and Checksum (CR0,CR1) conform to the HD-SDI signal standards. – Mapped into two virtual interfaces (10 bit parallel data streams (Data Stream One & Data Stream Two)) Data stream one of the virtual interface Interface Frequency 148.5MHz or 148.5/1.001 MHz Data stream two of the virtual interface Interface Frequecy 148.5MHz or 148.5/1.001 MHz SMPTE 424 Signal/Data Serial Interface 53
  54. 54. – Example of image mapping structure for 4:2:2 YCbCr 10 bits 60/59.94 (Mapping Structure One). – Data stream one of the virtual interface for a fast progressive format contains the Y Luma data and data stream two contains the C chroma information Image Structure 54
  55. 55. – Data Stream one and two of the virtual interfaces are multiplexed together producing twice the data rate. – Channel Coding uses NRZI Data stream one of the virtual interface Data stream two of the virtual interface Multiplexed 10-bit parallel interface Image Structure Multiplexed 55
  56. 56. 10-bit multiplex of data stream 1 and data stream 2 The 10-bit data words of parallel data stream one and data stream two of the virtual interface Data stream one of the virtual interface Data stream two of the virtual interface Multiplexed 10-bit parallel interface Image Structure Multiplexed 56
  57. 57. SMPTE ST 425-1 Three different mapping modes are defined as: • Level A Direct Image Mapping • Level B-DL Dual Link mapping • Level B-DS Dual Stream mapping – Level A is the direct mapping of an uncompressed images into a serial digital interface operating at a nominal rate of 3Gb/s. – Level B-DL is the mapping of ST 372 dual-link data streams into a serial digital interface operating at a nominal rate of 3Gb/s. – Level B-DS is the dual-stream mapping of two independent 1.5Gb/s video streams into a single serial digital interface operating at a nominal rate of 3Gb/s. 3Gb/s SDI Standards 3G SDI Mapping Standards (ST 425) 57
  58. 58. 3 Gb/s Source Image Formats defined in SMPTE 425M SMPTE 425-1 Level A Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 58
  59. 59. SMPTE 425-1 Level A Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 59
  60. 60. Sampling Structure of the Video Line for the Various Frame Rates 60
  61. 61. Mapping Structures 1, 2, 3 and 4 in SMPTE 425M- Level A 61
  62. 62. Mapping Structure One 62
  63. 63. – Mapping structure one supports the carriage of 4:2:2 sampled Y’C’bC’r data and has application for 1080 format. – Data stream one of the virtual interface for a fast progressive format contains the Y Luma data and data stream two contains the C chroma information. These two virtual interfaces are then multiplexed together to form the 10-bit parallel interface which is then converted into the serial signal. Mapping Structure One 63
  64. 64. Level A within the SMPTE 425M standard defines the specific direct image format mapping as initially discussed for the fast progressive format (Mapping structure one for the fast progressive signals) Figure shows how the Y’, C’b and C’r samples are combined into the two virtual interfaces. There are a total of 1920 (0-1919) samples for the active picture and the blanking width is changed for the various formats to maintain a constant data rate. Within the SMPTE 425M the provision is made to allow for the carriage of a Dual Link signal mapped into a 3 Gb/s signal and this is defined as Level B. In this case the data from Link A is mapped into virtual interface one and Link B information is mapped into virtual interface two. Figure shows how the Dual Link data is mapped into the two virtual interfaces of the 3 Gb/s signal. (Mapping Structure One) Comparison between Level A and Level B 64
  65. 65. − SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 1: − Y sample and Cb/Cr sample of mapping structure. − The reference sample clock is 148.5 MHz which is twice the 74.25 MHz with the arrangement equivalent to the 292 M of the standard. 1080p 50/59.94/60 4:2:2 10-bit SMPTE ST 372 § 5.1: Each Y sample and Cb/Cr sample are arranged for each line number. Comparison between Level A and Level B 65
  66. 66. Mapping Structure Two 66
  67. 67. – Mapping structure two supports the carriage of 4:4:4 sampled R’G’B’ or Y’C’bC’r data and has application for both 1080 and 720 formats. – Data stream one carries all of the G’ and R’ samples and data stream two carries all of the Alpha and B’ samples. Each of the channels is sampled at 74.25MHz or 74.25MHz/1.001. In the case of the YC’bC’r format the G samples are replaced by Y’ and the color difference values C’b/C’r are replace the B’/R’ samples, respectively. Mapping Structure Two 67
  68. 68. − SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 2 − R sample is always in stream 1, B sample is always stream 2. 4:4:4 and 4:4:4:4 10-bit − SMPTE ST 372 § 5.2, 5.4: − Even B + R samples are in stream 1, odd B + R samples are in stream 2. Comparison between Level A and Level B 68
  69. 69. Mapping Structure Three 69
  70. 70. − Mapping structure three allows for 12-bit data to be carried within the SDI transport as either R’G’B’, Y’C’bC’r or X’Y’Z’ formats. − The 12-bit data represented as [11:0] has to be mapped into a 10-bit structure and each 12-bit sample is separated into four parts ([11:9],[8:6], [5:3], [2:0]). Each of these values is then combined into a 10-bit word for each of the components R’G’B’, Y’C’bC’r or X’Y’Z’ as defined in next Table. − These data words are then distributed across the two virtual interfaces and the bits [11:9] and [5:3] are carried by virtual interface one. The remaining data words [8:6] and [2:0] are carried by virtual interface two as shown in Figure 51. − In the case of the Y’C’bC’r format the G’ samples are replaced by Y’ and the color difference values C’b/C’r are replace the B’/R’ samples, respectively. Mapping Structure Three 70
  71. 71. − In digital cinema application, a different color space of X’Y’Z’ is used to give a greater dynamic range to the representation of color to replicate the color depth available from film. − SMPTE 428 defines the various parameters of this color space. − In the case of the X’Y’Z’ format the R’ samples are replaced by X’, the G’ samples are replaced by Y’ and the B’ samples are replaced by Z’. − Each of the channels is sampled at 74.25MHz or 74.25MHz/1.001. To maintain the constant 3 Gb/s data rate for the various supported formats the blanking width is changed. Mapping Structure Three 71
  72. 72. 12-Bit Mapping Structure of R’G’B into the 10-bit Virtual Interface 72
  73. 73. 12-bit Mapping Structure of Y’ C’b C’r into the 10-bit Virtual Interface 73
  74. 74. − SMPTE ST 425 - 1 Mapping structure 3: − Each word 10 bits are 3 bits from 3 channels of RGB (12 words of data are completed with 4 words). 4:4:4 12-bit − SMPTE ST 372 § 5.3, 5.4: − The upper 10 bits of the 3 channels of RGB are § 5.2 4: 4: 4 10 bit format − The remaining two least significant bits of each channel are contained in one word, alpha channel In place of the data. Comparison between Level A and Level B 74
  75. 75. Mapping Structure Four 75
  76. 76. – Mapping structure four supports the carriage of 4:2:2 sampled Y’C’bC’r data and has application for 1080 format as 12 bits. – In order to map this 12-bit data into the 10-bit infrastructure of the SDI interface, the 12-bit data represented as [11:0] has to be divided into different words. – In mapping structure four, the first half of the Y’ data bits [11:6] are carried in virtual interface one and the subsequent Y’ data bits [5:0] are carried in the next packet of the virtual interface one as shown in Table. Mapping Structure Four 76
  77. 77. – Figure shows how the data packets are combined into the two virtual interfaces. – The luma signal (Y’) is sampled at 74.25MHz or 74.25MHz/1.001 and the chroma channels (C’b/C’r) are sampled at half this rate of 37.125MHz or 37.125MHz/1.001. Mapping Structure Four 77
  78. 78. − SMPTE ST 425-1 mapping structure 4: − Two 10 bit words, 6 bits of each YCbCr channel. − Stream 1 consists of luminance and stream 2 consists of chrominance. 4:2:2 12-bit − SMPTE ST 372 § 5.5: − Stream 1 arranges the upper 10 bits of each channel, in order of Cb / Y / Cr / Y Multiplex. Stream 2 consists of the lower 2 bits of each channel and the 10-bit alpha channel. Comparison between Level A and Level B 78
  79. 79. − Mapping of two parallel 10 bit interfaces with same line and frame structure in conformance with SMPTE292. SMPTE 425M Level B Level B-DL (Dual Link) mapping, Level B-DS (Dual Stream) mapping 79
  80. 80. − Mapping of two parallel 10 bit interfaces with same line and frame structure in conformance with SMPTE292. SMPTE 425M Level B Level B-DL (Dual Link) mapping, Level B-DS (Dual Stream) mapping 80
  81. 81. 3Gb/s Level B Mapping of SMPTE 372M Dual Link Level B-DL Dual Link mapping 81
  82. 82. SMPTE 425-1 Level B Signal/Data Serial Interface Source Image Format 82
  83. 83. 3Gb/s Serial Digital Interface – Pk-to-Pk Amplitude 800mV +/-10% – DC Offset 0.0V +/-0.5V – Rise/Fall Time between 20% & 80% no greater than 135ps and not differ by more than 50ps – Overshoot rise/fall not to exceed 10% of amplitude – Timing Jitter <= 2UI above 10Hz – Alignment Jitter <= 0.3UI above 100kHz Eye Specifications per SMPTE Standards 83
  84. 84. – SMPTE recommended practice RP184 has a set of definitions and measurement procedures for the measurement of jitter. – SMPTE 424M, 292 and 259M defines a set of frequency limits based on this recommended practice. –f1 = 10 Hz = Timing jitter lower band edge for SD, HD and 3G-SDI –f3 = 1 kHz = Alignment jitter lower band edge for SD –f3 = 100 kHz = Alignment jitter lower band edge for HD & 3G-SDI –f4 > 1/10 the clock rate = Upper band edge Jitter Measurements 84
  85. 85. Jitter Measurements Review 85
  86. 86. Jitter Measurements Review OutputJitterLimitsforSDIClocks 86
  87. 87. Technical Report 002 Advice on the use of 3 Gbit/s HD-SDI interfaces 87
  88. 88. Pathological Signals - Stress Testing 88
  89. 89. EAV, SAV, LN and CRC 89
  90. 90. Luma and Chroma Components 90
  91. 91. − The “XYZ” word is a ten-bit word with the two least significant bits set to zero, allowing translation to and from an eight-bit system. Bits of the “XYZ” word have the following functions: • Bit 9 – (Fixed bit) always fixed at 1 • Bit 8 – (F-bit) always 0 in a progressive scan system; 0 for field one and 1 for field two in an interlaced or segmented frame system. • Bit 7 – (V-bit) 1 in vertical blanking interval; 0 during active video lines • Bit 6 – (H-bit) 1 indicates the End of Active Video (EAV) sequence; 0 indicates the Start of Active Video (SAV) sequence • Bits 5, 4, 3, 2 – (Protection bits) provide a limited error correction of the data in the F, V, and H bits • Bits 1, 0 (Fixed bits) set to 0 to have identical word values in 10-bit or 8-bit systems Format of XYZ Word for HD and SD Standards 91
  92. 92. Analog HD Vertical Blanking Interval 92
  93. 93. Vertical Timing for Digital HD Formats 93
  94. 94. Analog HD Timing Parameters with Selected Digital Relationships 94
  95. 95. SMPTE ST 424: 2012 Updates to add provisions for use of other connector types Typical cable loss recommendation changed from -20dB to <-30dB SMPTE ST 425: 2011 Revised to include Digital Cinema production formats and add 32 channel audio support Split into multiple parts to accommodate future revisions for stereo and high resolution images 425-0 – Index 425-1 – Replaces current 425 425-2 – A Stereo Pair of 1.5Gb/s images – tie up with ST292-2 425-3 – Single Images with payload up to 6 Gb/s, carried on 2 links 425-4 – A Stereo pair of 3 Gb/s signals on 2 links 425-5 –Single Image with payload upto12 Gb/s, carried on 4 links 425-6 – A Stereo Pair of 6Gb/s signals, transported via 4 links 3Gb/s SDI Standards – Continuing Evolution 95
  96. 96. General Issues for 1080p50/60 – Both Level A and Level B-DL mapping modes have similar capabilities BUT they are not compatible • For 1080p50/60, conversion between Level A and Level B-DL introduces a delay of at least one video line on each conversion. • Conversion of signals with embedded audio or other ancillary data may increase the delay and introduce additional complexity to correct the positioning or timing of some ancillary data packets. • Some devices process signals internally using a different standard to their own input/output standard. It is always advisable to confirm these devices compensate for any conversion delay internally before installation. – Users should establish capabilities of proposed purchases before designing new installations. – Facility designers may wish to select one mapping format (Level A or Level BDL) for each facilities routing / vision mixer signal “cloud”. 3G SDI – Some Things to Consider 96
  97. 97. Switching Regions − For Level A and Level B-DS, the serial stream switch point is defined in SMPTE RP 168:2009 − For Level B-DS, there is no requirement for frame alignment of each image. If the two images are not frame aligned, video switching could be adversely effected. − Users and facility designers should always ensure that Level B-DS equipment guarantees frame alignment. ST 352 Payload ID − The use of the SMPTE ST 352 Payload ID is mandatory due to the large number of different video formats that can be carried in the 3 Gb/s interface. − Without the payload ID, it is not possible to correctly identify all of the supported formats or mapping modes purely from inspection of the payload data. − Users should ensure that any proposed new purchases support ST 352 payload ID before designing new installations 3G SDI – Some Things to Consider 97
  98. 98. Embedded audio – Level A, Level B-DL and Level B-DS can all carry up to 32 audio channels – The channel assignments and identification are different • Level A uses 8 separate audio groups (of 4 channels each) - in accordance with ST 299-1 AND ST 299-2 - all 32 channels are uniquely identified • Level B-DL uses two streams of 4 audio groups (of 4 channels each) – in accordance with ST 299-1 - identical channel numbers are used but channels 1~16 can only be differentiated from channels 17~32 at the ST 372 Dual-Link (Link A / Link B), level • Level B-DS is similar to Level B-DL carrying two links of 16 channels but there is no defined channel assignment for this mapping – End-users and facility designers should ensure that audio embedders/de-embedders correctly identify audio channel mapping in mixed Level A / Level B systems – Extra care should be taken in 3G system upgrades to ensure that these new audio embedding capabilities are handled transparently throughout the plant 3G SDI – Some Things to Consider 98
  99. 99. Outline 99
  100. 100. • Active picture information • Vertical blanking interval • Horizontal blanking intervals – Blanking intervals carry the vertical and horizontal synchronizing information. – The vertical blanking interval contains: – The vertical synchronizing pulses – “Unused” lines of video – The horizontal blanking interval is made up of the front porch, horizontal synchronizing pulse, the breezeway, the color subcarrier “burst” and the back porch. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Analog ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL) HORIZONTALBLANKING 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels DATA (LINE SELECTION) FrontPorch Horizontal Sync Pulse Breezeway Color Subcarrier Burst BackPorch VERTICAL BLANKING Vertical Switching Line VERTICAL BLANKING HORIZONTALBLANKING Active Picture (NTSC/PAL) ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL)
  101. 101. – In earlier analog systems, the opportunity for utilizing the “unused” lines in the vertical blanking interval existed to carry “extra information”. – This situation enabled applications such as closed captioning for the hearing impaired and news/sports/weather/other “teletext” extra visual information. – For production applications, time code in the vertical blanking interval enhanced video tape edit decisions. – Other applications such as signaling downstream equipment to perform certain tasks were also possible. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Analog ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL) HORIZONTALBLANKING 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels DATA (LINE SELECTION) FrontPorch Horizontal Sync Pulse Breezeway Color Subcarrier Burst BackPorch VERTICAL BLANKING Vertical Switching Line VERTICAL BLANKING HORIZONTALBLANKING Active Picture (NTSC/PAL) ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL) 101
  102. 102. – As the vertical blanking interval is divided into lines, the data is added line by line (a process that is commonly known as “line selection.”) – Due to the video signal being interlaced with odd and even lines, as a line is selected, there are the field 1 and field 2 selections. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Analog ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL) HORIZONTALBLANKING 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels DATA (LINE SELECTION) FrontPorch Horizontal Sync Pulse Breezeway Color Subcarrier Burst BackPorch VERTICAL BLANKING Vertical Switching Line Active Picture (NTSC/PAL) ACTIVE PICTURE (NTSC/PAL) VERTICAL BLANKING HORIZONTALBLANKING
  103. 103. Metadata and data with locations and the given standard for analog video signals. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Analog 103
  104. 104. – The move to digital video enabled more data to be added. – The “blanking intervals” in analog video signals are analogous to “ancillary data spaces” in digital video signals. Vertical ancillary data space (VANC) Horizontal ancillary data space (HANC) DATA (LINE SELECTION) ACTIVE PICTURE SDI 270 Mb/s YCbCR 4:2:2 10-bit HANC 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels VANC SAV EAV 4 Groups Embedded Audio (16 channels) Vertical Switching Line DATA (LINE SELECTION) ACTIVE PICTURE SDI 270 Mb/s YCbCR 4:2:2 10-bit HANC 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels VANC SAV EAV 4 Groups Embedded Audio (16 channels) Vertical Switching Line VANC HANC A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Digital ACTIVE PICTURE (SD-SDI, YCrCb 4:2:2 10bit)
  105. 105. – Vertical and horizontal synchronizing pulses: SAV, EAV – 16 channels of digital audio could be carried, along with the digital video signal, with any other “additional data.” – This is known as embedding the audio and data signals into the video signal. – A digital video signal is made of: • video essence • Audio essence • Any additional data essence or metadata. DATA (LINE SELECTION) ACTIVE PICTURE SDI 270 Mb/s YCbCR 4:2:2 10-bit HANC 525/625 lines483/576 lines 708-720 pixels VANC SAV EAV 4 Groups Embedded Audio (16 channels) Vertical Switching Line A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Digital ACTIVE PICTURE (SD-SDI, YCrCb 4:2:2 10bit) EAVSAV 4 Group of embedded audio (16 ch)
  106. 106. – It is suggested that the audio information be placed between the EAV and SAV during the horizontal blanking interval. – Not all of the VANC data space is available. • For instance, the luminance samples on one line per field are reserved for DVITC (digital vertical interval time code) and the chrominance samples on that line may be devoted to video index (Also Closed Caption, Timecode, AFD, WSS (Wide-Screen Signaling). • Also, it would be wise to avoid using the vertical interval switch line and perhaps, the subsequent line where data might be lost due to relock after the switch occurs. Component Digital Ancillary Data Space for SD-SDI HANC & VANC 106
  107. 107. 107 HANC & VANC Horizontal and Vertical Interval around a Switching LineA switched area of a video frame construct on a digital serial interface − It would be wise to avoid using the vertical interval switch line and perhaps, the subsequent line where data might be lost due to relock after the switch occurs.
  108. 108. 108
  109. 109. – The formatting of the ancillary data packets is the same between SD and HD. – Ancillary data is formatted into packets prior to multiplexing it into the video data stream. (000h) (3FFh) (3FFh) DID SDID CS DC DBN User Data Words (max 255 Words) Ancillary data packet structure of the SDI The maximum length of an ancillary packet is 255 bytes; the maximum number of used data words is 248. 109
  110. 110. • Ancillary Data Flag (ADF): For identifying the start of the ancillary data packet and uses the code word 000h, 3FFh, 3FFh. (This is the reverse of the code words used for EAV and SAV data) • Data Identification word (DID): For signifying the type of data being carried so that equipment can quickly identify the type of data present within the signal. • Data Block Number (DBN): For providing sequential order to ancillary data packets and allows a receiver to determine if data is missing (it is an optional counter ). • Secondary Data ID (SDID): For providing a wider range of allowed values and can be used for a series of data to be grouped, for instance, the Dolby Vertical Ancillary data has a series of SDID to identify the audio channels the data is associated with. • Data Count (DC): For indicating the amount of data in the packet. • Check- Sum (CS): For detecting errors in the data packet. Ancillary data packet structure in HD (000h) (3FFh) (3FFh) DID SDID CS DC DBN User Data Words (max 255 Words) 110
  111. 111. Ancillary identification codes for type 2. Ancillary identification codes for type 1. 111
  112. 112. ANC Data Placement & Vertical Interval Switching Line Numbers ANC data placement. Vertical Interval Switching line numbers 112
  113. 113. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — Digital 113
  114. 114. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 114
  115. 115. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 115
  116. 116. A Historical Perspective of HB & VB — HD 116
  117. 117. – The UMID label data consists of 32 8-bit bytes for a basic UMID or 64 bytes for an extended UMID. – The number of words in the UDW is indicated in the DC field of the ANC packet header. Ex: Packing Unique Material Identifier (UMID) and Program ID Label Data Data structure of a SMPTE 291M ANC packet (type 2) Data structure of UDWs for UMIDs UMID data count (DC) and key values 117
  118. 118. Handling of digital audio is defined in: ANSI/SMPTE Standard 272M: Formatting AES/EBU Audio and Auxiliary Data into Digital Video Ancillary Data Space, for 525/60 and 625/50 ANSI/SMPTE 259M formats. ANSI/SMPTE 299M: 24-Bit Digital Audio Format for HDTV Bit-Serial Interface for ANSI/SMPTE 292M formats. – From 2 to 16 AES/EBU audio channels are transmitted in pairs and combined where appropriate into groups of four channels. – Each group is identified by a unique ancillary data ID. – Audio is sampled at a video synchronous clock frequency of 48 kHz, or optionally at a synchronous or asynchronous rates from 32 kHz to 48 kHz. Digital Audio 118
  119. 119. Digital Audio Television Clock Relationships 119
  120. 120. Digital Audio Block & Frame Format In SD structure the ancillary audio data is applied across CbYCrY. 120
  121. 121. - 4 Preamble Bits - 24 Data Bits - 1 Validity - 1 User - 1 Channel status - 1 Parity (Even parity) Validity bit − The validity bit shall be logic “0” if the audio sample word is suitable for conversion. − The validity bit shall be logic “1” if the audio sample word is not suitable for conversion. (There is no default value for validity bit) User data format − User data bits may be used in any way desired by the user. (The default value of the user data bit shall be logic "0") − Channel status Byte 1 bits 4-7 indicate possible formats for the user data channel. Digital Audio Sub-frame Format 121
  122. 122. - 4 Preamble Bits - 24 Data Bits - 1 Validity - 1 User - 1 Channel status - 1 Parity (Even parity) Channel status format − The channel status for each audio signal carries information associated with that audio signal (Examples: length of audio sample words, number of audio channels, sampling frequency, time code, alphanumeric source and destination codes, and pre-emphasis), and thus it is possible for different channel status data to be carried in the two sub-frames of the digital audio signal. • Channel status information is organized in 92-bit blocks, subdivided into 24 Bytes . • The first bit of each block is carried in the Frame with preamble "Z". • The specific organization follows, wherein the suffix 0 designates the first Byte or bit. Where multiple bit states represent a counting number, tables are arranged with most significant bit (MSB) first, except where noted as LSB first. Digital Audio Sub-frame Format 122
  123. 123. AES/EBU digital audio signal structure 123
  124. 124. Frame repeat – 1 Frame : 1/48kHz = 20.83us (44.1kHz=22.67us) Block repeat – 1 Block : 20.83us ×192frame = 4ms (44.1kHz=4.352ms) AES/EBU Interface bit rate – 48kHz × 2CH × 32Bit = 3.072Mbps After BPM (Biphase Mark) encoding – 3.072Mbps × 2 = 6.144Mbps AES/EBU Frames & Sub-frames & Data rate 124
  125. 125. Biphase Mark Encoding 125
  126. 126. The subframe preambles starting with a transition from negative to positive. The subframe preambles starting with a transition from positive to negative. – Each preamble must transition to a different level from that of the last state of the bit before it. X, Y and Z Sync Words (Preambles) 126
  127. 127. Insertionofaudioframesinancillarydatapacketsofthe SDI n=8 (SD/1.5G HD-SDI) 127
  128. 128. Insertion of audio frames in ancillary data packets of the SDI 128
  129. 129. The Audio data packet precedes the Extended data packet in the SDI data–stream. When the audio data is 24-bit for SD, the Audio Data Packet only transmits 20-bit data, the Extended Data Packet is used to transmit another 4-bit data. 129
  130. 130. − When the audio data is 24-bit for SD, the Audio Data Packet only transmits 20-bit data, the Extended Data Packet is used to transmit another 4-bit data. Audio Data Packet and Extended Data Packet 130
  131. 131. – The Audio Data Packet contains one or more audio samples from up to four audio channels. – 20 audio bits and C, U, V bits from each AES sub-frame ,i.e. 23 bits are mapped into three 10-bit video words (X, X+1, X+2). Basic Embedded Audio 131
  132. 132. Data Identifiers (DID) for up to 16-Channel Operation of SD embedded audio Embedded Audio Bit Distribution – Bit-9 is always the inverse of bit-8 to ensure that none of the excluded word values (3FFh through 3FCh or 003h through 000h) are used. – The Z-bit is set to “1” corresponding to the first frame of the 192-frame AES block. – Bit-8 in word X+2 is even parity for bits 0-8 in all three words. 132
  133. 133. Full-featured embedded audio to include: • Carrying the 4 AES auxiliary bits (which may be used to extend the audio samples to 24-bit) • Allowing non-synchronous clock operation • Allowing sampling other than 48 kHz • Providing audio-to-video delay information for each channel • Documenting Data IDs to allow up to 16 channels of audio in component digital systems • Counting “audio frames” for 525 line systems. Extended Embedded Audio 133
  134. 134. – The Audio Control Packet is transmitted once per field in the second horizontal ancillary data space (on the second line) after the vertical interval switch point. – It contains information on audio frame number, sampling frequency, active channels, and relative audio-to video delay of each channel. – Transmission of audio control packets is optional for 48 kHz synchronous operation and required for all other modes of operation (since it contains the information as to what mode is being used). Audio Control Packet Formatting 134
  135. 135. – When the audio data is 24-bit for SD it split-up into 20 bits of audio data and an extended packet containing the 4 auxiliary bits. – The Audio Data Packet only transmits 20-bit data, the Extended Data Packet is used to transmit another 4-bit data. – The full 24 bits of audio data are sent as a group in HD (no split). – Since the full 24 bits of audio data are carried within the user data there is no extended data packet used within HD. (HD) (SD) Subframe Formats in SD and HD 135
  136. 136. There are some similarities and differences in the implementation of AES/EBU within SD and HD environment. – The formatting of the ancillary data packets is the same between SD and HD. – The information contained within the user data is different because the full 24 bits of audio data are sent in HD. – Therefore, the total number of bits used in HD is 28 (24+5 (V,U,C,P)) bits compared with 23 (20+3 (V,U,C)) bits in SD. – The 24 bits of audio data are placed in 4 ancillary data words along with C, V, U and Z-bit flag. – Additionally, the CLK and ECC words are added to the packet. Error Correction Codes Structure of HD Audio Data Packet 136
  137. 137. – Conformance to the ancillary data packet structure means that the Ancillary Data Flag (ADF) has a three- word value of 000h,3FFh, 3FFh, as SMPTE 291M. – The one-word DID (Data Identification) have the following values to identify the appropriate group of audio data as shown in Table. – DBN is a one-word value for data block number – DC is a one-word data count which is always 218h. – The User Data Words (UDW) always contains 24 words of data. – UDW0 and UDW1 are used for audio clock phase data and provide a means to regenerate the audio sampling clock. The data within these two words provides a count of the number of video clocks between the first word of EAV and the video sample corresponding to the audio sample. Data Identifiers (DID) for up to 16-Channel Operation of HD embedded audio. Structure of HD Audio Data Packet 137
  138. 138. – Each audio data subframe is distributed across 4 UDW samples. – The full preamble data is not carried within the 4 words, only a reference to the start of the 192 frame by use of the Z-bit indicator. Also, the parity bit is that used within the 32-bit subframe (P bit) unlike SD. – The Error Correction Codes (ECC) is a set of 6 words that are used to detect errors within the first 24 words from ADF to UDW17. The value is calculated by applying the 8 bits of data B0-B7 of the 24 words through a BCH code information circuit that produces the 6 words of the ECC (Error Correction Code.) – The ancillary data information is multiplexed within the color difference Cb/Cr data space only (Unlike SD). – The Y data space is only used for the audio control packet that occurs once per field and is placed on the second line after the switching point of the Y data. – No ancillary data is placed within the signal on the line subsequent to the switching point. (The switching point location is dependent on the format of the HD signals, for example in the 1125/60 system no ancillary data is put on line 8) Structure of HD Audio Data Packet 138
  139. 139. – The audio control packet carries additional information used in the process of decoding the audio data and has a similar structure to SD. – The Ancillary Data Flag has a three-word value of 000h, 3FFh, 3FFh. – The one-word DID has values to identify the appropriate group of audio data. – DBN is always 200h – DC is always 10Bh. – The UDW contains 11 words of data structured into five different types of data. – The Audio Frame (AF) number data provides a sequential number of video frames to assist in indicating the position of the audio samples when using a non integer number of audio samples per frame. – The RATE indicates the sampling rate of the audio data and whether the data is synchronous or asynchronous. – The ACT word indicates the number of active channels within the group. – DELm-n indicates the amount of accumulated audio processing delay relative to video measured in audio sample intervals for each channel pair 1&2 and 3&4. Structure of audio control packet Structure of HD Audio control packet 139
  140. 140. Audio Data Packet Audio Extended Data Packet Audio Control Packet Audio Data Packet, Audio Extended Data Packet and Audio Control Packet 140
  141. 141. Outline 141
  142. 142. UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K Transparency channel or Alfa channel 142
  143. 143. UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 143
  144. 144. UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 144
  145. 145. [Number of physical links] UHD1, UHD2, 4K & 8K 145
  146. 146. DVB UHD Phases HDR Delivery 8 - 146
  147. 147. SDI and UHD 147
  148. 148. Technology and Standards Timeline 148
  149. 149. ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 149
  150. 150. ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 150
  151. 151. ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 151
  152. 152. ST 2081-xx 6G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 152
  153. 153. ST2082-xx12GSDI/ITU-RBT.2077-1Part3 153
  154. 154. ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 154
  155. 155. ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 155
  156. 156. ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 156
  157. 157. ST 2082-xx 12G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 157
  158. 158. The Gearbox Concept 158
  159. 159. SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical 159
  160. 160. SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical For given transmit and receive parameters, worst case dispersion limited optical link lengths of 12km, 5km and 2km @ 6Gb/s, 12Gb/s and 24Gb/s respectively are targeted in single-mode fiber 160
  161. 161. SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Optical – A single “robust” optical connector solution is being standardized as proposed SMPTE ST 2091 – One form factor (multi-fiber), to support data rates from 270Mb/s to 200Gb/s on a single (multi-fiber optical), cable. – Rugged, robust and dirt-protected (shuttered apperture) – Simple integration –LC connection or MTP® (Media Transfer Protocol) – Versatile –multichannel 2, 4 and 8 fibers connection system – Common QSFP optical module form factor – Up to 4km link distance at all data rates LC®/PC (Lucent Connector / Physical Contact) connector 161
  162. 162. SMPTE UHDTV-SDI Physical Layer SMPTE ST2081-1 & ST2082-1 require that jitter is measured over two different frequency bands. 162
  163. 163. Video Levels in SDI Full Range (Newly introduced) – In file based workflows the full range of levels can be used to improve accuracy in color conversion. – Some digital image interfaces reserve digital values, e.g. for timing information, such that the permitted video range of these interfaces is narrower than the video range of the full-range signal. – The mapping from full-range images to these interfaces is application-specific. – SDI has excluded code words for EAV and SAV timing reference signal or TRS, so full range gets changed to 4d to 1019d (16d to 4092d for 12-bit) for SDI. – Changing method is up to the device outputting the SDI, weather the data gets clipped off or converted to fit this range. 163
  164. 164. Video Levels in SDI Narrow Range – Traditional SDI has used 0-700mv to represent levels from black to white which is typically referred to as 0%-100% or 0IRE to 100IRE. – 64d to 960d for 10-bit (256d to 3840d for 12-bit) – The narrow range representation is in widespread use and is considered the “default”. – Narrow range signals may extend below black (sub-blacks) and exceed the nominal peak values (super-whites), but should not exceed the video data range. 164
  165. 165. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) Round( x ) = Sign( x ) * Floor( | x | + 0.5 ) Floor( x ) the largest integer less than or equal to x Resulting values that exceed the video data range should be clipped to the video data range Narrow Range 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐𝟏𝟗𝑬′ + 𝟏𝟔) × 𝟐 𝒏−𝟖 )] 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐𝟐𝟒𝑬′ + 𝟏𝟐𝟖) × 𝟐 𝒏−𝟖)] Full Range 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟏)𝑬′ ] 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [ 𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝑬′ + 𝟐 𝒏−𝟏)] Coding 10-bit 12-bit 10-bit 12-bit Black (R' = G' = B' = Y' = I = 0) DR', DG', DB', DY', DI 64 256 0 0 Nominal Peak (R' = G' = B' = Y' = I = 1) DR', DG', DB', DY', DI 940 3760 1023 4095 Achromatic (C'B = C'R = -0.5) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 64 256 0 0 Nominal Peak (C'B = C'R = 0) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 512 2048 512 2048 Nominal Peak (C'B = C'R = +0.5) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 960 3840 1023 4095 Video Data Range 4~1019 16~4079(?) 0~1023 0~4095 165
  166. 166. Code Values for 10-bit and 12-bit Y or RGB. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) 166
  167. 167. 399.2 396.9 396.1 -396.9 -397.7 -400.0 Code Values for 10-bit and 12-bit Cb and Cr. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) 167
  168. 168. – In file based workflows the full range of video levels can be used to improve accuracy in color conversion in a 10-bit or 12-bit system. – When a file is converted to SDI the data maybe scaled or clipped depending on the device, to the allowed range of SDI levels. – The full range should not be used for program exchange unless all parties agree. Mapping from/to Full-Range Full range SDI 4d 10-bit 1019d 10 bit file 0d 10-bit system 1023d 12 bit file 0 decimal 12-bit system 4095d Narrow range SDI 256d 12-bit 3760d/3840d Narrow range SDI 64d 10-bit 940d/960d 10 bit file 0d 10-bit system 1023d 168
  169. 169. Outline 169
  170. 170. ST2082-xx12GSDI/ITU-RBT.2077-1Part3 170
  171. 171. ST 2082 ‘Image Mapping Data Flow’ Roadmap 171
  172. 172. SMPTE ST 2082-10 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for 12G-SDI MODE 1: 2160-line source image formats and ancillary data into a 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface 172
  173. 173. Carriage of 2160-line images in a 12G-SDI interface Generalized process 10/12 bit – The source images are divided into two or four 1080-line sub images, depending on the format of the source image. – Each 10-bit data stream includes timing and sync words, line numbers, cyclic redundancy codes, ancillary data, including audio, and payload identification packets. – Mux: Data stream 8, data stream 4, data stream 6, data stream 2, data stream 7, data stream 3, data stream 5, data stream 1 173
  174. 174. MODE 1: 2160-line source image formats and ancillary data into a 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV1 and Digital Cinematography Production) 174
  175. 175. Mapping Process Carriage of 2160-line mapping source image formats in a 12G-SDI interface – The 2160-line source image is divided into four 1080-line sub images in accordance with the 2 sample interleave sub-division method referenced in SMPTE ST 425-5 2160-line Mapping. – For a 4:2:0 source image, the C′B and C′R samples in sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 200h for 10-bit systems and 800h for 12-bit systems. 175
  176. 176. 4 way division square 4 way Interleave (2SI) 176
  177. 177. 12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 1 177
  178. 178. 12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 1 178
  179. 179. – Each sub image is mapped into two 10-bit data streams. – Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two. – Sub image 2 is mapped into data streams three and four. – Sub image 3 is mapped into data streams five and six. – Sub image 4 is mapped into data streams seven and eight. – Each data stream includes sync and timing (TRS) words, Cyclic redundancy code (CRC) words, line numbers (LN), HANC and VANC data and time code (TC). – The eight 10-bit data streams are combined onto an 80-bit virtual interface: 12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 1 179
  180. 180. 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure Mapping Structure 1: Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two: data stream one: Y′0, Y′1, Y′2, Y′3... data stream two: C′B0, C′R0, C′B1, C′R1... Sub image 2 is mapped into data streams three and four: data stream three: Y′0, Y′1, Y′2, Y′3... data stream four: C′B0, C′R0, C′B1, C′R1... Sub image 3 is mapped into data streams five and six: data stream five: Y′0, Y′1, Y′2, Y′3... data stream six: C′B0, C′R0, C′B1, C′R1... Sub image 4 is mapped into data streams seven and eight: data stream seven: Y′0, Y′1, Y′2, Y′3... data stream eight: C′B0, C′R0, C′B1, C′R1... For a 4:2:0 source images, the 10-bit C′B and C′R samples in sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 200h. Multiplex Structure: {4} C′B0, {2} C′B0, {3} C′B0, {1} C′B0, {4} Y′0, {2} Y′0, {3} Y′0, {1} Y′0, {4} C′R0, {2} C′R0, {3} C′R0, {1} C′R0, {4} Y′1, {2} Y′1, {3} Y′1, {1} Y′1, {4} C′B1, {2} C′B1, {3} C′B1, {1} C′B1, {4} Y′2, {2} Y′2, {3} Y′2, {1} Y′2, {4} C′R1, {2} C′R1, {3} C′R1, {1} C′R1, {4} Y′3, {2} Y′3, {3} Y′3, {1} Y′3…. 180
  181. 181. Mapping Structure 2: Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two: data stream one: G′0, R′0, G′1, R′1... data stream two: A0, B′0, A1, B′1... Sub image 2 is mapped into data streams three and four: data stream three: G′0, R′0, G′1, R′1... data stream four: A0, B′0, A1, B′1... Sub image 3 is mapped into data streams five and six: data stream five: G′0, R′0, G′1, R′1... data stream six: A0, B′0, A1, B′1... Sub image 4 is mapped into data streams seven and eight: data stream seven: G′0, R′0, G′1, R′1... data stream eight: A0, B′0, A1, B′1... Multiplex Structure: {4} A0, {2} A0, {3} A0, {1} A0, {4} G′0, {2} G′0, {3} G′0, {1} G′0, {4} B′0, {2} B′0, {3} B′0, {1} B′0, {4} R′0, {2} R′0, {3} R′0, {1} R′0, {4} A1, {2} A1, {3} A1, {1} A1, {4} G′1, {2} G′1, {3} G′1, {1} G′1, {4} B′1, {2} B′1, {3} B′1, {1} B′1, {4} R′1, {2} R′1, {3} R′1, {1} R′1…. 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure 181
  182. 182. 12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 2 182
  183. 183. 12G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex Type 2 183
  184. 184. Mapping Structure 3: Bit b9 in every word is the complement of b8. The lists and tables below describe Bits b8 – b0 Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two: data stream one: R′G′B′ 0 [11:9], R′G′B′ 0 [5:3], R′G′B′ 1 [11:9], R′G′B′ 1 [5:3]... data stream two: R′G′B′ 0 [8:6], R′G′B′ 0 [2:0], R′G′B′ 1 [8:6], R′G′B′ 1 [2:0]... Sub image 2 is mapped into data streams three and four: data stream three: R′G′B′ 0 [11:9], R′G′B′ 0 [5:3], R′G′B′ 1 [11:9], R′G′B′ 1 [5:3]... data stream four: R′G′B′ 0 [8:6], R′G′B′ 0 [2:0], R′G′B′ 1 [8:6], R′G′B′ 1 [2:0]... Sub image 3 is mapped into data streams five and six: data stream five: R′G′B′ 0 [11:9], R′G′B′ 0 [5:3], R′G′B′ 1 [11:9], R′G′B′ 1 [5:3]... data stream six: R′G′B′ 0 [8:6], R′G′B′ 0 [2:0], R′G′B′ 1 [8:6], R′G′B′ 1 [2:0]... Sub image 4 is mapped into data streams seven and eight: data stream seven: R′G′B′ 0 [11:9], R′G′B′ 0 [5:3], R′G′B′ 1 [11:9], R′G′B′ 1 [5:3]... data stream eight: R′G′B′ 0 [8:6], R′G′B′ 0 [2:0], R′G′B′ 1 [8:6], R′G′B′ 1 [2:0]... Multiplex Structure: {4} R′G′B′0 [8:6], {2} R′G′B′0 [8:6], {3} R′G′B′0 [8:6], {1} R′G′B′0 [8:6], {4} R′G′B′0 [11:9], {2} R′G′B′0 [11:9], {3} R′G′B′0 [11:9], {1} R′G′B′0 [11:9], {4} R′G′B′0 [2:0], {2} R′G′B′0 [2:0], {3} R′G′B′0 [2:0], {1} R′G′B′0 [2:0], {4} R′G′B′0 [5:3], {2} R′G′B′0 [5:3], {3} R′G′B′0 [5:3], {1} R′G′B′0 [5:3], {4} R′G′B′1 [8:6], {2} R′G′B′1 [8:6], {3} R′G′B′1 [8:6], {1} R′G′B′1 [8:6]… 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure 184
  185. 185. Mapping Structure 4: Bit b9 in every word is the complement of b8. The lists and tables below describe Bits b8 – b0 Sub image 1 is mapped into data streams one and two: data stream one: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [11:9], A0 [5:3], A1 [11:9], A1 [5:3]... Bits b5 – b0: Y′0 [11:6], Y′0 [5:0], Y′1 [11:6], Y′1 [5:0]... data stream two: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [8:6], A0 [2:0], A1 [8:6], A1 [2:0]... Bits b5 – b0: C′B 0 [11:6], C′B 0 [5:0], C′R 0 [11:6], C′R 0 [5:0]... Sub image 2 is mapped into data streams three and four: data stream three: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [11:9], A0 [5:3], A1 [11:9], A1 [5:3]... Bits b5 – b0: Y′0 [11:6], Y′0 [5:0], Y′1 [11:6], Y′1 [5:0]... data stream four: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [8:6], A0 [2:0], A1 [8:6], A1 [2:0]... Bits b5 – b0: C′B 0 [11:6], C′B 0 [5:0], C′R 0 [11:6], C′R 0 [5:0]... Sub image 3 is mapped into data streams five and six: data stream five: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [11:9], A0 [5:3], A1 [11:9], A1 [5:3]... Bits b5 – b0: Y′0 [11:6], Y′0 [5:0], Y′1 [11:6], Y′1 [5:0]... data stream six: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [8:6], A0 [2:0], A1 [8:6], A1 [2:0]... Bits b5 – b0: C′B 0 [11:6], C′B 0 [5:0], C′R 0 [11:6], C′R 0 [5:0]... Sub image 4 is mapped into data streams seven and eight: data stream seven: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [11:9], A0 [5:3], A1 [11:9], A1 [5:3]... Bits b5 – b0: Y′0 [11:6], Y′0 [5:0], Y′1 [11:6], Y′1 [5:0]... data stream eight: Bits b8 – b6: A0 [8:6], A0 [2:0], A1 [8:6], A1 [2:0]... Bits b5 – b0: C′B 0 [11:6], C′B 0 [5:0], C′R 0 [11:6], C′R 0 [5:0]... For a 4:2:0 source image, the 12-bit C′B and C′R samples in sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 800h. 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure 185
  186. 186. Multiplex Structure for Mapping Structure 4: 2160-line 80-bit Virtual Interface Multiplex Structure 186
  187. 187. Sync-Bit Insertion – Repeating patterns of 3FFh or 000h in the 12G-SDI 10-bit parallel multiplex can result in a long run of zeros feeding the scrambling polynomial. – To prevent long runs of zeros and ones, the 10-bit parallel multiplex data stream should be modified such that the two least significant bits of repeated 3FFh or 000h code words should be replaced by the sync-bit values of 10b for 000h words and 01b for 3FFh words. – To ensure synchronization and word alignment can be reliably achieved in the receiver, one complete sequence of preambles – 3FFh, 000h, 000h – should be retained without modification as shown in Fig. 3-15. – This Sync-bit insertion process should be reversed in the receiver restoring the original 3FFh and 000h data patterns. 187
  188. 188. Sync-Bit Insertion 188
  189. 189. Audio Data – Audio data shall be mapped into the HANC space of data streams one through eight and shall be in conformance with SMPTE ST 299-1 and SMPTE ST 299-2. – Audio data packets shall be mapped into the even numbered data streams. – Audio control packets shall be mapped into the odd numbered data streams. – Audio control and data packets shall be mapped into the data stream pair one/two first and any remaining data shall then be mapped onto data stream pair three/four, then into data stream pair five/six and finally into data stream pair seven/eight. – The audio clock phase data as defined in the section “CLK (audio clock phase data)” of SMPTE ST 299-1 shall be calculated at the clock frequency of 148.5 (/1.001) MHz for 4:2:2 10-bit and 4:2:0 10-bit formats at 48/1.001, 48, 50, 60/1.001 and 60 Hz, which use Mapping Structure 1. – The audio clock phase data as defined in the section “CLK (audio clock phase data)” of SMPTE ST 299-1 shall be calculated at the clock frequency of 74.25 (/1.001) MHz for formats at 24/1.001, 24, 25, 30/1.001 or 30Hz, which use Mapping Structure 2, 3 or 4. 189
  190. 190. Number of Audio Channels The number of audio channels is as defined in SMPTE ST 425-5 “Number of Audio Channels” Audio Copy Audio may be copied within the 12G interface, in order to simplify division of a single 12G signal into dual- link 6G or quad-link 3G with audio copy between links. – As an alternative to the mapping of the maximum number of unique audio channels, blocks of audio channels may be copied within the interface. – This may be as a result of the single-link 12G-SDI signal being created by combining quad-link 3G-SDI or dual-link 6G SDI signals. – It may alternatively be done in the original single-link 12G-SDI signal in order to permit simple splitting of the single-link 12G-SDI signal into a quad-link 3G-SDI or a dual-link 6G-SDI signal. – Note: Audio copy reduces the number of channels that can be transported by the interface. Audio Data 190
  191. 191. Inherited Audio Copy as a result of combining multi-link 3G-SDI or 6G-SDI signals – In the case where the audio data has been embedded according to SMPTE ST 425-5, for example when the audio was embedded in a quad-link 3G interface that has been combined into a single-link 12G interface, the audio in data stream pair three/four, five/six and seven/eight may be a copy of the audio in data stream pair one/two. – Similarly where the audio has been embedded according to SMPTE ST 2081-11 in a dual-link 6G interface that has been combined into a single 12G interface, the audio in data stream pair five/six and seven/eight may be a copy of the audio in data stream pair one/two and three/four. Audio Data 191
  192. 192. Originated Audio Copy in 12G-SDI signal If audio is copied: – Data stream pair one/two shall always carry original audio. – Data stream pair three/four may carry additional channels of original audio. – Data stream pairs five/six and seven/eight may carry additional channels of original audio, as long as data stream pair three/four is carrying original audio. – Data stream pairs five/six and seven/eight may carry copied audio from data stream pairs one/two and three/four. – Data stream pair three/four may carry copied audio from data stream pair one/two. In this case data stream pairs five/six and seven/eight shall also carry the same copied audio. – The audio copy status of each data stream shall be signaled in the PID. 192
  193. 193. A quad-link 3G interface combined into a single 12G-SDI interface, and the possible status of audio copy on each data stream. 193
  194. 194. A dual-link 6G interface combined into a single 12G-SDI interface, and the possible status of audio copy on each data stream. 194
  195. 195. 12G-SDI signal Eye Diagram HD-SDI (1.5G) Eye Diagram Typical 12G-SDI Eye Diagram 195
  196. 196. Pathological signals for UHD (6G and 12G-SDI) SMPTE RP 198-1998 − Pathological signals are recommended by SMPTE for use with SD, HD & 3G standards only − Not yet approved by SMPTE for 6G or 12G-SDI − … may take a few more years for approval! − New pathological tools for Qx − With pathological patterns, the pathological signal only occurs statistically every 512 lines! − A new tool will provide feedback of pathological conditions on the interface with GPI trigger output − Checkfield, PLL and EQ testing 196
  197. 197. Pathological signals for UHD –PHABRIX solution – Pathological Checkfield Overlay developed by PHABRIX with major SDI chip manufacturer co-operation – Used to verify how sensitive the SDI link is to pathological conditions on the interface 197
  198. 198. Outline 198
  199. 199. SMPTE ST 2082-11 4320-line and 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for Dual-link 12G-SDI MODE 1: 4320-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface MODE 2: 2160-line R′G′B′, Y′C′BC′R 4:4:4(:4) 10-bit and 4:4:4 12-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface MODE 3: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit Additional Frame Rate Source image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface 199
  200. 200. Dual-link 12G-SDI 2 x 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 200
  201. 201. Dual-link 12G-SDI 2 x 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 201
  202. 202. MODE 1: 4320-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV2 Production) 202
  203. 203. MODE 2: 2160-line R′G′B′, Y′C′BC′R 4:4:4(:4) 10-bit and 4:4:4 12-bit image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV1 and Digital Cinematography Production) Notes: *1InthisimageformatR′G′B′indicateseitherR′G′B′orR′FSG′FSB′FS. *2Thisisthemaximumpixelarray,theactiveimagemaynotfill themaximumarray. 203
  204. 204. MODE 3: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit Additional Frame Rate Source image formats and ancillary data on a Dual-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV1 and Digital Cinematography Production AFR) 204
  205. 205. Carriage of 4320-line images in a Dual-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 1 205
  206. 206. Carriage of 2160-line images in a Dual-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 2 and Mode 3 206
  207. 207. For a 4:2:0 source image, the C′B and C′R samples in intermediate sub images 3 and 4 shall be set to the value 200h. Mode 1: Carriage of 4320-line Y′C′BC′R 4:2:2 and 4:2:0 10-bit Source Image Formats and Ancillary Data 207
  208. 208. 208
  209. 209. Mode2: Carriage of 2160-line image formats in a dual-link 12G-SDI interface – The 2160-line source images shall be divided into four 1080-line 4:2:2 or 4:2:0 sub images in accordance with the 2 sample interleave sub- division method referenced in SMPTE ST 425-5 “2160-line image division into four sub images”. – For a 4:2:0 source image, the C′B and C′R samples in sub images 3 and 4 shall be set to the value 200h 209
  210. 210. Mode 3: The carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Dual link 12G-SDI interface 210
  211. 211. Mapping of 1080-line Sub Images in Mode3 StructureofeachDataStreamfor120Hz,120/1.001 Hz,100Hz,96Hzor96/1.001Hzframerates − Each 1080-line 4:2:2 sub image shall be mapped to a 40-bit virtual interface consisting of four data streams. (The structure of each data stream shall be as illustrated in Figure). 211
  212. 212. Outline 212
  213. 213. SMPTE ST 2082-12 Document Roadmap 4320-line and 2160-line Source Image and Ancillary Data Mapping for Quad-link 12G-SDI MODE 1: 4320-line Source image formats and ancillary data into a Quad-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit serial interface MODE 2: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R or R′G′B′ 4:4:4:4 10-bit or 4:4:4 10-bit or 12-bit Additional Frame Rate (AFR) Source image formats and ancillary data into a Quad-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface 213
  214. 214. Quad-link 12G-SDI 4 x 10-bit Type 1 Multiplex 214
  215. 215. Quad-link 12G-SDI 4 x 10-bit Type 1 Multiplex 215
  216. 216. MODE 1: 4320-line Source image formats and ancillary data into a Quad- link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit serial interface (UHDTV2 Production) 216
  217. 217. MODE 2: 2160-line Y′C′BC′R or R′G′B′ 4:4:4:4 10-bit or 4:4:4 10-bit or 12-bit Additional Frame Rate (AFR) Source image formats and ancillary data into a Quad-link 12 Gb/s [nominal] SDI bit-serial interface (UHDTV1 and Digital Cinematography Production AFR) Notes: *1InthisimageformatR′G′B′indicateseitherR′G′B′orR′FSG′FSB′FS. *2Thisisthemaximumpixelarray,theactiveimagemaynotfill themaximumarray. 217
  218. 218. Carriage of 4320-line Images on a Quad-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 1 218
  219. 219. Carriage of 2160-line Images on a Quad-link 12G interface Generalized process as used by Mode 2 219
  220. 220. For 4:2:0 source images, the 10-bit C′B and C′R samples in intermediate sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 200h and the 12-bit C′B and C′R samples in intermediate sub images 3 and 4 are set to the value 800h. Mode 1: Carriage of 4320-line Source Image Formats and Ancillary Data 220
  221. 221. 221
  222. 222. MODE 2: The process for the carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Quad-link 12G-SDI interface (The division of the source image format into four sub images) The division of the source image format into four sub images 222
  223. 223. MODE 2: The process for the carriage of 2160-line AFR source image formats in a Quad-link 12G-SDI interface (The mapping of sub image one onto 12G-SDI Link 1) The mapping of sub image one onto 12G-SDI Link 1 223
  224. 224. Mapping of 1080-line Sub Images in Mode 2 − Each 1080-line sub image shall be mapped to an 80-bit virtual interface consisting of eight data streams. (The structure of each data stream shall be as illustrated in Figure) Structureofeachdatastreamfor120Hz,120/1.001Hz,100Hz, 96Hzor96/1.001Hzframerates 224
  225. 225. Outline 225
  226. 226. ST 2083-xx 24G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 226
  227. 227. ST 2083-xx 24G SDI / ITU-R BT.2077-1 Part 3 227
  228. 228. 24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 228
  229. 229. 24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 229
  230. 230. 24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 230
  231. 231. 24G-SDI 10-bit Multiplex – Type 1 231
  232. 232. Outline 232
  233. 233. Video Payload Identifier (VPID) – Video payload identifier monitoring is more important than ever with a wide variety of formats it is essential to use the SMPTE ST 352 Video Payload Identifier (VPID). – The SMPTE ST 352 Video Payload Identifier (VPID) is carried within the Ancillary data space to assist a device in quickly decoding the video signal. – The payload identifier consists of 4 bytes where each byte has a separate significance. – The first byte of the payload identifier has the highest significance and subsequent bytes define lower order video and ancillary payload information. – The horizontal placement of the packet should be immediately following the last CRC code word (CR1) of the line(s) specified in SMPTE ST 352 for 1125-line systems. Note: The line numbers defined in SMPTE ST 352 for the placement of the payload identifier packet in 1125-line systems avoid those lines used by SMPTE ST 299-1 and SMPTE ST 299-2 for the carriage of digital audio control packets and extended audio control packets, respectively. 233
  234. 234. Video Payload Identifier (VPID) – 525- and 625-line digital interfaces, interlace: once per field • 525I (field 1): Line 13, 525I (field 2): Line 276 • 625I (field 1): Line 9, 625I (field 2): Line 322 – 525- and 625-line digital interfaces, progressive: once per frame • 525P: Line 13, 625P: Line 9 – 750-line digital interfaces, progressive: once per frame • 750P: Line 10 – 1125-line digital interfaces, interlace and segmented-frame: once per field (segment). • 1125I (field 1): Line 10, 1125I (field 2): Line 572 – 1125-line digital interfaces, progressive: once per frame • 1125P: Line 10 234
  235. 235. – The VPID conforms to the SMPTE 291 Ancillary Data Packet and Space Formatting standard and contains the Ancillary Data Flag (ADF), Data Identifier (DID), Secondary Data Identifier (SDID), Data Count, User Data Words (UDW1-4) and Checksum. – It is sent as 4 User Data Words (UDW) UDW1 –UDW4 in specified line in each frame or field. Video Payload Identifier (VPID) (000h) (3FFh) (3FFh) DID SDID CS DC DBN User Data Words (max 255 Words) 235
  236. 236. – The video payload ID tells you a lot about the signal you are receiving – It is sent as 4 User Data Words (UDW) UDW1 –UDW4 – You need the magic decoder Ring to decode it correctly. Video Payload Identifier (VPID) In quad-3G: 16 UDW 236
  237. 237. This one is different VPID for each Link and is UHD 59.94p Y CbCr Quad 3G level A Video Payload Identifier (VPID) 237
  238. 238. Video Payload Identifier (VPID) This one is the same VPID for each Link and is UHD 29.97p Y CbCr Quad HD 238
  239. 239. OLDVersion 239
  240. 240. OLDVersion 240
  241. 241. OLDVersion 241
  242. 242. SDI Metadata, HDR, WCG – Newly some metadata about HDR and WCG is added to the SDI feed. –Is it a ST2084 PQ curve or HLG –What is the diffuse white point –What is the Grade point 1K Nits, 2K Nits or 540 Nits? –Is it Full levels or Narrow levels (SMPTE Levels) – The Metadata for HDMI and the Monitor will be added when the Content is Encoded. Either manually typed in or read from a Metadata sidecar file. 242
  243. 243. Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line payloads on a 1.5 Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface 243
  244. 244. Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line video payloads on a quad-link 1. 5 Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface 244
  245. 245. Payload identifier definitions for 1920 ×1080 video payloads on dual link high definition digital interfaces 245
  246. 246. Additionally supported picture payload identifier definitions for 1920 × 1080 video payloads on dual link high definition digital interfaces 246
  247. 247. Payload identifier definitions for 1080-line payloads on a 3Gbit/s (nominal) serial digital interface 247
  248. 248. Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 248
  249. 249. Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 249
  250. 250. Payload Identifier Definitions for 2160-line Video Payload for Mapping on a 12 Gb/s (nominal) Serial Interface 250
  251. 251. Ancillary Data Capacity of the 12G-SDI Interface – The ancillary data space available in serial digital interface transports is approximately equivalent to horizontal interval space and vertical interval space for the image format being transported. – In the case of images transported on the interface specified in this standard, it is dependent on the horizontal interval space and vertical interval space for each of the data streams being carried on the interface, multiplied by the number of data streams. – SMPTE RP 291-2 provides information on the size of the ancillary data space in a SMPTE ST 425-1 and SMPTE ST 292-1 interface. – For Mode 1 2160-line source image formats specified in this standard, the available HANC and VANC data space on the interface is 4 times the HANC and VANC data space available (as shown in the tables of SMPTE RP 291-2) on a SMPTE ST 425-1 interface carrying the corresponding sub-image. – SMPTE RP 291-2 also provides a method of calculating the available ancillary data space on any interface. 251
  252. 252. Questions?? Discussion!! Suggestions!! Criticism!! 252

×