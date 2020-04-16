Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Mohieddin Moradi mohieddinmoradi@gmail.com 1 Dream Idea Plan Implementation
Outline 2
Outline 3
SDI & Workflow 4
SDI in TV Studios 5
SDI and Transmition 6
UHDTV 1 3840 x 2160 8.3 MPs Digital Cinema 2K 2048 x 1080 2.21 MPs 4K 4096 x 2160 8.84 MPs SD (PAL) 720 x 576 0.414MPs HDT...
SD, HD, UHD1/4K, UHD2/8K 8
UHD 4K Digital Cinema UHD Application for Home Delivery 4K Application for Digital Cinema 9
Up to Multi-link 3G-SDI Historical Context 10
Up to Multi-link 3G-SDI Historical Context 2015 6G-SDI 12G-SDI 2017 24G-SDI 11
Up to 12G-SDI Historical Context 12
- 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 1.5Gb/s 3Gb/s 3Gb/s 12Gb/s 24Gb/s Gb/s Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 87m Beld...
SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Electrical 14
ANSI/SMPTE 259M – It is a standard published by SMPTE which describes a 10-bit serial digital interface operating at 143/2...
SDI Standards 16
SD-SDI and HD-SDI Interface (Serial Digital Interface) 17
3G-SDI 12G-SDI6G-SDI SD-SDI and HD-SDI Interface (Serial Digital Interface) 18
Outline 19
Line blanking (12.05uS) Y Pb & Pr 0.35V 0.35V 0.7V 0.3V Active line (52uS) Line sync (4.7uS) Line 64uS Back porchFront por...
− Combined Y, R-Y and B-Y signals. − Professional equipment normally uses a single 75 Ohm BNC connector. − Consumer and do...
Analogue Composite Colour Bar Signal 22
621 308 309 310 311 312 313 314 315 316 317 318 319 320 333 334 335 336 337 338 622 623 624 625 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 21 22 23 2...
Answered the industry’s call for a standard digital video connection CCIR-601 published in 1982. – CCIR-601 specified the ...
Pin 1 Pin 25 Pin 13 Pin 14 Clock + Function Data 2+ Data 5- Spare B- Spare A- Data 0- Data 1- Data 2- Data 3- Data 7- Data...
– Digitised component analogue. – 4:2:2 sample structure. – 720 pixels per active line (1440 samples). – 13.5M pixels per ...
Parallel in Serial out Sync Detector Sony designed two ground breaking devices, SBX-1601 and SBX-1602. – SBX-1601 : Parall...
Parallel out Serial in Sony SBX 1601 (SDI Encoder), Sony SBX 1602 (SDI Decoder) Sony designed two ground breaking devices,...
– Serial form of CCIR 601 and CCIR 656. – Full 10 bit resolution. – 270Mbps stream. • Uses 4:2:2 sample structure. – Half ...
ANSI/SMPTE 259M (SD-SDI) (or ITU- BT.R 656-4) – It is a standard published by SMPTE which describes a 10-bit serial digita...
21 24 1 22 23 310 311 313 335 336 623 624 625 2 309 312 334 337 622 314 Field 2 Field 1 SDI Horizontal and Vertical Blanki...
Outline 32
SDI & PAL/NTSC 33
Review of SD-SDI Encoder 34
Review of SD-SDI Encoder 4:2:2 Sampling Serialized 35
Review of SD-SDI Encoder Parallel To Serial Conversion 36
Review of SD-SDI Encoder 37
Luma and Chroma Video Components 38
− A number of other color-difference formats are in use for various applications. − In particular it is important to know ...
− The RGB signals in the camera are gamma-corrected with the inverse function of the CRT. − Gamma corrected signals are de...
Conversion of R'G'B' into Luma and Color-Difference (Bandwidth-Efficient Method) 41
− The luma signal has a dynamic range of 0 to 700 mv. − The color-difference signals, R'-Y' and B'-Y', may have different ...
Routers Switchers Storage Equipment Cameras Monitors Editing equipment R', G', B' Conversion to Y',P'b,P'r 43
− The analog component format denoted by Y'P'bP'r is scaled so that both color-difference values have a dynamic range of ±...
− Analog Y'P'bP'r values are offset to produce Y'C'bC'r values typically used within the digital standards. − The resultin...
Component Color Difference 46
Digitizing RGB Camera Signal 47
− A coprocessor is a computer processor used to supplement the functions of the primary processor (the CPU). A co-processo...
– At the receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming 27...
– The 10-bit data is then demultiplexed into digital luma and chroma data streams, converted to analog by three digital-to...
– ITU-R BT.601 is the sampling standard that evolved out of a joint SMPTE/EBU task force to determine the parameters for d...
Luminance Quantizing 16: Granular noise effect on color component is avoided. The decimal value prior to quantization 52
Component Luminance 10-bit Quantizing 53
Luminance Quantizing 54
Color-Difference The decimal value prior to quantization 55
Cr Quantizing 56
Cb Quantizing 57
Color-Difference 58
Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) Round( x ) = Sign( x ) * Floor( | x | + 0.5 )...
(In NTSC switching window is on line 10 and 273) PAL and NTSC Vertical Blanking Interval Overview 60
PAL Horizontal Blanking Interval Overview 61
NTSC Horizontal Blanking Interval Overview 62
End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) 63
Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) 64
Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) EAV SAV 65
Timing Reference Signal (TRS) Codes 66
Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h − The “xyz” word is a 10-bit word with the two least significant bits set to zero to survive an ...
Notes: 1. The values shown are those recommended for 10–bit interfaces. 2. For compatibility with existing 8–bit interface...
Structure of Fourth TRS Word (SAV, EAV) 69
Parallel to Serial Conversion Non –return to zero inverted on one 70
71
Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h 72
SDI Horizontal Line 73
Luminance (Y): Number of luminance samples in each line: 864 (858) Number of luminance samples in each active line: 720 Nu...
625 Line / 50 Hz Luminance (Y): 864 samples/line × 625 lines/frame ×25 frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 135Mbit/sec R-Y (Cr): ...
525 Line / 60 Hz Luminance(Y): 858 samples/line × 525 lines/frame ×29.97 frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 135Mbit/sec R-Y(Cr):...
Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 77
VANC HANC Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 78
VANC VANC HANC HANC Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 79
Active Video field 1 frame n Active Video field 2 frame n H A N C S P A C E VBI E M B E D D E D A U D I O FRAME N FRAME N ...
− Room for eight AES 2-channel audio data streams 16 audio channels total • Group 1 = Channels 1&2, 3&4 • Group 2 = Channe...
SDTV - ANC Embedded Audio 82
– In the ideal situation – The signal transitions align with the clock’s falling edges – The sampling occurs at the clock’...
– Each bit consists of two sections: the first section assumes a value that represents the bit value, and the second secti...
“AND” operation in time domain  The convolution in frequency domain ( RZ data spectrum * Periodic square clock spectrum) ...
NRZI Data Encoding 86
NRZI Data Encoding 87
Advantages  Easy line Failure detection (because its bipolar ) (like NRZ encoding).  Polarity insensitivity (In NRZ enco...
Scrambling = Make Something Nonsense – Long strings of 0 after encoding to NRZI , can make some problems In clock recovery...
Descrambling=Make Something Sense 1 X4X9 1 X (Descrambling) Descrambling 90
− A Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) can be used to provide information to the operator or even sound an external alarm if th...
The CRC for SD is inserted into the vertical interval, after the switch point. − SMPTE RP165 defines the optional method f...
Outline 93
Analogue & Digital Signals 94
Quality of an SDI Signal Input − The quality of a serial digital input is characterized by the following criteria: − Desig...
Measurement in physical domain of the SDI Signal: – Eye pattern – Signal level – Signal ripple – Low–frequency signal leve...
I. Jitter testing II. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) III. In-service testing (CRC :Cyclic Redundancy Check) IV. ...
Unit Interval =1/Clock Frequency Component Digital (SD-SDI) 1UI = 1/270MHz = 3.70 ns Component Digital (HD-SDI) 1UI = 1/1....
SDI signal with sinusoidal edge variation (ideal positions shown in darker lines). − Jitter is a significant, undesired is...
– In actual SDI signals, jitter will rarely have the simple sine wave characteristics. The jitter spectrum in actual SDI s...
– The significant instants are the exact moments when the transitioning signal crosses a chosen amplitude threshold, which...
Jitter Resources 102
Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) Deterministic Jitter (DJ) Random Jitter (RJ) Data Dependent Jitter (DDJ) ...
Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 104
105
106
Measure jitter spectrum as shown with a Real-Time Scope or TIA and subtract RJ background spectrum Deterministic Jitter (D...
− The Key to reducing jitter is to reduce deterministic jitter. − Optimizing deterministic jitter causes the gap between r...
Random Jitter − It has essentially no discernable pattern. − It is best characterized by a Gaussian probability distributi...
Random Jitter − In particular, the peak-to-peak amplitude value depends on the observation time. − On average, we would ex...
Deterministic Jitter − It is more predictable (determinable) and is often characterized by some definable periodic or repe...
Deterministic Jitter − In addition to these general sources of deterministic jitter, SDI signals can contain deterministic...
Deterministic Jitter − Deterministic jitter attains some maximum peak-to-peak amplitude within a determinable time interva...
Eye Pattern Typical Output Voltage Levels 114
Eye Pattern Typical Output Voltage Levels 115
Eye Pattern 116
Eye Pattern 117
Eye Pattern 118
Eye Pattern 119
Eye Pattern 120
– Measurement instruments create Eye diagrams by superimposing short segments of the serial data signal. – The finite rise...
Eye Pattern 122
Eye Pattern − To make the Eye diagram, the instrument aligns the segments using a reference clock signal. − Typically this...
Eye Pattern crossoverpoint crossoverpoint crossoverpoint − The time interval between the crossover points in the Eye equal...
Eye Pattern crossover point crossover point − For signals with a small amount of jitter, the edges in the aligned segments...
– Jitter within the SDI signal will change the time when a transition occurs and cause a widening of the overall transitio...
– To extract the digital content from an SDI signal, video equipment samples the SDI signal at the midpoint of the time in...
− Real SDI signals, have some amount of jitter in their edges. − Jitter of sufficiently large amplitude will cause samplin...
– In the decoding process, SDI receivers use a reference clock to determine when to sample the input SDI signal. – Ideally...
0 1 Sampling Point BER (Bit Error Rate) Decoding Errors and Ideal Sampling Position 130
Ideal sampling position Timing skew of Sampling Position Jitter Ideal reference point Voltage offset Jitter Decoding Error...
– To generate the clock waveform we employ a VCO, and to define its frequency and phase we phase-lock the VCO to the input...
− At Low Frequency Jitter that are below the clock recovery bandwidth → The clock will follow timing variations in the inp...
Small Jitter Amplitude − High Frequency Jitter → The clock can not follow timing variations in the input signal − Small Ji...
Large Jitter Amplitude Jitter Tracking in Clock Recovery − High Frequency Jitter → The clock can not follow timing variati...
Jitter in Clock and Decoding errors 136
– The recovered clock will follow timing variations in the input signal that fall within the bandwidth of the clock recove...
– The recovered clock does not track variations in signal transitions if the frequency of the variation lies above the ban...
– The recovered signal can be as perfect as the original if the data is detected with a jitter-free clock. – In a communic...
– Jitter refers to short-term time interval error, i.e. spectral components above some low frequency threshold (for timing...
Timing Jitter: − The changes related to an ideal time reference. − It is preferable to use the original reference clock, b...
“Bandwidths of the clock recovery” The receiver PLL can track this jitter The receiver PLL cannot track this jitter Timing...
100 Timing and Alignment Jitter (27KHz) 143
– The variation in time of the significant instants (such as zero crossings) of a digital signal relative to a clock with ...
– The variation in time of the significant instants (such as zero crossings) of a digital signal relative to a hypothetica...
Timing and Alignment Jitter Measurement HD-SDI – Since video equipment can track wander and low frequency timing jitter, t...
Timing and Alignment Jitter Measurement HD-SDI 147
Eye Pattern Measurement Specification – For SD-SDI signals, SMPTE 259M specifies that measurements of source output signal...
Eye Pattern Measurement Specification – For SDI signal receivers, the standards place some requirements on the SDI inputs,...
Eye Pattern Measurement Specification 150
Eye Pattern Measurement Specification 151
– Since video equipment can track wander and low frequency timing jitter, these spectral components often have less impact...
Recall of Linearity in Video ADC If INL is big...Distortion and color unevenness occurred at a gradation part of an image....
− Has been a problem at D/A conversion points − Must be able to see analog version of signal Wander and Low Frequency Timi...
Jitter Display with 10 Hz Filter(0.2UI) Jitter Display with 100 Hz Filter(0.12UI) Jitter Display with 1 kHz Filter(0.12UI)...
− There are several ways in which jitter may be measured on a single waveform. − It is important to understand how these m...
– The period jitter (P1, P2 and P3) measures the period of each clock cycle. – The cycle-cycle jitter (C2 and C3) measures...
158
Jitter Tolerance refers to how much jitter, as a function of the jitter frequency, can be tolerated by a system. – All rec...
Jitter Tolerance refers to how much jitter, as a function of the jitter frequency, can be tolerated by a system. – All rec...
Rx Jitter Tolerance – A receiver with low jitter input tolerance can generate errors in decoding a signal that forms a wid...
Jitter Transfer refers to the jitter on the output of equipment that is the result of jitter applied on the equipment’s in...
– Some video equipment, e.g., a distribution amplifier, produces an SDI output from an SDI signal applied at an input. – T...
– Jitter Transfer can be measured practically by generating a known level of jitter to the input of the device under test,...
Output Jitter It is the total jitter measured on the output of the equipment itself and includes: I. Intrinsic Jitter intr...
– In electronics, slew rate is defined as the change of voltage or current, or any other electrical quantity, per unit of ...
− ITU-R BT.1120-7 requires the transmission loss to be ≤ 30 dB at ½ clock frequency for 3 Gbit/s operation. − The current ...
− Coaxial cable has signal losses that increase with frequency, much like a low pass filter. − Some of the losses are due ...
− D is the resistive loss constant, C is the dielectric loss constant, F frequency in MHz) − In many cases, the A and C co...
− To enable proper recovery of the serial data, a system (from the transmitter to detector), must have a frequency respons...
− Belden 1694A cable, for example, is specified to have a frequency dependent insertion loss of 26 dB per 100 m at 1.5 GHz...
SMPTE ST 292 and SMPTE ST 424 − For example, the maximum cable lengths listed by Belden are for a 20dB equaliser in the re...
In receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data sig...
In receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data sig...
− Adding lengths of cable results in attenuation of the amplitude and frequency losses along the cable producing longer ri...
Intersymbol interference (ISI) − Consider a 1 UI output pulse applied to a buffer: If rise/fall time >> 1 UI, then the out...
0 0 11 0 1 Consider 2 different bit sequences: t = ISI Steady-state not reached at end of 2nd bit 2 output sequences supe...
Intersymbol interference (ISI) − It occurs when the spreading of transitions in earlier bits affect transitions in later b...
The typical frequency responses of a 300m cable and equalizer − It is able to recover signal so that the equalized eye cou...
– If the equalizer within the instrument is able to recover signal, the equalized eye display should be open. – However, i...
– Cable equalization algorithms need many edges in the signal to determine and maintain the frequency-dependent gain that ...
Reclocker and alignment jitter reduction − Recovering the embedded clock from a digital video signal and retiming the inco...
Reclocker and wander/low-frequency timing jitter – The Reclocking “may not significantly reduce” wander or low-frequency t...
LMH0303 It drives SDI Signal to Cable. • Loss-of-signal (LOS) detector • The cable detect feature senses near-end terminat...
– (1) Defined by mid-amplitude point of the signal. – (2) Measured across a 75 Ω resistive load connected through a 1 m co...
Line Receiver and Transition Line characteristics 186
Equipment that does not modify the serial data • Routing switcher • Patch panel • Digital delay Equipment that should not ...
– If any digital data word changes value between the serial transmitter and receiver there is an error. – Data errors can ...
0 1 Sampling Point BER Time BER Time BER – The BER is a useful measure of system performance in situations where the SNR a...
The ratio of the number of incorrect bits received to the total number of bits received. − As an example, consider the ser...
– Scrambling is used in the SDI to reduce the DC component of the transmitted signal and ensure that the signal reaching t...
− In most cases, scrambling and NZRI encoding ensures that SDI signals have many transitions. − Typical SDI signals do not...
– The SDI Check Field is also known as “pathological signal” – It has a maximum amount of low-frequency energy in two sepa...
Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization • The upper part of the ...
Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization • The data words in the ...
An eye display in field mode shows the DC offset (DC glitch) inserted into the signal path by the SDI Check Field test sig...
– If errors occur they can manifest themselves as • transient dropouts in the video signal or • worse yet, a complete loss...
The longest sequence of 0s in the active video signal will occur if the value 80.0hex is followed by 01.Xhex Creation of t...
Composition of the SDI Check Field 199
Composition of the SDI Check Field 200
− To determine whether a sampled signal voltage corresponds to a “high” or “low” signal level, decoders compare the sample...
− SDI receivers typically have AC-coupled inputs that remove DC-offsets in the input SDI signal and maintain a constant av...
− The amount of shift depends on the coupling time constant. • For example, with a coupling constant of 10 µsec, an equali...
State 1: non-stressing test pattern − The situation for an implementation of AC-coupling that by shifting the SDI signal m...
State 2: stress testing input − To maintain an average signal level of zero volts, the low signal level in the AC-coupled ...
− Due to scrambling and NRZI encoding, SDI signals are symmetric, i.e. they spend nearly the same amount of time at each s...
– The Equalizer Filter block is a multi-stage adaptive filter. If Bypass is high, the equalizer filter is disabled. – The ...
– The edge energy of the equalized signal is monitored by a detector circuit which produces an error signal corresponding ...
Conclution •The AC-coupling set the “decision threshold for transition detection” to the average signal voltage of the AC-...
So even in SDI signals with frequent transitions, AC-coupling can introduce a shift in the signal relative to the fixed de...
− Typically, SDI signals have symmetric rise and fall times, but asymmetric line drivers and optical signal sources (laser...
− Scrambling can also produce long runs of 1s or 0s. − This happens infrequently in video − It happens occasionally with E...
– For SD formats, the CRC value is inserted into the vertical interval, after the switch point. – SMPTE RP165 defines the ...
Error Detection and Handling (EDH) in Digital Television – SMPTE RP165 defines the optional method for the detection and h...
In HD formats, CRCs for luma and chroma follow EAV and line count ancillary data words. – The CRC for high-definition form...
Non-optimal decision threshold effect on transition detection in measurement instruments – To measure jitter, the measurem...
AC-coupling effect on transition detection in measurement instruments – Most measurement instruments have AC-coupled input...
AC-coupling effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments – In particular, long constant-voltage intervals in an...
Non-symmetric transitions effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments – The standards allow a significant diff...
Non-symmetric transitions effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments (Cont.) – In particular, The standards d...
Eye-Pattern Testing To make the Eye diagram, the instrument aligns the segments using a reference clock signal. − Typicall...
Eye-Pattern Testing The Eye diagram will only show jitter components with frequencies above the “Eye Clock Recovery Bandwi...
Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams − The size of the Eye opening correlates re...
− The signal may contain jitter frequencies below the Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth that impact the decoding process but do...
− The Eye diagram may show jitter that does not impact the decoding process. − The receiver may decode the signal without ...
Other factors also influence the qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams. − If receivers introduce a si...
The cable equalization used in receivers will restore the signal’s transitions and “re-open” the Eye. − With adequate equa...
Eye diagrams can also show AC-coupling effects. − Signal level shifts due to AC-coupling, causes a corresponding shift in ...
Jitter Histogram Representation Reference Point Histogram Reference Point 229
Long cable • Decrease in amplitude • Decrease in Frequency response • Eye opening narrows • Rise/Fall time increases Termi...
• Signal amplitude is important because of: 1- Its relationship to noise tolerance 2- The receiver estimates the half-cloc...
Improper Termination and Return Loss – It means that not all of the energy will be absorbed by the receiving termination o...
Unterminated eye display Internal and External Termination – The termination within an HD system is more critical because ...
Cable Loss – It tends to reduce the visibility of reflections, especially at HD data rates and above. – A low value of ret...
Non-symmetrical eye (inequality between the transitions) – The eye display typically has the cross point of the transition...
Typically, SDI signals have symmetric rise and fall times – Without appropriate compensation or other adjustments, asymmet...
– Low frequency jitter cause the hole eye move to left and right on waveform monitor. – High frequency jitter cause eye ed...
Things to consider during installation – Choose appropriate cable – Treat Cable with respect – Cable Margin – Apply stress...
– Unlike analog systems that tend to degrade gracefully, digital systems tend to work without fault until they crash. – To...
– The most intuitive way to stress the system is to add cable until the onset of errors. – Experimental results indicate t...
Calculated 525/625 component bit-error rate Calculated NTSC bit-error rate Cable-Length Stress Testing 241
− Unlike analog systems that tend to degrade gracefully, digital systems tend to work without fault until they crash. Sign...
Specifications on Peak-to-Peak Jitter Amplitude In the SDI output of a source derived from a parallel domain signal − SMTP...
In the SDI output of a source derived from a parallel domain signal − SMTPE 292M (1.5Gbps HD-SDI) says: • timing jitter pe...
− The measured peak-to-peak jitter amplitude depends on the time interval used to make the measurement. − It also applies ...
− An instrument that makes the peak-to-peak measurement over a 50 ms observation window will only measure a single jitter ...
- 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 1.5Gb/s 3Gb/s 3Gb/s 12Gb/s 24Gb/s Gb/s Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 87m Beld...
Features & Benefits 1. Screen and cable jacket crimp instead of screen crimp only. Grooved inner surface holds the cable j...
CANARE 12G-SDI Video Patchbay (32MCK-ST) CANARE 12G-SDI Video Patchbay (32MCK-ST) − 1RU, 32ch Across − Return Loss of 4dB ...
SDI Cables and Connectors 250
− The maximum length values shown are based on typical attenuation values for the cables listed and the following criteria...
SDI Cables and Connectors Recommended transmission distance can be reduced by up to five meters for each intermediate spli...
SDI Cables and Connectors 253
SDI Cables and Connectors 254
SDI Cables and Connectors 255
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1

19 views

Published on

SDI, SD-SDI, HD-SDI, 12G-SDI, 24G-SDI, HD, SD, UHD

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Serial Digital Interface (SDI) From SD-SDI to 24G-SDI, Part 1

  1. 1. Dr. Mohieddin Moradi mohieddinmoradi@gmail.com 1 Dream Idea Plan Implementation
  2. 2. Outline 2
  3. 3. Outline 3
  4. 4. SDI & Workflow 4
  5. 5. SDI in TV Studios 5
  6. 6. SDI and Transmition 6
  7. 7. UHDTV 1 3840 x 2160 8.3 MPs Digital Cinema 2K 2048 x 1080 2.21 MPs 4K 4096 x 2160 8.84 MPs SD (PAL) 720 x 576 0.414MPs HDTV 720P 1280 x 720 0.922 MPs HDTV 1920 x 1080 2.027 MPs UHDTV 2 7680 x 4320 33.18 MPs 8K 8192×4320 35.39 MPs Wider viewing angle More immersive SD, HD, UHD1/4K, UHD2/8K 7
  8. 8. SD, HD, UHD1/4K, UHD2/8K 8
  9. 9. UHD 4K Digital Cinema UHD Application for Home Delivery 4K Application for Digital Cinema 9
  10. 10. Up to Multi-link 3G-SDI Historical Context 10
  11. 11. Up to Multi-link 3G-SDI Historical Context 2015 6G-SDI 12G-SDI 2017 24G-SDI 11
  12. 12. Up to 12G-SDI Historical Context 12
  13. 13. - 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 1.5Gb/s 3Gb/s 3Gb/s 12Gb/s 24Gb/s Gb/s Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 87m Belden 1855 46m Belden 4731R/4731ANH 117m CANARE L-8CUHD 148m PERCON VK 90 Silver+ 173m 24G-SDI 13
  14. 14. SDI Physical Layer Parameters -Electrical 14
  15. 15. ANSI/SMPTE 259M – It is a standard published by SMPTE which describes a 10-bit serial digital interface operating at 143/270/360 Mb/s. The goal of SMPTE 259M is to define a serial digital interface (based on a coaxial cable), called SDI or SD-SDI. ANSI/SMPTE 240M – Signal Parameters – 1125-Line High-Definition Production Systems. Defines the basic characteristics of analog video signals associated with origination equipment operating in 1125 (1035 active) production systems at 60 Hz and 59.94 Hz field rates. SMPTE 260M – Digital Representation and Bit-Parallel Interface – 1125/60 High-Definition Production System. Defines the digital representation of 1125/60 high-definition signal parameters defined in analog form by ANSI/SMPTE 240M. ANSI/SMPTE 274M – 1920 x 1080 Scanning and Analog and Parallel Digital Interfaces for Multiple Picture Rates. Defines a family of scanning systems having an active picture area of 1920 pixels by 1080 lines and an aspect ratio of 16:9. ANSI/SMPTE 292M – Bit-Serial Digital Interface for High-Definition Television Systems. Defines the bit-serial digital coaxial and fiber-optic interface for high-definition component signals operating at 1.485 Gb/s and 1.485/1.001 Gb/s. ANSI/SMPTE 295M – 1920x1080 50 Hz – Scanning and Interface ANSI/SMPTE 296M – 1280 x 720 Scanning, Analog and Digital Representation and Analog Interface. Defines a family of progressive scan formats having an active picture area of 1280 pixels by 720 lines and an aspect ratio of 16:9. ANSI/SMPTE 372M – Dual Link 292M. Defines a method for carrying 1080i/p YCbCr formats and RGBA 1080i/p formats in either 10- or 12-bit formats via two HD-SDI links. ANSI/SMPTE 424M – 3 Gb/s Signal/Data Serial Interface. Defines a method for transporting 3 Gb/s serial digital signal over a coaxial interface. ANSI/SMPTE 425M – 3 Gb/s Signal/Data Serial Interface – Source Image Format Mapping. Defines the method of transporting 1920x1080 and 2048x1080 picture formats over a single transport interface of 3 Gb/s. SMPTE ST 2082 – 12G-SDI Bit-Serial Interfaces SDI Standards 15
  16. 16. SDI Standards 16
  17. 17. SD-SDI and HD-SDI Interface (Serial Digital Interface) 17
  18. 18. 3G-SDI 12G-SDI6G-SDI SD-SDI and HD-SDI Interface (Serial Digital Interface) 18
  19. 19. Outline 19
  20. 20. Line blanking (12.05uS) Y Pb & Pr 0.35V 0.35V 0.7V 0.3V Active line (52uS) Line sync (4.7uS) Line 64uS Back porchFront porch Analogue Component Signal 20
  21. 21. − Combined Y, R-Y and B-Y signals. − Professional equipment normally uses a single 75 Ohm BNC connector. − Consumer and domestic equipment may use a RCA connector. − RCA connector sometimes called Phono connector. Analogue Composite Signal 21
  22. 22. Analogue Composite Colour Bar Signal 22
  23. 23. 621 308 309 310 311 312 313 314 315 316 317 318 319 320 333 334 335 336 337 338 622 623 624 625 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 21 22 23 24 26259 Field 2 Field 1 Field 1 Field 2 Field blanking Field blanking 20 Y video signal Line number Y video signal Line number 332321 Horizontal and Vertical Blanking in Analogue Signal 23
  24. 24. Answered the industry’s call for a standard digital video connection CCIR-601 published in 1982. – CCIR-601 specified the signal (sampling structure for 525 and 625) – Simple document, but allowed the industry to standardise. CCIR-656 published in 1986. – CCIR-656 specified the interconnection (Serialization process for standard definition signal). – Both a parallel and a serial transmission format are defined. – CCIR-601 rewritten. CCIR-601 & CCIR-656 should be taken together. – Certain amount of overlap between 601 & 656. CCIR disbanded in favour of ITU. – Now called ITU-BT R601. – Also ratified as SMPTE-259M (SD-SDI Signal). CCIR Recommendations 24
  25. 25. Pin 1 Pin 25 Pin 13 Pin 14 Clock + Function Data 2+ Data 5- Spare B- Spare A- Data 0- Data 1- Data 2- Data 3- Data 7- Data 4- GND Spare B+ Data 6- Clock - Data 0+ Shield/shell Data 6+ Data 7+ GND 15 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 18 17 Pin no. Data 5+ Data 1+ Data 4+ Data 3+ Spare A+ 1 Pin no. Function 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 16 The CCIR 601/656 Connector 25
  26. 26. – Digitised component analogue. – 4:2:2 sample structure. – 720 pixels per active line (1440 samples). – 13.5M pixels per second (27M samples). – Special sync words. – Partial commonality between 525 and 625 systems. – Parallel connector with D25 connector and differential signals. • CCIR601 cables and connectors were bulky. • Cables could not be very long. • Broadcast industry wanted serial digital video. – Use standard commonly available BNC cables and connectors. CCIR 601 & CCIR 656 Specifications 26
  27. 27. Parallel in Serial out Sync Detector Sony designed two ground breaking devices, SBX-1601 and SBX-1602. – SBX-1601 : Parallel to serial converter : Used as transmitter. Sony SBX 1601 (SDI Encoder), Sony SBX 1602 (SDI Decoder) 27
  28. 28. Parallel out Serial in Sony SBX 1601 (SDI Encoder), Sony SBX 1602 (SDI Decoder) Sony designed two ground breaking devices, SBX-1601 and SBX-1602. – SBX-1602 : Serial to parallel converter : Used as receiver. 28
  29. 29. – Serial form of CCIR 601 and CCIR 656. – Full 10 bit resolution. – 270Mbps stream. • Uses 4:2:2 sample structure. – Half the colour samples and black-&-white samples. • Up to 300 metres connection. – 280 metres without error. • Using good quality BNC cables and connectors. – Sometimes use thinner versions of BNC. • Component video connection. – Digital connection keeps the samples separate. MSW-M2000 Sony SBX 1601 (SDI Encoder), Sony SBX 1602 (SDI Decoder) 29
  30. 30. ANSI/SMPTE 259M (SD-SDI) (or ITU- BT.R 656-4) – It is a standard published by SMPTE which describes a 10-bit serial digital interface operating at 143/270/360 Mb/s. (8,10-bits) – The goal of SMPTE 259M is to define a serial digital interface (based on a coaxial cable), called SDI or SD- SDI.  SMPTE 125M (or ITU- BT.R 601-5) – Component Video Signal 4:2:2 – Bit-Parallel Digital Interface  ITU-R BT.601 – Standard Definition sampling structure for 525 and 625  ITU-R BT.656 – Serialization process for standard definition signal. – Interfaces for digital component video signals in 525-line and 625-line television systems operating at the 4:2:2 level of Recommendation ITU-R BT.601 (Part A) ANSI: American National Standards Institute SMPTE: Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers SDI Standards 30
  31. 31. 21 24 1 22 23 310 311 313 335 336 623 624 625 2 309 312 334 337 622 314 Field 2 Field 1 SDI Horizontal and Vertical Blanking in Digital SD-SDI Signal 31
  32. 32. Outline 32
  33. 33. SDI & PAL/NTSC 33
  34. 34. Review of SD-SDI Encoder 34
  35. 35. Review of SD-SDI Encoder 4:2:2 Sampling Serialized 35
  36. 36. Review of SD-SDI Encoder Parallel To Serial Conversion 36
  37. 37. Review of SD-SDI Encoder 37
  38. 38. Luma and Chroma Video Components 38
  39. 39. − A number of other color-difference formats are in use for various applications. − In particular it is important to know that the coefficients currently in use for composite PAL, SECAM, and NTSC encoding are different, as shown in Table. Component Color Difference 39
  40. 40. − The RGB signals in the camera are gamma-corrected with the inverse function of the CRT. − Gamma corrected signals are denoted R', G', and B'; the prime mark (') indicating a correction factor has been applied to compensate for the transfer characteristics of the pickup and display devices. Gamma Correction 40
  41. 41. Conversion of R'G'B' into Luma and Color-Difference (Bandwidth-Efficient Method) 41
  42. 42. − The luma signal has a dynamic range of 0 to 700 mv. − The color-difference signals, R'-Y' and B'-Y', may have different dynamic ranges dependent on the scaling factors for conversion to various component formats. Conversion of R'G'B' into Luma and Color-Difference 42
  43. 43. Routers Switchers Storage Equipment Cameras Monitors Editing equipment R', G', B' Conversion to Y',P'b,P'r 43
  44. 44. − The analog component format denoted by Y'P'bP'r is scaled so that both color-difference values have a dynamic range of ±350 mv. − This allows for simpler processing of the video signals. Y', (R'-Y'), (B'-Y') Conversion to Y',P'b ,P'r 44
  45. 45. − Analog Y'P'bP'r values are offset to produce Y'C'bC'r values typically used within the digital standards. − The resulting video components are a Y’ or luma channel similar to a monochrome video signal, and two color-difference channels, C'b and C'r that convey chroma information with no brightness information, all suitably scaled for quantization into digital data. Y', P'b, P'r Conversion to Y', C'b, C'r 45
  46. 46. Component Color Difference 46
  47. 47. Digitizing RGB Camera Signal 47
  48. 48. − A coprocessor is a computer processor used to supplement the functions of the primary processor (the CPU). A co-processor is used to add timing reference signals, AES/EBU formatted digital audio, and other ancillary data. Processing and Serializing the Parallel Data Stream Error detection code: CRCC (Cyclic Redundancy Check Code) 48
  49. 49. – At the receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming 270 Mb/s data signal. – A new 270 MHz clock is recovered from the NRZI signal edges, and the equalized signal is sampled to determine its logic state. – The deserializer unscrambles the data using an algorithm complimentary to the encoder’s scrambling algorithm and outputs a 10-bit data stream at 27 MB/s. – The embedded checksum is extracted by the receiver and compared with a new checksum produced from the received data and any error is reported and an appropriate flag added to the data stream. SDI Receiver De-Serializes to Parallel Unscrambles the data 49
  50. 50. – The 10-bit data is then demultiplexed into digital luma and chroma data streams, converted to analog by three digital-to-analog converters, filtered to reconstruct the discrete data levels back to smooth analog waveforms, and matrixed back to the original R'G'B' for display. Recovering Analog R'G'B' from Parallel Data 50
  51. 51. – ITU-R BT.601 is the sampling standard that evolved out of a joint SMPTE/EBU task force to determine the parameters for digital component video for the 625/50 and 525/60 television systems. – This document specifies the sampling mechanism to be used for both 525 and 625 line signals. It specifies orthogonal sampling at 13.5 MHz for analog luminance and 6.75 MHz for the two analog color-difference signals. – The sample values are digital luma Y' and digital color-difference C'b and C'r, which are scaled versions of the analog gamma corrected B'-Y' and R'-Y'. – 13.5 MHz was selected as the sampling frequency because the sub-multiple 2.25 MHz is a factor common to both the 525 and 625 line systems. 601 Sampling 51
  52. 52. Luminance Quantizing 16: Granular noise effect on color component is avoided. The decimal value prior to quantization 52
  53. 53. Component Luminance 10-bit Quantizing 53
  54. 54. Luminance Quantizing 54
  55. 55. Color-Difference The decimal value prior to quantization 55
  56. 56. Cr Quantizing 56
  57. 57. Cb Quantizing 57
  58. 58. Color-Difference 58
  59. 59. Video Levels Digital 10- and 12-bit integer representation (ITU-R BT.2100-1) Round( x ) = Sign( x ) * Floor( | x | + 0.5 ) Floor( x ) the largest integer less than or equal to x Resulting values that exceed the video data range should be clipped to the video data range Narrow Range 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐𝟏𝟗𝑬′ + 𝟏𝟔) × 𝟐 𝒏−𝟖 )] 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐𝟐𝟒𝑬′ + 𝟏𝟐𝟖) × 𝟐 𝒏−𝟖)] Full Range 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [(𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟏)𝑬′ ] 𝑫 = 𝑹𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 [ 𝟐 𝒏 − 𝟏 𝑬′ + 𝟐 𝒏−𝟏)] Coding 10-bit 12-bit 10-bit 12-bit Black (R' = G' = B' = Y' = I = 0) DR', DG', DB', DY', DI 64 256 0 0 Nominal Peak (R' = G' = B' = Y' = I = 1) DR', DG', DB', DY', DI 940 3760 1023 4095 Achromatic (C'B = C'R = -0.5) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 64 256 0 0 Nominal Peak (C'B = C'R = 0) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 512 2048 512 2048 Nominal Peak (C'B = C'R = +0.5) DC'B, DC'R, DCT, DCP 960 3840 1023 4095 Video Data Range 4~1019 16~4079(?) 0~1023 0~4095 59
  60. 60. (In NTSC switching window is on line 10 and 273) PAL and NTSC Vertical Blanking Interval Overview 60
  61. 61. PAL Horizontal Blanking Interval Overview 61
  62. 62. NTSC Horizontal Blanking Interval Overview 62
  63. 63. End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) 63
  64. 64. Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) 64
  65. 65. Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h End of Active Video (EAV) & Start of Active Video (SAV) EAV SAV 65
  66. 66. Timing Reference Signal (TRS) Codes 66
  67. 67. Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h − The “xyz” word is a 10-bit word with the two least significant bits set to zero to survive an 8-bit signal path. Contained within the standard definition “xyz” word are functions F, V, and H, which have the following values: • Bit 8 – (F-bit): 0 for field one and 1 for field two • Bit 7 – (V-bit): 1 in vertical blanking interval; 0 during active video lines • Bit 6 – (H-bit): 1 indicates the EAV sequence; 0 indicates the SAV sequence Timing Reference Signal (TRS) Codes 67
  68. 68. Notes: 1. The values shown are those recommended for 10–bit interfaces. 2. For compatibility with existing 8–bit interfaces, the values of bits D1 and D0 are not defined. These bits should be set to a fixed value and not left floating. Timing Reference Signal (TRS) Codes Protection bits for SAV and EAV It provides a double error detection, single error correction. 68
  69. 69. Structure of Fourth TRS Word (SAV, EAV) 69
  70. 70. Parallel to Serial Conversion Non –return to zero inverted on one 70
  71. 71. 71
  72. 72. Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h Header : 3FFh, 000h, 000h 72
  73. 73. SDI Horizontal Line 73
  74. 74. Luminance (Y): Number of luminance samples in each line: 864 (858) Number of luminance samples in each active line: 720 Number of samples in each horizontal blanking: 144 (138) R-Y (Cr): Number of chrominance samples in each line: 432 (429) Number of chrominance samples in each active line: 360 Number of chrominance samples in horizontal blanking: 72 (69) B-Y (Cb): Number of chrominance samples in each line: 432 (429) Number of chrominance samples in each active line: 360 Number of chrominance samples in horizontal blanking: 72 (69) Total number of samples in each line: 864+432+432=1728 (in NTSC 1716) Total number of samples in each active line: 720+360+360=1440 Samples in PAL and NTSC 74
  75. 75. 625 Line / 50 Hz Luminance (Y): 864 samples/line × 625 lines/frame ×25 frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 135Mbit/sec R-Y (Cr): 432 samples/line × 625 lines/frame × 25 frames/sec × 10 bits/sample = 67.5Mbit/sec B-Y (Cb): 432 samples/line × 625 lines/frame × 25frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 67.5Mbit/sec Total Bit Rate Y + Cr + Cb = 270 Mbit/sec SD Video Bit Rate (PAL) 75
  76. 76. 525 Line / 60 Hz Luminance(Y): 858 samples/line × 525 lines/frame ×29.97 frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 135Mbit/sec R-Y(Cr): 429 samples/line × 525 lines/frame × 29.97 frames/sec × 10bits/sample = 67.5Mbit/sec B-Y(Cb): 429 samples/line × 525 lines/frame × 29.97 frames/sec ×10bits/sample = 67.5Mbit/sec Total Bit Rate Y + Cr + Cb = 270 Mbit/sec SD Video Bit Rate (NTSC) 76
  77. 77. Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 77
  78. 78. VANC HANC Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 78
  79. 79. VANC VANC HANC HANC Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 79
  80. 80. Active Video field 1 frame n Active Video field 2 frame n H A N C S P A C E VBI E M B E D D E D A U D I O FRAME N FRAME N FRAME N+ 1 VBI VBI S A V S A V S A V S A V E A V E A V E A V E A V Vert. Switch point Vert. Switch point Vert. Switch point VBI Vertical Blanking Interval Ancillary (ANC) Data Space 80
  81. 81. − Room for eight AES 2-channel audio data streams 16 audio channels total • Group 1 = Channels 1&2, 3&4 • Group 2 = Channels 5&6, 7&8 • Group 3 = Channels 9&10, 11&12 • Group 4 = Channels 13&14, 15&16 − Room for RP 165 EDH error detection signals − Room for future data signals − May be added or stripped by source/destination or external equipment SDTV - ANC Data Types 81
  82. 82. SDTV - ANC Embedded Audio 82
  83. 83. – In the ideal situation – The signal transitions align with the clock’s falling edges – The sampling occurs at the clock’s rising edges Data Sampling by Clock 83
  84. 84. – Each bit consists of two sections: the first section assumes a value that represents the bit value, and the second section is always equal to a logical zero. – In other words, every two symbols carrying information are separated by a redundant zero symbol. It seems like “AND” operation of NRZ data with a clock having period of Tb RZ data Encoding 84
  85. 85. “AND” operation in time domain  The convolution in frequency domain ( RZ data spectrum * Periodic square clock spectrum) BWRZ = 2 * BWNRZ It has energy at bit rate but – In contrast to NRZ data, RZ waveforms exhibit a spectral line at a frequency equal to the bit rate, thereby simplifying the task of clock recovery. RZ data Encoding 85
  86. 86. NRZI Data Encoding 86
  87. 87. NRZI Data Encoding 87
  88. 88. Advantages  Easy line Failure detection (because its bipolar ) (like NRZ encoding).  Polarity insensitivity (In NRZ encoding high is a “1” and low is a “0.” It means it has polarity sensitivity). • For a transmission system its convenient to not require a certain polarity of the signal at the receiver polarity. • A data transition is used to represent each “1” and there’s no transition for a data “0.” The result’s that it’s only necessary to detect transitions; this means either polarity of the signal may be used.  A signal of all “1”s after encoding to NRZI results in a square wave at one-half the clock frequency. Disadvantage  NRZI is not a DC–free code.  If there are many consecutive “0”s, the clock recovery may be impaired; in effect the PLL oscillator will run “free” for excessively long periods because it has nothing to lock–on to. NRZI Data Encoding 88
  89. 89. Scrambling = Make Something Nonsense – Long strings of 0 after encoding to NRZI , can make some problems In clock recovery. – By scrambling we mix bits to overcome this problems and consequently DC term and Low frequency of signal will removes. X 1 X4 X9 1 Scrambling NRZI Coding Scrambling 89
  90. 90. Descrambling=Make Something Sense 1 X4X9 1 X (Descrambling) Descrambling 90
  91. 91. − A Cyclic Redundancy Check (CRC) can be used to provide information to the operator or even sound an external alarm if the data does not arrive intact. − Digital monitors may provide both a display of CRC values and an alarm on any CRC errors. − A unique CRC pair is present in each video line with a separate value for chroma and luma components in HD, and may be optionally inserted into each field in SD. − A CRC is calculated and inserted into the data signal for comparison with a newly calculated CRC at the receiving end. CRC (Cyclic Redundancy Check) Error Testing 91
  92. 92. The CRC for SD is inserted into the vertical interval, after the switch point. − SMPTE RP165 defines the optional method for the detection and handling of data errors in SD. − Full Field and Active Picture data are separately checked and a 16-bit CRC word generated once per field. • The Full Field (FF) check covers all data transmitted except in lines reserved for vertical interval switching (lines 9-11 in 525, or lines 5-7 in 625 line standards). • The Active Picture (AP) check covers only the active video data words, between but not including SAV and EAV. Half-lines of active video are not included in the AP check. The CRC for HD (SMPTE 292M and in SMPTE 425) is inserted following the EAV and line number words − The CRC checking is performed on a line-by-line basis. − The user can then monitor the number of errors they have received along the transmission path. CRC (Cyclic Redundancy Check) Error Testing 92
  93. 93. Outline 93
  94. 94. Analogue & Digital Signals 94
  95. 95. Quality of an SDI Signal Input − The quality of a serial digital input is characterized by the following criteria: − Design and dynamics of the input circuitry (impedance matching, frequency response and phase linearity) − Cable equalizer design (equalizing circuit matching cable loss characteristics) − Robust and jitter resilient clock recovery − For example doubling the data rate from 1.5 Gbit/s to 3 Gbit/s has increased the difficulty of building workable equipment and systems: − For example at 3 Gbit/s, cable losses increase by 40%, connector discontinuities become twice as significant, the signal bandwidth doubles, the crosstalk potential increases and amplifier gain is harder to achieve at the higher bandwidth. 95
  96. 96. Measurement in physical domain of the SDI Signal: – Eye pattern – Signal level – Signal ripple – Low–frequency signal level distortion – DC offset – Overshoot – Rise and fall times – Impedance – Return loss – Jitter. Measurements in the data domain of SDI Signal: – Number of active bits (eight or ten) – Digital signal level – Check for forbidden digital values – Timing reference signal (TRS) verification – Rise and fall times – Bit–error ratio – Cyclic redundancy check (CRC) – Luminance/chrominance delay – Picture position relative to the TRS – Ancillary data verification (including type and length identification) – Color gamut verification – Propagation delay in SDI equipment SDI Signal Measurements 96
  97. 97. I. Jitter testing II. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) III. In-service testing (CRC :Cyclic Redundancy Check) IV. Eye-pattern testing V. Cable-length stress testing Digital System Testing 97
  98. 98. Unit Interval =1/Clock Frequency Component Digital (SD-SDI) 1UI = 1/270MHz = 3.70 ns Component Digital (HD-SDI) 1UI = 1/1.485GHz = 0.673 ns Component Digital (3G-SDI) 1UI = 1/2.97 GHz = 0.336 ns AES/EBU Digital Audio 1UI = 1/6.144MHz = 163 ns Unit Interval (UI) 98
  99. 99. SDI signal with sinusoidal edge variation (ideal positions shown in darker lines). − Jitter is a significant, undesired issue with any communication link and can be defined as the temporal deviation from a periodic signal with ideal duty cycle. This is known as Time Interval Error (TIE). Jitter Jitter Frequency and Jitter Amplitude 99
  100. 100. – In actual SDI signals, jitter will rarely have the simple sine wave characteristics. The jitter spectrum in actual SDI signals generally contains a range of spectral components. – In real systems, a wide variety of factors influence the timing of signal transitions. These different sources introduce variations over a range of “frequencies and amplitudes”. – The peak amounts that any particular edge leads or lags its ideal position may differ and there may be long time intervals between edges with large peak-to-peak variation. – Jitter waveform: the amount of variation in a signal’s transitions as a function of time-domain – Jitter spectrum: the frequency-domain representation of the time-domain jitter waveform – In actual signals, the jitter waveform typically has a complex shape created by the combined effects of various sources, and the jitter spectrum contains a wide range of spectral components at different frequencies and amplitudes. Jitter Jitter Frequency and Jitter Amplitude 100
  101. 101. – The significant instants are the exact moments when the transitioning signal crosses a chosen amplitude threshold, which may be referred to as the reference level or decision threshold. – Phase and amplitude jitter influence digital systems and can cause bit errors. Phase Jitter and Amplitude Jitter 101
  102. 102. Jitter Resources 102
  103. 103. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) Deterministic Jitter (DJ) Random Jitter (RJ) Data Dependent Jitter (DDJ) Inter-symbol Interference (ISI) Duty Cycle Distortion (DCD) Periodic Jitter PJ or SJ Data-Correlated Data-Uncorrelated Total Jitter (TJ) Echo jitter (ECJ) 103
  104. 104. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 104
  105. 105. 105
  106. 106. 106
  107. 107. Measure jitter spectrum as shown with a Real-Time Scope or TIA and subtract RJ background spectrum Deterministic Jitter (DJ) Random Jitter (RJ) Data Dependent Jitter (DDJ) Inter-symbol Interference (ISI) Duty Cycle Distortion (DCD) Periodic Jitter PJ or SJ Total Jitter (TJ) Echo jitter (ECJ) Bounded Uncorrelated Jitter (Crosstalk) Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 107
  108. 108. − The Key to reducing jitter is to reduce deterministic jitter. − Optimizing deterministic jitter causes the gap between right and left RJ to overlap so that it can exist as an ideal normal distribution. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 108
  109. 109. Random Jitter − It has essentially no discernable pattern. − It is best characterized by a Gaussian probability distribution and statistical properties like mean and variance. − Random processes, e.g., thermal or shot noise, introduce random jitter into an SDI signal. − We typically use a Gaussian probability distribution to model this jitter behavior, and we can use the standard deviation of this distribution (equivalent to the RMS value) as a measure of the jitter amplitude. − However, the peak-to-peak jitter amplitude and the RMS jitter amplitude are not the same. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 109
  110. 110. Random Jitter − In particular, the peak-to-peak amplitude value depends on the observation time. − On average, we would expect that a peak-to-peak amplitude measurement made over a long observation time would have a larger value than a peak-to-peak amplitude measurement made over a short observation time. − The “tails” of a Gaussian distribution can reach arbitrarily large amplitudes. Hence, by observing over a sufficiently large time interval, we could theoretically measure arbitrarily large peak-to- peak jitter amplitude. − We describe this property by saying that random jitter has “unbounded” peak-to-peak amplitude. − Thus, we can say that over any region of interest, random jitter in actual SDI signals has unbounded peak-to-peak amplitude. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 110
  111. 111. Deterministic Jitter − It is more predictable (determinable) and is often characterized by some definable periodic or repeatable pattern with a determinable peak-to-peak extent. − A wide range of sources can introduce deterministic jitter into an SDI signal. − For example: • Noise in a switching power supply can introduce periodic deterministic jitter. • The frequency response of cables or devices can introduce data-dependent jitter that is correlated to the bit sequence in the SDI signal. • Differences in the rise and fall times of transition can introduce duty-cycle dependent jitter. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 111
  112. 112. Deterministic Jitter − In addition to these general sources of deterministic jitter, SDI signals can contain deterministic jitter correlated with video properties. − For example: • The line and field structure of video data can introduce a periodic deterministic jitter that we will call raster dependent jitter. • Converting the 10-bit words used in digital video to and from a serial bit sequence can introduce high frequency data-dependent jitter at 1/10 the clock rate, typically called word-correlated jitter. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 112
  113. 113. Deterministic Jitter − Deterministic jitter attains some maximum peak-to-peak amplitude within a determinable time interval. − Increasing the observation time beyond this time interval will not increase the peak-to-peak jitter amplitude measurement. − Unlike random jitter, repeatable deterministic jitter has a determinable upper bound on its peak- to-peak jitter amplitude. − Even if deterministic jitter has infrequent long-term determinable behavior, this jitter can be adequately modeled with a predictable pattern that has bounded peak-to-peak amplitude. Thus, for all practical purposes, deterministic jitter has bounded peak-to-peak amplitude and random jitter has unbounded peak-to-peak jitter amplitude. Random Jitter (RJ) and Deterministic Jitter (DJ) 113
  114. 114. Eye Pattern Typical Output Voltage Levels 114
  115. 115. Eye Pattern Typical Output Voltage Levels 115
  116. 116. Eye Pattern 116
  117. 117. Eye Pattern 117
  118. 118. Eye Pattern 118
  119. 119. Eye Pattern 119
  120. 120. Eye Pattern 120
  121. 121. – Measurement instruments create Eye diagrams by superimposing short segments of the serial data signal. – The finite rise and fall times of these transitions create the characteristic ‘X’ patterns in the Eye diagram. – Since the data transport stream contains components that change between high and low at rates of 270 Mb/s for SD, up to 1.485 Gb/s for some HD formats, the ones and zeros will be overlaid for display on a video waveform monitor. – This is an advantage since we can now see the cumulative data over many words, to determine any errors or distortions that might intrude on the eye opening and make recovery of the data high or low by the receiver difficult. Eye Pattern 121
  122. 122. Eye Pattern 122
  123. 123. Eye Pattern − To make the Eye diagram, the instrument aligns the segments using a reference clock signal. − Typically this reference clock is extracted from the data signal, but may be a separate reference clock signal (It can be externally supplied, e.g., through the trigger input on an oscilloscope, or extracted within the measurement instrument). − If the transitions in the input signal align with the edges in this reference clock they will lie on top of each other in the Eye diagram. − Any transitions that vary from the nominal positions determined by this reference clock will appear in different locations. 123
  124. 124. Eye Pattern crossoverpoint crossoverpoint crossoverpoint − The time interval between the crossover points in the Eye equals the unit interval. − In the ideal case, the decoding process samples the signal at the mid-point between the crossover points and the decision threshold or decision level corresponds to the widest part of the Eye opening. 124
  125. 125. Eye Pattern crossover point crossover point − For signals with a small amount of jitter, the edges in the aligned segments occur in nearly the same location. − As the amplitude of the jitter increases, more transitions move into the open space between crossover points, i.e. the Eye starts to “close”. − Overally, a signal that forms a large, wide-open Eye is less likely to produce decoding errors than a signal that forms a small or closed Eye. 125
  126. 126. – Jitter within the SDI signal will change the time when a transition occurs and cause a widening of the overall transition point. – This jitter can cause a narrowing or closing of the eye display and make the determination of the decision threshold more difficult. Eye Pattern 126
  127. 127. – To extract the digital content from an SDI signal, video equipment samples the SDI signal at the midpoint of the time intervals containing data bits and converts these sampled levels to the corresponding bit values. – To determine whether a sampled signal voltage corresponds to a “high” or “low” signal level, decoders compare the sampled voltage against a particular voltage level called the decision threshold or decision level. – SDI receivers generally use fixed decision thresholds in the decoding process. – For optimal performance, signal levels must keep the same relative relationship to this fixed voltage level. – A shift in the signal relative to the decision threshold reduces the noise margin for one of the signal levels, which can lead to decoding errors. Eye Pattern 127
  128. 128. − Real SDI signals, have some amount of jitter in their edges. − Jitter of sufficiently large amplitude will cause sampling errors. − The impact of incorrect sampling, if jitter is greater than 0.5 UI, is incorrect data. Decoding Errors 128
  129. 129. – In the decoding process, SDI receivers use a reference clock to determine when to sample the input SDI signal. – Ideally, the transitions in the input SDI signal occur at appropriate clock edges and sampling occurs at the midpoint of the unit interval. – In the ideal situation, the signal transitions align with the clock’s falling edges and sampling occurs at the clock’s rising edges. Decoding Errors • The signal transitions align with the clock’s falling edges • The sampling occurs at the clock’s rising edges 129
  130. 130. 0 1 Sampling Point BER (Bit Error Rate) Decoding Errors and Ideal Sampling Position 130
  131. 131. Ideal sampling position Timing skew of Sampling Position Jitter Ideal reference point Voltage offset Jitter Decoding Errors and Ideal Sampling Position 131
  132. 132. – To generate the clock waveform we employ a VCO, and to define its frequency and phase we phase-lock the VCO to the input data using a DFF operating as a phase detector (PD). – The low-pass filter (LPF) suppresses ripple on the oscillator control line. – Also, to retime the data, we add another DFF that is clocked by the VCO output. – The recovered clock, CKout, drives the D input of the phase detector and the clock input of the retimer. a) The role of a CDR circuit in retiming data b) An example of CDR implementation. Clock and Data Recovery (CDR) Phase Detector (PD) 132
  133. 133. − At Low Frequency Jitter that are below the clock recovery bandwidth → The clock will follow timing variations in the input signal Jitter Amplitude Jitter Tracking in Clock Recovery SignalTransitions FallingEdge SamplingRisingEdge • The signal transitions align with the clock’s falling edges. • The sampling occurs at the clock’s rising edges. 133
  134. 134. Small Jitter Amplitude − High Frequency Jitter → The clock can not follow timing variations in the input signal − Small Jitter Amplitude → Correct samples Jitter Tracking in Clock Recovery 134
  135. 135. Large Jitter Amplitude Jitter Tracking in Clock Recovery − High Frequency Jitter → The clock can not follow timing variations in the input signal − Large Jitter Amplitude → Incorrect samples 135
  136. 136. Jitter in Clock and Decoding errors 136
  137. 137. – The recovered clock will follow timing variations in the input signal that fall within the bandwidth of the clock recovery process. – The timing variations in the SDI signal introduce variations in the transitions of the recovered clock. – So, actual reference clocks used in decoding are not jitter free. Jitter in Clock and Decoding errors Jitter frequency is within the bandwidth of the clock recovery process. 137
  138. 138. – The recovered clock does not track variations in signal transitions if the frequency of the variation lies above the bandwidth of the clock extraction/recovery process. – At these higher frequencies, the position of signal transitions can vary relative to the edges of the recovered clock and these variations can create decoding errors (if jitter amplitude was bigger than specified value). Jitter frequency is above the bandwidth of the clock recovery process. If jitter amplitude in input data was bigger than specified value then, create decoding errors Jitter in Clock and Decoding errors 138
  139. 139. – The recovered signal can be as perfect as the original if the data is detected with a jitter-free clock. – In a communications system with forward error correction, accurate data recovery can be made with the eye nearly closed. – As noise and jitter in the signal increase through the transmission channel, certainly the best decision point is in the center of the eye. Data Recovery 139
  140. 140. – Jitter refers to short-term time interval error, i.e. spectral components above some low frequency threshold (for timing jitter> 10Hz) (Difficult for receiver to adjust, so can be a problem) – Wander refers to long-term time interval error (<= 10Hz) (The receivers can generally track these long-term variations, so normally not a problem) – The recovered clock will generally track spectral components below the clock recovery bandwidth, but will not track spectral components above this bandwidth. – Hence, the impact of jitter on decoding SDI signal depends on both the jitter’s amplitude and its frequency components. This has led to a frequency-based classification of jitter. Jitter and Wander 140
  141. 141. Timing Jitter: − The changes related to an ideal time reference. − It is preferable to use the original reference clock, but it is not usually available, so a heavily averaged oscillator in the measurement instrument can be used. Alignment Jitter/Relative Jitter: − The changes related to a reference derived from the signal itself. Timing and Alignment Jitter Measurement The receiver PLL cannot track this jitter (PLL out of Band Jitter) 141
  142. 142. “Bandwidths of the clock recovery” The receiver PLL can track this jitter The receiver PLL cannot track this jitter Timing and Alignment Jitter 142
  143. 143. 100 Timing and Alignment Jitter (27KHz) 143
  144. 144. – The variation in time of the significant instants (such as zero crossings) of a digital signal relative to a clock with no jitter. – The standards set threshold at 10 Hz and refer to spectral components above this frequency as timing jitter.  Measurement based on very stable clock in test device (It is preferable to use the original reference clock, but it is not usually available, so a heavily averaged oscillator in the measurement instrument can be used)  Used to determine general health of system Timing Jitter In SDTV f1=10Hz, f3=1KHz f4=PLL Upper limit (27KHz) SD-SDI 144
  145. 145. – The variation in time of the significant instants (such as zero crossings) of a digital signal relative to a hypothetical clock recovered from the signal itself. – Alignment jitter refers to components in the jitter spectrum above a specified frequency threshold related to typical bandwidths of the clock recovery processes (1kHz (SD), 100kHz (HD)). – Alignment jitter shows signal-to-latch clock timing margin degradation.  Measured based on clock recovered from the signal itself  Indicates jitter that can cause system problems (Jitter that the receiver PLL cannot track it) Bandwidths of the clock recovery Alignment Jitter or Relative Jitter In SDTV f1=10Hz, f3=1KHz f4=PLL Upper limit (27KHz) SD-SDI The digital systems will work beyond alignment jitter specification, but will fail at some point. 145
  146. 146. Timing and Alignment Jitter Measurement HD-SDI – Since video equipment can track wander and low frequency timing jitter, these spectral components often have less impact on signal decoding. – In general, video equipment does not track alignment jitter, though some equipment may track some low frequency alignment jitter. – High amplitude alignment jitter generally introduces decoding errors. Bandwidths of the clock recovery The receiver PLL cannot track this jitter Timing Jitter Timing Jitter 146
  147. 147. Timing and Alignment Jitter Measurement HD-SDI 147
  148. 148. Eye Pattern Measurement Specification – For SD-SDI signals, SMPTE 259M specifies that measurements of source output signal characteristics shall be made across a resistive load connected by a “short coaxial cable.” – For HD-SDI signals, SMPTE 292M specifies a “1-m coaxial cable.” – Hence, the standards only specify jitter performance near the source output as measured over a short cable. 148
  149. 149. Eye Pattern Measurement Specification – For SDI signal receivers, the standards place some requirements on the SDI inputs, including impedance and return loss. – They do not, however, define any performance limits on the jitter input tolerance of an SDI receiver. – Also, the standards do not define performance limits on jitter transfer in system elements. 149
  150. 150. Eye Pattern Measurement Specification 150
  151. 151. Eye Pattern Measurement Specification 151
  152. 152. – Since video equipment can track wander and low frequency timing jitter, these spectral components often have less impact on signal decoding. – Low frequency variations can have significant impact in other areas, E.g., digital-to-analog conversion stages, use this recovered clock, or a sub-multiple of this clock. – Since this clock tracks the low frequency jitter in the input SDI signal, its edges vary from their ideal positions. This jitter in the clock signal can introduce errors, e.g., non- linearity in D-to-A conversion. Wander and Low Frequency Timing Jitter Effect on Clock 152
  153. 153. Recall of Linearity in Video ADC If INL is big...Distortion and color unevenness occurred at a gradation part of an image. If DNL is big...Vertical noise occurred at a gradation part of an image 153
  154. 154. − Has been a problem at D/A conversion points − Must be able to see analog version of signal Wander and Low Frequency Timing Jitter Effect on Clock 154
  155. 155. Jitter Display with 10 Hz Filter(0.2UI) Jitter Display with 100 Hz Filter(0.12UI) Jitter Display with 1 kHz Filter(0.12UI) Jitter Display with 100 kHz Filter(0.07UI) Jitter Display with Different Filter Selections 155
  156. 156. − There are several ways in which jitter may be measured on a single waveform. − It is important to understand how these measurements relate to each other and what they reveal. Period Jitter (JPER) • Time difference between measured period and ideal period (rising edge to next adjacent rising edge) Cycle to Cycle Jitter (JCC) • Time difference between two adjacent clock periods • Important for budgeting on-chip digital circuits cycle time • It shows the instantaneous dynamics a clock recovery PLL might be subjected to. Time Interval Error (TIE) (or Accumulated Jitter (JAC) ) • Time difference between measured clock and ideal trigger clock • Jitter measurement most relative to high-speed link systems Jitter measurements 156
  157. 157. – The period jitter (P1, P2 and P3) measures the period of each clock cycle. – The cycle-cycle jitter (C2 and C3) measures how much the clock period changes between any two adjacent cycles. • It can be found by applying a first-order difference operation to the period jitter. (The ideal edge locations of the reference clock was not required for above measurements) – The TIE measures how far each active edge of the clock varies from its ideal position (The ideal edges must be known or estimated) Jitter measurements 157
  158. 158. 158
  159. 159. Jitter Tolerance refers to how much jitter, as a function of the jitter frequency, can be tolerated by a system. – All receiving equipment needs to be tolerant to a specified level of jitter at different frequencies. – Test and measurement equipment should be tolerant to a higher level of jitter. Rx Jitter Tolerance f2 = f3/(A1/A2) f4 = 148.5MHz (ie 1/10th clock rate) A1 = 8 UI (168psec) Timing Jitter A2 = 0.3 UI (25.2psec) Alignement 159
  160. 160. Jitter Tolerance refers to how much jitter, as a function of the jitter frequency, can be tolerated by a system. – All receiving equipment needs to be tolerant to a specified level of jitter at different frequencies. – Test and measurement equipment should be tolerant to a higher level of jitter. Rx Jitter Tolerance Timing Jitter Alignement Jitter 10Hz 3.75kHz 100kHz 1.2GHz SMPTE RP184 and RP192 jitter tolerance template (SMPTE 2082-1 for 12G-SDI interfaces) f2 = f3/(A1/A2) f4 = 148.5MHz (ie 1/10th clock rate) A1 = 8 UI (168psec) Timing Jitter A2 = 0.3 UI (25.2psec) Alignement 160
  161. 161. Rx Jitter Tolerance – A receiver with low jitter input tolerance can generate errors in decoding a signal that forms a wide- open Eye diagram – A receiver with high jitter input tolerance may correctly decode a signal that forms a closed Eye diagram. Receiver with low input jitter tolerance Receiver with high input jitter tolerance It can generate errors in decoding It may correctly do decoding A wide-open Eye diagram A closed Eye diagram 161
  162. 162. Jitter Transfer refers to the jitter on the output of equipment that is the result of jitter applied on the equipment’s input. – The jitter transfer function is the ratio of output jitter to applied input jitter as a function of frequency. Jitter Transfer 𝟏𝟎 𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝟏𝟎 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒑𝒖𝒕 𝑱𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑰𝒏𝒑𝒖𝒕 𝑱𝒊𝒕𝒕𝒆𝒓 162
  163. 163. – Some video equipment, e.g., a distribution amplifier, produces an SDI output from an SDI signal applied at an input. – This kind of jitter can also be the result of jitter from an analogue locking reference such as black & burst. – Typically, jitter in the input SDI signal does not directly translate to jitter in the corresponding output. – In particular, clock recovery • can filter out high frequency jitter • may amplify some jitter in the input signal Jitter Transfer Digital Video Distribution Amplifier (DVDA) Input SDI Signal Output SDI Signal Analog Reference 163
  164. 164. – Jitter Transfer can be measured practically by generating a known level of jitter to the input of the device under test, for each frequency from f1 to f3 and then measuring the jitter at the output of the device under test. – A non-stressing test pattern, such as color bars, should be used to avoid introducing data dependent jitter into the measurements. – The device under test and the jitter generator should not be connected to any external locking reference as this may introduce Output Jitter. Jitter Transfer Measurement They should not be connected to any external locking reference A known level of jitter @ f1 to f3 (non-stressing test pattern) 164
  165. 165. Output Jitter It is the total jitter measured on the output of the equipment itself and includes: I. Intrinsic Jitter introduced by the equipment’s own output circuitry II. Jitter Transfer inherited from a signal connected to the equipment’s input. – A device’s Output Jitter can be measured by directly monitoring the output of the device using a jitter analyzer. – The device’s Intrinsic Jitter can be measured when there is no input or locking reference connected. Intrinsic Jitter and Output Jitter 165
  166. 166. – In electronics, slew rate is defined as the change of voltage or current, or any other electrical quantity, per unit of time. – The slow slew rate increases the level of jitter (as shown by the thicker line of the Eye patter display) and therefore increases the risk of bit errors due to a narrower data sample area. – In practice the higher the signal slew rate the larger the sample area which reduces the risk of bit errors. Fast Slew Rate Slow Slew Rate Slew Rate and Jitter 166
  167. 167. − ITU-R BT.1120-7 requires the transmission loss to be ≤ 30 dB at ½ clock frequency for 3 Gbit/s operation. − The current generation cable equalizers are capable of 35 to 40 dB gain at this frequency. − Some losses • cable loss (has a √f characteristic) • losses through connectors • losses through patch panels • etc. − By planning installations with regard to possible losses, the overall link losses not to exceed the recommended values of 30 dB at 3 Gbit/s, there should be sufficient safety margin to ensure reliable operation Cable Length & Equalization 167
  168. 168. − Coaxial cable has signal losses that increase with frequency, much like a low pass filter. − Some of the losses are due to 1. the resistance of the wire 2. skin effect − while other losses are caused by 3. dielectric absorption in the insulation. − The loss curve is approximated by the following formula where L is the loss in dB per unit of cable length: − Where “f” is frequency and A, C and D are constants that depend upon the type of cable and unit length. − D is the resistive loss constant, C is the dielectric loss constant, F frequency in MHz (MIL-C-17 Attenuation and Power Handling in coaxial cables). Cable Length & Equalization 𝑳 = 𝑨 + 𝑪𝒇 + 𝑫 𝒇 168
  169. 169. − D is the resistive loss constant, C is the dielectric loss constant, F frequency in MHz) − In many cases, the A and C components are ignored, resulting in the common approximation of cable losses being proportional to 𝒇. − This means, if the frequency is multiplied by four, the attenuation of the cable, expressed in dB, doubles. − This can be a good rule of thumb, but the other terms are still a part of the losses and may be important. Cable Length & Equalization 𝑳 = 𝑨 + 𝑪𝒇 + 𝑫 𝒇 𝑳 𝛼 𝒇 169
  170. 170. − To enable proper recovery of the serial data, a system (from the transmitter to detector), must have a frequency response that is nearly flat to at least “half the clock rate”. − It is also important that the roll-off be reasonably gentle out to three times the clock rate. Cable Length & Equalization SDI Transmitter Input SDI SignalOutput SDI Signal SDI Receiver Frequency Response Frequency 𝒇 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌 𝟐 𝟑𝒇 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒄𝒌 Nearly Flat Reasonably gentle roll-off 170
  171. 171. − Belden 1694A cable, for example, is specified to have a frequency dependent insertion loss of 26 dB per 100 m at 1.5 GHz. − This amount of loss requires equalization in order for the cable to work successfully for serial digital video. − Since the length of a cable is not always predictable, adaptive equalizers have become a practical solution (automatically adjust the equalization to match the apparent cable losses) Cable Length & Equalization 171
  172. 172. SMPTE ST 292 and SMPTE ST 424 − For example, the maximum cable lengths listed by Belden are for a 20dB equaliser in the receiver. − In real systems, this distance will increase or decrease depending upon the receiver characteristics. − If a better receiver is available, the maximum cable lengths will be greater. Cable Length & Equalization SDI Transmitter Input SDI SignalOutput SDI Signal SDI Receiver 172
  173. 173. In receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data signal. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal Eye display with closed eye Equalized eye display of same signal 173
  174. 174. In receiver, energy at half-clock frequency is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data signal. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 174
  175. 175. − Adding lengths of cable results in attenuation of the amplitude and frequency losses along the cable producing longer rise and fall time of the signal (the eye opening closes). − However, this signal is still able to be decoded correctly because the equalizer is able to recover the data stream (it is an filter, low jitter and low power). Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 175
  176. 176. Intersymbol interference (ISI) − Consider a 1 UI output pulse applied to a buffer: If rise/fall time >> 1 UI, then the output pulse is attenuated and pulse width decreases.   UI    UI    UI 1UI < 1UI Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 176
  177. 177. 0 0 11 0 1 Consider 2 different bit sequences: t = ISI Steady-state not reached at end of 2nd bit 2 output sequences superimposed for eye construction ISI is characterized by a double edge in the eye diagram. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal Intersymbol interference (ISI) − The frequency-dependent cable attenuation “spreads” transitions in SDI signals 177
  178. 178. Intersymbol interference (ISI) − It occurs when the spreading of transitions in earlier bits affect transitions in later bits. − It Caused by • channel loss • dispersion • reflections – These effects cause transitions to vary from their ideal shapes and locations. – Specifically, it produces predictable and repeatable jitter whose magnitude depends on the • frequency responses of devices • Channels • data patterns in the signal – Hence, ISI produces deterministic, data-dependent jitter. – In particular, cable attenuation greater than 1 dB can introduce significant intersymbol interference. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 178
  179. 179. The typical frequency responses of a 300m cable and equalizer − It is able to recover signal so that the equalized eye could be open. − To avoid data errors due to ISI, receivers typically have cable equalizers that compensate for the 1/√𝑓 frequency response of the cable (cable losses being proportional to √𝒇). − The standards do not specify particular cable types, but require that coaxial connections have 1/√𝑓 the frequency response needed for the correct operation of cable equalizers. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 179
  180. 180. – If the equalizer within the instrument is able to recover signal, the equalized eye display should be open. – However, it should be remembered that not all receivers use the same designs and there is a possibility that some device may still not be able to recover the signal. – If eye is partially or fully closed then the receiver is going to have to work harder to recover the clock and data. – In this case there is more potential for data errors to occur in the receiver. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal 180
  181. 181. – Cable equalization algorithms need many edges in the signal to determine and maintain the frequency-dependent gain that compensates for the 1 𝑓 frequency response of the cable. – Long intervals of constant signal level stress equalizer and reclocker and can lead to decoding errors or synchronization problems. – Further, AC-coupling can reduce noise margins in decoding if the input signal remains at the same voltage level for a significant percentage of time. Equalizer (Signal Recovery) in SDI Signal It must have a sufficient transition density for equalizing and reclocking. 181
  182. 182. Reclocker and alignment jitter reduction − Recovering the embedded clock from a digital video signal and retiming the incoming video data. – The reclocker uses the recovered clock to regenerate the SDI signal. – Since the recovered clock does not track alignment jitter well, reclocking can substantially reduce alignment jitter. Reclocking SDI Signal 182
  183. 183. Reclocker and wander/low-frequency timing jitter – The Reclocking “may not significantly reduce” wander or low-frequency timing jitter since the recovered clock tracks these variations. – Hence, low-frequency variations can build through a video system. – Amplitudes can eventually grow beyond the tracking capability of clock recovery processes. – At this point, decoding errors will appear and the clock recovery hardware might not remain locked to the input signal. – So, the clock recovery also affects the way jitter and wander accumulate in a video system. Reclocking SDI Signal 183
  184. 184. LMH0303 It drives SDI Signal to Cable. • Loss-of-signal (LOS) detector • The cable detect feature senses near-end termination to determine if a cable is correctly attached to the output BNC. • The output amplitude is adjustable ±10% in 5mV steps through the SM Bus configuration (System Management Bus). • Input interfacing (accepts either differential or single-ended input) • Output interfacing (current mode outputs) • Output slew rate control • Cable fault detection (no cable is connected to the output (near end)) SDI Cable Driver The LMH0303 drives 75-Ω transmission lines (Belden 1694A, Belden 8281, or equivalent) at data rates up to 2.97 Gbps. 184
  185. 185. – (1) Defined by mid-amplitude point of the signal. – (2) Measured across a 75 Ω resistive load connected through a 1 m coaxial cable. – (3) In the frequency range of 5 MHz to fc/2. (fc: serial clock frequency) – (4) In the frequency range of fc/2 to fc. – (5) Determined between the 20% and 80% amplitude points and measured across a 75 Ω resistive load. – Overshoot of the rising and falling edges of the waveform shall not exceed 10% of the amplitude. – (6) 1 UI corresponds to 1/fc. Specification of jitter and jitter measurements methods shall comply with Recommendation ITU-R BT.1363 – Jitter specifications and methods for jitter measurement of bit-serial signals conforming to Recommendations ITU-R BT.656, ITU-R BT.799 and ITU-R BT.1120. – Output amplitude excursions due to signals with a significant dc component occurring for a horizontal line (pathological signals) shall not exceed 50 mV above or below the average peak-peak signal envelope. (In effect, this specification defines a minimum output coupling time constant.) Line driver characteristics (source) (HD) 185
  186. 186. Line Receiver and Transition Line characteristics 186
  187. 187. Equipment that does not modify the serial data • Routing switcher • Patch panel • Digital delay Equipment that should not modify the active picture data • Frame synchronizer with Proc-amp controls at unity • Embedded audio mux and Demux Equipment that may modify the active picture area • Digital VTR or disk recorder or production switcher Types of Equipment in term of SDI Signal Modification 187
  188. 188. – If any digital data word changes value between the serial transmitter and receiver there is an error. – Data errors can produce sparkle effects in the picture, line drop outs or even frozen images. – At this point, the receiver is having problems extracting the clock and data from this SDI signal. – Types of Errors: Active Picture Error • An error in the data representing the active picture as defined by the appropriate standard. Full Field Error • An error in the data representing all lines except those affected by a standard vertical interval switch. (lines 9-11 in 525, or lines 5-7 in 625 line standards). Bit Error Rate (BER) • BER requires measurement over many bits, and is often measured over long periods of time. • Typical video errors occur in bursts, maybe hundreds of errors in a burst. Errored Second • Errored Seconds is a count of seconds-with-errors. • One errored second in a program gives more information about the type of problem than single bit error rate. Types of Errors 188
  189. 189. 0 1 Sampling Point BER Time BER Time BER – The BER is a useful measure of system performance in situations where the SNR at the receiver is at such a level that random errors occur. Bit - Error Ratio (BER) 189
  190. 190. The ratio of the number of incorrect bits received to the total number of bits received. − As an example, consider the serial digital interface (SDI) which has a data–rate of 270 Mbit/s. If there were one error per frame, the BER would be: − To illustrate the significance of BER values, table relates mean time intervals between errors to approximate BER values in the case of the SDI. Bit - Error Ratio (BER) 190
  191. 191. – Scrambling is used in the SDI to reduce the DC component of the transmitted signal and ensure that the signal reaching the receiver has a sufficiently large number of zero–crossings to permit reliable clock recovery. – An inherent feature of the descrambler: A single bit error → will cause an error in two data words (samples) → with 50% probability, the error in one of the words will be in either the most–significant bit or in the second–most significant bit. – Therefore, an error–rate of 1 error per frame will be noticeable by a reasonably patient observer. – – The fact that the error is noticeable is sufficient to make it unacceptable (in purist engineering terms, at least, if not subjectively), but it is even more unacceptable because of the indications it gives about the operation of the SDI system. Bit - Error Ratio (BER) 191
  192. 192. − In most cases, scrambling and NZRI encoding ensures that SDI signals have many transitions. − Typical SDI signals do not have long intervals of constant voltage that stress clock recovery, equalization, or decoding processes. − However, particular word patterns in digital video content can produce SDI signals with long constant- voltage intervals. − If the shift register used in the scrambling process has a particular state and the scrambler receives one of several special input bit sequences, the resulting SDI signal after NRZI encoding will have one of the patterns shown. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization 192
  193. 193. – The SDI Check Field is also known as “pathological signal” – It has a maximum amount of low-frequency energy in two separate signals. – One signal tests equalizer operation and the other tests phase-locked loop operation. – Video equipment designers can use these signals to “stress test” clock recovery and equalization processes and to verify the correct operation of clamping or DC-restoration circuits that compensate for AC-coupling effects. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization 193
  194. 194. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization • The upper part of the image creates data words with long runs of zeros in the serial data stream. • This results in a DC step in the SDI signal. • Using an equalizer with insufficient dynamic could lead to image distortions. 194
  195. 195. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization • The data words in the lower image of the check field provide only very few reference edges for the clock recovery. • Insufficient design of the input PLL will result in image distortions. 195
  196. 196. An eye display in field mode shows the DC offset (DC glitch) inserted into the signal path by the SDI Check Field test signal. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization 196
  197. 197. – If errors occur they can manifest themselves as • transient dropouts in the video signal or • worse yet, a complete loss of synchronization − If the SDI-check field fails to be transmitted successfully then tearing of the picture will be observed on a display. Out-of-service testing (SDI check field) Stress Testing for Clock Recovery and Cable Equalization 197
  198. 198. The longest sequence of 0s in the active video signal will occur if the value 80.0hex is followed by 01.Xhex Creation of the longest possible sequence of “0”s in active video data words. Another SDI Check Field 198
  199. 199. Composition of the SDI Check Field 199
  200. 200. Composition of the SDI Check Field 200
  201. 201. − To determine whether a sampled signal voltage corresponds to a “high” or “low” signal level, decoders compare the sampled voltage against a particular voltage level called the decision threshold or decision level. − SDI receivers generally use fixed decision thresholds in the decoding process. − For optimal performance, signal levels (level high and low) must keep the same relative relationship to this fixed voltage level. − A shift in the signal relative to the decision threshold reduces the noise margin for one of the signal levels, which can lead to decoding errors. Decoding Decision Threshold 201
  202. 202. − SDI receivers typically have AC-coupled inputs that remove DC-offsets in the input SDI signal and maintain a constant average voltage in the AC-coupled signal. − In many implementations, this average signal level equals zero volts, although biasing circuitry in the receiver could set the average signal level of the AC-coupled signal to a non-zero value. − SDI receivers generally use fixed decision thresholds in the decoding process. − Typically, the fixed decision threshold equals the average voltage of the AC-coupled signal. Decoding Decision Threshold and AC Coupling Effects Example Cable Equalizer Connections With a constant average signal level or voltage • In many implementation it is 0 • Could set as average voltage of the AC-coupled signal (a non-zero value) by receiver biasing circuitry The optimal decision threshold may differ from the average signal voltage if one signal level can have more noise than the other. The AC-coupling set the “decision threshold for transition detection” to the average signal voltage of the AC-coupled signal. 202
  203. 203. − The amount of shift depends on the coupling time constant. • For example, with a coupling constant of 10 µsec, an equalizer stress pattern will shift almost 78% closer to the fixed decision level over one-half of an HD video line. • For example, with a coupling time constant of 75 µsec, the stress pattern will shift by less than 33% over an entire HD video line. Decoding Decision Threshold and AC Coupling Effects Solution: While AC-coupling filters out DC offsets in the input SDI signal (that could lead to decoding errors), it can also shift the signal levels in the AC-coupled signal relative to a fixed decision threshold. 203
  204. 204. State 1: non-stressing test pattern − The situation for an implementation of AC-coupling that by shifting the SDI signal maintains the average signal level in the AC-coupled signal at zero volts. − The decoding process also uses zero volts as the fixed decision threshold. Decoding Decision Threshold and AC Coupling Effects Shift in AC-coupled signals relative to fixed decision level 204
  205. 205. State 2: stress testing input − To maintain an average signal level of zero volts, the low signal level in the AC-coupled signal must equal -0.05 Vpp, while the high signal level must equal +0.95 Vpp. − The low signal level is very close to the fixed decision threshold for decoding → eliminates the noise margins for this signal level → will lead to decoding errors (in the next stage). − In effect, the AC-coupling has generated intersymbol interference. The values of earlier bits (long strings of ‘0’ bit values after scrambling) have impacted the decoding of later bits. Decoding Decision Threshold and AC Coupling Effects Shift in AC-coupled signals relative to fixed decision levelAn example of the equalizer stress patterns. 205
  206. 206. − Due to scrambling and NRZI encoding, SDI signals are symmetric, i.e. they spend nearly the same amount of time at each signal level. − More specifically, typical SDI signals are symmetric when signal levels are averaged over many unit intervals. − Shorter-term, SDI signals can have several periods of constant signal level, with pathological SDI signals as the extreme case. Decoding Decision Threshold and Clamp or DC-Restore To compensate for this AC-coupling effect, SDI receivers typically clamp or DC-restore the AC-coupled signal to maintain the relationship between the signal levels (∓400mv) and the fixed decision threshold. Input SDI Signal SDI Receiver AC-coupling Shift DC-Restore (Clamp)Equalizer Reclocker 206
  207. 207. – The Equalizer Filter block is a multi-stage adaptive filter. If Bypass is high, the equalizer filter is disabled. – The DC Restoration/Level Control block incorporates a self-biasing DC restoration circuit to fully DC restore the signals. If Bypass is high, this function is disabled. – The signals before and after the DC Restoration/Level Control block are used to generate the Automatic Equalization Control (AEC) signal. This control signal sets the gain and bandwidth of the equalizer filter. – The Carrier Detect/Mute block generates the carrier detect signal and controls the mute function of the output. The Output Driver produces SDO and NOT SDO. DC Restore or Clamping 1 µF capacitor The “energy at half-clock frequency” is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data signal. 207
  208. 208. – The edge energy of the equalized signal is monitored by a detector circuit which produces an error signal corresponding to the difference between the “desired edge energy” and the “actual edge energy”. – This error signal is integrated by both an internal and an external AGC filter capacitor providing a steady control voltage for the gain stage. – As the frequency response of the gain stage is automatically varied by the application of negative feedback, the edge energy of the equalized signal is kept at a constant level which is representative of the original edge energy at the transmitter. DC Restore or Clamping SD SDI Adaptive Cable Equalizer The “energy at half- clock frequency” is sensed to apply an appropriate analog equalization to the incoming data signal. 208
  209. 209. Conclution •The AC-coupling set the “decision threshold for transition detection” to the average signal voltage of the AC-coupled signal. •While AC-coupling filters out DC offsets in the input SDI signal, it can also shift the signal levels in the AC- coupled signal relative to a fixed decision threshold. •Shifts due to AC coupling can reduce noise margins in decoding if the input signal remains at the same voltage level for a significant percentage of time (by SMPTE pathological test patterns). •SDI receivers typically clamp or DC-restore the AC-coupled signal to maintain the relationship between the signal levels and the fixed decision threshold. •The equalized signal is DC restored, effectively restoring the logic threshold of the equalized signal to its correct level (∓400mv) independent of shifts due to AC coupling (compensate for AC-coupling effects). So the edge energy of the equalized signal is kept at a constant level which is representative of the original edge energy at the transmitter. 209
  210. 210. So even in SDI signals with frequent transitions, AC-coupling can introduce a shift in the signal relative to the fixed decision level. − For example, if the signal has fast rise times and slow fall times, it will spend more time in the high signal state (In general, If the rise and fall times of signal transitions differ significantly) − AC-coupling will then shift the high signal level closer to the fixed decision threshold, reducing noise margin. AC Coupling Effects in Asymmetric Signals High Signal Time Low Signal Time AC-coupling 210
  211. 211. − Typically, SDI signals have symmetric rise and fall times, but asymmetric line drivers and optical signal sources (lasers) can introduce non-symmetric transitions. − While significant, these source asymmetries do not have especially large impacts on signal rise and fall times. − In particular, cable attenuation will generally have a much larger impact on signal transition times. − Without appropriate compensation or other adjustments, asymmetries in SDI signals can reduce noise margins with respect to the decision threshold used in decoding and can lead to decoding errors. − These same asymmetric conditions can also impact jitter measurements. AC Coupling Effects in Asymmetric Signals 211
  212. 212. − Scrambling can also produce long runs of 1s or 0s. − This happens infrequently in video − It happens occasionally with EAV and SAV which contain 2 or 3 words of all 0s − It can be encouraged to happen with certain input signals − Scrambler Concern − Specific pattern of .1s. and .0s input can create strings of 0s output. Scrambled NRZI Problem 212
  213. 213. – For SD formats, the CRC value is inserted into the vertical interval, after the switch point. – SMPTE RP165 defines the optional method for the detection and handling of data errors in standard definition video formats (EDH: Error Detection Handling). – Full Field and Active Picture data are separately checked and a 16-bit CRC word generated once per field. 1. The Full Field (FF) check covers all data transmitted except in lines reserved for vertical interval switching (lines 9-11 in 525, or lines 5-7 in 625 line standards). 2. The Active Picture (AP) check covers only the active video data words, between but not including SAV and EAV. Half-lines of active video are not included in the AP check. Digital monitors may provide both a display of EDH CRC values and an alarm on AP or FF CRC errors . In-Service Testing (CRC: Cyclic Redundancy Check) 213
  214. 214. Error Detection and Handling (EDH) in Digital Television – SMPTE RP165 defines the optional method for the detection and handling of data errors in standard definition video formats (EDH Error Detection Handling). – Basic principal similar to computer file transfer (CRC) – EDH is not used with high definition video, as the HD serial digital interface includes a mandatory embedded CRC for each line. In-Service Testing (CRC: Cyclic Redundancy Check) 214
  215. 215. In HD formats, CRCs for luma and chroma follow EAV and line count ancillary data words. – The CRC for high-definition formats is defined in SMPTE 292M to follow the EAV and line number words. – So CRC checking is on a line by line basis for Y-CRC and C-CRC.  Ideally, the instrument will show zero errors indicating an error-free transmission path.  If the number of errors starts to increase, the user should start to pay attention to the increase in errors.  As the errors increase to one every hour or minute, this is an indication that the system is getting closer to the digital cliff.  If errors occur every minute or every second, the system is approaching the digital cliff and significant CRC errors would be seen in the display. 3FF(C) 3FF(Y) 000(C) 000(Y) XYZ(C) XYZ(Y) LN0(C) LN0(Y) LN1(C) LN1(C) CCR0 YCR0 CCR1 YCR1 000(C) 000(Y) CbData YData CrData YData EAV LN CRC In-Service Testing (CRC: Cyclic Redundancy Check) 215
  216. 216. Non-optimal decision threshold effect on transition detection in measurement instruments – To measure jitter, the measurement process needs to determine the point in time when an actual signal transition occurs. – For transitions with equal rise and fall times, this optimal decision level equals the 50% point in the transition. • Using a non-optimal decision threshold in transition detection, the detected transitions vary from their ideal positions. • This non-optimal transition detection process has introduced a deterministic jitter component called duty-cycle dependent jitter. • The time between two edges would be less than the appropriate multiple of the unit interval. Transition Detection Issues IdealPosition IdealPosition NonIdealPosition NonIdealPosition NonIdealPosition NonIdealPosition 216
  217. 217. AC-coupling effect on transition detection in measurement instruments – Most measurement instruments have AC-coupled inputs and set the decision threshold for transition detection to the average signal voltage of the AC-coupled signal. – In most cases, this approach results in near-optimal transition detection because typical SDI signals are symmetric “in the long term”. – Over durations equal to many unit intervals, the signal spends nearly the same amount of time at each voltage level. The average signal voltage over these durations lies close to optimal position for transition detection at the midpoint of the Eye height. Transition Detection Issues Eye diagram of signal with equal rise and fall times showing optimum decision threshold for transition detection at the 50% point. 217
  218. 218. AC-coupling effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments – In particular, long constant-voltage intervals in an SDI signal can shift the signal relative to a fixed decision threshold. In this case, the transition detection stage in the jitter measurement introduces duty-cycle dependent jitter. – In the short term, typical SDI signals can spend several unit intervals at the same signal level. – Generally, measurement instruments adequately compensate for AC-coupling effects related to this short-term behavior. – So, for most SDI signals, the transition detection stage does not introduce enough duty-cycle dependent jitter to affect the peak-to-peak amplitude measurement. – Equalizer stress patterns in pathological signals can cause significant shifts in the AC-coupled signal. – In this case, duty-cycle dependent jitter introduced in the transition detection stage could increase the peak-to-peak jitter amplitude measurement. Transition Detection Issues 218
  219. 219. Non-symmetric transitions effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments – The standards allow a significant difference in rise and fall times. – If the transition detection stage in a jitter measurement process used a decision level equal to the 50% point in the transition, the measurement results would include a significant amount of duty-cycle dependent jitter. – A jitter measurement method that could align the decision threshold with the Eye crossover points (maximum Eye width) would give a smaller result (minimal jitter). – The standards do not give any guidance regarding the decision threshold for the transition detection stage in the jitter measurement process. Transition Detection Issues 219
  220. 220. Non-symmetric transitions effect on jitter measurement in measurement instruments (Cont.) – In particular, The standards do not have specifications on compensating for AC-coupling effects or accommodating non-symmetric signal transitions. – Acceptable SDI signal with slow rise time and a fast fall time shows the 50% point does not always equal the optimal decision level for transition detection. – The Eye crossover points appear well below the 50% point in the transition. Transition Detection Issues (maximum Eye width) 220
  221. 221. Eye-Pattern Testing To make the Eye diagram, the instrument aligns the segments using a reference clock signal. − Typically this reference clock is extracted from the data signal, but may be a separate reference clock signal. − If the transitions in the input signal align with the edges in this reference clock they will lie on top of each other in the Eye diagram. − Any transitions that vary from the nominal positions determined by this reference clock will appear in different locations. − If the instrument uses a recovered clock to form the Eye diagram, the reference clock will track jitter below the loop bandwidth of this clock recovery process in the measurement instrument. Thus, the Eye diagram will only show jitter components with frequencies above this bandwidth threshold, called the “Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth” of the measurement instrument. 221
  222. 222. Eye-Pattern Testing The Eye diagram will only show jitter components with frequencies above the “Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth” of the measurement instrument. Input SDI Signal Frequency If this signal is fed to recorder, it has different clock extraction circuit from measurement instrument Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth Clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver Frequency 0 222
  223. 223. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams − The size of the Eye opening correlates reasonably well with the potential for decoding errors. − If the input signal forms a large, “wide-open” Eye, the decoding process will most likely sample the signal before the transition to the next bit. The clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver Frequency Frequency Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth Clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver The Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth= 0 223
  224. 224. − The signal may contain jitter frequencies below the Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth that impact the decoding process but do not appear in the Eye diagram. − The decoding process may generate errors even though the Eye diagram has a large Eye opening. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams Frequency Frequency Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth Clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver The clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver The Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth< 0 224
  225. 225. − The Eye diagram may show jitter that does not impact the decoding process. − The receiver may decode the signal without errors even though the Eye diagram has a small Eye opening or is completely closed. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams Frequency Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth Clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver Frequency The clock recovery bandwidth in the receiver The Eye Clock Recovery Bandwidth> 0 225
  226. 226. Other factors also influence the qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams. − If receivers introduce a significant amount of internal jitter or do not consistently sample near the middle of the unit interval, they may generate more decoding errors than suggested by the size of the Eye opening. − In using an Eye diagram to assess the potential for data errors, engineers need to consider the combined effects of the • receiver’s clock recovery • equalization • decoding processes − In other words, they need to consider the receiver’s jitter input tolerance. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams Receiver with low input jitter tolerance Receiver with high input jitter tolerance It can generate errors in decoding It may correctly do decoding A wide-open Eye diagram A closed Eye diagram 226
  227. 227. The cable equalization used in receivers will restore the signal’s transitions and “re-open” the Eye. − With adequate equalization, the ISI from cable attenuation will not significantly impact the decoding process. − Without adequate equalization, the data-dependent jitter introduced by cable effects can lead to decoding errors. − While equalization can compensate for cable effects, the equalized signal can still contain signal jitter or amplitude noise that reduces or closes the Eye opening. − To qualitatively assess the remaining potential for decoding errors after equalization, engineers can use an Equalized Eye Diagram constructed from the equalized version of the input signal. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams Equalization Equalized Eye Diagram SDI Signal Non-equalized Eye Diagram 227
  228. 228. Eye diagrams can also show AC-coupling effects. − Signal level shifts due to AC-coupling, causes a corresponding shift in the superimposed segments that form the Eye diagram. − This can occur even if the measurement instrument forming the Eye-diagram has a DC-coupled input. − Other equipment in the system may have AC-coupled inputs, causing shifts in the SDI signal before it reaches the measurement instrument. Eye-Pattern Testing Qualitative assessment of signal jitter using Eye diagrams DC-Coupled Eye Diagram with DC-coupled input SDI Signal Eye Diagram with AC-coupled inputAC-Coupled 228
  229. 229. Jitter Histogram Representation Reference Point Histogram Reference Point 229
  230. 230. Long cable • Decrease in amplitude • Decrease in Frequency response • Eye opening narrows • Rise/Fall time increases Termination • Incorrect termination causes overshoot and undershoot Shift in Eye Crossing • Shifts 50% point of eye opening • Caused by unequal rise or fall time Eye Pattern Distortions 230
  231. 231. • Signal amplitude is important because of: 1- Its relationship to noise tolerance 2- The receiver estimates the half-clock-frequency energy remaining in arrived signal. Incorrect amplitude at the sending side could result in an incorrect equalization being applied at the receiving end, causing signal distortions. • Incorrect rise time could cause signal distortions such as ringing and overshoot, or if too slow, could reduce the time available for sampling within the eye. • Overshoot will likely be caused by impedance discontinuities or poor return loss at the receiving or sending terminations. Eye Pattern Distortions SDI Signal with incorrect amplitude Incorrect equalization Signal distortions 231
  232. 232. Improper Termination and Return Loss – It means that not all of the energy will be absorbed by the receiving termination or device. – This residual energy will be reflected back along the cable creating a standing wave. – These reflections will produce ringing within the signal and the user will observe overshoot and undershoots on the eye. – Note that this termination error by itself would not cause a problem in the signal being received. However, this error added cumulatively to other errors along the signal path will narrow the eye opening more quickly and decrease the receiver’s ability to recover the clock and data from the signal. Eye Pattern Distortions 232
  233. 233. Unterminated eye display Internal and External Termination – The termination within an HD system is more critical because of the high clock rate of the signal. – The HD inputs are usually terminated internally and because that in-service eye-pattern testing will not test the transmission path (cable) feeding other devices. – Out-of-service transmission path testing is done by substituting a test signal generator for the source, and a waveform monitor with eye-pattern display in place of the normal receiving device. Eye Pattern Distortions 233
  234. 234. Cable Loss – It tends to reduce the visibility of reflections, especially at HD data rates and above. – A low value of return loss is more likely to cause problems when short cable lengths are used. – With long cable lengths, the effect of a mismatch is reduced owing to the greater cable attenuation. Eye Pattern Distortions It reduce the visibility of reflections Cable attenuation 234
  235. 235. Non-symmetrical eye (inequality between the transitions) – The eye display typically has the cross point of the transition in the middle of the eye display at the 50% point. – If the rises time or fall time of the signal transitions are unequal then the eye display will move away from the 50% point depending on the degree of inequality between the transitions. – AC-coupling within a device will shift the high signal level closer to the fixed-decision threshold reducing noise margin. Non-symmetrical eye display Eye Pattern Distortions 235
  236. 236. Typically, SDI signals have symmetric rise and fall times – Without appropriate compensation or other adjustments, asymmetries in SDI signals can reduce noise margins with respect to the decision threshold used in decoding and can lead to decoding errors. – An asymmetric line drivers (cable drive) and optical signal sources (lasers) can introduce non- symmetric transitions. While significant, these source asymmetries do not have especially large impacts on signal rise and fall times. – In particular, cable attenuation will generally have a much larger impact on signal rise and fall times. Eye Pattern Distortions Non-symmetrical eye display 236
  237. 237. – Low frequency jitter cause the hole eye move to left and right on waveform monitor. – High frequency jitter cause eye edges move to left and right on waveform monitor. – Larger opening indicates better receiver sensitivity and a greater tolerance for noise and jitter – Wide top, base and transition region indicates reduced receiver sensitivity. – As long as the noise and jitter don’t exceed the threshold of the detection circuits (that’s, the eye is sufficiently open) the data will be perfectly reconstructed. Eye Pattern Distortions 237
  238. 238. Things to consider during installation – Choose appropriate cable – Treat Cable with respect – Cable Margin – Apply stressing Pathological signal Things to consider for operational monitoring – Monitor the EDH of the SD-SDI signal – Monitor the CRCs of the HD-SDI signal – Set alarm thresholds for physical layer – Use Eye and Jitter displays Keeping an Eye on the SDI System 238
  239. 239. – Unlike analog systems that tend to degrade gracefully, digital systems tend to work without fault until they crash. – To date, there are no in-service tests that will measure the headroom of the SDI signal. – Out-of-service stress tests are required to evaluate system operation. • Stress testing consists of changing one or more parameters of the digital signal until failure occurs. • The amount of change required to produce a failure is a measure of the headroom. Stress Testing Cable attenuation 239
  240. 240. – The most intuitive way to stress the system is to add cable until the onset of errors. – Experimental results indicate that cable-length testing, in particular when used in conjunction with the SDI check field signals, is the most meaningful stress test because it represents real operation. – Stress testing the receiver’s ability to handle amplitude changes and added jitter are useful in evaluating and accepting equipment, but not too meaningful in system operation. – In the testing of in-studio transmission links and operational equipment, a single error is defined as one data word whose digital value changes between the signal source and the measuring receiver. Cable-Length Stress Testing 240
  241. 241. Calculated 525/625 component bit-error rate Calculated NTSC bit-error rate Cable-Length Stress Testing 241
  242. 242. − Unlike analog systems that tend to degrade gracefully, digital systems tend to work without fault until they crash. Signal Strength/Quality PictureQuality Cliff Effect 242
  243. 243. Specifications on Peak-to-Peak Jitter Amplitude In the SDI output of a source derived from a parallel domain signal − SMTPE 292M (1.5Gbps HD-SDI) says: • timing jitter peak-to-peak amplitude less than 1.0 UI (673 ps) • alignment jitter peak-to-peak amplitude less than 0.2 UI (0.2 x 673 ps) − SMTPE 259M (270 Mbps SD-SDI) says: • timing and the alignment jitter peak-to-peak amplitude than 0.2 UI (740 ps (0.2 x 3.7 ns)) − These standards only specify the maximum peak-to-peak amplitude of output jitter allowed in the SDI signal at the output that derives this signal from a parallel domain input. 243
  244. 244. In the SDI output of a source derived from a parallel domain signal − SMTPE 292M (1.5Gbps HD-SDI) says: • timing jitter peak-to-peak amplitude less than 1.0 UI (673 ps) • alignment jitter peak-to-peak amplitude less than 0.2 UI (0.2 x 673 ps) − SMTPE 259M (270 Mbps SD-SDI) says: • timing and the alignment jitter peak-to-peak amplitude than 0.2 UI (740 ps (0.2 x 3.7 ns)) − They do not specify the maximum peak-to-peak amplitude of output jitter allowed in SDI signals at the output of devices that derive the output signal directly from an SDI input. Specifications on Peak-to-Peak Jitter Amplitude Digital Video Distribution Amplifier (DVDA) 244
  245. 245. − The measured peak-to-peak jitter amplitude depends on the time interval used to make the measurement. − It also applies to peak-to-peak jitter amplitude measurements made on signals containing deterministic jitter. − In this example, the SDI signal contains periodic, deterministic alignment jitter that consists of well-separated pulses. − One advances transitions from their ideal positions; the other delays transitions. Specifications on Measurement Time Advances transitions from their ideal positions Delays transitions from their ideal positions 245
  246. 246. − An instrument that makes the peak-to-peak measurement over a 50 ms observation window will only measure a single jitter peak and will indicate that the signal has 0.15 UI of alignment jitter peak-to-peak. This amount of jitter is within the specified performance limit. − An instrument that makes the peak-to-peak measurement over 150 ms will detect both the advance and delay peaks. − This instrument will indicate that the signal has 0.3 UI of alignment jitter peak-to-peak, above the specified performance limits. Specifications on Measurement Time Advances transitions from their ideal positions Delays transitions from their ideal positions 246
  247. 247. - 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 1.5Gb/s 3Gb/s 3Gb/s 12Gb/s 24Gb/s Gb/s Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 52m Belden 1855 87m Belden 1855 46m Belden 4731R/4731ANH 117m CANARE L-8CUHD 148m PERCON VK 90 Silver+ 173m SDI Cables and Connectors 247
  248. 248. Features & Benefits 1. Screen and cable jacket crimp instead of screen crimp only. Grooved inner surface holds the cable jacket to prevent tearing braids. 2. High frequency optimized insulator design for UHD-transmissions. 3. Reduced pin crimp diameter for performance improvement (return loss values). 4. Swiss antraloy plating 5. rearTWIST boot for easy access in high density applications. SDI Cables and Connectors 248
  249. 249. CANARE 12G-SDI Video Patchbay (32MCK-ST) CANARE 12G-SDI Video Patchbay (32MCK-ST) − 1RU, 32ch Across − Return Loss of 4dB or greater @ 12.0GHz − Isolation: 45dB or greater @ 6.0GHz − Touch spring type switch − Front connector: Canare original micro video port − Dust proof shutter design within the front patch − Standard BNC rear connections − Normal Through 32MCK-ST Panel Loaded with MCVJK-STW − Straight Through 32MCK-STS Panel Loaded with MCVJK-STS − MCVPCxxx Series Patch Cords available in standard and custom lengths. SDI Cables and Connectors 249
  250. 250. SDI Cables and Connectors 250
  251. 251. − The maximum length values shown are based on typical attenuation values for the cables listed and the following criteria: − Maximum length = 30 dB loss at 1/2 the clock frequency: SMPTE 259M, PAL, Widescreen ((SMPTE ST 259, 143,177, 270 ,360 Mb/s)) − Maximum length = 20 dB loss at 1/2 the clock frequency: (SMPTE ST 292 (1.5 Gb/s) & ST 424 (3 Gb/s) ) − Maximum length = 40 dB loss at 1/2 the clock frequency: (SMPTE ST 425 (3Gb/s - stereo) , ST 2081 (6 Gb/s), ST 2082 (12 Gb/s) & ST 2083 (24 Gb/s)) − The bit error rate (BER) can vary dramatically as the calculated distances are approached. − BER is dependent on receiver design and the losses of the actual coax used. − Distribution and routing equipment manufacturers should be contacted to verify their maximum recommended transmission. SDI Cables and Connectors 251
  252. 252. SDI Cables and Connectors Recommended transmission distance can be reduced by up to five meters for each intermediate splice. 252
  253. 253. SDI Cables and Connectors 253
  254. 254. SDI Cables and Connectors 254
  255. 255. SDI Cables and Connectors 255

×