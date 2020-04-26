Broadcast Camera Technology, Part 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dream Idea Plan Implementation
Color and Electromagnetic Spectrum Only a green spectrum is reflected on the leaves. Other colors are absorbed. 2
Radiometry and Photometry Radiometry – The science of measuring light in any portion of the electromagnetic spectrum inclu...
Radiant Flux (Radiant Power) The science of measuring light in any portion of the electromagnetic spectrum including infra...
− Radiance is the total amount of energy that flows from the light source, and it is usually measured in watts (W). − Lumi...
Luminous Flux Luminous Flux • Luminous flux or luminous power is different from power (radiant flux), power is the radiant...
Luminous Intensity Luminous Intensity • It is the luminous power or the quantity of visible light emitted by a light sourc...
Lumen & Candela • Lumen (lm) is the unit of Luminous flux, a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a s...
Illuminance Illuminance • It is the amount of light or luminous flux falling on a surface. Illuminance is measured in lux ...
Lux & Foot-candle Lux • lux (lx) is a measuring unit of illuminance, lux measures luminous flux per unit area. 1lx = 1lm /...
Luminance Luminance • It is the luminous intensity that is reflected or emitted from an object per unit area in a specific...
Standard Global Picture Controls Original Brightness Contrast Hue Saturation 12
(Very Bright and Shiny Color, Clear and Lively Color) (Not Bright or Shiny Color) Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 13
HUE Saturation= 255 Luminance = 128 14
Saturation Hue = 156 Luminance = 150 Saturation ranges =255 – 0 15
Luminance Hue = 156 Sat = 200 Luminance ranges =255 – 0 16
Hue, Saturation and Luminosity • Hue is a measure of the colour. − Sometimes called “Chroma Phase”. • Saturation is a meas...
yellowgreenblue #Photons Wavelength Mean Hue The dominant color as perceived by an observer Hue, Saturation and Luminosity...
Variance Saturation Wavelength high medium low hi. med. low #Photons The relative purity or the amount of white light mixe...
Area Luminosity#Photons Wavelength B. Area Lightness bright dark It embodies the achromatic notion of intensity Hue, Satur...
Hue is an attribute associated with the dominant wavelength in a mixture of light waves. − Hue represents dominant color a...
Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 22
Hue, Saturation and Luminosity cylindrical coordinate system 23
Color Space 24
Color Space 25
Color Space 26
B-Y, U=0.493(B’-Y’) R-Y, V=0.877(R’-Y’) Chroma Chroma (Hue and Saturation) 27
Additive vs. Subtractive Color Mixing 28
Additive vs. Subtractive Color Mixing Subtractive Color Mix The paint absorbs or subtracts out wavelengths and the color y...
Additive Primary Colours Additive Primary colours • Red, Green & Blue are additive primaries - used for light. 30
Additive Color Mixing 400 500 600 700 nm 400 500 600 700 nm RedGreen Red and green make… 400 500 600 700 nm Yellow Yellow!...
Subtractive Primaries Colours − A subtractive color model explains the mixing of a limited set of dyes, inks, paint pigmen...
Subtractive Color Mixing When colors combine by multiplying the color spectra. 400 500 600 700 nm CyanYellow 400 500 600 7...
Subtractive Color Mixing, Examples 34
− All colour images can be broken down into 3 primary colours. − Subtractive primaries: Magenta, Yellow & Cyan. − Additive...
Secondary and Tertiary Colours − Secondary Additive Colours: Cyan, Yellow, Magenta − Primary Subtractive Colours: Red, Gre...
Using Subtractive and Additive Primaries. Using subtractive primaries. • Colour printers have Cyan, Magenta & Yellow pigme...
− The color circle (color wheel) originated with Sir Isaac Newton, who in the seventeenth century created its first form b...
− Based on the color wheel, for example, the proportion of any color can be increased by decreasing the amount of the oppo...
Y ,R,G and B Eye Sensitivity (Response) Wavelength(nm) 400nm 700nm 47% 47.092.017.0 92.0 59.0 47.092.017.0 47.0 3.0 47.092...
Color Video Signal Formats 41
– Colour pictures can be broken down into three primaries. Red Green Blue. – Original plan to use these primaries in colou...
Red, Green & Blue Components 43
Y/R-Y/B-Y Components 44
Matrix R BG Y R-Y B-Y 45
Matrix R BG Y R-Y B-Y Old Black &White televisions ignore the colour components and only use the monochrome component 46
In addition to the cameras, multi-camera systems comprise four key elements: Camera Control Units (CCU) , Master Setup Uni...
Camera Control System Camera Control Unit (CCU) It plays two significant roles: − It functions as the control interface be...
Master Setup Unit (MSU) – The MSU provides central control of all cameras used in the system. – The MSU provides the full ...
Remote Control Panel (RCP) – The RCP is a remote control panel for dedicated control of a single camera. – Simply one RCP ...
RCP Assignment – Conventional camera control systems only allow the same RCP to control the same camera, as determined by ...
Camera Command Network Unit (CNU) – The CNU can be considered the ‘hub’ of the control system. It is used to route the con...
Triax Cable 53
Triax Cable – Although the multi-core interface offered the convenience of transmitting all required signals between the c...
– Each signal is modulated on a different carrier signal (frequency) so they do not interfere with each other. – This allo...
Triax Cable 56
Optical Fiber Transmission 57
Optical Fiber Transmission With its unmodulated, uncompressed, and widest band-transmission capability, optical fiber tran...
SMPTE 311M and SMPTE 304M Standards SMPTE 311 Hybrid Cable is composed of: • 2 Single-mode fibers: – 9.5 µm/125 µm – Wavel...
Return Video 60
Return Video allows camera operators to view images captured by other cameras in the system (or images being aired) by dis...
Intercom (Intercommunication) System 62
Intercom systems can have up to three separate channels for communication. I. These are the Engineer’s Line (ENG), intende...
Some Other Intercom Related Terms Tracker – TRACKER is an extra output facility for studio staff other than the camera ope...
– A large lens adaptor is a mechanical housing used to dock a studio lens with a portable camera. – The lens flange and po...
− Recent Sony large lens adaptors eliminate such time consuming and difficult setup procedures by adopting a unique one-st...
Tally REC tally – This allows the performer to know when the camcorder is recording by referring to the tally lamp on the ...
Tele-Prompter – The key to this system is the half mirror, which allows the image on the picture monitor to be seen by the...
40Gbps Link between Camera and CCU 69
40Gbps Link between Camera and CCU 70
Studio Camera System 71
Wide-Angle, Narrow Angle and Normal View Wide-Angle View The wide-angle lens shows a wide vista, with the faraway objects ...
Camera Shots 73
Arc: To move the camera in a slightly curved dolly or truck. Cant: To tilt the camera sideways. Crane: To move the boom of...
Tripod with Spreader The tripod has three adjustable legs that are sometimes secured by a spreader. Mounting Head with Pan...
Tripod Dolly The tripod can be mounted on a three-wheel dolly, which permits quick repositioning of the camera. Cable Guar...
Studio Pedestal The studio pedestal permits you to pan, tilt, truck, arc, and pedestal while the camera is on the air. If ...
Studio Camera Mounting Head • This mounting head is designed especially for heavy studio cameras. • The counterbalance and...
Beanbag as Camera Mount A pillowcase filled with foam packing peanuts cradles the camera and prevents minor wiggles. Profe...
Pocket Camcorder Supports A This tiny tripod has flexible legs to support a pocket camcorder on various surfaces. B The su...
Body-Mounted Stabilizer for Small Camcorders Wearing a camera support vest facilitates camera operation and is certainly l...
Crane It is a large and bulky device that can lift the camera and its operator, and sometimes a second person (usually the...
Jib Arm This camera support operates like a big camera crane except that one person can operate both the jib and the camer...
DSLR Supports A The single handgrip facilitates the movement and operation of a DSLR camera. B The dual handlebar facilita...
Studio Lighting Batten with Spotlights and Floodlight • Lighting battens consist of a large grid of steel pipes that suppo...
Beam Control of Fresnel Spotlight A To flood (spread) the beam, turn the focus knob, ring, or spindle so that the lamp-ref...
Fresnel Spotlight • The Fresnel spotlight is the workhorse of studio lighting. • Its lens creates a relatively sharp light...
Lowel Omni-Light • This popular lightweight instrument doubles as a spot and a floodlight and is used mainly in ENG/EFP. •...
Scoop with Scrim • The scooplike reflector of this floodlight allows you to give its diffused beam some direction, which m...
LED Light Panel This 12-by-12-inch LED light panel is dimmable, generates very little heat, draws little power for an amaz...
Ellipsoidal Spotlight • The ellipsoidal spotlight produces an extremely sharp, bright beam. • It is used to illuminate pre...
C-Clamp • Use the C-clamp to fasten heavy lighting instruments to the lighting battens. • Even when tightly fastened to th...
Hoist (Manual or Motorized self climbing) • This hoist combined with appropriate accessories can be supported on grid syst...
Hardwall Cyc • The hardwall cyc is constructed of fiberboard and placed in front of one of the studio walls. The ground ro...
Basic Photographic Principle • The basic photographic principle uses a key light, a fill light, and a back light. • They a...
Key Light • The key light is the principal light source. • It reveals the basic shape of the object. • A spotlight is gene...
Fill Light Added • The fill light slows down falloff and renders shadows more transparent. • Floodlights are generally use...
High-Key Lighting • High-key lighting shows a bright scene with an abundance of diffused light. • The background is usuall...
Detailed Light Plot for Two-Person Interview • This light plot shows the type and position of the lighting instruments use...
Use of a Reflector • The reflector acts like a fill light: it bounces some light back toward the dense shadow areas and sl...
Two-Point Indoor Lighting • To achieve effective triangle lighting with only two lights, use one for the key light and the...
Window Used as Back Light • In this interview setup, the lighting is done with a single instrument. • A diffused Lowel Omn...
− It has been originated to retain the compatibility of progressive frames with interlaced signals represented by the majo...
– Complete progressive picture frames from acquisition devices are divided into two segments and travel through the HD SDI...
− Progressive frame split into 2 segments. • To avoid interlace issues half a frame is called a segment • Can be shown on ...
PsF (Progressive segmented Frames) 106
24p Concept “DigitalFilm” 24 fps “50 Hz World” 4% speed change “60 Hz World” 3:2 Pull-down 107
24p Concept 3:2 Pull-down • To speed up video about 4% so that it runs at 25fps (104min in cinema is changed to 100 min in...
24P Recording with 2-3 Pull-down The 24P frames are duplicated or triplicated to create a video stream with 60 fields per ...
24P Recording with 2-3 Pull-down In order to create film-like images with a video camera, it is mandatory to shoot the ima...
Horizontal Resolution – The horizontal resolution of a video device is its ability to reproduce picture details along the ...
Horizontal Resolution – It is important to note that horizontal resolution does not refer to the number of resolvable line...
Resolution Chart Horizontal resolution is determined by reading these calibration Horizontal Resolution 113
Horizontal Resolution Horizontal resolution is usually measured by shooting a resolution chart and viewing this on a pictu...
Illumination of Transparent Test Charts 115
Reflective Test Charts 116
Vertical Resolution – Vertical resolution describes a device’s ability to reproduce picture detail in the vertical directi...
Vertical Resolution The vertical resolution of all interlace systems is about 70% of their active line. − Since only half ...
IRE (Institute of Radio Engineers) − The Institute of Radio Engineers was a professional organization which existed from 1...
VBS/BS Signal – The VBS (Video Burst Sync) signal refers to a composite video signal in which the active video area contai...
Synchronization Signal (Sync Signal) 121
– Video cameras have internal oscillators that determine when to insert a V-sync or H-sync in the output video signal. Thi...
In actuality, genlocking a camera means to synchronize V-sync H-sync Sub-carrier (Standard definition composite signals on...
SPG: Sync Pulse Generator SPG: Sync Pulse Generator ECO: Electronic Change Over Genlock 124
Video Production Switcher 125
Video Production Switcher 126
Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) Video Production Switcher Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) 127
Video Production Switcher 128
– In composite switchers, the processing for the creation of effects such as MIX and WIPE basically only uses the active p...
Sub–carrier Phase Control/Horizontal Phase Control 130
Sub–carrier Phase Control/Horizontal Phase Control Genlock enables the frequencies and phases of the V-sync, H-sync, and s...
Analog Composite Signal – Analog signal transmission between video equipment can be subject to phenomena known as jitter, ...
The figures show shows an example of when the amplitude of the sync signal attenuates. – With the Bi-level Sync System, th...
HD Video Signal – This fact is important in establishing a sync system accurate enough for HD video signals. – Higher hori...
Pedestal/Master Black Pedestal or Master Black Sut-up Level Absolute black level or the darkest black that can be reproduc...
Pedestal, also called master black, refers to the absolute black level or the darkest black that can be reproduced by the ...
Angle Of View 137
A certain range of the image that is captured by the camera and displayed on the picture monitor.  The angle of view is m...
Angle of view can be calculated from the following equation: 𝑤: Angle of view 𝑦: Image size on imager sensor (in horizonta...
I. Angle of view becomes narrow when a telephoto lens is used. II. In contrast, it becomes wider with a wide-angle lens. •...
Aperture In general, the word aperture refers to an opening, a hole, or any other type of narrow opening. – When used in r...
Iris The amount of light captured and directed to a camera’s imager is adjusted by a combination of diaphragms integrated ...
Iris Aperture Pupil (Like as Iris) 143
Auto Iris Auto iris is a convenient function that detects the amount of light entering the lens and automatically opens or...
Focal Length – The focal length describes the distance between a lens and the point where light passing through it converg...
A lens with a short focal length: – Captures a large area of the subject to provide a wide angle view. – Amount of light e...
It describes how bright a lens is, or, more simply, The maximum amount of light a lens can direct to the camera’s image se...
This amount of light is determined by two factors: I. The widest iris opening that the lens allows or its maximum aperture...
– Interestingly, in this definition, brighter lenses are described with smaller F-numbers. This can be understood by subst...
F-stop F-number indicate the maximum amount of incident light with the lens iris fully opened. F-stop indicates (opposite ...
F - 1.4 F - 2 F - 2.8 F - 4 F - 5.6 F - 8 F - 11 F - 16 F - 22 Some lenses are Faster than others Zoom lenses are Slower t...
Depth of field recall F-stop and Depth of Field 152
F-stop and Depth of Field It is also important to note that F-stop is a key factor that affects depth of field. The smalle...
F-stop and Depth of Field 154
− From the viewpoint of characteristics of lenses, shooting with the aperture set in range of f-4 to f-8 Is generally reco...
− F-stops are a global reference for judging the amount of light that should be allowed through the lens during a camera s...
To calculate the steps in a full stop (1 EV(Exposure Value)) one could use 20×0.5, 21×0.5, 22×0.5, 23×0.5, 24×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽...
To calculate the steps in a full stop (1 EV(Exposure Value)) one could use 20×0.5, 21×0.5, 22×0.5, 23×0.5, 24×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽...
Fractional Stops 159
Light Levels in Stop 0.001 100000 160
− Different lenses have different transmittance. − Two lenses with same F-number may have different speed. − The T-number ...
Flange-Back/Back Focal Length Ff (flange focal length) ring lock screw. 162
– Flange-back is an important specification to keep in mind when choosing a lens. – Flange-back describes the distance fro...
Flange-back is measured differently depending on whether the camera uses a three-chip or one-chip imaging system – The fla...
Flange-Back In today’s cameras, flange-back is determined by the lens-mount system that the camera uses. • Three-chip came...
Flange-Back Adjustment F.B adjustment “To fit the flange back of zoom lens to the flange back of camera” – Without it ,foc...
Flange-Back Adjustment Procedure Sony Instruction 1. Set the iris control to manual, and open the iris fully. 2. Place a f...
Flange-Back Adjustment Procedure Canon Instruction (Back Focus Adjustment) 168
Flare – Flare is caused by numerous diffused (scattered) reflections of the incoming light within the camera lens. – This ...
Volt Volt H H CCD Imager WF MonitorIris Ideal Lens Real Lens Flare 170
CCD Imager WF MonitorIris H H Ideal Lens Real Lens Volt Volt Flare 171
– On a video monitor, flare causes the picture to appear as a misty (foggy) image, sometimes with a color shade. – In orde...
Master Flare Function − The Master FLARE function enables one VR to control the level of the master FLARE with keeping the...
Basic Composition of Zoom Lenses 174
Basic Composition of Zoom Lenses 175
Principle: − Changing the distance from the lens to the object changes • The size of image (OK). • The position of image (...
Principle: − If two lenses are combined and moving relative to each other, the magnification can be changed without destro...
Zoom Lens Function 178
Zoom Lens Function, Example The imager has to be refocused each time the lens is moved Principle: − Changing the distance ...
Zoom Lens Function, Example Principle: − If two lenses are combined and moving relative to each other, the magnification c...
Zoom Moving Group Variator (divergent lens component): – The part that moves to change the image size (Sensor size is cons...
A front focusing group and a rear back focus or relay group, which is used to maintain the image the correct distance from...
– Has standard film industry metric pitch zoom, iris and focus gears, for Arri style accessories – T stops, not F stops – ...
Example: Fuji Lens Identification System 184
Prism Using a zoom lens correctly requirements: • Flange back adjustment • White balance adjustment, White shading adjustm...
Prism and Dichroic Layers 186
– The dichroic layer is used to reflect one specific color while passing other colors through itself. – The three-color pr...
White Shading Shading: Any horizontal or vertical non-linearity introduced during the image capture. White shading: It is ...
– The color-filtering characteristics of each prism slightly change according to the angle that the light enters each refl...
− Another type of white shading is also caused by a lens’s uneven transmission characteristics. • In this case, it is obse...
Volts Horizontal Ideal Light Box Ideal Lens 52 u Sec Volts 20 m Sec Vertical 191
Ideal Light Box Real Lens Volts Horizontal 52 u Sec Volts 20 m Sec Vertical Lens’s uneven transmission characteristics (Ty...
Volts H Volts H Shading Correction Signals to the video amplifiers used for white balance. Volts H + Para - Para - Saw + S...
V modulation is a type of white shading that occurs when there is a vertical disparity in the center of the lens and prism...
Off Center Projection on R and B Imagers When the red and blue light components to be projected 'off center' of their asso...
Black Shading – Black shading is a phenomenon observed as unevenness in dark areas of the image due to dark current noise ...
Chromatic Aberration 197
Refraction: When light passes through glass, the path it follows gets bent. The angle of refraction depends on the light’s...
We have two kinds of aberration: • “Axial chromatic aberration” or “Longitudinal chromatic aberration” • “Lateral chromati...
Both axial chromatic aberration and lateral chromatic aberration become more noticeable in lenses with longer focal length...
Minimize the blur and colored edges caused mainly by lens chromatic aberration. Chromatic Aberration Correction 201
Zoom Lens 202
Zoom is a function that allows an area of the image to be enlarged, so more details of it can be clearly. – It is importan...
Zoom Ratio Zoom ratio represents: The ratio between a lens’s maximum focal length at its telephoto (zoom-in) position and ...
Modulation Depth Plumbicon Lamps 205
Modulation Depth 206
Horizontal resolution is used to indicate only the highest resolving ability. Horizontal resolution only defines the fines...
Frequency response is usually measured by shooting a Multi Burst chart, which has vertical black and white lines with diff...
Lens Contrast Ratio Showing an optical system of eight uncoated lens elements and the progressive 8% light loss per elemen...
210 Light Enters 100% 92% Lens For an uncoated lens element there is approximately a 4% loss of light transmission at each...
211 Lens Contrast Ratio 100% 92% 85% 78% 72% 66% 61% 56% 52% Light passing through eight uncoated lens elements will incur...
Lens Contrast Ratio – Lens contrast ratio is the ratio of the percentage of 100% input white light that reaches the lens o...
– Lens Contrast Ratio is the ratio of the level of transmissivity through the optical system to the level of optical black...
A lens with no coatings A lens with coatings “Vividness” “Brilliance” “Clarity” Transparent Metallic Compounds •SiO2 (quar...
Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) – Indicates a lens’s ability to reproduce the contrast of picture details. – Since...
100% White Reproduction Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Lens MTF (Modulation Transf...
Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) – Indicates a lens’s ability to reproduce the contrast of picture details. – Since...
218 Contrast Ratio % Lens Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Modulation of the Transfe...
Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 219
Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 220
221 Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function)
222 100% Outer Middle Center Middle Outer The primary design goal is to get the MTF as flat as possible across the inner z...
223 Spatial Frequencies Line Pairs/mm 100 % 4K Nyquist Human Visual Contrast Sensitivity Curve Very Fine Detail 40 80 Half...
224 Lens # 2 Contrast Ratio Contrast Ratio Lens #1 % Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Line pairs orTVL/ph 100% White Repr...
Example: − Lens B is capable of resolving the image at higher spatial frequencies (detailed areas of the image) and may of...
Dynamic Range − In general, dynamic range indicates the difference or ratio of the smallest and largest amount of informat...
− Many methods have been developed to get around this and enable more effective light handling. − These include : • Automa...
Minimum Illumination Minimum illumination indicates the minimum amount of light required for shooting with a camera, parti...
Sensitivity The sensitivity of a camera indicates its ability to shoot in low-light areas without noise being introduced. ...
The camera’s sensitivity is measured by opening the camera’s lens iris from its closed position until the white area of th...
Sensitivity is described using the camera lens F-stop number Camera A: Sensitivity: f11 at 2000 lx (3200K, 89.9% reflectan...
Sensitivity, Grayscale Chart 232
Frequency Response 233
Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 234
Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 235 Focal Plane Image Sensor
Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 236 Image Sensor Focal Plane Depth of Field Depth of Focu...
– In optics, a circle of confusion is an optical spot caused by a cone of light rays from a lens not coming to a perfect f...
Permissible Circle of Confusion 238 53 Perfect Focus Acceptable Focus Unacceptable Focus Permissible Circle of Confusion
Permissible Circle of Confusion & Effect of the Image Sensor – The Permissible Circle of Confusion is re-defined by the sa...
Permissible Circle of Confusion 240 Permissible Circle of Confusion
Depth of Field Depth of Field is greater behind the subject than in front 241
Depth of Field When focusing a lense on an object, there is a certain distance range in front of and behind the focused ob...
It is governed by the three following factors: I. The larger the iris (bigger F-number & F-stop), the deeper the depth of ...
244
Depth of Field 245
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the aperture setting 246
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the aperture setting 247
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the subject to camera distance 248
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 249
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 250 𝒇 𝟏 𝒇 𝟐 𝑫 𝟏 𝑫 𝟐 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒓 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒓
Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 251 Depth of Field Depth of Focus Depth of Focus Depth of Fie...
Sensor Size and Depth of Field – As sensor size increases, the depth of field will decrease for a given aperture (when fil...
Cool & Warm Colors Lights 253
Cool & Warm Colors Fluorescent Lights – Regular incandescent lights peak the orange and red wavelengths, and tends to be w...
– On the Kelvin scale, zero degrees K (0 K) is defined as “absolute zero” temperature. – This is the temperature at which ...
Color Temperature – The spectral distribution of light emitted from a piece of carbon (a black body that absorbs all radia...
Color Temperature 257
Color Temperature 258
The different light source types emit different colors of light (known as color spectrums) and video cameras capture this ...
Natural light Artificial light Color Temperature 260
– Our eyes are adaptive to changes in light source colors – i.e., the color of a particular object will always look the sa...
The camera color temperature is lower than environment color temperature The camera color temperature is upper than enviro...
– In video technology, color temperature is used to describe the spectral distribution of light emitted from a light sourc...
Color Temperature Conversion – All color cameras are designed to operate at a certain color temperature . – For example, S...
Cameras must also provide the ability to shoot under illuminants with color temperatures other than 3200K. – For this reas...
Color Temperature Conversion 266
– When only one optical filter wheel is available within the camera, this allows all filters to be Neutral Density types p...
Color Temperature Conversion 268
“Why do we need color conversion filters if we can correct the change of color temperature electrically (white balance)?"....
Variable Color Temperature The Variable Color Temp. Function allows the operator to change the color temperature from 2,00...
Preset Matrix Function – Preset for 3 Matrices can be set. – The Matrix level can be preset to different lightings. – The ...
White Balance & Color Temperature 272
White Balance & Color Temperature The different light source types emit different colors of light (known as color spectrum...
The video cameras are not adaptive to the different spectral distributions of each light source type. – In order to obtain...
White Balance White balance refers to shooting a pure white object, or a grayscale chart, and adjusting the camera’s video...
380 400 420 440 460 480 500 520 540 560 580 600 620 640 660 680 70 720 760 780 More Precise Color Balancing White Balance ...
White Balance Why by Performing this adjustment for the given light source, we ensure that the color “white” and all other...
Broadcast Camera Technology, Part 1
  1. 1. Dr. Mohieddin Moradi mohieddinmoradi@gmail.com Dream Idea Plan Implementation 1
  2. 2. Color and Electromagnetic Spectrum Only a green spectrum is reflected on the leaves. Other colors are absorbed. 2
  3. 3. Radiometry and Photometry Radiometry – The science of measuring light in any portion of the electromagnetic spectrum including infrared, ultraviolet, and visible light. – This range includes the infrared, visible, and ultraviolet regions of the electromagnetic spectrum – Wavelength from 1000 to 0.01 micrometer (=10-6 meter =10-3 millimeter) Photometry – Photometry is like radiometry except that it weights everything by the sensitivity of the human eye – Deals with only the visible spectrum (=visible band) – A wavelength range of about 380 to 780 nanometer (=10-9 meter) – Do not deal with the perception of color itself, but rather the perceived strength of various wavelengths 3
  4. 4. Radiant Flux (Radiant Power) The science of measuring light in any portion of the electromagnetic spectrum including infrared, ultraviolet, and visible light. Watt W or J/s Luminous Flux (Luminous Power) The weighted emitted electromagnetic waves according to “luminosity function” model of the human eye's sensitivity to various wavelengths (Visible Light). Lumen lm Luminous Intensity The quantity of visible light emitted by a light source in a given direction per unit solid angle. Candela 1cd = 1lm / sr Illuminance The amount of light or luminous flux falling on a surface. Lux (lumens per square meter) 1lx = 1lm / m² Foot-candles (lumens per square foot) 1fc = 1lm / ft² Luminance The luminous intensity that is reflected or emitted from an object per unit area in a specific direction. Candela per square meter cd/m² or nit Radiometry and Photometry 4
  5. 5. − Radiance is the total amount of energy that flows from the light source, and it is usually measured in watts (W). − Luminance, measured in lumens (lm), is a measure of the amount of energy that an observer perceives from a light source. For example, light emitted from a source operating in the far infrared region of the spectrum could have significant energy (radiance), but an observer would hardly perceive it; its luminance would be almost zero. − Brightness is a subjective descriptor that is practically impossible to measure. It embodies the achromatic notion of intensity, and is one of the key factors in describing color sensation. Brightness 5
  6. 6. Luminous Flux Luminous Flux • Luminous flux or luminous power is different from power (radiant flux), power is the radiant flux includes all electromagnetic waves emitted, while luminous flux is weighted according to “luminosity function” model of the human eye's sensitivity to various wavelengths Lumen (lm) • It is the unit of Luminous flux, a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a source. • One lumen equals the amount of light emitted by a light source (Isotropic source) through a solid angle of one steradian with an intensity of 1 candela. 6
  7. 7. Luminous Intensity Luminous Intensity • It is the luminous power or the quantity of visible light emitted by a light source in a given direction per unit solid angle. • Luminous intensity is measured in candela (cd) which is a SI base unit. Basically, it measures the quantity of visible light emitted in one specific angle from the light source. Candela Candela (cd) is a measurement unit in SI of luminous intensity. • Candela replaced the older unit that was used to express luminous intensity – candlepower. • One regular candle emits approximately 1 candela of luminous intensity, this is why candela was also called candle in older times. 1lm = 1cd × sr 1cd = 1lm / sr solid angle (Ω) in steradians (sr) Ω = 2π(1−cos(α/2)) 7
  8. 8. Lumen & Candela • Lumen (lm) is the unit of Luminous flux, a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a source. • Candela (cd) is a measurement unit in SI of luminous intensity. 1lm = 1cd × sr 1cd = 1lm / sr solid angle (Ω) in steradians (sr): Ω = 2π(1−cos(α/2)) 8
  9. 9. Illuminance Illuminance • It is the amount of light or luminous flux falling on a surface. Illuminance is measured in lux (lumens per square meter) or foot-candles (lumens per square foot) using the US and British metrics. • Illuminance (in opposite to lumens and other lighting metrics) can be easily measured with a simple device called a light meter, or even with a smartphone that has a special application installed. Lux Lux (lx) is a measuring unit of illuminance, lux measures luminous flux per unit area. Basically, lux will determine how bright the surface illuminated is going to be. 1lx = 1lm / m² 1lx = 1cd × sr / m² Foot-candle • In the Imperial and US customary measurement systems, a term foot-candle (fc) is used instead of lux. Instead of lumens per square meter, lumens per square foot are used to measure foot-candle. • One foot-candle equals approx. 10.764 lux. 1fc = 1lm / ft² 9
  10. 10. Lux & Foot-candle Lux • lux (lx) is a measuring unit of illuminance, lux measures luminous flux per unit area. 1lx = 1lm / m² 1lx = 1cd × sr / m² Foot-candle • The term foot-candle (fc) is used instead of lux. • 1fc = 1lm / ft² 10
  11. 11. Luminance Luminance • It is the luminous intensity that is reflected or emitted from an object per unit area in a specific direction. • Luminance depends on how much light is getting to an object and light reflection of that surface. • Basically, luminance is used to calculate how much luminous power will be emitted from a given surface at certain viewing angle and detected by a human eye , or in other words how bright will a given surface look to a human eye. • Luminance is actually the only light form that we can see. Candela per square meter • The unit for measuring luminance is cd/m². 11
  12. 12. Standard Global Picture Controls Original Brightness Contrast Hue Saturation 12
  13. 13. (Very Bright and Shiny Color, Clear and Lively Color) (Not Bright or Shiny Color) Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 13
  14. 14. HUE Saturation= 255 Luminance = 128 14
  15. 15. Saturation Hue = 156 Luminance = 150 Saturation ranges =255 – 0 15
  16. 16. Luminance Hue = 156 Sat = 200 Luminance ranges =255 – 0 16
  17. 17. Hue, Saturation and Luminosity • Hue is a measure of the colour. − Sometimes called “Chroma Phase”. • Saturation is a measure of colour intensity. − Sometimes simply called “Color Intensity”. • Luminosity (Luminance) (Intensity (Gray Level)) is a measure of brightness. − Sometimes simply called “Brightness” or “Lightness” (!?). Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 17
  18. 18. yellowgreenblue #Photons Wavelength Mean Hue The dominant color as perceived by an observer Hue, Saturation and Luminosity Hue is an attribute associated with the dominant wavelength in a mixture of light waves. − Hue represents dominant color as perceived by an observer. − Thus, when we call an object red, orange, or yellow, we are referring to its hue. 18
  19. 19. Variance Saturation Wavelength high medium low hi. med. low #Photons The relative purity or the amount of white light mixed with a hue Hue, Saturation and Luminosity Saturation refers to the relative purity or the amount of white light mixed with a hue. − The pure spectrum colors are fully saturated. − Colors such as pink (red and white) and lavender (violet and white) are less saturated, with the degree of saturation being inversely proportional to the amount of white light added. 19
  20. 20. Area Luminosity#Photons Wavelength B. Area Lightness bright dark It embodies the achromatic notion of intensity Hue, Saturation and Luminosity Brightness is a subjective descriptor that is practically impossible to measure. − It embodies the achromatic (gray level) notion of intensity, and is one of the key factors in describing color sensation. 20
  21. 21. Hue is an attribute associated with the dominant wavelength in a mixture of light waves. − Hue represents dominant color as perceived by an observer. − Thus, when we call an object red, orange, or yellow, we are referring to its hue. Saturation refers to the relative purity or the amount of white light mixed with a hue. − The pure spectrum colors are fully saturated. − Colors such as pink (red and white) and lavender (violet and white) are less saturated, with the degree of saturation being inversely proportional to the amount of white light added. − Hue and saturation taken together are called chromaticity and, therefore, a color may be characterized by its brightness and chromaticity. Brightness is a subjective descriptor that is practically impossible to measure. − It embodies the achromatic (gray level) notion of intensity, and is one of the key factors in describing color sensation. Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 21
  22. 22. Hue, Saturation and Luminosity 22
  23. 23. Hue, Saturation and Luminosity cylindrical coordinate system 23
  24. 24. Color Space 24
  25. 25. Color Space 25
  26. 26. Color Space 26
  27. 27. B-Y, U=0.493(B’-Y’) R-Y, V=0.877(R’-Y’) Chroma Chroma (Hue and Saturation) 27
  28. 28. Additive vs. Subtractive Color Mixing 28
  29. 29. Additive vs. Subtractive Color Mixing Subtractive Color Mix The paint absorbs or subtracts out wavelengths and the color you see is the wavelengths that were reflected back to you (not absorbed) Additive mixture The wavelengths are added together so the final color you see is the sum of the wavelengths. 29
  30. 30. Additive Primary Colours Additive Primary colours • Red, Green & Blue are additive primaries - used for light. 30
  31. 31. Additive Color Mixing 400 500 600 700 nm 400 500 600 700 nm RedGreen Red and green make… 400 500 600 700 nm Yellow Yellow! When colors combine by adding the color spectra. 31
  32. 32. Subtractive Primaries Colours − A subtractive color model explains the mixing of a limited set of dyes, inks, paint pigments to create a wider range of colors, each the result of partially or completely subtracting (that is, absorbing) some wavelengths of light and not others. − The color that a surface displays depends on which parts of the visible spectrum are not absorbed and therefore remain visible. 32
  33. 33. Subtractive Color Mixing When colors combine by multiplying the color spectra. 400 500 600 700 nm CyanYellow 400 500 600 700 nm Cyan and yellow make… 400 500 600 700 nm Green! Green 33
  34. 34. Subtractive Color Mixing, Examples 34
  35. 35. − All colour images can be broken down into 3 primary colours. − Subtractive primaries: Magenta, Yellow & Cyan. − Additive primaries :Red, Green & Blue Additive vs. Subtractive Color Primaries 35
  36. 36. Secondary and Tertiary Colours − Secondary Additive Colours: Cyan, Yellow, Magenta − Primary Subtractive Colours: Red, Green, Blue − Secondary additive colours are primary subtractive colours and visa versa − Additive tertiary: White − Subtractive tertiary: Black 36
  37. 37. Using Subtractive and Additive Primaries. Using subtractive primaries. • Colour printers have Cyan, Magenta & Yellow pigments. • Black often included. Using additive primaries. • Colour primaries are Red, Green & Blue • Film and drama set lighting uses additive primaries. • Video uses additive primaries. • The camera splits image into 3 primaries. • Television builds image from 3 primaries. 37
  38. 38. − The color circle (color wheel) originated with Sir Isaac Newton, who in the seventeenth century created its first form by joining the ends of the color spectrum. − The color circle is a visual representation of colors that are arranged according to the chromatic relationship between them. Colour Circle (Colour Wheel) 38
  39. 39. − Based on the color wheel, for example, the proportion of any color can be increased by decreasing the amount of the opposite (or complementary) color in the image. − Similarly, it can be increased by raising the proportion of the two immediately adjacent colors or decreasing the percentage of the two colors adjacent to the complement. − Suppose, for instance, that there is too much magenta in an RGB image. It can be decreased: (1) by removing both red and blue, or (2) by adding green. Magenta  Removing Red and Blue Adding Green Colour Circle (Colour Wheel) 39
  40. 40. Y ,R,G and B Eye Sensitivity (Response) Wavelength(nm) 400nm 700nm 47% 47.092.017.0 92.0 59.0 47.092.017.0 47.0 3.0 47.092.017.0 17.0 11.0       Y=0.11B+0.3R+0.59G 92% 17% 40
  41. 41. Color Video Signal Formats 41
  42. 42. – Colour pictures can be broken down into three primaries. Red Green Blue. – Original plan to use these primaries in colour television. – The colour are called components. Red, Green & Blue Components 42
  43. 43. Red, Green & Blue Components 43
  44. 44. Y/R-Y/B-Y Components 44
  45. 45. Matrix R BG Y R-Y B-Y 45
  46. 46. Matrix R BG Y R-Y B-Y Old Black &White televisions ignore the colour components and only use the monochrome component 46
  47. 47. In addition to the cameras, multi-camera systems comprise four key elements: Camera Control Units (CCU) , Master Setup Unit (MSU) Remote Control Panels (RCP), Camera Command Network Unit (CNU) Camera Control System 47
  48. 48. Camera Control System Camera Control Unit (CCU) It plays two significant roles: − It functions as the control interface between the camera and the control panels (MSU and RCPs) that provide the control knobs and buttons to setup the camera. − It provides the interfaces for transmitting video and audio between the camera and external devices. 48
  49. 49. Master Setup Unit (MSU) – The MSU provides central control of all cameras used in the system. – The MSU provides the full set of control buttons and knobs to make any setting change, from general to detailed, to any camera in the system. – The MSU uses a delegation system, meaning that its control knobs and buttons can be assigned to any selected camera. – This allows each camera to be centrally setup from a single MSU, one-by-one. – The MSU is usually used to make overall or general settings of each camera before the program starts. Camera Control System 49
  50. 50. Remote Control Panel (RCP) – The RCP is a remote control panel for dedicated control of a single camera. – Simply one RCP is used per camera. – RCPs are connected either to the CCU or the later mentioned CNU. – In a multi-camera system, RCPs are generally used to override the general settings made on the MSU and optimize them for the given camera. – Camera adjustments that must be made during the program in real time are performed on the RCP. Camera Control System 50
  51. 51. RCP Assignment – Conventional camera control systems only allow the same RCP to control the same camera, as determined by the cabling of the system. – RCP assignment is a function that allows operators to change the RCP-to-camera assignment without changing cable connections. – This is convenient when shooting programs that use only certain cameras within the system, since control of the active cameras can be assigned to RCPs installed next to or close to each other. – This function is available on recent CNUs as well as Ethernet-based control systems. Camera Control System 51
  52. 52. Camera Command Network Unit (CNU) – The CNU can be considered the ‘hub’ of the control system. It is used to route the control signals from each control panel (RCP, MSU) to the appropriate CCU. – Typical Sony CNUs allow the connection of up to 12 RCPs (for up to 12 cameras) and one MSU. This facilitates the connection of control panels in a large-scale system since the user can connect all remote panels into a single connector panel. – Smaller multi-camera systems can be built without the use of a CNU. In this case, RCPs must be connected directly to their associated CCUs, and the control from the MSU must be daisy-chained (connected to each other in a series)between CCUs. Recent camera systems offer Ethernet connectivity, allowing the control system to be built without the use of a CNU. Camera Control System 52
  53. 53. Triax Cable 53
  54. 54. Triax Cable – Although the multi-core interface offered the convenience of transmitting all required signals between the camera and camera control unit through one cable, it also had a limited transmission distance – often posing a challenge in outside-broadcasting applications. – The Triax system allows a transmission distance of up to 2,000 m for standard definition video (when using a 14.5 mm diameter cable). – The maximum transmission distance varies depending on the camera/cable/CCU combination. 54
  55. 55. – Each signal is modulated on a different carrier signal (frequency) so they do not interfere with each other. – This allows the signals to be combined together and transmitted through the same wire. – It also allows bidirectional transmission between the camera and the camera control unit through the same wire. – Since only one wire is used in a Triax cable, this allows a wide diameter, low loss wire to be used. – Using a wide diameter wire naturally results in longer transmission distances without a signal level drop. – The core provides both power and signal connections, with the return for the power being provided through the inner screen. – The outer sheath is commonly used as a protective earth conductor Triax Cable 55
  56. 56. Triax Cable 56
  57. 57. Optical Fiber Transmission 57
  58. 58. Optical Fiber Transmission With its unmodulated, uncompressed, and widest band-transmission capability, optical fiber transmission offers a range of benefits for HD content creation. – Optical transmission systems send the raw signal data converted into light, while triax systems electrically modulate the signal, resulting in generation of noise. – The electric-to-light and light-to-electric conversion of an optical transmission system does not generate any noise. – The optical fiber cable itself is a very thin and flexible glass fiber, which is just as easy to handle as a conventional triax cable. 58
  59. 59. SMPTE 311M and SMPTE 304M Standards SMPTE 311 Hybrid Cable is composed of: • 2 Single-mode fibers: – 9.5 µm/125 µm – Wavelength 1250-1625 nm. – ≤0.8 dB/Km • 2, 4 or 8 Power conductors (Auxiliary Conductors according to standard): – Voltage: 600 Vac – Current: 10 A – Section: 0.6 mm2 • 2 Low Voltage conductors (control or signal) (Signal Conductors according to standard): – Voltage: de 42 Vac a 60 Vac – Current: 1 A – Section: 0.22 mm2 SMPTE 304 Hybrid Electrical and Fiber-Optic Connector – It defines hybrid connectors, which contain a combination of electrical contacts and fiber-optic contacts for single- mode fibers. – The connector described in this standard is intended for use primarily with the hybrid fiber optic camera cable described in SMPTE 311. 59
  60. 60. Return Video 60
  61. 61. Return Video allows camera operators to view images captured by other cameras in the system (or images being aired) by displaying them in the Viewfinder of the camera he/she is operating. – In most professional cameras, two to four return-video signals can be accepted. This means that the outputs of two to four other cameras can be brought up to the viewfinder the camera person is operating. – The use of Return Video allows each camera operator to know how other cameras are framing the subject – the camera angle, the zoom, etc. This keeps each operator prepared to go on-air, so switching from camera to camera is seamless and natural. Return Video 61
  62. 62. Intercom (Intercommunication) System 62
  63. 63. Intercom systems can have up to three separate channels for communication. I. These are the Engineer’s Line (ENG), intended for communication on technical issues between the studio and the control room. II. The Producer’s Line (PROD), used for communications on how the program should be built. III. The Program Audio Line (PGM), used to feedback the audio content of the program to the camera crew. Intercom (Intercommunication) System 63
  64. 64. Some Other Intercom Related Terms Tracker – TRACKER is an extra output facility for studio staff other than the camera operators, such as the grip staff. This facility is primarily used for communications between the camera operators and such other studio staff. – The TRACKER facility can also pick up ENG and/or PROD lines conversations, and feed them out to the TRACKER connector. – The TRACKER can pick up the Program Audio as well. Side tone – Side tone is a facility that returns the voice picked up from the headset microphone to the headset headphones. – This facility also allows you to check whether the headset microphone power is turned ON. 64
  65. 65. – A large lens adaptor is a mechanical housing used to dock a studio lens with a portable camera. – The lens flange and portable camera’s lens mount (hole) must be precisely aligned. Large Lens Adaptor 65
  66. 66. − Recent Sony large lens adaptors eliminate such time consuming and difficult setup procedures by adopting a unique one-stop docking mechanism. Large Lens Adaptor 66
  67. 67. Tally REC tally – This allows the performer to know when the camcorder is recording by referring to the tally lamp on the viewfinder. – In multi-camera studio systems, the tally system plays a different role: The tally lamps inform performers and camera operators which camera in the studio is being put to-air. 67
  68. 68. Tele-Prompter – The key to this system is the half mirror, which allows the image on the picture monitor to be seen by the newscaster, while preventing it from entering the camera lens. – Teleprompter systems used today generate the script from a computer, which is displayed on a computer screen and viewed through the half-silvered mirror. 68
  69. 69. 40Gbps Link between Camera and CCU 69
  70. 70. 40Gbps Link between Camera and CCU 70
  71. 71. Studio Camera System 71
  72. 72. Wide-Angle, Narrow Angle and Normal View Wide-Angle View The wide-angle lens shows a wide vista, with the faraway objects looking quite small. Narrow-Angle View The narrow-angle, or telephoto lens shows only a narrow portion of the scene, with the background objects appearing much larger relative to the foreground objects than in a wide-angle view. The tugboats now look much closer together. Normal View The normal lens shows a vista and a perspective that are similar to what we actually see. 72
  73. 73. Camera Shots 73
  74. 74. Arc: To move the camera in a slightly curved dolly or truck. Cant: To tilt the camera sideways. Crane: To move the boom of the camera crane up or down. Also called boom. Dolly: To move the camera toward (dolly in) or away from (dolly out) the object. Pan: To turn the camera horizontally. Pedestal: To move the camera up or down using a studio pedestal. Tilt: To point the camera up or down. Tongue: To move the boom with the camera from left to right or from right to left. Truck: To move the camera laterally by means of a mobile camera mount. Also called track. Basic Camera Movements 74
  75. 75. Tripod with Spreader The tripod has three adjustable legs that are sometimes secured by a spreader. Mounting Head with Panning Handle The mounting head permits smooth pans and tilts for a small camcorder. Its pan-and-tilt mechanism can be adjusted to various degrees of drag and can be locked. Camera Movements Tools 75
  76. 76. Tripod Dolly The tripod can be mounted on a three-wheel dolly, which permits quick repositioning of the camera. Cable Guards Cable guards prevent the dolly wheels from running over the camera cable. They must be close enough to the studio floor to push the cable aside. Field Dolly The field dolly has a platform with four pneumatic tires that supports the tripod-mounted camera and the camera operator. Camera Movements Tools 76
  77. 77. Studio Pedestal The studio pedestal permits you to pan, tilt, truck, arc, and pedestal while the camera is on the air. If the pedestal is equipped with a telescoping column, you can move the camera from about 2 feet to about 5 feet above the studio floor. Parallel and Tricycle Steering A In the parallel steering position, the three casters point in the same direction. B In the tricycle steering position, only one wheel is steerable. Camera Movements Tools 77
  78. 78. Studio Camera Mounting Head • This mounting head is designed especially for heavy studio cameras. • The counterbalance and tilt-and- drag systems allow extremely smooth tilts and pans. • The wedge mount ensures proper camera balance each time the camera is put back on the pedestal. Robotic Pedestal • The robotic pedestal can pan, tilt, pedestal, dolly, truck, and zoom according to computer instructions instead of those of a camera operator. • It is used mainly for news presentations. Camera Movements Tools 78
  79. 79. Beanbag as Camera Mount A pillowcase filled with foam packing peanuts cradles the camera and prevents minor wiggles. Professional beanbags are filled with a flexible synthetic material. Stunt Bar This extendable bar lets you lower the camcorder close to the ground for low-angle shots or raise it above your head for high- angle shots. Note that it does not absorb camera wobbles. Monopod It also called a unipod, is a single staff or pole used to help support cameras or other precision instruments in the field. Camera Movements Tools 79
  80. 80. Pocket Camcorder Supports A This tiny tripod has flexible legs to support a pocket camcorder on various surfaces. B The suction cup on this flexible cable can be attached to any smooth surface to support a pocket camcorder. Handheld Stabilizer This handheld stabilizer is built for small camcorders. If you are strong enough, you can carry it with one hand. The foldout monitor helps you get the right shots. Camera Movements Tools 80
  81. 81. Body-Mounted Stabilizer for Small Camcorders Wearing a camera support vest facilitates camera operation and is certainly less tiring than using a handheld stabilizer. The harness has a spring-loaded mechanism that lets you walk and even run with the camera, using the foldout monitor as your primary viewfinder. Body-Mounted Stabilizer for Large Camcorders This sturdy harness is designed to support a large camcorder or an ENG/EFP camera. The mechanism of gimbals and springs allows you to walk, run, and jump, with the camera remaining steady. Part of the counterweight is a large monitor. Camera Movements Tools 81
  82. 82. Crane It is a large and bulky device that can lift the camera and its operator, and sometimes a second person (usually the director), up to 30 feet aboveground in one impressive sweep. The crane itself is moved by a driver and an assistant. Camera Movements Tools 82
  83. 83. Jib Arm This camera support operates like a big camera crane except that one person can operate both the jib and the camera. You can use it in the studio or in the field, and you can disassemble it for easy transport in a van to a remote location. Camera Movements Tools 83
  84. 84. DSLR Supports A The single handgrip facilitates the movement and operation of a DSLR camera. B The dual handlebar facilitates moving the camera during a shot. C Shoulder camera mounts are especially designed to keep the DSLR camera steady during longer takes. Drone with GoPro Camera Most drones come with a small camera solidly attached. This drone has a removable camera attached to a gimbal that keeps the camera horizontal even if its frame is tilting. Camera Movements Tools 84
  85. 85. Studio Lighting Batten with Spotlights and Floodlight • Lighting battens consist of a large grid of steel pipes that supports the lighting instruments. • In this case, the batten can be lowered or raised using a counterweight system. Lighting Instruments 85
  86. 86. Beam Control of Fresnel Spotlight A To flood (spread) the beam, turn the focus knob, ring, or spindle so that the lamp-reflector unit moves toward the lens. B To spot (focus) the beam, turn the focus knob, ring, or spindle so that the lamp-reflector unit moves away from the lens. Lighting Instruments 86
  87. 87. Fresnel Spotlight • The Fresnel spotlight is the workhorse of studio lighting. • Its lens creates a relatively sharp light beam that can be partially blocked by barn doors. • This spotlight can be focused, tilted up and down, and panned sideways by turning the knobs with a lighting pole (a wooden pole with a metal hook at the end). HMI (Hydrargyrum medium-arc iodide) Fresnel Spotlight • This HMI Fresnel spot has a built-in ballast. • It has a very high light output with relatively low-wattage HMI lamps. Lighting Instruments 87
  88. 88. Lowel Omni-Light • This popular lightweight instrument doubles as a spot and a floodlight and is used mainly in ENG/EFP. • You can plug it into any normal household outlet and hold it or fasten it to a light stand or any other convenient mounting device. Lowel Pro-Light • The Pro-light is a small, powerful (250W) ENG/EFP spotlight that can be handheld, clipped to the camera, or mounted on a light stand. • With its lens-like prismatic glass, it produces an exceptionally even beam. Clip Light with Barn Doors • Small spotlights, which use ordinary internal reflector lamps, are useful for illuminating small areas during field productions. Electronic field production (EFP) referring to a video production which takes place in the field, outside of a formal television studio, in a practical location or special venue. Zettl defines EFP as using "both ENG (electronic news gathering) and studio techniques. From ENG it borrows its mobility and flexiblity; from the studio it borrows its production care and quality control. Lighting Instruments 88
  89. 89. Scoop with Scrim • The scooplike reflector of this floodlight allows you to give its diffused beam some direction, which makes it a good fill light. • With a scrim attached to its otherwise open face, it acts more like a broad. Softlight • This floodlight is covered with diffusing material and delivers extremely diffused light. • It causes very slow falloff and renders shadows virtually invisible. Fluorescent Bank • The fluorescent bank consists of a series of fluorescent tubes. • It produces very soft light with slow falloff. Lighting Instruments 89
  90. 90. LED Light Panel This 12-by-12-inch LED light panel is dimmable, generates very little heat, draws little power for an amazingly high light output, and burns longer than any kind of incandescent lamp. Diffusion Tent Small portable lights, including spotlights, can be made into effective softlights by diffusing their beams with light tents. Chinese Lantern These floodlights produce highly diffused light over a large area. Chimera Lighting Chimera Lighting Lighting Instruments 90
  91. 91. Ellipsoidal Spotlight • The ellipsoidal spotlight produces an extremely sharp, bright beam. • It is used to illuminate precise areas. Cookie Pattern • Some ellipsoidal spotlights double as pattern projectors. • You can insert a variety of metal cutouts, called cookies, whose patterns are projected by the spotlight onto a wall or other surface. Strip, or Cyc, Light • These instruments are used primarily to illuminate cycloramas, drapes, and large scenic areas. Small EFP Floodlight • This small EFP floodlight (Lowel V-light) runs off ordinary house hold current and can be used to illuminate small areas. • When mounted inside an umbrella reflector, it serves as a softlight. Lighting Instruments 91
  92. 92. C-Clamp • Use the C-clamp to fasten heavy lighting instruments to the lighting battens. • Even when tightly fastened to the batten, the C-clamp allows a lighting instrument to be rotated. Pantograph • It is a commonly used overhead suspension system for lamps and audio and video monitor in TV studios. • Using either motor driven cables or a spring system, the pantograph can be balanced so that a light touch can readjust the height of the load (usually a lamp) Telescope Lighting Instruments 92
  93. 93. Hoist (Manual or Motorized self climbing) • This hoist combined with appropriate accessories can be supported on grid systems or ceiling mounted directly. • This makes the unit extremely versatile allowing low cost solutions for small and medium size television and film studios. Lighting Instruments 93
  94. 94. Hardwall Cyc • The hardwall cyc is constructed of fiberboard and placed in front of one of the studio walls. The ground row is built-in. Cyclorama and Ground Row • The Cyclorama is the seamless background curtain that stretches along studio or stage walls. • The ground row is a curved piece of scenery that is placed on the studio floor in front of the cyclorama to blend the two into a seamless background. Lighting Instruments 94
  95. 95. Basic Photographic Principle • The basic photographic principle uses a key light, a fill light, and a back light. • They are arranged in a triangle, with the back light at its apex, opposite the camera. Lighting Instruments 95
  96. 96. Key Light • The key light is the principal light source. • It reveals the basic shape of the object. • A spotlight is generally used as a key. Back Light Added • The back light outlines the subject against the background and provides sparkle. • Focused spots are used as back lights. Lighting Instruments 96
  97. 97. Fill Light Added • The fill light slows down falloff and renders shadows more transparent. • Floodlights are generally used to fill in dense shadows. Background Light Added • The background, or set, light illuminates the background and various set areas. • Spots or floodlights are used on the same side as the key. Lighting Instruments 97
  98. 98. High-Key Lighting • High-key lighting shows a bright scene with an abundance of diffused light. • The background is usually light. Low-Key Lighting • Low-key lighting shows dramatic, selective lighting with fast-falloff attached and prominent cast shadows. • The background is usually dark. – A scene with low-key lighting is much more dramatic; it uses relatively few spotlights to create selective lighting with fast-falloff attached shadows and prominent cast shadows. The background and, wherever necessary, the floor areas are kept dark. – Most outdoor night scenes exhibit low-key lighting. It is also frequently used in dramatic scenes in daytime serials, mystery and crime shows, and sometimes sci-fi movies. Lighting Instruments 98
  99. 99. Detailed Light Plot for Two-Person Interview • This light plot shows the type and position of the lighting instruments used and the approximate directions of their beams. • Sometimes light plots even indicate the size (wattage) of the instruments. • Note that there are two overlapping lighting triangles—one for person A and the other for person B. 99
  100. 100. Use of a Reflector • The reflector acts like a fill light: it bounces some light back toward the dense shadow areas and slows down falloff. Lighting Instruments 100
  101. 101. Two-Point Indoor Lighting • To achieve effective triangle lighting with only two lights, use one for the key light and the other for the back light. • Fill light is achieved with a reflector. Use of a Single Softlight Panel • You can use a single soft light panel from the front and a little off to the side of the camera for a stationary subject. 101
  102. 102. Window Used as Back Light • In this interview setup, the lighting is done with a single instrument. • A diffused Lowel Omni-light with a light-blue gel acts as the key. • The back light is provided by the window, which is kept out of camera range. Two-Camera Interview Lighting • A fast and effective way of lighting two people sitting opposite each other is to place a floodlight behind each person in an over-the-shoulder position. Lighting Instruments 102
  103. 103. − It has been originated to retain the compatibility of progressive frames with interlaced signals represented by the major HDTV/SDTV formats employed. − In the 24 PsF format, for example, each progressive frame is handled as two segments which are time- shifted by 1/48th of a second. (Each separated segment is treated as an odd or even field) PsF (Progressive segmented Frames) 103
  104. 104. – Complete progressive picture frames from acquisition devices are divided into two segments and travel through the HD SDI baseband interface in the same manner as an interlaced signal. – These are then reconstructed into full progressive frames at the receiving device. – Although the segmented signal structure resembles an interlaced signal, it should NOT be confused with interlace images. • Just like film • Same ‘judder ‘ as film • Video equivalent of film PsF (Progressive segmented Frames) 104
  105. 105. − Progressive frame split into 2 segments. • To avoid interlace issues half a frame is called a segment • Can be shown on an interlaced monitor. • Both segments have same image. − First segment has all the odd lines. − second segment has all the even lines. − Segment rate is twice the frame rate − Soot progressive but record interlace − What is recorded to tape is a segment − Still playback from tape is a segment − Hence: 24 Progressive segmented frame (24PsF) − Easier processing. PsF (Progressive Segmented Frames)
  106. 106. PsF (Progressive segmented Frames) 106
  107. 107. 24p Concept “DigitalFilm” 24 fps “50 Hz World” 4% speed change “60 Hz World” 3:2 Pull-down 107
  108. 108. 24p Concept 3:2 Pull-down • To speed up video about 4% so that it runs at 25fps (104min in cinema is changed to 100 min in TV). • The speed difference will not be noticeable on playback. 4% Speed Change 108
  109. 109. 24P Recording with 2-3 Pull-down The 24P frames are duplicated or triplicated to create a video stream with 60 fields per second and then recorded to tape or disc. 109
  110. 110. 24P Recording with 2-3 Pull-down In order to create film-like images with a video camera, it is mandatory to shoot the images using 24P frame/sec progressive scanning – the frame rate of motion film. Images captured by such 24P cameras can be recorded to tape or disc by two methods. 1. One is to record the 24P images at 48i mode by separating each progressive frame into two interlace fields. It requires the recorder to operate at 48i field rate mode, which can raise the cost of the recorder. 2. The other is to use a 2-3 pull-down process and record the images at 60i mode. It allows conventional 60i recording to be used by converting four progress frames into 10 interlaced fields. (This concept is similar to the pull-down process used in telecine devices for running 24P motion films for on-air as TV programs.) These pulled-down images can be easily reverted to their original 24P forms without picture degradation using an external conversion box or an HD-compatible nonlinear editor that supports this conversion function. 110
  111. 111. Horizontal Resolution – The horizontal resolution of a video device is its ability to reproduce picture details along the horizontal direction of the image. – It is expressed in TV line numbers such as 800 TV lines. – The human eye is much more sensitive to luminance information than to color, and accordingly from the early days of video, emphasis has been put on the improvements of luminance detail. – The reason that horizontal resolution is more often discussed compared to vertical resolution is because: Horizontal resolution is a parameter that can largely vary from device to device. – In contrast, vertical resolution is determined solely by the scanning system, that is, the number of scanning lines and whether it operates in interlace or progressive mode. 111
  112. 112. Horizontal Resolution – It is important to note that horizontal resolution does not refer to the number of resolvable lines within the entire picture width. – It is expressed by the resolvable lines within a screen length equivalent to the screen height, thus  For a 16:9 screen, only nine-sixteenths of the picture width.  For a 4:3 system, horizontal resolution is expressed by the number of lines that can be resolved within three-quarters of the picture width. 112
  113. 113. Resolution Chart Horizontal resolution is determined by reading these calibration Horizontal Resolution 113
  114. 114. Horizontal Resolution Horizontal resolution is usually measured by shooting a resolution chart and viewing this on a picture monitor. – Each black or white line is counted as one line. – By feeding this signal to a waveform monitor, horizontal resolution can be measured as: The maximum number of vertical black and white lines where the white lines exceed a video level of 5%. – Measurement of horizontal resolution must be performed with gamma, aperture, and detail set to ‘on’ and masking set to ‘off’. 114
  115. 115. Illumination of Transparent Test Charts 115
  116. 116. Reflective Test Charts 116
  117. 117. Vertical Resolution – Vertical resolution describes a device’s ability to reproduce picture detail in the vertical direction. – Vertical resolution is determined only by the number of scanning lines in the particular video system. – However, there are two additional points to take into account: 1- The number of lines actually used for picture content (active lines) 2- The video system ( interlace or progressive) scanning. 117
  118. 118. Vertical Resolution The vertical resolution of all interlace systems is about 70% of their active line. − Since only half of the active are scanned in one field, this may sound interesting. − However, the interlace mechanism makes the human eye perceive them that way. For progressive systems, the vertical resolution is exactly the same as the number of active lines. − For NTSC, from 525 line only 480 lines (active lines) are used for picture content. − The NTSC system also uses interlace scanning, which theoretically brings down the vertical resolution by 30%, − resolution approximately 336 TV lines (480 x 0.7 = 336). 118
  119. 119. IRE (Institute of Radio Engineers) − The Institute of Radio Engineers was a professional organization which existed from 1912 until 1962. − On January 1, 1963 it merged with the American Institute of Electrical Engineers to form the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.  Since the sync signal is exactly 40 IRE  The active video range is exactly 100 IRE. (from black level to white) One IRE unit = 7.14 mV 119
  120. 120. VBS/BS Signal – The VBS (Video Burst Sync) signal refers to a composite video signal in which the active video area contains actual picture content or color bars . – The BS (Burst Sync) signal does not contain picture content and the active video area is kept at setup level. 120
  121. 121. Synchronization Signal (Sync Signal) 121
  122. 122. – Video cameras have internal oscillators that determine when to insert a V-sync or H-sync in the output video signal. This system is called the camera’s sync generator. – A genlocked camera is like a clock or watch that constantly synchronizes itself to a certain standard time (like Greenwich Mean Time) so its second, minute, and hour indications are precisely incremented after exactly a one-second, one-minute, and one-hour duration. Internal Oscillator Genlock 122
  123. 123. In actuality, genlocking a camera means to synchronize V-sync H-sync Sub-carrier (Standard definition composite signals only) Timings of its output with a video signal designated as the master clock.  When detecting this signal, the camera automatically locks the timing of its internal sync generator to this master timing. Genlock 123
  124. 124. SPG: Sync Pulse Generator SPG: Sync Pulse Generator ECO: Electronic Change Over Genlock 124
  125. 125. Video Production Switcher 125
  126. 126. Video Production Switcher 126
  127. 127. Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) Video Production Switcher Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) Vertical Blanking (25 Lines) 127
  128. 128. Video Production Switcher 128
  129. 129. – In composite switchers, the processing for the creation of effects such as MIX and WIPE basically only uses the active picture areas of the input signals. – Thus, the H-sync and burst are removed from the input signals at the switcher input. – For example, a MIX effect is created by simply adding the active picture areas of the two signals. – A WIPE is accomplished by using a key signal, which functions as a switch to determine which parts of the active picture areas of the two signals should be selected for output. – In both cases, since the two signals must be combined into one, their sub-carrier phases and H-sync phases must be perfectly matched before effect processing (at the input terminals of the switcher). – After the effect is processed, the switcher adds an H-sync and burst signal generated from its own sync generator. – For this reason, the input signals must also be synchronized with the switcher’s internal sync generator. Sub–carrier Phase Control/Horizontal Phase Control 129
  130. 130. Sub–carrier Phase Control/Horizontal Phase Control 130
  131. 131. Sub–carrier Phase Control/Horizontal Phase Control Genlock enables the frequencies and phases of the V-sync, H-sync, and sub-carrier of the output signals from all cameras to be synchronized with each other. However, when using a switcher in the system to switch from one camera to another, one other factor must be taken into consideration. – The sub-carrier phase and H-sync phase of each camera output varies due to the different lengths of the coaxial cables used between the camera and the switcher. – Since the sub-carrier phases and H-sync phases of the two signals must be matched at the switcher inputs, this variation in phase must be compensated . – This is done on the camera (or CCU) using the sub-carrier phase control and horizontal phase control. 131
  132. 132. Analog Composite Signal – Analog signal transmission between video equipment can be subject to phenomena known as jitter, signal attenuation, and noise, resulting in signal degradation. – The Horizontal Sync Signal is also subject to these phenomena, which can introduce synchronization inaccuracies. – In composite signals, these synchronization inaccuracies are observed as: “Geometric Distortion” and “Shift in the Picture’s Position’. Analog Component Signal – In analog component signals, such distortions become even more critical. – Component signals consist of three signals “Y, R-Y, B-Y” which need to be synchronized as one signal for correct display. – If a phase shift occurs between the three signals, the color of the picture will be distorted. – To solve this, the Tri-level Sync System was developed. Tri-level Sync Signal (Horizontal Sync Signal) 132
  133. 133. The figures show shows an example of when the amplitude of the sync signal attenuates. – With the Bi-level Sync System, the timing of the sync signal’s lock point can slip. – The Tri-level Sync System uses a symmetrical sync signal and locks the center of the signal. This ensures that the same lock point is always used, even when signal attenuation occurs. t t Tri-level Sync Signal (Horizontal Sync Signal) 133
  134. 134. HD Video Signal – This fact is important in establishing a sync system accurate enough for HD video signals. – Higher horizontal resolutions require much faster scanning speeds of the R, G, and B signals to display an image. – The faster the scanning speed, the more difficult it becomes to maintain accurate synchronization (extremely sensitive). – HD signals use component signals, making the use of the Tri-level Sync System essential. – In today’s digital interfaces, including those used for both SD and HD, the timings of the video signals are digitally locked and automatically synchronized at the receiving device. This relieves the system and its operators from concerns about inaccurate synchronization. – However, the Tri-level Sync Signal remains to play an important role since digital video devices still use analog reference signals. Tri-level Sync Signal (Horizontal Sync Signal) 134
  135. 135. Pedestal/Master Black Pedestal or Master Black Sut-up Level Absolute black level or the darkest black that can be reproduced by the camera. 135
  136. 136. Pedestal, also called master black, refers to the absolute black level or the darkest black that can be reproduced by the camera.  The pedestal can be adjusted as an offset to the set-up level.  Since pedestal represents the lowest signal level available, it is used as the base reference for all other signal levels.  If the pedestal level is set too low due to improper adjustment, the entire image will appear darker than it should be (the image will appear blackish and heavier).  If the pedestal level is set too high, the image will look lighter than it should be (the image will look foggy with less contrast). By adjusting the pedestal level, it is possible to intentionally increase the clearness of an image – when shooting a foggy scene – when shooting subjects through a window simply by lowering it. Pedestal/Master Black 136
  137. 137. Angle Of View 137
  138. 138. A certain range of the image that is captured by the camera and displayed on the picture monitor.  The angle of view is measured by the angle between the center axis of the lens to the edges of the image in the horizontal, vertical, and diagonal directions. Respectively, these are called the horizontal angle of view, vertical angle of view, and diagonal angle of view. Angle Of View 138
  139. 139. Angle of view can be calculated from the following equation: 𝑤: Angle of view 𝑦: Image size on imager sensor (in horizontal, vertical and diagonal directions) 𝑓: lens focal length 𝑤 = 2 tan−1 𝑦 2𝑓 Angle Of View 139
  140. 140. I. Angle of view becomes narrow when a telephoto lens is used. II. In contrast, it becomes wider with a wide-angle lens. • Consequently, the wider the angle of view, the wider the area of the image captured. III. A camera’s angle of view also varies depending on the size of the imager. • This means that 2/3-inch type CCD cameras and 1/2-inch type CCD cameras offer different angles of view for lenses with the same focal lengths. 𝑤 = 2 tan−1 𝑦 2𝑓 Angle Of View Image Sizes for Television and Film (Actual Size) 140
  141. 141. Aperture In general, the word aperture refers to an opening, a hole, or any other type of narrow opening. – When used in relation to the mechanism of a lens, it stands for the size of the lens’s opening that determines the amount of light directed to the camera’s imager. – The diameter of the lens aperture can be controlled by the lens iris. – Iris consists of a combination of several thin diaphragms. Aperture Pupil (Like as Iris) 141
  142. 142. Iris The amount of light captured and directed to a camera’s imager is adjusted by a combination of diaphragms integrated in the lens (This mechanism is called the lens iris). – The Iris works just like the pupil of the human eye. – By opening and closing these diaphragms, the diameter of the opening (also called aperture) changes, thus controlling the amount of light that passes through it. The amount of the iris opening is expressed by its F-stop. 142
  143. 143. Iris Aperture Pupil (Like as Iris) 143
  144. 144. Auto Iris Auto iris is a convenient function that detects the amount of light entering the lens and automatically opens or closes the iris to maintain appropriate exposure. – Auto iris is especially useful in situations where manual iris adjustment can be difficult, such as in ENG applications. – Auto iris lenses control the iris aperture by detecting and analyzing the amplitude of the video signal produced in the camera. – An iris control signal is generated according to the amplitude of this video signal, to either open or close the iris for correct exposure. 144
  145. 145. Focal Length – The focal length describes the distance between a lens and the point where light passing through it converges on the optical axis. – This point is where images captured by the lens are in focus and is called the focal point. 145
  146. 146. A lens with a short focal length: – Captures a large area of the subject to provide a wide angle view. – Amount of light entering the lens is that reflected from a large area of the subject. A lens with a long focal length: – Captures only a small area of the subject to provide a magnified or close-up view of the subject . – Only the light reflected from a small area of the subject enters the lens, resulting in a darker image. The longer the focal length, the less light that enters the lens. Focal Length 146
  147. 147. It describes how bright a lens is, or, more simply, The maximum amount of light a lens can direct to the camera’s image sensor. F-number 𝑭 − 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 𝑴𝒂𝒙𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒎 𝑰𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓 147
  148. 148. This amount of light is determined by two factors: I. The widest iris opening that the lens allows or its maximum aperture – A wider iris opening (aperture diameter) simply means more light passing through the Lens. II. The focal length of the lens – The longer the focal length, the less light that enters the lens. F-number 𝑭 − 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 𝑴𝒂𝒙𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒎 𝑰𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓 148
  149. 149. – Interestingly, in this definition, brighter lenses are described with smaller F-numbers. This can be understood by substituting a shorter focal length and larger maximum iris opening in the equation. – A lens’s F-number is usually labeled on its front. – Since zoom lenses offer a variable focal length, these are described with an F-number range across the entire zoom range (e.g., F2.8 - F4.0). – While F-number is strictly used to describe a lens’s brightness performance, a parameter often mixed up with this is F-stop. F-number 𝑭 − 𝒏𝒖𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 𝑴𝒂𝒙𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒎 𝑰𝒓𝒊𝒔 𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓 149
  150. 150. F-stop F-number indicate the maximum amount of incident light with the lens iris fully opened. F-stop indicates (opposite f-number): The amount of incident light at smaller iris openings. Notes:  F-stops are calibrated from the lens’s widest iris opening to its smallest using the same above equation as F-number, however the diameter (D) being that for the given iris opening.  The most important difference to note is that F-stops are a global reference for judging the amount of light that should be allowed through the lens during a camera shoot. 𝑭 − 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 (𝑨𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓) More F-stop More Light Stop (Less Light Transmission) 150
  151. 151. F - 1.4 F - 2 F - 2.8 F - 4 F - 5.6 F - 8 F - 11 F - 16 F - 22 Some lenses are Faster than others Zoom lenses are Slower than Prime lenses • Smaller numbers let in more light. • The lower the number the “FASTER” the lens (Recall Shutter) • Bigger numbers let in less light. • The higher the number the “Slower” the lens (Recall Shutter) Each stop lets in half as much light as the one before it. F-stop and Optical Speed 𝑭 − 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 (𝑨𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓) 151
  152. 152. Depth of field recall F-stop and Depth of Field 152
  153. 153. F-stop and Depth of Field It is also important to note that F-stop is a key factor that affects depth of field. The smaller the F-stop, the shallower the depth of field, and vice versa.. 153
  154. 154. F-stop and Depth of Field 154
  155. 155. − From the viewpoint of characteristics of lenses, shooting with the aperture set in range of f-4 to f-8 Is generally recommended for good quality picture. − Set FILTER control to bring the aperture setting into that range. − However, this may not apply when special composition is desired. F-stop 𝑭 − 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 (𝑨𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓) 155
  156. 156. − F-stops are a global reference for judging the amount of light that should be allowed through the lens during a camera shoot. − F-stop calibrations increase by a factor of root 2, such as 1.4, 2, 2.8, 4, 5.6, 8, 11, 16, and 22. − As the value of the F-stop increments by one step (e.g., 5.6 to 8.0), the amount of light passing through the lens decreases by one half. − This relation is due to the fact that F-stop is a function of the iris diameter, while incident light is a function of the square of the diameter. F-stop 𝑭 − 𝑺𝒕𝒐𝒑 = 𝒇 (𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉) 𝑫 (𝑨𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝑫𝒊𝒂𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒓) 156
  157. 157. To calculate the steps in a full stop (1 EV(Exposure Value)) one could use 20×0.5, 21×0.5, 22×0.5, 23×0.5, 24×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑, 𝟒 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲) The steps in a half stop (1/2 EV) series would be 20/2×0.5, 21/2×0.5, 22/2×0.5, 23/2×0.5, 24/2×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟎. 𝟓, 𝟏 , 𝟏. 𝟓, 𝟐, … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟐) The steps in a third stop (1/3 EV) series would be 20/3×0.5, 21/3×0.5, 22/3×0.5, 23/3×0.5, 24/3×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟏/𝟑 , 𝟐/𝟑, 𝟏, 𝟒/𝟑 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟑) The steps in a quarter stop (1/4 EV) series would be 20/4×0.5, 21/4×0.5, 22/4×0.5, 23/4×0.5, 24/4×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟎. 𝟐𝟓, 𝟎. 𝟓, 𝟎. 𝟕𝟓, 𝟏 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟒) Fractional Stops 0 0.25 0.5 0.75 1 1.25 1.5 1.75 2 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.7 1.8 2 𝟏. 𝟎𝟎 𝟏. 𝟎𝟗 𝟏. 𝟏𝟖 𝟏. 𝟐𝟗 𝟏. 𝟒𝟏 𝟏. 𝟓𝟒 𝟏. 𝟔𝟖 𝟏. 𝟖𝟑 𝟐. 𝟎𝟎 Full-stop One-half-stop 1/2 , light reduction AV 1/4 , light reduction F-stop Calculated The one-stop unit is also known as the EV (Exposure Value) unit. 𝑓 − 𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑝 = 2 𝐴𝑉 𝐴𝑉: 𝐴𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒 1/8 , light reductionOne-quarter-stop 157
  158. 158. To calculate the steps in a full stop (1 EV(Exposure Value)) one could use 20×0.5, 21×0.5, 22×0.5, 23×0.5, 24×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟏, 𝟐, 𝟑, 𝟒 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲) The steps in a half stop (1/2 EV) series would be 20/2×0.5, 21/2×0.5, 22/2×0.5, 23/2×0.5, 24/2×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟎. 𝟓, 𝟏 , 𝟏. 𝟓, 𝟐, … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟐) The steps in a third stop (1/3 EV) series would be 20/3×0.5, 21/3×0.5, 22/3×0.5, 23/3×0.5, 24/3×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟏/𝟑 , 𝟐/𝟑, 𝟏, 𝟒/𝟑 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟑) The steps in a quarter stop (1/4 EV) series would be 20/4×0.5, 21/4×0.5, 22/4×0.5, 23/4×0.5, 24/4×0.5 etc. (𝑨𝑽 = 𝟎, 𝟎. 𝟐𝟓, 𝟎. 𝟓, 𝟎. 𝟕𝟓, 𝟏 … 𝒐𝒓 𝑨𝑽 = 𝑲/𝟒) Fractional Stops 0 0.25 0.3 0.5 0.7 0.75 1 1.25 1.3 1.5 1.7 1.75 2 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.8 2 𝟏. 𝟎𝟎 𝟏. 𝟎𝟗 1.10 𝟏. 𝟏𝟖 1.27 𝟏. 𝟐𝟗 𝟏. 𝟒𝟏 𝟏. 𝟓𝟒 1.56 𝟏. 𝟔𝟖 1.08 𝟏. 𝟖𝟑 𝟐. 𝟓𝟓 Full-stop One-half-stop 1/2 , light reduction AV 1/4 , light reduction 1/8 , light reduction F-stop Calculated 𝑓 − 𝑠𝑡𝑜𝑝 = 2 𝐴𝑉 𝐴𝑉: 𝐴𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑡𝑢𝑟𝑒 𝑉𝑎𝑙𝑢𝑒 1/6 , light reduction 0.33 0.66 1.661.33 One-third-stop One-quarter-stop 158
  159. 159. Fractional Stops 159
  160. 160. Light Levels in Stop 0.001 100000 160
  161. 161. − Different lenses have different transmittance. − Two lenses with same F-number may have different speed. − The T-number solves this problem by taking transmittance and F-number into account. − Two lenses with the same T-Number will always give the same image brightness. T-Number 𝑇 − 𝑛𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 = 𝐹 − 𝑛𝑢𝑚𝑏𝑒𝑟 𝑇𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑠𝑚𝑖𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒(%) × 10 161
  162. 162. Flange-Back/Back Focal Length Ff (flange focal length) ring lock screw. 162
  163. 163. – Flange-back is an important specification to keep in mind when choosing a lens. – Flange-back describes the distance from the camera’s lens-mount plane (ring surface or flange) to the imager’s surface. – In other words, flange-back is the distance that the mounted lens must correctly frame images on the camera’s image sensor. – Therefore, it is necessary to select a lens that matches the flange-back specifications of the given camera. Back Focal Length – Similar to flange-back is back focal length, which describes the distance from the very end of the lens (the end of the cylinder that fits into the camera mount opening) to the imager’s surface. – The back focal length of the camera is slightly shorter than its flange-back. Flange-Back/Back Focal Length 163
  164. 164. Flange-back is measured differently depending on whether the camera uses a three-chip or one-chip imaging system – The flange-back of a one-chip camera is simply: The distance between the lens mount plane and the imager’s surface. – The flange-back of a three-chip camera additionally includes:  The distance that light travels through the prism system used to separate it into R, G, and B color components.  The distance that light travels through this glass material is converted to the equivalent distance if it had traveled through air. Flange-Back 164
  165. 165. Flange-Back In today’s cameras, flange-back is determined by the lens-mount system that the camera uses. • Three-chip cameras use the bayonet mount system • One-chip security cameras use either the C-Mount or CS-Mount system. • The flange-back of the C-Mount and CS-Mount systems is standardized as 17.526 mm and 12.5 mm, respectively. • There are three flange-back standards for the bayonet mount system: 35.74 mm, 38.00 mm, and 48.00 mm. 165
  166. 166. Flange-Back Adjustment F.B adjustment “To fit the flange back of zoom lens to the flange back of camera” – Without it ,focus is change during focusing. Tracking Adjustment “F.B adjustment for R,G,B channels” – Tracking adjustment is not needed in CCD/CMOS camera because the fixation positions of CCDs and CMOSes are standardized in accordance with the longitudinal chromatic aberration of lens. 166
  167. 167. Flange-Back Adjustment Procedure Sony Instruction 1. Set the iris control to manual, and open the iris fully. 2. Place a flange focal length adjustment chart approximately 3 meters from the camera and adjust the lighting to get an appropriate video output level. 3. Loosen the Ff (flange focal length) ring lock screw. 4. With either manual or power zoom, set the zoom ring to telephoto. 5. Aim at the flange focal length adjustment 6. Set the zoom ring to wide angle. 7. Turn the Ff ring to bring the chart into focus. Take care not to move the distance ring. 8. Repeat steps 4 through 7 until the image is in focus at both telephoto and wide angle. 9. Tighten the Ff ring lock screw. Place a Siemens star chart at an 3m for a studio or ENG lens, and 5 to 7 m for an outdoor lens 167
  168. 168. Flange-Back Adjustment Procedure Canon Instruction (Back Focus Adjustment) 168
  169. 169. Flare – Flare is caused by numerous diffused (scattered) reflections of the incoming light within the camera lens. – This results in the black level of each red, green, and blue channel being raised, and/or inaccurate color balance between the three channels. 169
  170. 170. Volt Volt H H CCD Imager WF MonitorIris Ideal Lens Real Lens Flare 170
  171. 171. CCD Imager WF MonitorIris H H Ideal Lens Real Lens Volt Volt Flare 171
  172. 172. – On a video monitor, flare causes the picture to appear as a misty (foggy) image, sometimes with a color shade. – In order to minimize the flare effect: A flare adjustment function is pprovided, which optimizes the pedestal level and corrects the balance between the three channels electronically. Test card for overall flare measurement Test card for localized flare measurement Flare 172
  173. 173. Master Flare Function − The Master FLARE function enables one VR to control the level of the master FLARE with keeping the tracking of all R/G/B channels. − This feature makes it possible to control during operation since the color balance is never off. 173
  174. 174. Basic Composition of Zoom Lenses 174
  175. 175. Basic Composition of Zoom Lenses 175
  176. 176. Principle: − Changing the distance from the lens to the object changes • The size of image (OK). • The position of image (NOK). − So the image has to be refocused each time the lens is moved. 176
  177. 177. Principle: − If two lenses are combined and moving relative to each other, the magnification can be changed without destroying the focus. − This type of configuration, with a group of divergent and a group of convergent lenses, is used in the 35-70 mm zoom lens for film photography, which has a small zoom ratio. − The zoom lens for broadcast cameras are more complex, but the basic principle remains the same. Same as before with correct image size but with 2 lenses Same as before with correct image size but with 2 lenses Same as above but with correct image size and position 177
  178. 178. Zoom Lens Function 178
  179. 179. Zoom Lens Function, Example The imager has to be refocused each time the lens is moved Principle: − Changing the distance from the lens to the object changes • The size of image (OK). • The position of image (NOK). − So the image has to be refocused each time the lens is moved. 179
  180. 180. Zoom Lens Function, Example Principle: − If two lenses are combined and moving relative to each other, the magnification can be changed without destroying the focus. − This type of configuration, with a group of divergent and a group of convergent lenses, is used in the 35-70 mm zoom lens for film photography, which has a small zoom ratio. − The zoom lens for broadcast cameras are more complex, but the basic principle remains the same. 180
  181. 181. Zoom Moving Group Variator (divergent lens component): – The part that moves to change the image size (Sensor size is constant). Compensator: – Different cameras have different beam- splitting prisms, so the lens glass compensation has to be matched to the type of the camera. – The part that moves to maintain focus during zoom. Zoom Lens Function 181
  182. 182. A front focusing group and a rear back focus or relay group, which is used to maintain the image the correct distance from the back of the lens and onto the pickup device. Focusing group: – It is used to focus the image. Relay group: – It is stationary and correct light path – The rear relay group picks up the image from the zoom group and relays it to the camera sensor. – It is used to maintain the image the correct distance from the back of the lens and onto the pickup device. Zoom Lens Function 182
  183. 183. – Has standard film industry metric pitch zoom, iris and focus gears, for Arri style accessories – T stops, not F stops – Distances measured from Focal plane of camera (video lenses are measured from front of lens) – No extenders, no motors; lens barrel only – Index marks are horizontal for assistant to read, on both sides of lens – Primes have stainless steel mounts – Zooms have more focus rotation than EFP style – Primes are all same size front barrel – Gears all line up at same location Cine Style vs EFP Style 183
  184. 184. Example: Fuji Lens Identification System 184
  185. 185. Prism Using a zoom lens correctly requirements: • Flange back adjustment • White balance adjustment, White shading adjustment • Cleaning 185
  186. 186. Prism and Dichroic Layers 186
  187. 187. – The dichroic layer is used to reflect one specific color while passing other colors through itself. – The three-color prisms use a combination of total reflection layers and color selective reflection layers to confine a certain color. – For example, the blue prism will confine only the blue light, and will direct this to the blue imager. – White shading is seen in cameras that adopt a dichroic layer in their color separation system. Prism and Dichroic Layers 187
  188. 188. White Shading Shading: Any horizontal or vertical non-linearity introduced during the image capture. White shading: It is a phenomenon in which a green or magenta cast appears on the upper and lower parts of the screen, even when white balance is correctly adjusted in the screen center. 188
  189. 189. – The color-filtering characteristics of each prism slightly change according to the angle that the light enters each reflection layer (incident angle). – Different incident angles cause different light paths in the multilayer-structured dichroic coating layer, resulting in a change of the prism’s spectral characteristics. – This effect is seen as the upper and lower parts of the screen having a green or magenta cast, even with the white balance correctly adjusted in the center. White Shading, Type 1 189
  190. 190. − Another type of white shading is also caused by a lens’s uneven transmission characteristics. • In this case, it is observed as the center of the image being brighter than the edges. • This can be corrected by applying a parabolic correction signal to the video amplifiers used for white balance. − Another cause of White shading is uneven sensitivity of the photo sensor in the imager array. • In this case, the white shading phenomenon is not confined in the upper and lower parts of the screen. White Shading, Type 2 and 3 190
  191. 191. Volts Horizontal Ideal Light Box Ideal Lens 52 u Sec Volts 20 m Sec Vertical 191
  192. 192. Ideal Light Box Real Lens Volts Horizontal 52 u Sec Volts 20 m Sec Vertical Lens’s uneven transmission characteristics (Type 2) 192
  193. 193. Volts H Volts H Shading Correction Signals to the video amplifiers used for white balance. Volts H + Para - Para - Saw + Saw Corrected signal 193
  194. 194. V modulation is a type of white shading that occurs when there is a vertical disparity in the center of the lens and prism optical axis. – This causes the red and blue light components to be projected ‘off center’ of their associated imagers, which results in green and magenta casts to appear on the top and bottom of the picture frame. – V modulation is caused by • the different characteristics of each lens and/or • the different optical axis of each zoom position – It can be compensated for in the camera. – Since this compensation data directly relates to the lens, it is automatically stored/recalled as part of the Lens File. V Modulation 194
  195. 195. Off Center Projection on R and B Imagers When the red and blue light components to be projected 'off center' of their associated imager sensors, green and magenta casts are appeared on the top and bottom of the picture frame. off center on center Green Imager Blue Imager Red Imager 195
  196. 196. Black Shading – Black shading is a phenomenon observed as unevenness in dark areas of the image due to dark current noise of the imaging device. – A black shading adjustment function is available to suppress this phenomenon to a negligible level. Dark current noise: The noise induced in an imager by unwanted electric currents generated by various secondary factors, such as heat accumulated within the imaging device. 196
  197. 197. Chromatic Aberration 197
  198. 198. Refraction: When light passes through glass, the path it follows gets bent. The angle of refraction depends on the light’s wavelength, which determines its color. – This fact also holds true for the lenses used in a video camera lens. – If one color is in focus on the imager , other colors will be slightly out of focus. – Less chromatic aberration provide sharper images and are generally more expensive. Chromatic Aberration 198
  199. 199. We have two kinds of aberration: • “Axial chromatic aberration” or “Longitudinal chromatic aberration” • “Lateral chromatic aberration” or “Chromatic difference of magnification”. (In the actual video image, this appears as color fringing around color borders) Chromatic Aberration 199
  200. 200. Both axial chromatic aberration and lateral chromatic aberration become more noticeable in lenses with longer focal lengths . → This results in the deterioration of picture edges. – Video camera lenses used today are designed with considerations to reduce such chromatic aberrations. – This is achieved by combining a series of converging and diverging lenses with different refraction characteristics. – The use of crystalline substances such as fluorite is also an effective means of reducing chromatic aberration. Chromatic Aberration Correction 200
  201. 201. Minimize the blur and colored edges caused mainly by lens chromatic aberration. Chromatic Aberration Correction 201
  202. 202. Zoom Lens 202
  203. 203. Zoom is a function that allows an area of the image to be enlarged, so more details of it can be clearly. – It is important to note that the amount of light directed to the imager also changes with the zoom position change. – The larger the zoom value, the less light reflected from the subject (because the framed area is smaller), and the darker the image identified. – Since chromatic aberration and other light-diffusion characteristics change when focal length (zoom position) is changed, zoom lenses use a series of compensation lenses, which accounts for their costs Zoom Lens 203
  204. 204. Zoom Ratio Zoom ratio represents: The ratio between a lens’s maximum focal length at its telephoto (zoom-in) position and minimum focal length at its wide-angle (zoom-out) position. For example: Zoom ratio can be described as 10x or 16x as a result of dividing the former by the latter. 204
  205. 205. Modulation Depth Plumbicon Lamps 205
  206. 206. Modulation Depth 206
  207. 207. Horizontal resolution is used to indicate only the highest resolving ability. Horizontal resolution only defines the finest level of detail that is viewable → not clearly or sharply viewable – Modulation depth is used to indicate how sharp or how clear an image is reproduced. – For this reason, modulation depth focuses on the response of the frequency ranges that most effect the image’s sharpness. – It is the frequency response in practical frequency ranges that governs the camera’s sharpness – rather than horizontal resolution. Modulation Depth 207
  208. 208. Frequency response is usually measured by shooting a Multi Burst chart, which has vertical black and white lines with different spatial frequencies. For measuring modulation depth in : • SD camera, usually the 5 MHz area is used. • HD video cameras, the 27.5 MHz area is used. The closer the response is to 100% at 5 MHz (SD), the higher the capability to reproduce clear and sharp picture details. Modulation depth can be influenced by the performance of the camera lens and thus measurements should be conducted with an appropriate lens. Modulation Depth 208
  209. 209. Lens Contrast Ratio Showing an optical system of eight uncoated lens elements and the progressive 8% light loss per element due to reflections at each surface – which in turn creates light scatter that causes flare and veiling glare. 209
  210. 210. 210 Light Enters 100% 92% Lens For an uncoated lens element there is approximately a 4% loss of light transmission at each air-glass surface Lens Contrast Ratio
  211. 211. 211 Lens Contrast Ratio 100% 92% 85% 78% 72% 66% 61% 56% 52% Light passing through eight uncoated lens elements will incur an almost 50% loss in light transmission SIGNAL “NOISE” The light reflections at each surface travel back through the lens and cause flare on black portions of the image
  212. 212. Lens Contrast Ratio – Lens contrast ratio is the ratio of the percentage of 100% input white light that reaches the lens output to the residual unwanted light level when imaging a true black (0% input black) in the scene. 212
  213. 213. – Lens Contrast Ratio is the ratio of the level of transmissivity through the optical system to the level of optical black contamination on the output caused by flare and veiling glare. – Contrast Ratio defines the “brilliance” of an image. – The behavior of that contrast ratio with increasing spatial detail defines the perceived picture sharpness. Lens Contrast Ratio 213 Contrast Ratio of the Cine Lens Contrast Ratio
  214. 214. A lens with no coatings A lens with coatings “Vividness” “Brilliance” “Clarity” Transparent Metallic Compounds •SiO2 (quartz) •Magnesium Fluoride (MgF2) •Hafnium Oxide HfO2 •Titanium Dioxide TiO2 •Zirconium oxide Lens Contrast Ratio 214
  215. 215. Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) – Indicates a lens’s ability to reproduce the contrast of picture details. – Since the human eye is more sensitive to changes in brightness than to color, MTF is defined as a lens’s capability to reproduce detailed brightness (or luminance) changes. 215 100% White Reproduction Lens Contrast Ratio Scene Test Chart Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction
  216. 216. 100% White Reproduction Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) – Indicates a lens’s ability to reproduce the contrast of picture details. – Since the human eye is more sensitive to changes in brightness than to color, MTF is defined as a lens’s capability to reproduce detailed brightness (or luminance) changes. 216 Lens Contrast Ratio
  217. 217. Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) – Indicates a lens’s ability to reproduce the contrast of picture details. – Since the human eye is more sensitive to changes in brightness than to color, MTF is defined as a lens’s capability to reproduce detailed brightness (or luminance) changes. 217 100% White Reproduction Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Lens Contrast Ratio
  218. 218. 218 Contrast Ratio % Lens Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Spatial Frequency in Line pairs / mm Modulation of the Transfer of Contrast with increasing Spatial Detail Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 100% White Reproduction Band-edge of interest for a given Imaging system
  219. 219. Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 219
  220. 220. Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 220
  221. 221. 221 Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function)
  222. 222. 222 100% Outer Middle Center Middle Outer The primary design goal is to get the MTF as flat as possible across the inner zone MTF Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function)
  223. 223. 223 Spatial Frequencies Line Pairs/mm 100 % 4K Nyquist Human Visual Contrast Sensitivity Curve Very Fine Detail 40 80 Half Nyquist Textural Reproduction Picture Edge Sharpness MTF MTF and Perceived Sharpness Critical Portion of the Lens-Camera MTF Curve
  224. 224. 224 Lens # 2 Contrast Ratio Contrast Ratio Lens #1 % Contrast Ratio Black Reproduction Line pairs orTVL/ph 100% White Reproduction Clearly, a lens having a higher contrast ratio is likely to have a higher MTF Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function)
  225. 225. Example: − Lens B is capable of resolving the image at higher spatial frequencies (detailed areas of the image) and may often be mistaken as having more resolving power than Lens A. − However, up to point X, Lens A has higher resolving power, which contributes more to reproducing the image with higher contrast. − When choosing a lens, both its MTF curve and maximum resolving power must be considered with care. Lens MTF (Modulation Transfer Function) 225
  226. 226. Dynamic Range − In general, dynamic range indicates the difference or ratio of the smallest and largest amount of information an electrical device can handle. − For a camera, it indicates: − The range between the smallest and largest amount of light that can be handled. • The native dynamic range of high performance SDR video cameras is still in the range of merely 600%. • This 600% dynamic range implies that the camera’s CCD can generate a video signal six times larger in amplitude than the 1.0 V video standard. 226
  227. 227. − Many methods have been developed to get around this and enable more effective light handling. − These include : • Automatic Gain Control • The electronic shutter • ND filters Dynamic Range 227
  228. 228. Minimum Illumination Minimum illumination indicates the minimum amount of light required for shooting with a camera, particularly in the dark. It is expressed in Lux. When comparing minimum illumination specifications, it is important to consider the conditions they were measured at. – Cameras provide a gain up function that amplifies the signal when a sufficient level is not obtained. Although convenient for shooting under low light, gain up also boosts the signal’s noise level. Minimum illumination is usually measured with the highest gain up setting provided by the camera, and therefore does not represent the true sensitivity of the camera. Simply put in mind, minimum illumination specifications should be evaluated with this gain up setting. 228
  229. 229. Sensitivity The sensitivity of a camera indicates its ability to shoot in low-light areas without noise being introduced. (It defines a camera’s raw response to light) • Sensitivity is sometimes confused with minimum Illumination ,but there is a significant difference between the two. • Minimum illumination describes the lowest light level in which a camera can capture images without taking noise factors into account. • For this reason, to determine a camera’s true performance in low-light shooting, it is better to refer to sensitivity specifications first. 229
  230. 230. The camera’s sensitivity is measured by opening the camera’s lens iris from its closed position until the white area of the grayscale chart reaches 100% video level (on a waveform monitor). The lens’s F-stop reading at this state is the camera’s sensitivity. In CCD cameras, sensitivity is largely governed by: • The aperture ratio (size) of the photosensitive sites • On- Chip Lens structure The more light gathered onto each photo-sensor, the larger the CCD output and the higher the sensitivity. Sensitivity 230
  231. 231. Sensitivity is described using the camera lens F-stop number Camera A: Sensitivity: f11 at 2000 lx (3200K, 89.9% reflectance) Camera B: Sensitivity: f8 at 2000 lx (3200K, 89.9% reflectance) The larger the F-number indication (Camera A), the higher the sensitivity To make a fair comparison between cameras, sensitivity specifications are indicated with the conditions that were used to measure them. – In the above two cases, a 2000 lx/3200K illuminant was used to light a grayscale chart that reflects 89.9% of the light hitting its surface. Sensitivity 231
  232. 232. Sensitivity, Grayscale Chart 232
  233. 233. Frequency Response 233
  234. 234. Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 234
  235. 235. Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 235 Focal Plane Image Sensor
  236. 236. Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 236 Image Sensor Focal Plane Depth of Field Depth of Focus PermissibleCircleofConfusion
  237. 237. – In optics, a circle of confusion is an optical spot caused by a cone of light rays from a lens not coming to a perfect focus when imaging a point source. – If an image is out of focus by less than the “Permissible Circle of Confusion”, the out-of-focus is undetectable. Depth of Field, Depth of Focus & Permissible Circle of Confusion 237
  238. 238. Permissible Circle of Confusion 238 53 Perfect Focus Acceptable Focus Unacceptable Focus Permissible Circle of Confusion
  239. 239. Permissible Circle of Confusion & Effect of the Image Sensor – The Permissible Circle of Confusion is re-defined by the sampling of the image sensor. – The permissible Circle of Confusion is the distance between two sampling lines. – For the Super 35mm lens, the vertical height is 13.8 mm. – For the 2/3” lens, the vertical height is 5.4 mm. 239106 5.4 mm / 2160 vertical pixels = 0.0025mm13.8 mm / 2160 vertical pixels = 0.0064mm Super35mm PixelSize 6.4 x 6.4um 2/3-inch PixelSize 2.5 x 2.5 um Permissible CoC isconstrained
  240. 240. Permissible Circle of Confusion 240 Permissible Circle of Confusion
  241. 241. Depth of Field Depth of Field is greater behind the subject than in front 241
  242. 242. Depth of Field When focusing a lense on an object, there is a certain distance range in front of and behind the focused object that also comes into focus. Depth of field indicates the distance between the closest and furthest object that are in focus. – When this distance is long ,the depth of field is deep. – When this distance is long ,the depth of field is shallow. 242
  243. 243. It is governed by the three following factors: I. The larger the iris (bigger F-number & F-stop), the deeper the depth of field (smaller aperture). II. The shorter the lens’s focal length, the deeper the depth of field. III. The further the distance between the camera and the subject, the deeper the depth of field. – Depth of field can therefore be controlled by changing these factors, allowing camera operators creative expression. – For example: A shallow depth of field is used for shooting portraits, where the subject is highlighted and the entire background is blurred. Depth of Field 243
  244. 244. 244
  245. 245. Depth of Field 245
  246. 246. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the aperture setting 246
  247. 247. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the aperture setting 247
  248. 248. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the subject to camera distance 248
  249. 249. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 249
  250. 250. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 250 𝒇 𝟏 𝒇 𝟐 𝑫 𝟏 𝑫 𝟐 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒓 𝑰𝒎𝒂𝒈𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒓
  251. 251. Depth-of-Field is influenced by the focal length of the lens 251 Depth of Field Depth of Focus Depth of Focus Depth of Field Lenses set for Sharpest Focus Scene Image Sensor Far Limit Near Limit PermissibleCircleof Confusion PermissibleCircleof Confusion
  252. 252. Sensor Size and Depth of Field – As sensor size increases, the depth of field will decrease for a given aperture (when filling the frame with a subject of the same size and distance). • This is because larger sensors require in order to fill the frame with that subject. • Solutions: • To get closer to their subject or • To use a longer focal length (Zoom function) 252
  253. 253. Cool & Warm Colors Lights 253
  254. 254. Cool & Warm Colors Fluorescent Lights – Regular incandescent lights peak the orange and red wavelengths, and tends to be weak on blue. – That’s why red colors in your picture look so good and blue colors look so dead under normal incandescent light. – Standard “warm white” and “cool white” fluorescent lights overemphasize yellow-green. They’re made to give the most light in the range of wavelengths that the human eye is most sensitive to. 254 Incandescent
  255. 255. – On the Kelvin scale, zero degrees K (0 K) is defined as “absolute zero” temperature. – This is the temperature at which molecular energy or molecular motion no longer exists. – Since heat is a result of molecular motion, temperatures lower than 0 K do not exist. Kelvin is calculated as: K = Celsius + 273.15 ºC Color Temperature 255
  256. 256. Color Temperature – The spectral distribution of light emitted from a piece of carbon (a black body that absorbs all radiation without transmission and reflection) is determined only by its temperature. – When heated above a certain temperature, carbon will start glowing and emit a color spectrum particular to that temperature. – This discovery led researchers to use the temperature of heated carbon as a reference to describe different spectrums of light. – This is called Color temperature. 256
  257. 257. Color Temperature 257
  258. 258. Color Temperature 258
  259. 259. The different light source types emit different colors of light (known as color spectrums) and video cameras capture this difference. Color Temperature 259
  260. 260. Natural light Artificial light Color Temperature 260
  261. 261. – Our eyes are adaptive to changes in light source colors – i.e., the color of a particular object will always look the same under all light sources: sunlight, halogen lamps, candlelight, etc. – However, with color video cameras this is not the case, bringing us to the definition of “color temperature.” – When shooting images with a color video camera, it is important for the camera to be color balanced according to the type of light source (or the illuminant) used. This is because different light source types emit different colors of light (known as color spectrums) and video cameras capture this difference. Color Temperature 261
  262. 262. The camera color temperature is lower than environment color temperature The camera color temperature is upper than environment color temperature Color Temperature 262
  263. 263. – In video technology, color temperature is used to describe the spectral distribution of light emitted from a light source. – The cameras do not automatically adapt to the different spectrums of light emitted from different light source types. – In such cases, color temperature is used as a reference to adjust the camera’s color balance to match the light source used. For example, if a 3200K (Kelvin) light source is used, the camera must also be color balanced at 3200K. Color Temperature 263
  264. 264. Color Temperature Conversion – All color cameras are designed to operate at a certain color temperature . – For example, Sony professional video cameras are designed to be color balanced at 3200K, meaning that the camera will reproduce colors correctly provided that a 3200K illuminant is used. – This is the color temperature for indoor shooting when using common halogen lamps. 264
  265. 265. Cameras must also provide the ability to shoot under illuminants with color temperatures other than 3200K. – For this reason, video cameras have a number of selectable color conversion filters placed before the prism system. – These filters optically convert the spectrum distribution of the ambient color temperature (illuminant) to that of 3200K, the camera’s operating temperature. – For example, when shooting under an illuminant of 5600K, a 5600K color conversion filter is used to convert the incoming light’s spectrum distribution to that of approximately 3200K. Color Temperature Conversion 265
  266. 266. Color Temperature Conversion 266
  267. 267. – When only one optical filter wheel is available within the camera, this allows all filters to be Neutral Density types providing flexible exposure control. – The cameras also allow color temperature conversion via electronic means. – The Electronic Color Conversion Filter allows the operator to change the color temperature from 2,000K to 20,000K as typical. Color Temperature Conversion 267
  268. 268. Color Temperature Conversion 268
  269. 269. “Why do we need color conversion filters if we can correct the change of color temperature electrically (white balance)?". – White balance electrically adjusts the amplitudes of the red (R) and blue (B) signals to be equally balanced to the green (G) by use of video amplifiers. – We must keep in mind that using electrical amplification will result in degradation of signal-to-noise ratio. – Although it may be possible to balance the camera for all color temperatures using the R/G/B amplifier gains, this is not practical from a signal-to-noise ratio point of view, especially when large gain up is required. The color conversion filters reduce the gain adjustments required to achieve correct white balance. Color Temperature Conversion 269
  270. 270. Variable Color Temperature The Variable Color Temp. Function allows the operator to change the color temperature from 2,000K to 20,000K 270
  271. 271. Preset Matrix Function – Preset for 3 Matrices can be set. – The Matrix level can be preset to different lightings. – The settings can be easily controlled by the control panel. 271
  272. 272. White Balance & Color Temperature 272
  273. 273. White Balance & Color Temperature The different light source types emit different colors of light (known as color spectrums) and video cameras capture this difference. 273
  274. 274. The video cameras are not adaptive to the different spectral distributions of each light source type. – In order to obtain the same color reproduction under different light sources, color temperate variations must be compensated by converting the ambient color temperature to the camera’s operating color temperature (Optically or Electrically). – Once the incoming light’s color temperature is converted to the camera’s operating color temperature (Optically or Electrically), this conversion alone does not complete color balancing of the camera, therefore more precise color balancing adjustment must be made . – A second adjustment must be made to precisely match the incoming light’s color temperature to that of the camera known as “white balance” White Balance 274
  275. 275. White Balance White balance refers to shooting a pure white object, or a grayscale chart, and adjusting the camera’s video amplifiers so the Red, Green, and Blue channels all output the same video level. 275
  276. 276. 380 400 420 440 460 480 500 520 540 560 580 600 620 640 660 680 70 720 760 780 More Precise Color Balancing White Balance 276
  277. 277. White Balance Why by Performing this adjustment for the given light source, we ensure that the color “white” and all other colors are correctly reproduced? – The color “white” is reproduced by combining Red, Green, and Blue with an equal 1:1:1 ratio. – White Balance adjusts the gains of the R/G/B video amplifiers to provide this output ratio for a white object shot under the given light source type. – Once these gains are correctly set for that light source, other colors are also output with the correct Red, Green, and Blue ratios. 277 (SDTV) Y=0.11B+0.3R+0.59G

×