Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
time table management system
time table management system  In any educational institution, creating a timetable or scheduling the classes and other ac...
time table management system  Time Table Management System in A.T.S.I. is easy and flexible. In A.T.S.I. one can effortle...
time table management system  Time Table Management System in A.T.S.I. is easy and flexible. In A.T.S.I. one can effortle...
time table management system  This Feature Allows You to:  Create a timetable for each class and section.  Administrato...
Contact us  We are also providing some different services as shown below :  gps vehicle tracking system  library manage...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

2.time table management system

8 views

Published on

"ERP Student Information Software - A.T.S.I is an ERP enabled educational solution that has been designed and developed by XIPHIAS Software Technology (p) Ltd.

In A.T.S.I. library management software reduces manpower and maintains accurate number of outgoing and incoming of book records as well as member details.

In the A.T.S.I. we cover the transportation module for the tracking and maintain the transportation particulars.

A fully functional Payroll Management System is integrated into the software to ease the burden on HR department."

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

2.time table management system

  1. 1. time table management system
  2. 2. time table management system  In any educational institution, creating a timetable or scheduling the classes and other activities is of prime importance but is a very tedious process and to overcome this worry, XIPHIAS has developed an automated timetable management system. Developed with a user-friendly interface, the timetable management system uses algorithms to generate subject and course combinations. The timetable management system plays a crucial role in creating a structured timetable for classes and examinations across subjects.
  3. 3. time table management system  Time Table Management System in A.T.S.I. is easy and flexible. In A.T.S.I. one can effortlessly create timetable for different years/semesters and sections. Based on the start and end time of your school /colleges you can place duration of each class and system produces the timetable slots according to this rules specified.
  4. 4. time table management system  Time Table Management System in A.T.S.I. is easy and flexible. In A.T.S.I. one can effortlessly create timetable for different years/semesters and sections. Based on the start and end time of your school /colleges you can place duration of each class and system produces the timetable slots according to this rules specified.
  5. 5. time table management system  This Feature Allows You to:  Create a timetable for each class and section.  Administrator to assign the staff and subject to a particular time slot.  Administer the lunch break and other breaks as per your school rules.  Make changes to timetable based on the availability of the staff/teacher.  In A.T.S.I. the software you can handle examination related timetable for different types of examinations.  Board/Annual exam.
  6. 6. Contact us  We are also providing some different services as shown below :  gps vehicle tracking system  library management software  payroll system software  school erp system  best school management software in india Address: XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, 8th Floor, B.M.T.C / T.T.M.C Building, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore - 560095.

×