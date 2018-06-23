Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
subject wise time table
subject wise time table  The basic aim of the timetable management system is to optimize resource allocation and reduce m...
subject wise time table  The subject wise timetable software is a powerful timetable service that helps the teachers to g...
subject wise time table  This Feature Allows You to:  Create a timetable for each class and section.  Administrator to ...
Contact us  We are also providing some different services as shown below :  gps based vehicle tracking system  library ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1.subject wise time table

9 views

Published on

"ERP Student Information Software - A.T.S.I is an ERP enabled educational solution that has been designed and developed by XIPHIAS Software Technology (p) Ltd.

In A.T.S.I. library management software reduces manpower and maintains accurate number of outgoing and incoming of book records as well as member details.

In the A.T.S.I. we cover the transportation module for the tracking and maintain the transportation particulars.

A fully functional Payroll Management System is integrated into the software to ease the burden on HR department."

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1.subject wise time table

  1. 1. subject wise time table
  2. 2. subject wise time table  The basic aim of the timetable management system is to optimize resource allocation and reduce manpower and time wasted in creating an error-free schedule with zero data clashes. The software for the timetable management can be used to ensure the most effective time schedules are fixed according to the school/college's needs and suggestions.
  3. 3. subject wise time table  The subject wise timetable software is a powerful timetable service that helps the teachers to generate a flexible schedule for their students. It has been developed with a user-friendly interface and the algorithm auto-generates the various combinations for both teachers and students. Most of the colleges offer various subjects and give students the freedom to choose their combinations; making it difficult for the staff to manually assign classes, and this is where this software steps in to ease the process and facilitates Teacher wise and subject wise time table.
  4. 4. subject wise time table  This Feature Allows You to:  Create a timetable for each class and section.  Administrator to assign the staff and subject to a particular time slot.  Administer the lunch break and other breaks as per your school rules.  Make changes to timetable based on the availability of the staff/teacher.  In A.T.S.I. the software you can handle examination related timetable for different types of examinations.  Board/Annual exam.
  5. 5. Contact us  We are also providing some different services as shown below :  gps based vehicle tracking system  library software in india  payroll management system  school management erp software  school management software india Address: XIPHIAS Software Technologies Pvt Ltd, 8th Floor, B.M.T.C / T.T.M.C Building, 6th Block, Koramangala, Bangalore - 560095.

×