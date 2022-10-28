Respiratory.ppt

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Respiration consists of 4 distinct processes:
Pulmonary Ventilation. moving air into and out of the lungs. ...
External Respiration.
Transport. transport of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the lungs and tissues.
Internal Respiration. diffusion of gases between the blood of the systemic capillaries and cells.
