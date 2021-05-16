Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 ...‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ،‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ‬ ،‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮﯼ‬  ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﯼ‬  0 ‫ﺩﯾﺠﯿﺘﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻﯼ‬  ‫ﺁﺷﭙﺰﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﺻﻨﻌﺘﯽ‬...
22% 4,590,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ Tab  8 5,900,000 00:12:52:43 27% 1,821,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﻼﺱ‬ 2,500,000 00:12:52:43 16% 2,529,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬...
‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Redmi Note ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 10 5G Redmi No...
14% 950,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯽ‬ 1,100,000 00:12:52:43 10% 2,380,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ 2,650,000 00:12:52:43 4% 7,620,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷ...
17% 32,000,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 26,490,000 14% 2,000,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 1,718,000
‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Mi Note 10 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ Lite 64GB 6% ...
‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬   ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Nokia 110 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮ...
24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻭﯾﺲ‬ ‫ﺩﺑﯿﺮ‬ F52 ‫ﮔﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺎﻭﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺸﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺩﯾﺒﻬﺸﺖ‬ 21 ‫ﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﺳ...
    ‫ﺭﺿﺎﯾﺘﻤﻨﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﺠﺶ‬ .‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺍﺋﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪﺍﺭﺍﻥ‬
قیمت موبایل
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
57 views
May. 16, 2021

قیمت موبایل


https://adak24.com/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

قیمت موبایل

  1. 1.  ...‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬ ،‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ‬ ،‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮﯼ‬  ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﯼ‬  0 ‫ﺩﯾﺠﯿﺘﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻﯼ‬  ‫ﺁﺷﭙﺰﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﺻﻨﻌﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬  ‫ﺳﻼﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺒﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﺳﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﺭﺯﺵ‬  24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬  ‫ﻫﻤﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﻮ‬  ‫ﺑﻠﮏ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬
  2. 2. 22% 4,590,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ Tab  8 5,900,000 00:12:52:43 27% 1,821,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﻼﺱ‬ 2,500,000 00:12:52:43 16% 2,529,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﻼﺱ‬ 3,000,000 00:12:52:43 29% 2,134,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﻼﺱ‬ 3,000,000 00:12:52:43 5% 5,680,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ 6,000,000 00:12:52:43 450,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬         
  3. 3. ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Redmi Note ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 10 5G Redmi Note 10 5G ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺯﻭﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ Redmi K40 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ Gaming Redmi K40 Gaming ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺯﻭﺩﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺁﺷﭙﺰﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﮋﻩ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬  ‫ﺷﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﻮﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﺯ‬  ‫ﻩ‬‫ﻗﻬﻮ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺭﻭﺑﺮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﺭﺑﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﻮﺷﻤﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﭙﯿﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻮﺷﻤﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﻮﺗﻮﺛﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﺏ‬  ‫ﺷﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻡ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﺭﻭﺑﺮﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﺭﮊﯼ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬  
  4. 4. 14% 950,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﯽ‬ 1,100,000 00:12:52:43 10% 2,380,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ 2,650,000 00:12:52:43 4% 7,620,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ 7,900,000 00:12:52:43 15% 1,150,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ 1,350,000 00:12:52:43 30% 1,399,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ Xiaoda 1,999,000 00:12:52:43 32% 5,700,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ 8,400,000 00:12:52:43       ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Galaxy ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ Note 20 Ultra 256GB 8GB RAM Galaxy Note 20 Ultra ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 256GB 8GB RAM Galaxy A01 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ Core 16GB 1GB RAM Galaxy A01 Core 16GB ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺴﻮﻧﮓ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 1GB RAM  
  5. 5. 17% 32,000,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 26,490,000 14% 2,000,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 1,718,000
  6. 6. ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Mi Note 10 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ Lite 64GB 6% Mi Note 10 Lite 64GB ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 10,000,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 9,400,000 Redmi 9C ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 64GB 9% Redmi 9C 64GB ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 3,500,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 3,198,000  
  7. 7. ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬   ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬  ‫ﯽ‬‫ﮔﻮﺷ‬ ‫ﻟﯿﺴﺖ‬ Nokia 110 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 37% Nokia 110 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 850,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 539,000 Nokia 105 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 5% Nokia 105 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﮐﯿﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ 420,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 398,000 GTab F8 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﮑﺲ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺍ‬    ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ 16%- GTab F8 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﮑﺲ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺍ‬    ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ 2,500,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 2,900,000 GTab F2 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﮑﺲ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺍ‬    ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ 3%- GTab F2 ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﮑﺲ‬  ‫ﻝ‬‫ﺍ‬    ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟ‬ ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ 1,730,000 ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ 1,780,000    
  8. 8. 24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻭﯾﺲ‬ ‫ﺩﺑﯿﺮ‬ F52 ‫ﮔﻠﮑﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﺎﻭﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺸﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﺮﻓﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺶ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺩﯾﺒﻬﺸﺖ‬ 21 ‫ﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻪ‬  11:00 - 1400 ‫ﺍﺷﺮﺍﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﯿﺮﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﭘﻞ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ Mi 11 Ultra ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺋﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﯾﺴﻪ‬ iPhone 12 Pro Max ‫ﺍﺭﺩﯾﺒﻬﺸﺖ‬ 20 ‫ﺩﻭﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  14:00 - 1400 24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﺍﻗﺴﺎﻃﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﺭﺝ‬ ‫ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺷﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ‬  ‫ﺻﻨﻌﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬  ‫ﺩﯾﺠﯿﺘﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻﯼ‬  ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ‬  ‫ﺳﻔﺮ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﺭﺯﺵ‬  ‫ﺳﻼﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺒﺎﯾﯽ‬  ‫ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺵ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ‬  ‫ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﻫﻤﮑﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻣﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬  ‫ﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﯾﯿﺪﯾﻪ‬           ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﻀﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫؛‬ 24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺘﺮﻧﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺷﮕﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﻟﮑﺘﺮﻭﻧﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺍﺯﻡ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺮﺡ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪﮔﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﻣﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ 24 ‫ﺁﺩﺍﮎ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻨﺘﺮﻧﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺷﮕﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻧﺒﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺍﺯﻡ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﺩﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ‬ ، ‫ﮐﺎﻣﭙﯿﻮﺗﺮ‬ ، ‫ﺑﺎﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺴﻮﻝ‬ ، ‫ﺗﺎﭖ‬ ‫ﻟﭗ‬ ، ‫ﺗﺒﻠﺖ‬ ، ‫ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻖ‬ ،‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺩﻥ‬  ‫ﻞ‬‫ﺍﺻ‬ ‫ﺗﻀﻤﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﮔﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ‬ 7 ،‫ﻣﺤﻞ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﮑﺎﻧﺎﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ، ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺳﻄﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ، ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺍﺋﻪ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﯾﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﺍﺳﻄﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬  
  9. 9.     ‫ﺭﺿﺎﯾﺘﻤﻨﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﺠﺶ‬ .‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺍﺋﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺘﺮﻡ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪﺍﺭﺍﻥ‬

×