قانون جذب کائنات

‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﺎ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ؟‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻪ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﻭ ﭼﻪ ﮐﻤﮑﯽ ﻣ‬
‫ﮐﻪ ﺍﻣﺘﺤﺎﻧﺶ ﻣﺠﺎﻧﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ! ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺣﺘﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﮐﺘﻤﺎﻥ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ، ﻧﻤﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ .‫ﺍﺯ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﺁﻥ ﺑﯽ ﺑﻬﺮﻩ ﺑﻤﺎ...
‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺷﻤﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺭﯾﺰﯼ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺯ ﻃﺮﯾﻖ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﻣ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭﻗﺖ ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣ‬ ‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻣﯽ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺭ...
‫ﺁﯾﺎ ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺑﻪ ﻧﺎﻡ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﻭ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﺩﺭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ؟‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻄﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ؟‬‫ﻣﺮﺍﺣﻞ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ Telegram W...
    ‫ﮐﭙﯽ ﺭﺍﯾﺖ© 0202 - ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ ﺣﻘﻮﻕ ﺑﺮﺍ...
  1. 1.  ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬  ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ ﺍﺻﻠﯽ‬ ‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﺎ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ؟‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻪ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﻭ ﭼﻪ ﮐﻤﮑﯽ ﻣ‬ 15   19,840 뀧   1399 ,1 ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺭﺩﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺭﺳﺎﻧﯽ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺩﺭ‬  ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ ﺍﺯ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻋﺎﺕ ﺟﺎﻟﺒﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻫﻤﻪ ﻣﺎ ﺑﺎ ﺁﻥ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺍﯾﻢ ﻭ ﺫﻫﻦ ﻣﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣﺸﻐﻮﻝ ﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ، ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻉ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﻟﺖ ﮐﻠﯽ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﯾﻌﻨﯽ ﯾﮏ ﺭﺧﺪﺍﺩ ﺣﺎﺻﻞ ﺭﺧﺪﺍﺩ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ! ﺑﻪ ﺯﺑﺎﻥ ﺳﺎﺩﻩ ﺗﺮ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺯﺑﺎﻥ ﻋﺎﻣﯿﺎﻧﻪ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﻋﻠﺖ ﻭ ﻣﻌﻠﻮﻝ ﻧﯿﺰ ﻣﯽ ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ. ﺩﺭ ﻭﺍﻗﻊ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻉ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺁﻧﻘﺪﺭ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻫﻤﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻻﯾﯽ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩﺍﺭ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺗﻌﺎﻟﯿﻢ ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﺍﺩﯾﺎﻥ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ ﺑﻮﺩﯾﺴﻢ، ﻫﻨﺪﻭﺋﯿﺴﻢ ﻭ ﺗﺎﺋﻮﺋﯿﺴﻢ ﺑﺎ ﺟﺰﺋﯿﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ‬ .‫ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺢ ﺁﻥ ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺘﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ ﻗﺒﻼ ﻣﻌﻨﺎ ﻭ ﻣﻔﻬﻮﻡ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﻣﻞ ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺢ ﺩﺍﺩﻩ ﺍﯾﻢ ﻭ ﻫﻤﯿﻦ ﻃﻮﺭ ﺩﺭﺳﺖ ﻭ ﻭﺍﻗﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺩﻥ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺭﺍ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﺑﺤﺚ ﻭ ﺑﺮﺭﺳﯽ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﺩﺍﺩﻩ ﺍﯾﻢ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺑﺎﺭ ﻗﺼﺪ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ ﺗﺎ ﻧﮕﺎﻫﯽ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻌﻨﺎ ﻭ ﻣﻔﻬﻮﻡ ﺩﺭﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮ ﺩﻫﯿﻢ؛ ﭘﺲ ﺩﺭ ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ‬몭‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺧﺘﻪ ﻭ ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﻢ ﭼﻄﻮﺭ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻥ ﺑﻪ ﮐﻤﮏ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺗﻐ‬ .‫ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﯿﺴﺖ؟‬ ‫ﺍﺯ ﻧﺴﻞ ﻫﺎﯼ ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ ﺗﺎﮐﻨﻮﻥ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﺰﺭﮒ ﻭ ﻣﺸﻬﻮﺭ ﺗﺎ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﻧﺎﺷﻨﺎﺱ، ﻫﻤﮕﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻉ ﭘﯽ ﺑﺮﺩﻩ ﺑﻮﺩﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ ﻫﺮ ﻓﺮﺩﯼ ﻫﺮ ﮐﺎﺭﯼ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ ﺩﻫﺪ ﭘﺎﺳﺨﺶ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﻧﯿﺎ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ؛ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺑﺪﺍﻥ ﻣﻌﻨﺎﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺁﻧﺎﻥ‬ .‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﻗﺒﻮﻝ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺍﻧﺪ ﺍﻣﺎ ﺧﻮﺩﺷﺎﻥ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺩﺍﻧﺴﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﭼﻪ ﻣﻌﻨﺎﺳﺖ؟ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺁﻧﮑﻪ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻬﺘﺮ ﺩﺭﮎ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ ﺑﺎﺯﯼ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﻣﺮﻧﮓ ﺩﺭ ﻧﻈﺮ ﺑﮕﯿﺮﯾﺪ، ﻫﻤﺎﻧﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻮﻣﺮﻧﮓ ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﭘﺮﺗﺎﺏ ﺷﺪﻥ ﺩﻭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﺑﻪ ﺳﻤﺘﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﺮﻣﯽ ﮔﺮﺩﺩ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﻭ ﭘﺎﺳﺦ‬ .‫ﺍﻋﻤﺎﻝ ﻭ ﺭﻓﺘﺎﺭﺗﺎﻥ ﻧﯿﺰ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺎﻥ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ ﯾﺎ ﺑﻪ ﻋﺒﺎﺭﺕ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﺑﻪ ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﻪ ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ ﺍﻟﻬﯽ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﻠﯽ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﭼﯿ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﮐﻢ ﺑﺮ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﺭﺍ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ. ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻭ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺪﺭﺕ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻫﺮ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ‬ ‫ ﺭﺳﻨﺪ؟ ﻣﺸﮑﻞ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺠﺎﺳﺖ؟‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻫﺪﻓﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﻨﺪ، ﺍﻣﺎ ﭼﺮﺍ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﻪ ﺁﻥ ﻫﺪﻑ ﻭ ﺭﻭﯾﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﻧﻤ‬ ‫ ﺭﺳﻨﺪ؟‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﺑﺮﺳﻨﺪ ﺍﻣﺎ ﭼﺮﺍ ﻧﻤ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺩﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﺩﻫﯿﻢ. ﺍﯾﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﺎ ﺩﻗﯿﻘﺎ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﻣﻞ ﻭ ﺟﺎﻣﻊ ﺭﺍﺟﻊ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺤﺎﺕ ﮐﺎﻣﻠﯽ ﻣ‬ .‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﮐﻤﮏ ﺑﺰﺭﮔﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﺘﺎﻥ ﮐﻨﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻨﺎ ﻣ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ ﺳﺎﻟﯿﺎﻥ ﺳﺎﻝ ﺑﻮﺩ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﻣﻞ ﺁﺷﻨﺎ ﺑﻮﺩﻡ ﺍﻣﺎ ﺑﺎ ﺍﺻﻮﻝ ﮐﻠﯽ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻭ ﮐﻤﮏ ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻦ ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﻡ ﺑﺮﺳﻢ، ﺳﭙﺲ ﺑﺎ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﺩﺍﻧﺴﺘﻢ ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﮐﺮﺩﻡ ﻧﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺁﺷﻨﺎ ﻧﺒﻮﺩﻡ ﻭ ﻫﺮ ﮐﺎﺭﯼ ﮐﻪ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻥ ﮔﻔﺖ ﺗﮑﻨﯿﮏ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺩﯾﺪﻡ ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻡ. ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻢ ﻭ ﻫﻤﻪ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﺭﻭﯾﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻼﺵ ﺯﯾﺎﺩ ﺑﻪ ﺁﻥ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﺗﻤﺎﺭﯾﻨﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ ﺩﺍﺩﻡ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺴﺘﻢ ﺑﻪ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ‬‫ﮏ‬‫ ﻫﺎﯾﻢ ﺭﺍ ﭘﯿﺪﺍ ﮐﺮﺩﻡ ﻭ ﺑﻪ ﮐﻤﮏ ﺗﮑﻨﯿ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ ﻭ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺗﺤﻮﻝ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻄﻠﺐ ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﻫﺎﯾﻢ ﺑﺮﺳﻢ. ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﻪ ﻣﻦ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺴﺘﻢ ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻨﺎ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﯿﺰ ﻣ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺍﺯ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ .‫ﻋﻈﯿﻤﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﯾﺠﺎﺩ ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﻨﻄﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻥ ﺩﺭ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺳﻮﻡ ﻧﯿﻮﺗﻦ ﻧﯿﺰ ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﮐﺮﺩ. ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺳﻮﻡ ﻧﯿﻮﺗﻮﻥ ﻣﯽ ﮔﻮﯾﺪ: ﻧﯿﺮﻭ ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺭ ﻃﺒﯿﻌﺖ ﻫﻤﻮﺍﺭﻩ ﺑﻪ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﺩﻭﮔﺎﻧﻪ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ. ﺩﺭ ﻧﻈﺮﯾﻪ ﻧﯿﻮﺗﻮﻥ ﺍﮔﺮ ﯾﮑﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﻭ ﻧﯿﺮﻭ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻨﺶ‬ .‫  ﺷﻮﺩ‬‫ﯽ‬‫)ﻋﻤﻞ( ﺑﻨﺎﻣﯿﻢ، ﻧﯿﺮﻭﯼ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﻭﺍﮐﻨﺶ )ﻋﮑﺲ ﺍﻟﻌﻤﻞ( ﻧﺎﻣﯿﺪﻩ ﻣ‬ ‫ﺪ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﻈﺮﯾﻪ ﺑﯿﺎﻥ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﺭﺧﺪﺍﺩ ﻫﺎ‬몭‫ﻫﻤﯿﻨﻄﻮﺭ ﻧﻈﺮﯾﻪ ﺍﺛﺮ ﭘﺮﻭﺍﻧﻪ ﺍﯼ ﻧﯿﺰ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﺗﺄ‬ ‫ﻫﺮﭼﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﮐﻮﭼﮏ ﺑﺎﺷﻨﺪ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺑﻪ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﭘﯿﺶ ﺑﯿﻨﯽ ﻧﺸﺪﻩ ﻭ ﻭﺳﯿﻊ ﺗﺮﯼ ﺩﺭ ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ ﻣﻨﺠﺮ ﮔﺮﺩﺩ. ﺑﻨﺎﺑﺮﺍﯾﻦ، ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ، ﻫﺮ ﺍﻧﺪﯾﺸﻪ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ، ﻣﯿﻞ، ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ، ﻋﻤﻞ ﻭ ﻋﮑﺲ ﺍﻟﻌﻤﻠﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻧﺠﺎﻡ ﺩﻫﯿﻢ ﺍﺛﺮﯼ ﺩﺭ ﺁﯾﻨﺪﻩ ﻣﺎ‬ .‫ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ ﺩﺍﺷﺖ‬ ‫ ﻧﺘﯿﺠﻪ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺎﺕ ﻭ ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻢ ﻫﺎﯼ‬ً‫ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﻠﯽ ﯾﻌﻨﯽ ﻣﺎ ﻫﺮ ﺟﺎﯾﮕﺎﻫﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯ ﺩﺭ ﺁﻥ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ ﺩﻗﯿﻘﺎ‬ .‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ ﻣﺎ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﻤﺎ ﺗﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺣﺎﻝ ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﭘﯿﺶ ﺁﻣﺪﻩ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺩﺁﮔﺎﻩ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻋﯽ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺩﺭﺳﺖ ﺩﺭ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺶ ﻣﯽ ﺁﯾﺪ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﻫﻮﺱ ﯾﮏ ﺧﻮﺭﺍﮐﯽ ﺧﺎﺹ ﺭﺍ ﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﻭ ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﭼﻨﺪ ﺩﻗﯿﻘﻪ ﺑﺮﺁﻭﺭﺩﻩ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ؛ ﻗﻄﻌﺎ ﺩﺭ ﭼﻨﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺘﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﺍﻓﺘﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺍﯼ ﮐﺎﺵ ﭼﯿﺰ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﯼ ﺍﺯ ﺧﺪﺍ ﻣﯽ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﯿﺪ. ﯾﺎ ﻣﺜﻼ ﻣﻤﮑﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ‬ ، ‫ﺍﻭﻝ ﺑﺎ ﺷﺨﺼﯽ ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺷﺎﯾﻨﺪﯼ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺑﺪﻫﺪ ﻭ ﺟﺎﻟﺐ ﺍﯾﻨﺠﺎﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﮔﺬﺷﺖ ﭼﻨﺪ ﺭﻭﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﺣﺪﺱ ﺻﺤﯿﺢ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﯾﺪ. ﺷﺎﯾﺪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻕ ﺭﺍ ﺣﺲ ﺷﺸﻢ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﻗﺪﺭﺕ ﺗﺸﺨﯿﺺ ﺑﺎﻻﯼ ﺧﻮﺩ‬ .‫ﺑﻨﺎﻣﯿﺪ، ﺍﻣﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺭ ﻭﺍﻗﻊ ﺑﺨﺸﯽ ﺍﺯ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺮﮐﺰ ﺍﺻﻠﯽ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﺑﺮ ﻃﺒﻖ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ، ﺍﮔﺮ ﻣﯽ ﺩﺍﻧﺴﺘﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﻣﻨﻔﯽ ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﯼ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯿﺘﺎﻥ ﭼﻘﺪﺭ ﺗﺎﺛﯿﺮ ﮔﺬﺍﺭ ﺍﺳﺖ، ﺣﺘﯽ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﯾﮏ ﺑﺎﺭ ﻫﻢ ﺑﻪ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻗﺎﺕ ﻣﻨﻔﯽ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻧﻤﯽ ﮐﺮﺩﯾﺪ! ﺍﮔﺮ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﺭ ﻃﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺭﻭﺯ ﻣﺪﺍﻡ ﺑﻪ ﺑﯽ ﭘﻮﻟﯽ ﺑﯿﺎﻧﺪﯾﺸﯿﺪ ، ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺟﺰ ﻓﻘﺮ ﻋﺎﯾﺪﺗﺎﻥ ﻧﺨﻮﺍﻫﺪ ﺷﺪ. ﺑﻪ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩﯼ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺪﺍﻡ ﺑﻪ ﻓﮑﺮ ﺳﻼﻣﺘﯽ ﺧﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﺑﯿﻤﺎﺭﯼ ﻓﺮﺍﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ؟ ﺍﻏﻠﺐ ﺁﻥ ﻫﺎ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺍﺯ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﭼﺎﺭ ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺵ ﺍﺣﻮﺍﻟﯽ ﻭ ﺑﯿﻤﺎﺭﯼ ﻣﯽ‬ .‫ﺷﻮﻧﺪ. ﺑﻪ ﻗﻮﻝ ﻣﻌﺮﻭﻑ ” ﺍﺯ ﻫﺮﭼﻪ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺘﺮﺳﯿﺪ، ﺳﺮﺗﺎﻥ ﻣﯽ ﺁﯾﺪ” ﻭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﯾﮏ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺛﺎﺑﺖ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﯿﺰ ﺟﺰ ﺁﻥ ﺩﺳﺘﻪ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩﯼ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﭘﺬﯾﺮﺵ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺩﭼﺎﺭ ﺷﮏ ﻭ ﺗﺮﺩﯾﺪ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ ؛ ﭘﯿﺸﻨﻬﺎﺩ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺣﺪﺍﻗﻞ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﯾﮏ ﺑﺎﺭ ﻫﻢ ﮐﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ، ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺧﻮﺩ ﭘﯿﺎﺩﻩ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ، ﺑﺎﻭﺭ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ ﺍﻣﺘﺤﺎﻧﺶ ﻣﺠﺎﻧﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ! ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺣﺘﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﮐﺘﻤﺎﻥ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ، ﻧﻤﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ ﺛﺒﺖ ﻧﺎﻡ ﺩﻭﺭﻩ‬ ”‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ “ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬ ‫ ) ﮐﺎﺭﺷﻨﺎﺱ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺷﻮﯾﺪ ( ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﺑﯿﺶ ﺍﺯ 001 ﻫﺰﺍﺭ ﻣﺨﺎﻃﺐ ﺩﺭ ﺳﺮﺍﺳﺮ ﺩﻧﯿﺎ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﻩ ﭘﺮ ﻣﺨﺎﻃﺐ‬ ‫ﺍﻃﻼﻋﺎﺕ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﻭ ﺛﺒﺖ ﻧﺎﻡ‬
  2. 2. ‫ﮐﻪ ﺍﻣﺘﺤﺎﻧﺶ ﻣﺠﺎﻧﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ! ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺣﺘﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﮐﺘﻤﺎﻥ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ، ﻧﻤﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ .‫ﺍﺯ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﺁﻥ ﺑﯽ ﺑﻬﺮﻩ ﺑﻤﺎﻧﯿﺪ، ﭘﺲ ﺑﻬﺘﺮ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺎ ﺩﯾﺪﯼ ﺑﺎﺯ ، ﺑﻪ ﺳﻤﺖ ﺍﺣﻘﺎﻕ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﻗﺪﻡ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺟﻨﺒﻪ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺘﻔﺎﻭﺗﯽ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ ﻭ ﻧﺘﯿﺠﻪ ﯼ ﺁﻥ ﺩﺭ ﮔﺮﻭ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﺯ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻣﺜﻼ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺭﺍﻩ‬ ‫ﻋﺪﻩ ﺍﯼ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﺎﺭ ﺛﺮﻭﺕ ، ﺩﺳﺘﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﺎﺭ ﻋﺸﻖ ﻭ ﺑﺮﺧﯽ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﻃﺎﻟﺐ ﻣﺤﻘﻖ ﺷﺪﻥ ﺁﺭﺯﻭ ﻫﺎﯼ ﮐﻮﭼﮏ ﻭ ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺸﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ. ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺗﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﯿﺰ ﺩﺭ ﺻﺪﺩ ﺍﺟﺮﺍﯼ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺗﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ ، ﭘﺎﯾﺒﻨﺪ ﺑﻮﺩﻥ ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪﯾﻦ ﺍﺻﻮﻝ ﻭ ﻗﺎﻋﺪﻩ ﯼ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺴﯿﺮ ، ﺍﻟﺰﺍﻣﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ ﯼ ﻣﻄﻠﺐ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﻣﻔﺼﻞ ﺑﻪ ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﻢ‬ .‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺍﺳﺖ؟‬ ‫ﺁﯾﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ؟ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻪ ﺗﻔﺎﻭﺗﯽ ﺑﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ؟ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻪ ﮐﺴﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ؟ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻌﻨﺎﯼ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﻭ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺑﻪ ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ ﺑﺮﺗﺮﯾﻦ ﻭ ﺍﺻﻠﯽ ﺗﺮﯾﻦ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻃﯽ ﺑﺎ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﻫﺮ ﺁﻧﭽﻪ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﻧﯿﺎ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ ﺑﺨﺸﯽ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺁﺳﻤﺎﻥ ﻫﺎ، ﺳﺘﺎﺭﮔﺎﻥ، ﻃﺒﯿﻌﺖ ﻭ… ﻫﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺨﺸﯽ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﺍﻣﺎ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺗﻨﻬﺎ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺍﺭﺗﺒﺎﻃﯽ ﻣﺎ ﺑﺎ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻧﯿﺮﻭﯼ‬ .‫ﻣﺎﻭﺭﺍﺀ ﻃﺒﯿﻌﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﺎ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻨﺘﺮﻝ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺍﺯ ﺭﺍﻩ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﺭﻭﯾﺎﻫﺎﯾﻤﺎﻥ ﺑﺮﺳﯿﻢ ؟‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ ﺍﺯ ﺳﻠﻮﻝ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻧﻮﺭﻭﻧﯽ ﺗﺸﮑﯿﻞ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺳﻠﻮﻝ ﻫﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﻝ ﺗﻮﻟﯿﺪ ﻓﺮﮐﺎﻧﺲ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﺫﻫﻦ ﻭ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﻣﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﻝ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻭ ﺍﻧﺮﮊﯼ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﺎ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ‬ .‫ﺑﻪ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﺑﻪ ﻣﺎ ﭘﺎﺳﺦ ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﻣﻨﻔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺍﺯ ﻫﺪﻑ ﻭ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﺍﯼ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﺩﻭﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ ﻭ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻫﺪﻓﺘﺎﻥ ﻧﺰﺩﯾﮏ ﺗﺮ ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ ﻣﺜﻼ ﺍﮔﺮ ﻭﺿﻊ ﻣﺎﻟﯽ ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺒﯽ ﻧﺪﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺑﻪ ﺑﯽ ﭘﻮﻟﯽ ﻭ ﻧﺪﺍﺷﺘﻦ ﭘﻮﻝ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﻝ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮﺩﻥ ﭘﻮﻝ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﺎ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺑﯽ ﭘﻮﻟﯽ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮﯼ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪ. ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ ﻫﺪﻓﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭﺗﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻨﺘﺮﻝ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺗﺎ ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺫﻫﻨﺘﺎﻥ‬ . ‫ﺭﺍ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﯾﺎ ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺑﻪ ﻧﺎﻡ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﻭ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﺩﺭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ؟‬ ‫  ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺧﻮﺏ )ﺭﺿﺎﯾﺖ ﺑﺨﺶ ﻭ ﺩﻟﭙﺬﯾﺮ( ﯾﺎ ﺑﺪ )ﻧﺎﺭﺍﺣﺖ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﻭ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﺧﯽ ﺍﺯ ﻣﻮﻗﻌﯿﺖ ﻫﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﺫﺍﺗﯽ ﻣ‬ ‫ﻦ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺗﻌﺮﯾﻒ ﮐﻠﻤﻪ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺗﻌﺮﯾﻒ ﻣﺎ ﺍﺯ‬몭‫ﺯﻧﻨﺪﻩ( ﺑﻪ ﻧﻈﺮ ﺑﺮﺳﻨﺪ. ﺷﺨﺼﯿﺖ ﻣﺎ ﺗﻌ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺏ ﻭ ﺑﺪ ﻭﺍﺑﺴﺘﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣﺎﺳﺖ. ﺩﺭ ﻭﺍﻗﻊ، ﺗﻌﺮﯾﻒ ﻣﺎ ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻦ ﮐﻠﻤﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﺍﻋﺘﻘﺎﺩﺍﺕ ﻣﺎ ﻭ ﺩﺭﮎ ﻣﺎ ﺍﺯ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻭ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﺑﺴﺘﮕﯽ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﺗﻌﺎﺭﯾﻒ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﻣﺘﻐﯿﺮ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ. ﻗﺼﺪ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﻢ ﺗﺎ ﺑﺎ ﺫﮐﺮ ﭼﻨﺪ ﻣﺜﺎﻝ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻔﻬﻮﻡ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺳﺎﺩﻩ ﺗﺮ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﭘﺲ ﺩﺭ ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﻣﺜﺎﻝ ﯾﮏ ﺯﻥ ﺍﺯ ﺷﻮﻫﺮﺵ ﮐﻪ ﺍﻭ ﺭﺍ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﺁﺯﺍﺭ ﻭ ﺍﺫﯾﺖ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﻣﯽ ﺩﺍﺩ ﻃﻼﻕ ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ ﻭ ﺑﯿﻮﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻭﻗﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺯﻥ ﺍﺯ ﺑﯿﺮﻭﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺎﺟﺮﺍ ﻧﮕﺎﻩ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ ﺑﺎ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣﯽ ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﭼﻪ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ ﺑﺪﯼ! ﺩﺳﺖ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ‬ ‫)ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ( ﺑﺎ ﺍﻭ ﯾﺎﺭ ﻧﺒﻮﺩ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﺍﺯ ﻧﮕﺎﻩ ﺁﻥ ﺯﻥ ﻃﻼﻕ ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺑﯿﻮﻩ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺎﺟﺮﺍ ﻧﮕﺎﻩ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﻣﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺯﻥ ﺍﺯ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﺧﻮﺷﺤﺎﻝ ﻭ ﺭﺍﺿﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭ ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﺎ ﺍﻭ ﯾﺎﺭ ﺑﻮﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭ ﺍﻭ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺴﺘﻪ ﺍﺯ ﻫﻤﺴﺮ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺟﺪﺍ ﺷﻮﺩ ﻭ ﯾﮏ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺟﺪﯾﺪﯼ ﺭﺍ ﺷﺮﻭﻉ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﺣﺎﻻ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺣﻖ ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ ﮐﺴﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ؟ ﺁﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺯﻥ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺲ ﺑﻮﺩﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ ﯾﺎ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﺱ؟‬ .‫ﯾﺎ ﺩﺭ ﻣﺜﺎﻟﯽ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﻣﺮﺩ ﺟﻮﺍﻧﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﺩﺛﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ ﺗﺼﺎﺩﻑ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ ﻭ ﺭﺍﻧﻨﺪﻩ ﺟﺎﻥ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺍﺯ ﺩﺳﺖ ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺩ ﺟﻮﺍﻥ ﺟﺎﻥ ﺳﺎﻟﻢ ﺑﻪ ﺩﺭ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺮﺩ ﺍﻣﺎ ﯾﮑﯽ ﺍﺯ ﭘﺎ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ ﺍﺯ ﺩﺳﺖ ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﺪ. ﺍﻃﺮﺍﻓﯿﺎﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﺭﺍﺣﺖ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﻧﺪ ﻭ ﻣﯽ ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ ﺳﺮﻧﻮﺷﺖ ﺑﺎ ﺍﻭ ﺑﺪ ﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺣﺎﺩﺛﻪ ﺳﻬﻤﮕﯿﻦ، ﻣﺮﺩ ﺟﻮﺍﻥ ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﯾﮏ ﻗﺪﻣﯽ ﻣﺮﮒ ﻣﯽ ﺩﯾﺪ ﻣﺘﺤﻮﻝ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ﻭ ﺟﺎﻥ ﺳﺎﻟﻢ ﺑﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺑﺮﺩﻥ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺣﺎﺩﺛﻪ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﻧﺲ ﻣﺠﺪﺩ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺗﻠﻘﯽ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ ﻭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﮐﻤﮏ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﻭﻗﻒ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ ﺗﺎ ﺍﻣﯿﺪ ﺭﺍ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﺁﻧﺎﻥ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﻧﻈﺮ ﺷﻤﺎ ﭼﯿﺴﺖ؟ ﺁﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺮﺩ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺲ ﺑﻮﺩﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ ﯾﺎ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﻧﺲ‬ : ‫ﻣﺮﺍﺣﻞ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺁﻧﮑﻪ ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﺘﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻔﺮﺳﺘﯿﺪ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺫﻫﻨﺘﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺴﺎﺯﯾﺪ، ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺫﻫﻨﺘﺎﻥ ﻻﺯﻡ‬ ‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺷﻤﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺭﯾﺰﯼ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺯ ﻃﺮﯾﻖ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﻣ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭﻗﺖ ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣ‬ ۱۲۸ ‫۱ ﺍﺯ‬     ‫ﺑﻌﺪﯼ‬   ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ ﺭﺍ ﺩﻭﺳﺖ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ‫۷ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﻮﻓﻖ ﻭ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪﻭﺩﯾﺘﯽ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۶ ‫ﺩﯼ‬ ‫۰۱ ﺩﻟﯿﻠﯽ ﮐﻪ ﭼﺮﺍ ﺗﺮﮎ ﻋﺎﺩﺍﺕ ﺑﺪ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫ﻭ ﻣﺸﮑﻞ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۲ ‫ﺁﺫﺭ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﻨﻤﺎﯼ ﺍﺳﺎﺳﯽ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺭﻭﺗﯿﻦ ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﺻﺒﺤﮕﺎﻫﯽ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۲۱ ‫ﺁﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫  ﺟﺬﺏ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬‫ﻥ‬‫ﭼﺎﻟﺶ ۱۲ ﺭﻭﺯﻩ: ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣﻪ ﻗﺎﻧﻮ‬ ‫ﺗﺠﻠﯽ ﺷﺎﺩﯼ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۲۰ ‫ﺁﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭼﺮﺍ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﻣﯿﺘﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺳﻼﻣﺖ ﺟﺴﻤﯽ ﺭﺍ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺒﻮﺩ ﺑﺨﺸﺪ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۱۹ ‫ﺁﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺖ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ: ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ‬ …‫ﺍﺯ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻏﻠﺒﻪ‬ ۱۳۹۹ ,۱۰ ‫ﺁﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ ﻗﺒﻠﯽ‬ 
  3. 3. ‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺷﻤﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺭﯾﺰﯼ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺯ ﻃﺮﯾﻖ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﻣ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭﻗﺖ ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣ‬ ‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻣﯽ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺁﻥ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ ﻫﺪﻓﺘﺎﻥ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﻨﺪ ﺭﺳﺎﻧﺪ ﺍﻟﺒﺘﻪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﻣ‬ :‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺩﻭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ ﻫﺮ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺎﻝ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺑﻪ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﮐﺎﺭﯼ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻫﺮ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ ﺣﻮﺍﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻑ ﻭ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﻣ‬ .‫ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﯿﺪ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺫﻫﻨﺘﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﻋﺎﺩﺕ ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ ﮐﺠﺎ ﺑﻔﻬﻤﯿﻢ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣﯽ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﯿﻢ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯾﻤﺎﻥ ﺍﺳﺖ ؟‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘ‬ ‫ ﺷﻮﺩ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ “ﺍﺯ ﮐﺠﺎ ﺑﻔﻬﻤﯿﻢ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣﯽ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﯿﻢ ﺻﺤﯿﺢ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﯾﮑﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺳﻮﺍﻻﺗﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﭘﺮﺳﯿﺪﻩ ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ؟” ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﺻﺤﯿﺢ ﻭ ﻃﺒﻖ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺗﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﺑﻔﺮﺳﺘﯿﺪ ﻭ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ ﺗﻮﺟﻪ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ. ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺑﻔﻬﻤﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺩﺭ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ ﺧﻮﺏ ﺍﺳﺖ ﯾﺎ ﺑﺪ‬ ‫ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﺘﺎﻥ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﮔﺮ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻣ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﺧﻮﺏ ﺍﺳﺖ، ﺍﻣﺎ ﺍﮔﺮ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﺪ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ ﻧﺸﺎﻧﻪ ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻣﻨﻔﯽ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﺪ ﻭ‬ : ‫ﻧﺎﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ ﭼﯿﺰﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺩﻭﺳﺖ ﻧﺪﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺎ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻏﻠﻂ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯿﺘﺎﻥ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﮐﺮﺩ ﺑﻪ ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ ﻣﺜﺎﻝ‬ ‫ ﺍﯾﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺍﮔﺮ ﯾﮏ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺍﻋﺼﺎﺑﺘﺎﻥ ﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ ﻭ ﻋﺼﺒﺎﻧﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﻣﺸﮑﻼﺕ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﻭ ﭼﯿﺰﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻩ‬‫ﺩﻗﺖ ﮐﺮﺩ‬ ‫ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻕ ﻣﯽ ﺍﻓﺘﺪ ﯾﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺷﻮﺩ، ﺩﺭﺳﺖ ﺁﻥ ﭼﯿﺰﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻪ ﻧﻤ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯿﺘﺎﻥ ﻣ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻧﻤ‬ .‫ ﺩﻫﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮﻋﮑﺲ ﺍﮔﺮ ﯾﮏ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻗﺎﺕ ﻣﻤﮑﻦ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺭﺥ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﮐﻨﻢ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﯾﮏ ﻣﺜﺎﻝ ﺧﯿﻠﯽ ﺳﺎﺩﻩ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻣﯿﻨﻪ ﯼ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﺑﻪ ﺟﻬﺎﻥ ﻫﺴﺘﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺑﻪ ﻫﻤﯿﻦ ﺩﻟﯿﻞ ﺗﻮﺻﯿﻪ ﻣ‬ .‫ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﺑﺮﺳﯿﺪ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺷﺘﺎﻥ ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺁﻧﮑﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﺷﻮﺩ، ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ ﭼﻨﺪﯾﻦ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻧﮕﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮﺳﺘﺎﺩﻥ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺑﺎﻋﺚ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻣ‬ ‫ ﺩﻫﯿﻢ، ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺁﻧﮑﻪ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺩﺭ ﺟﻬﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﺳﺘﻪ ﻭ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺣﺲ ﺧﻮﺏ ﻭ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺍﺭﺗﻌﺎﺵ ﻣﺜﺒﺖ ﺑﺮﺍﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﻣ‬ . ‫ ﺷﻮﺩ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯿﺘﺎﻥ ﺑﺒﯿﻨﯿﺪ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﻫﺪﺍﻓﻤﺎﻥ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﺗﻤﺮﯾﻦ ﮐﺮﺩﻥ ﺑﺎﻋﺚ ﻣ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻄﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ؟‬ ‫ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﺭﺍﯾﺞ ﺩﺭ ﻣﯿﺎﻥ ﻣﺮﺩﻡ ﺍﺳﺖ، ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻦ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ‬ً‫ﯾﮏ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺷﺖ ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ ﺩﺭ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﻧﺤﻮﻩ ﮐﺎﺭ ﮐﺮﺩﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﮐﻪ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻗﺎ‬ ‫ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﺗﺼﻮﺭ‬ً‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺎ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺍﺯ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺵ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﮐﺮﺩ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﻗﯿﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺁﻥ ﻣﺮﺩﻡ ﺑﺎﻭﺭ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺍﻣﺘﯿﺎﺯﯼ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺑﻬﺸﺖ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ۰۰۱ ٪ ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﮐﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﮐﺎﺭ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺑﺎ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺧﻮﺏ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﻃﺒﯿﻌﺖ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﺳﺖ، ﭼﺮﺍ ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﻟﻘﺎ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﻟﯿﻞ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺗﺎ ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﻗﺒﺎﻝ ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﻓﺮﺩﯼ ۱ ﻣﯿﻠﯿﻮﻥ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ ﭘﻮﻝ ﺑﺪﻫﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻭ ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ‬ .‫ ﭘﻮﻝ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻫﻤﺮﺍﻩ ﺳﻮﺩ ﺁﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﺎﺯﮔﺮﺩﺍﻧﺪ‬ً‫ﺑﻌﺪﺍ‬ ‫ ﺑﺨﺸﯿﺪﻥ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺁﻭﺭﺩﻥ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺎ ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺭﺍ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺨﺸﯿﻢ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺧﻮﺏ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ‬ً‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺨﺸﻨﺪﮔﯽ، ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺳﺨﺎﻭﺕ، ﻭ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﯿﺮﯼ ﺍﺯ ﻧﯿﺎﺯﻣﻨﺪ، ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺁﻭﺭﺩﻩ ﺍﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺗﺎ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﻧﺒﺎﺷﺘﻪ ﺷﻮﺩ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﺧﺎﻃﺮ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﻫﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ً‫ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺵ ﺩﻫﺪ، ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﺟﻮﺍﺏ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ ﻭﺍﺿﺢ ﻧﯿﺴﺖ ﻭ ﺑﻼﻓﺎﺻﻠﻪ ﺍﺗﻔﺎﻕ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺍﻓﺘﺪ. ﮔﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﻭﻗﺎﺕ ﻣﺠﺒﻮﺭ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﻢ ﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ ﻣﺘﻮﺟﻪ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺷﻮﯾﻢ ﮐﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﻣﺎ ﮐﻤﮏ ﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺭﻭ ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﺻﺤﺒﺖ‬ً‫ﻫﺎ ﺻﺒﺮ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﻭ ﮔﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﻭﻗﺎﺕ ﺍﺻﻼ‬ .‫ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺭ ﺧﻮﺏ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﭼﯿﺰ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺏ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ ﻭ ﻧﺎ ﺍﻣﯿﺪﯼ ﺭﺍ ﺗﺠﺮﺑﻪ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫  ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ: “ﻣﻦ ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ ﺑﺎ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻢ ﺍﻣﺎ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﻦ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﺳﺨﺖ ﻭ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﺎ ﺧﻮﺩ ﻣ‬  .‫ﻋﺬﺍﺏ ﺁﻭﺭ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺮﯼ ﺣﺎﺻﻞ ﻧﻤﯽ‬몭‫ﭼﺮﺍ ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﻣﻦ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻢ ﻫﯿﭻ ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺷﯽ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﻧﻤﯽ ﮐﻨﻢ ﻭ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﻣﻦ ﺗﻐ‬ ”‫ﺷﻮﺩ؟‬ ‫ﺭﯾﺸﻪ ﺍﺻﻠﯽ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺸﮑﻼﺕ ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺵ ﺍﺳﺖ؛ ﯾﺎ ﺑﻪ ﻋﺒﺎﺭﺕ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ، ﻣﺸﮑﻞ ﺍﺯ ﻧﻮﻉ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﻣﺎ ﺩﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﻧﺤﻮﻩ ﮐﺎﺭ ﮐﺮﺩﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻣﺸﮑﻞ ﺟﺎﯾﯽ ﺑﺰﺭﮒ ﺗﺮ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺎ ﻣﻌﺘﻘﺪ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﻢ ﮐﻪ ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺵ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺘﯽ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺍﺯ ﺟﺎﻧﺐ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻣﻄﺎﺑﻖ ﻣﯿﻞ ﻭ ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭﺍﺕ ﻣﺎ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ ﺑﻮﺩ. ﺩﺭ ﺣﻘﯿﻘﺖ ﻣﻤﮑﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺣﺘﯽ ﭘﺎﺩﺍﺷﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺍﺯ ﻃﺮﻑ‬ .‫ﺮ( ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬몭‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺷﺪﺕ ﻧﺎﺭﺍﺣﺖ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ )ﺍﻣﺎ ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﻓﺮﺻﺖ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺗﻐ‬ ‫ ﺳﺎﺩﻩ ﻟﻮﺣﺎﻧﻪ ﺑﻪ ﻧﻈﺮ ﻣﯽ ﺭﺳﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻓﮑﺮ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺗﻨﻬﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺩﻟﯿﻞ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﺩﻭﺳﺘﺎﻧﻪ ﻭ ﺧﻮﺏ ﻣﺎ ﺑﺎ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺑﺎ‬ً‫ﻭﺍﻗﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ ﻭ ﺑﻠﺒﻞ ﺍﺯ ﻣﺎ ﭘﺬﯾﺮﺍﯾﯽ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺯ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ ﮐﻪ ﮐﺎﺭﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺑﺘﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺸﻤﺎﺭﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺩﺭ ﺍﻧﺘﻬﺎﯼ ﺳﺎﻝ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ ﺳﻮﺩ ﺳﺎﻻﻧﻪ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ. ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﺭ ﯾﮏ ﺷﺮﮐﺖ ﺣﺴﺎﺑﺪﺍﺭﯼ ﻧﯿﺴﺘﯿﺪ. ﺷﻤﺎ ﯾﮏ ﻣﺸﺘﺮﯼ ﻭﻓﺎﺩﺍﺭ ﻧﯿﺴﺘﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ‬ .‫ﺷﺎﻣﻞ ﻣﺰﺍﯾﺎ ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺪ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﺩﺭﺳﺖ ﺍﺳﺖ! ﺍﮔﺮ ﺑﻪ‬몭‫ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﺻﻞ ﻫﺮ ﭼﻪ ﺑﮑﺎﺭﯾﺪ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺷﺖ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﺭﺍ ﺗﺄ‬ً‫ﻗﻄﻌﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺍﺣﺘﺮﺍﻡ ﺑﮕﺬﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﻬﺘﺮ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﺪ ﺷﺪ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﺍﺻﻠﯽ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻉ ﺑﺎ ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ ﯾﮏ‬ .‫ﺑﺪﻩ ﻭ ﺑﺴﺘﺎﻥ ﻧﮕﺎﻩ ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ. ﺩﺭ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﻋﺸﻖ ﻭ ﻣﺤﺒﺖ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﻟﺬﺕ ﺑﺒﺮﯾﺪ‬
  4. 4. ‫ﺁﯾﺎ ﭼﯿﺰﯼ ﺑﻪ ﻧﺎﻡ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﻭ ﺑﺪ ﺷﺎﻧﺴﯽ ﺩﺭ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ؟‬‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻄﻮﺭ ﮐﺎﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ؟‬‫ﻣﺮﺍﺣﻞ ﺩﺭﺧﻮﺍﺳﺖ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ‬ Telegram WhatsApp ReddIt  .‫ﺑﺪﻩ ﻭ ﺑﺴﺘﺎﻥ ﻧﮕﺎﻩ ﻧﮑﻨﯿﺪ. ﺩﺭ ﻟﺤﻈﻪ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﻋﺸﻖ ﻭ ﻣﺤﺒﺖ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﻟﺬﺕ ﺑﺒﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﭼﻄﻮﺭ ﺟﻮﺍﺏ ﺧﻮﺑﯽ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﺑﺪﯼ ﻫﺎ ﺭﺍ ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﺪ؟‬ :‫ﺩﺭ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﺍﯾﻨﺘﺮﻧﺖ ﻭ ﺟﻮﺍﻣﻊ ﺍﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﯽ ﭼﻨﯿﻦ ﻣﺘﻦ ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﺭﺍ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪﻩ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ! ﺍﺣﺘﯿﺎﺝ ﺑﻪ ﺍﻧﺘﻘﺎﻡ ﺟﻮﯾﯽ ﻧﯿﺴﺖ. ﻓﻘﻂ ﺑﻨﺸﯿﻨﯿﺪ ﻭ ﻣﻨﺘﻈﺮ ﺑﻤﺎﻧﯿﺪ. ﺁﻧﻬﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺭﺍ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﺁﺯﺍﺭ ﻭ ﺍﺫﯾﺖ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﻨﺪ ﺑﺎﻻﺧﺮﻩ ﺟﻮﺍﺏ ﮐﺎﺭ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﻣﯽ ﮔﯿﺮﻧﺪ ﻭ ﺍﮔﺮ ﺧﻮﺵ ﺷﺎﻧﺲ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ ﺧﺪﺍﻭﻧﺪ ﺍﺟﺎﺯﻩ ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﺪ ﮐﻪ‬ .‫ﻧﺎﺑﻮﺩﯼ ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺗﻤﺎﺷﺎ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺍﺣﻤﻖ ﻓﮑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺑﺎ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻫﺮ ﻃﻮﺭ ﮐﻪ ﻣﯽ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﻨﺪ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ. ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺩﺍﻧﻨﺪ ﺍﺯ ﻫﺮ ﺩﺳﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ ﺑﺪﻫﯿﺪ ﺍﺯ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﺩﺳﺖ ﻣﯽ ﮔﯿﺮﯾﺪ. ﻣﻦ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﻢ ﺍﺯ ﻫﻢ ﺍﮐﻨﻮﻥ ﺑﻮﯼ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﻫﻮﺍ ﺍﺳﺘﺸﻤﺎﻡ ﮐﻨﻢ … ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮﺭ؟‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻣﺎﻧﻨﺪ ﯾﮏ ﮐﺶ ﻻﺳﺘﯿﮑﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭ ﺗﺎ ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯﻩ ﺍﯼ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺁﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﮑﺸﯿﺪ، ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﺁﻥ ﺑﺮ ﻣﯽ ﮔﺮﺩﺩ ﻭ ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﺮﺧﻮﺭﺩ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﻫﻤﺎﻥ ﺯﻣﺎﻧﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﻣﻦ ﺩﻭﺳﺖ ﺩﺍﺭﻡ ﺩﺭ ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﺎﺷﻢ ﻭ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ‬ .‫ﺑﺨﻨﺪﻡ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺳﺖ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﻫﻤﻪ ﻣﺎ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ ﻫﺎ ﻭ ﻣﻮﻗﻌﯿﺖ ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﺗﻮﺳﻂ ﺑﺮﺧﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﺁﺯﺍﺭ ﻭ ﺍﺫﯾﺖ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﮔﺮﻓﺘﻪ ﺍﯾﻢ ﻭ‬ ‫ ﻃﺒﯿﻌﯽ‬ً‫ ﻗﺎﺑﻞ ﺩﺭﮎ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻉ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻣﺎ ﻧﺎﺭﺍﺣﺖ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ ﻭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﺎﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ ﻭ ﻋﺼﺒﺎﻧﯿﺖ ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ً‫ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﺮﺧﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺭﺍ‬ً‫ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﻣﺘﺎﺳﻔﺎﻧﻪ ﻧﮕﺎﻫﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺮﺧﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﻧﮕﺎﻫﯽ ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ ﻟﺒﺎﺱ ﻋﺪﺍﻟﺖ ﻣﻌﻨﻮﯼ ﻭ ﺭﻭﺣﺎﻧﯽ ﻣﯽ ﺑﯿﻨﻨﺪ. ﺍﻧﮕﺎﺭ ﮐﻪ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺑﻪ ﻃﺮﯾﻘﯽ ﺍﺣﺴﺎﺱ ﺗﻨﻔﺮ ﻭ ﺧﺸﻢ ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﺭﺍ ﺗﻮﺟﯿﻪ ﻣﯽ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻟﺐ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﻫﻤﯿﻦ ﮐﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺍﺯ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﺍﻧﺘﻈﺎﺭ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ ﺗﺎ ﻭﺳﯿﻠﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺻﺪﻣﻪ ﺯﺩﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ ﺑﺎﻋﺚ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ﺗﺎ ﺟﻨﺒﻪ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﻨﻔﯽ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺷﻮﺩ. ﻟﺬﺕ ﺑﺮﺩﻥ ﺍﺯ ﺭﻧﺞ ﻭ ﻋﺬﺍﺏ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ ﺣﺘﯽ ﺍﮔﺮ ﺑﺎ ﻧﯿﺖ‬ .‫ ﺍﺷﺘﺒﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﭘﺲ ﻣﺮﺍﻗﺐ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬ً‫ﻋﺪﺍﻟﺖ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ ﺗﻔﮑﺮ ﮐﺎﻣﻼ‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﯼ ﭘﺎﯾﺎﻧﯽ ﺍﯾﻦ ﮐﻪ ﺣﺪﺍﻗﻞ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ ﺑﻪ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ، ﺑﯿﺴﺖ ﻭ ﯾﮏ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺗﺨﻤﯿﻦ ﺯﺩﻩ‬ ،‫ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺗﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﺘﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﺪﺕ، ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ ﻧﮑﺎﺕ ﺫﮐﺮ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺭﻋﺎﯾﺖ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ، ﭘﺲ ﺍﺯ ﻣﻮﻋﺪ ﻣﻘﺮﺭ‬ ‫ﺫﻫﻦ ﻭ ﻓﮑﺮ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺭﻭﺍﻝ ﻋﺎﺩﺕ ﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﻭ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ ﺧﻮﺍﻫﯿﺪ ﺭﺳﯿﺪ. ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﺗﺎﺑﻠﻮﯼ ﮐﺎﺋﻨﺎﺕ ﻧﯿﺰ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ‬ .‫ﻣﺴﯿﺮ ﺧﺎﻟﯽ ﺍﺯ ﻟﻄﻒ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ 0 ‫ﺍﻣﺘﯿﺎﺯ ﺑﻪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻣﻘﺎﻟﻪ‬   ‫ ﻣﺸﺘﺮﮎ ﺷﺪﻥ‬ ‫ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﺷﻮﯾﺪ‬ ‫51 ﻧﻈﺮﺍﺕ‬ 15   19,840  뀧 ‫ ﺑﻪ ﺍﺷﺘﺮﺍﮎ ﮔﺬﺍﺭﯼ‬  ‫ ﻣﻄﻠﺐ ﻗﺒﻠﯽ‬  ‫ﻭﯾﺪﯾﻮ ﺍﻧﮕﯿﺰﺷﯽ ﺗﻮ ﻓﻘﻂ ﻫﻨﻮﺯ ﺷﺮﻭﻉ ﻧﮑﺮﺩﯼ‬   ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ ﺑﻌﺪﯼ‬ ‫۰۱ ﻧﮑﺘﻪ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺭﺳﯿﺪﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺁﺭﺯﻭ ﻫﺎﯾﺘﺎﻥ ﺩﺭ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬   ‫ﺑﺎﺭﮔﺬﺍﺭﯼ ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻌﻨﺎﯼ ﺍﺗﺨﺎﺫ ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ ﺑﺰﺭﮒ ﻧﯿﺴﺖ، ﺑﻠﮑﻪ ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻨﺎﯼ ﺍﺗﺨﺎﺫ ﻣﯿﻠﯿﻮﻥ ﻫﺎ ﺗﺼﻤﯿﻢ‬ …‫ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ ‫ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺷﺮﻭﻉ ﺑﻪ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﺬﺏ ﮐﻨﯿﻢ؟ 8 ﻣﻮﺭﺩﯼ ﮐﻪ ﻫﻤﯿﻦ‬ .‫ﺣﺎﻻ ﺑﺎﯾﺪ ﺑﺪﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ ‫01 ﺭﺍﻫﯽ ﮐﻪ ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺷﻤﺎ ﮐﻤﮏ ﮐﻨﺪ ﺗﺎ ﺯﻧﺪﮔﯽ‬ .‫ﺗﺎﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻬﺒﻮﺩ ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬‫ﻗﺎﻧﻮﻥ ﺟﺬﺏ‬   ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻫﺎ ﺭﺍ ﻫﻢ ﺩﻭﺳﺖ ﺩﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺑﺎﺷﯿﺪ‬‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﻮﯾﺴﻨﺪﻩ‬  ‫۷ ﺭﻭﺵ ﮐﻤﮏ ﺑﻪ ﺧﻮﺩﺗﺎﻥ )ﻭ ﺩﯾﮕﺮﺍﻥ( ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﯿﺎﺑﯽ ﺑﻪ ﻣﻮﻓﻘﯿﺖ‬ ...‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﮐﺮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪﺗﺮﯾﻦ ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ‬
  ‫ﮐﭙﯽ ﺭﺍﯾﺖ© 0202 - ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ ﺣﻘﻮﻕ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺷﺮﮐﺖ ﭘﺮﻭﺭﺵ ﺍﻓﮑﺎﺭ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻧﯿﺎﻥ ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬

