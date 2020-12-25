Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﺍﺭﯼ ﺑﻪ ﻭﺳﻌﺖ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯﻩ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺗﯽ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻋﺮﺿﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﺑﺪﻧﺒﺎﻝ ﺧ...
‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﺖ ﻧﺎﻣﻪ ﺣﺮﯾﻢ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ ﻭ ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ - ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺮﺍﻩ ﻧﻮﺍﺏ ﺷﻤﺎﻝ ...
فروش تجهیزات پزشکی دست دوم

http://divarmed.com

  1. 1. ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻭﯾﮋﻩ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺁﮔﻬ‬  ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻭﻧﺘﯿﻼﺗﻮﺭ ﺁﻣﺒﻮﻻﻧﺴﯽ‬  ‫۲ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻭﻧﺘﯿﻼﺗﻮﺭ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬  ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬ ‫۱۳ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﻭﯾﮋﻩ‬   ‫ ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯼ‬‫ ﺑﻨﺪ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﺩﺳﺘ‬‫ ﺛﺒﺖ ﺍﮔﻬﯽ ﺭﺍﯾﮕﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﻭ ﻓﺮﻭﺵ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﻡ | ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﺭﺍﯾﮕﺎﻥ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﺩﺭ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﺁﮔﻬ‬‫ﺗﻤ‬...‫ﻫﻤﻪ ﺩﺳﺘ‬...‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ‫ ﻣﻨﺪﯼ ﻫﺎ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ ﻋﻼﻗ‬ ‫ ﻭﺭﻭﺩ / ﺛﺒﺖ ﻧﺎﻡ‬ ‫ ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ ﺷﻬﺮ‬  
  2. 2. ‫ ﻫﺎ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺁﺧﺮﯾﻦ ﺁﮔﻬ‬  ‫ﺗﺨﺖ ۱ ﺷﮑﻦ‬  ‫۹ ﺳﺎﻋﺖ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﺑﯿﻤﺎﺭﺳﺘﺎﻧﯽ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۷,۱ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺳﯽ ﭘﭗ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺪ ﻧﻮ‬  ‫۱۱ ﺳﺎﻋﺖ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﯽ ﭘﭗ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۰,۰۱ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫۰ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬  ‫۶۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬
  3. 3. ‫ﺳﻮﻧﻮﮔﺮﺍﻓﯽ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ ﻗﺪﯾﻤﯽ ﺗﻤﯿﺰ‬  ‫۶ ﺭﻭﺯ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﻧﻮﮔﺮﺍﻓﯽ‬  ‫ﺍﺻﻔﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬ ‫ﻟﻨﺰﻭﻣﺘﺮ ﮐﺎﺭﮐﺮﺩﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ ﺗﻤﯿﺰ ﮊﺍﭘﻨﯽ‬  ‫۶ ﺭﻭﺯ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭼﺸﻢ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬  ‫ﺍﺻﻔﻬﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬  ‫۲۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻓﻮﺭ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺭﮐﺮﺩﻩ‬  ‫۱ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﺑﯿﻤﺎﺭﺳﺘﺎﻧﯽ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬  ‫۵۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬  ‫۹ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬
  4. 4. ( ‫ﺛﺎﺑﺖ ﻧﮕﻬﺪﺍﺭﻧﺪﻩ ﺳﺮ ) ﻫﺪ ﺍﯾﻤﻮﺑﻼﯾﺰﺭ‬  ‫۱ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﺍﺭﺗﻮﭘﺪﯼ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۰,۹ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺍﺯﻡ ﻣﻄﺐ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ‬  ‫۱ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﭼﺮﺍﻍ ﻣﻌﺎﯾﻨﻪ‬  ‫ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬  ‫۱۷ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ Exacta ‫ﻓﺸﺎﺭ ﺳﻨﺞ ﺁﻟﻤﺎﻧﯽ ﻋﻘﺮﺑﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﻭﻡ ﺭﯾﺸﺘﺮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬  ‫۱ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﺸﺎﺭﺳﻨﺞ ﺧﻮﻥ‬  ‫ﻣﺸﻬﺪ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۲,۱ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫۱۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬  ‫۷۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬
  5. 5. ‫ﮐﭙﺴﻮﻝ ﺍﮐﺴﯿﮋﻥ‬  ‫۱ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﭙﺴﻮﻝ ﺍﮐﺴﯿﮋﻥ‬  ‫ﮐﺮﺝ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۰,۳ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ ﺗﻮﻧﻮﻣﺘﺮ‬Tonometer  ‫۲ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻧﻮﻣﺘﺮ‬  ‫ﺑﺠﻨﻮﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻓﻘﯽ‬  ‫۳۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﺖ ﻣﻠﻮﺭﯾﻦ ﺩﺭ ﺣﺪ ﻧﻮ 6 ﻣﺎﻩ ﮐﺎﺭﮐﺮﺩ‬  ‫۲ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﻧﯿﺖ ﻭ ﺻﻨﺪﻟﯽ‬  ‫ﮐﺮﺝ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۰,۵۵ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫۴۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬
  6. 6. ‫ﺍﺗﻮﮐﻼﻭ ﺳﻄﻠﯽ 01 ﻭ 52 ﻭ 57 ﻟﯿﺘﺮﯼ‬  ‫۲ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﺁﺯﻣﺎﯾﺸﮕﺎﻫﯽ‬  ‫ﮐﺮﺝ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۰۰,۴ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ‫۲۱ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪ‬ ...‫ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺁﺧﺮﯾﻦ ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ ﻭﺑﻼﮒ‬  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺒﯽ ﭘﯿﺪﺍ ﻧﺸﺪ‬
  7. 7. ‫ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﺍﺭﯼ ﺑﻪ ﻭﺳﻌﺖ ﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯﻩ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﻫﺴﺘﻨﺪ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺗﯽ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻋﺮﺿﻪ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ ﻭ ﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﺑﺪﻧﺒﺎﻝ ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺕ ﻭ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺗﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ ﮔﺮﺩﻧﺪ ﻭ ﯾﮏ ﻭﺑﺴﺎﯾﺖ ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﯾﮑﺪﯾﮕﺮ ﺑﺮﺳﺎﻧﺪ . ﯾﮏ ﺳﺎﯾﺖ ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﺟﺪﺍﯼ ﺑﺮ ﺁﻧﮑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺎﻃﺒﯿﻦ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ ، ﻧﺴﺒﺖ ﺑﻪ ﺳﺎﯾﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﯾﮏ ﺳﺮﻣﺎﯾﻪ ﮔﺬﺍﺭﯼ ﺯﻭﺩ ﺑﺎﺯﺩﻩ ﺑﻮﺩﻩ ﻭ ﺣﺘﯽ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺩ‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺁﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺒﻊ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﻡ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﻡ‬ ‫ﺣﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﺍﻭﻝ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭ‬ ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ‬ ‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﺯ‬ ‫ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﯾﺮﯾﺖ‬ .‫ﺭﯾﺴﮏ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﻤﺌﻨﺎ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻫﻢ ﻣﺜﻞ ﻣﺎ ﺍﺯ ﻇﺎﻫﺮ ﯾﮑﻨﻮﺍﺧﺖ ﺳﺎﯾﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﻭ ﻧﯿﺎﺯﻣﻨﺪﯼ ﻣﻮﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺭﺍﯾﺮﺍﻥ ﺧﺴﺘﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﯾﺪ ﻭ ﺑﻪ ﺩﻧﺒﺎﻝ‬  .‫ﯾﮏ ﻭﺑﺴﺎﯾﺖ ﺣﺮﻓﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺗﺮ ﺑﺎ ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺎﻧﯽ ﻣﻌﺘﺒﺮ ﻭ ﻗﯿﻤﺘﯽ ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ ﻣﯽ ﮔﺮﺩﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺪ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺑﻪ ﺭﺍﺣﺘﯽ ﯾﮏ ﺳﺎﯾﺖ ﻭ ﺍﭘﻠﯿﮑﯿﺸﻦ ﺁﮔﻬﯽ ﻭ ﻧﯿﺎﺯﻣﻨﺪﯼ ﺭﺍﻩ ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯﯼ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ ﺑﺎ ﻫﻢ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﻣﯿﮕﯿﺮﻧﺪ ﻭ ﻫﯿﭻ ﻭﺍﺳﻄﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ‬ً‫ﺩﺭ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺪ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ ﻣﺴﺘﻘﯿﻤﺎ‬ ‫ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺪ ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ِ‫ﻣﯿﺎﻥ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ، ﭘﺲ ﺩﻗﺖ ﻓﺮﻣﺎﯾﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﻭ ﻓﺮﻭﺵ‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬  ‫ﺩﺭ‬  ‫ﺭﺍ‬  ‫ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺘﯽ‬  ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬  ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺟﻨﺒ‬  ‫ﺧﻮﺩﺷﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﺑﺎﯾﺪ‬  ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ‬  ‫ﻭ‬  ‫ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ‬  ‫ﺩﺧﺎﻟﺘﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﮕﯿﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﺮﺳﯽ ﺳﺮﯾﻊ‬
  8. 8. ‫ﺣﺴﺎﺏ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺎﺳﺖ ﻧﺎﻣﻪ ﺣﺮﯾﻢ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ ﻭ ﻣﻘﺮﺭﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ ﺗﻬﺮﺍﻥ - ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺮﺍﻩ ﻧﻮﺍﺏ ﺷﻤﺎﻝ - ﻧﺮﺳﯿﺪﻩ ﺑﻪ ﮐﻤﯿﻞ - ﺧﯿﺎﺑﺎﻥ ﻣﺤﺒﻮﺏ ﻣﺠﺎﺯ - ﺧﯿﺎﺑﺎﻥ‬  16 ‫ﺧﻮﺷﯿﺎﺭﺍﻥ ﺟﻨﻮﺑﯽ - ﭘﻼﮎ‬ ( ‫ ﺷﻤﺎﺭﻩ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ: 46800941290 ) ﻓﻘﻂ ﭘﯿﺎﻡ ﻭﺍﺗﺲ ﺍﭖ‬  info{at}divarmed.com :‫ ﺍﯾﻤﯿﻞ‬  ‫ ﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﺣﻘﻮﻕ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ ﺳﺪﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ ﻣﯽ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ. ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ ﻭ ﺳﺌﻮ : ﻧﻌﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﺸﻢ ﺑﺎﻥ‬     

