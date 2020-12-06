Successfully reported this slideshow.
/ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬/ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۹۰,۲ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ – ‫۰۰۰,۰۸۴,۱ ﺗ...
  ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﻪ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ: ﻧﺎﻣﻌﻠﻮﻡ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ: ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬  ,‫, ﻗﯿﻤﺖ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬‫, ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬‫ﺑ...
‫ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ، ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ‬Rapis ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﺑﭙﺎ...
‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ ﻭ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ‬ :‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻓﺎﺭﻍ ﺍﺯ ﺷﮑﻞ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﯽ ﺗﺸﮑﯿﻞ ﺷﺪﻩ...
‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﺕ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ ﮔﺎﺭﺍﻧﺘﯽ‬‫۶ ﻣﺎﻩ‬‫۶ ﻣﺎﻩ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻉ ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭ‬‫ﺍﻭﻟﺘﺮﺍﺳﻮﻧﯿﮏ‬‫ﻣﺎﺩﻭﻥ ﻗﺮﻣﺰ‬ (0) ‫ﻧﻈﺮﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ ﻣﺮﺗﺒﻂ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﺮﺳﯽ ﻫ...
‫ﺍﯾﻨﺴﺘﺎﮔﺮﺍﻡ ﺳﺪﺍﻥ ﻣﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺷﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻼﮒ‬ ‫ﺗﺎﯾﯿﺪﻩ ﻭ ﻣﺠﻮﺯﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﺩﺭﺱ‬ – ‫ﺑﺰﺭﮔﺮﺍﻩ ﻧﻮﺍﺏ ﺷﻤﺎﻝ – ﻧﺮﺳﯿﺪﻩ ﺑﻪ ﭘﻞ ﮐﻤﯿﻞ...
‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﯽ ﺣﻘﻮﻕ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ ﺳﺪﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻔﻮﻅ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ ﻭ ﺳﺌﻮ : ﻧﻌﯿﻢ ﺣﺸﻢ ﺑﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺷﺪﻩ ﺩﺭ ﺳﺎﯾﺖ ﻧﺪﺍﺭﺩ‬
دستگاه اتوماتیک ضدعفونی کننده دست

https://sedanmed.ir/product/rapis-hand-sanitizer-machine/

  1. 1. / ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬/ ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬ ‫۰۰۰,۰۹۰,۲ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ – ‫۰۰۰,۰۸۴,۱ ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  : ‫ﺗﺎﯾﭗ‬  : ‫ﻣﺪﻝ‬  : ‫ﺭﻧﮓ‬   1    ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ 3 ﻣﺪﻝ ﺭﻭﻣﯿﺰﯼ، ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﻭ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ‬  ‫ﺩﻭ ﺩﻭ ﺭﻧﮓ ﻣﺸﮑﯽ ﻭ ﺳﻔﯿﺪ‬  ‫ﺩﺭ ﺩﻭ ﺗﺎﯾﭗ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻭ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻻﯾﺖ‬  ‫ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ 41×61 ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮ )ﻃﻮﻝ ﻭ ﻋﺮﺽ( ﻭ ﺍﺭﺗﻔﺎﻉ 42 ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮ‬  ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﺁﺩﺍﭘﺘﻮﺭ‬  ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ 41×41×61 ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮﯼ‬  ‫ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺑﺎ ﺍﺭﺗﻔﺎﻉ 49 ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮ ﻭ ﻗﻄﺮ‬  ‫ﯾﮏ ﮔﺰﯾﻨﻪ ﺭﺍ ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ ﮔﺰﯾﻨﻪ ﺭﺍ ﺍﻧﺘﺨﺎﺏ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ -+‫ﺍﻓﺰﻭﺩﻥ ﺑﻪ ﺳﺒﺪ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬   ‫ﺗﺠﻬﯿﺰﺍﺕ ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ ﺳﺪﺍﻥ‬ 0933 283 19 33021-91012637 ‫ﻣﻨﻮ‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮﯼ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻻﺕ‬ 0
  2. 2.   ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﻪ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ: ﻧﺎﻣﻌﻠﻮﻡ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﻪ: ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬  ,‫, ﻗﯿﻤﺖ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬‫, ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬‫ﺑﺮﭼﺴﺐ: ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ‬ ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬    :‫ﺍﺷﺘﺮﺍﮎ ﮔﺬﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺎﺯ ﺑﻪ ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ ؟ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ ﭼﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﯾﺴﻪ‬‫ﺍﻓﺰﻭﺩﻥ ﺑﻪ ﻋﻼﻗﻪ ﻣﻨﺪﯼ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺤﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﻣﺎﯾﻊ ﻭ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺭﻭﺯﻫﺎ ﺑﻪ ﯾﮏ ﺩﻏﺪﻏﻪ ﺗﺒﺪﯾﻞ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺩﺭ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭﯼ ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻋﻤﻮﻣﯽ ﯾﮏ ﺑﻄﺮﯼ ﺣﺎﻭﯼ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﮔﺬﺍﺷﺘﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺗﺎ ﻣﺮﺍﺟﻌﯿﻦ ﺍﺯ ﺁﻥ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﺁﯾﺎ ﺩﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺎ ﺑﻄﺮﯼ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ، ﺑﺎﻋﺚ ﺁﻟﻮﺩﮔﯽ ﺑﺪﻧﻪ ﺑﻄﺮﯼ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺷﻮﻧﺪ؟ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﺷﮏ ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺩﺳﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺁﻟﻮﺩﻩ‬ .‫ﻣﻤﮑﻦ ﺍﺳﺖ ﺣﺘﯽ ﻇﺮﻑ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﻫﻢ ﺁﻟﻮﺩﻩ ﮐﻨﺪ‬ [ ‫] ﭘﻨﻬﺎﻥ‬  ‫ﻣﺤﺘﻮﺍ‬ ‫ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺩ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﺩﺭ ﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻋﻤﻮﻣﯽ‬1 ‫ ﻧﺤﻮﻩ ﭘﺎﺷﺶ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺍﺳﺖ؟‬2 Rapis ‫ ﻃﺮﺡ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬3 ‫ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬3.1 ‫ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬3.2 ‫ ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ ﻭ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ‬4 ‫ ﺗﻔﺎﻭﺕ ﺗﺎﯾﭗ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻭ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻻﯾﺖ‬5 ‫ﺑﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺣﺴﺎﺏ ﺑﻬﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﮐﺎﺭ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﯾﮏ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭﯼ ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺍﺟﻌﯿﻦ ﺩﺳﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺭﺍ ﺩﺭ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﺧﺮﻭﺟﯽ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺑﺒﺮﻧﺪ. ﺳﭙﺲ ﺑﻪ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﻭ ﮐﺎﻣﻼ ﺑﻪ ﺍﻧﺪﺍﺯﻩ‬ .‫ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪ ﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺧﻮﺩ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺩ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﺩﺭ ﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﻫﺎﯼ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿﯿﺤﺎﺕ‬   ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺷﮕﺎﻩ‬  ‫ﺳﺒﺪ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬‫ﻣﻨﻮ‬ 0 ‫ﻧﯿﺎﺯ ﺑﻪ ﻣﺸﺎﻭﺭﻩ ﺩﺍﺭﯾﺪ ؟ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ ﭼﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬
  3. 3. ‫ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺍﻥ، ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ‬Rapis ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬ .‫ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﺁﻧﻬﺎ ﺑﭙﺎﺷﺪ. ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﯾﮏ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻧﮕﻬﺪﺍﺭﯼ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ ﯾﮏ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪﻩ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺑﻪ ﭼﺸﻢ ﻣﯽ ﺧﻮﺭﺩ. ﺑﻪ ﻣﺤﺾ ﺍﺗﻤﺎﻡ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﻣﯽ‬ .‫ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﻣﺠﺪﺩﺍ ﺁﻥ ﺭﺍ ﭘﺮ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻗﺎﺑﻞ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻋﻤﻮﻣﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺟﻤﻠﻪ ﮐﻠﯿﻨﯿﮏ ﻫﺎ، ﺑﯿﻤﺎﺭﺳﺘﺎﻥ، ﺑﺎﻧﮏ ﻫﺎ، ﻣﺮﺍﮐﺰ ﺁﻣﻮﺯﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﻭ ﺳﺎﯾﺮ ﺍﺭﮔﺎﻥ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﻭﻟﺘﯽ ﻭ ﺷﺮﮐﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻫﺮ ﻣﺮﮐﺰﯼ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺭ ﻃﯽ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺑﺎ ﺟﻤﻊ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﺍﺯ ﺍﻓﺮﺍﺩ ﻭ‬ .‫ﻣﺮﺍﺟﻌﯿﻦ ﺳﺮ ﻭ ﮐﺎﺭ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ، ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﺷﮏ ﻧﯿﺎﺯﻣﻨﺪ ﭼﻨﯿﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻫﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﺤﻮﻩ ﭘﺎﺷﺶ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﭼﮕﻮﻧﻪ ﺍﺳﺖ؟‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﺪ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺎ ۵ ﺣﺎﻟﺖ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﺎﻥ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮ ﺑﭙﺎﺷﺪ. ﮐﻤﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺩﺭ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﺟﻠﻮﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﯾﮏ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﻭﺿﻌﯿﺖ‬CC ۲ ‫ ﻭ ﺑﯿﺸﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﻫﻢ ﺗﺎ‬CC ۰.۰۳ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺑﻪ ﭼﺸﻢ ﻣﯽ ﺧﻮﺭﺩ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ ﭘﺎﺷﺶ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺭﻭﺷﻦ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ. ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﭘﺎﺷﺶ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ‬ ‫ﺯﯾﺎﺩ ﺑﺎﺷﺪ، ﺷﺪﺕ ﻧﻮﺭ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ ﻭ ﻭﻗﺘﯽ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﮐﻢ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ، ﺷﺪﺕ ﻧﻮﺭ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﻧﯿﺰ ﮐﺎﻫﺶ‬ .‫ﻣﯽ ﯾﺎﺑﺪ‬ Rapis ‫ﻃﺮﺡ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ‬ :‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺑﻪ ﺩﻭ ﺷﮑﻞ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﻭ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ ﺷﺪﻩ  ﮐﻪ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯿﺎﺕ ﻫﺮ ﯾﮏ ﺑﻪ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﺯﯾﺮ ﺍﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺑﺎ ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ ۹۳*۴۲ ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯽ ﻣﺘﺮ ﺑﻪ ﯾﮏ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ )ﻓﻠﺰﯼ( ﻣﺘﺼﻞ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ. ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﺑﺎ ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ‬ ‫۴۱*۴۱*۶۱ ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮﯼ )ﻃﻮﻝ*ﻋﺮﺽ*ﺍﺭﺗﻔﺎﻉ( ﻃﺮﺍﺣﯽ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺳﻮﺭﺍﺥ ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﺣﺖ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﺗﻌﺒﯿﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﻌﺪ ﺍﺯ ﺍﯾﻨﮑﻪ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣﺤﮑﻢ ﮐﺮﺩﯾﺪ، ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ‬ .‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺁﻥ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﺩﻫﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺷﮑﻞ ﺍﺯ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻣﺤﯿﻂ ﻫﺎﯾﯽ ﮐﻪ ﮐﻮﭼﮑﺘﺮﻧﺪ ﻭ ﻓﻀﺎﯼ ﻣﺤﺪﻭﺩﯼ ﺩﺍﺭﻧﺪ، ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺻﻮﺭﺕ ﺍﺯﺩﺣﺎﻡ ﺟﻤﻌﯿﺖ ﻫﯿﭻ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺍﺯ ﺳﻮﯼ ﺩﯾﮕﺮ ﺑﻪ ﺩﻟﯿﻞ ﺍﺳﺘﺤﮑﺎﻡ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ ﻣ‬ .‫ﺁﺳﯿﺒﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺁﻥ ﻧﻤﯽ ﺭﺳﺪ‬ ‫ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻉ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﻭ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺷﺒﯿﻪ ﺑﻪ ﻫﻢ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺗﻔﺎﻭﺕ ﮐﻪ ﻧﻮﻉ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﯾﮏ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﻣﺘﺼﻞ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ. ﺍﻣﺎ ﻧﻮﻉ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺩﻗﯿﻘﺎ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﯾﮏ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ۵۹ ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮﯼ ﺑﻠﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﻣﯽ ﮔﯿﺮﺩ. ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﻣﯿﻠﻪ ﺍﯼ ﺑﻠﻨﺪ ﺑﻪ ﯾﮏ ﻓﻠﺰ ﺩﺍﯾﺮﻩ ﺍﯼ ﺑﺎ ﻗﻄﺮ ۴۲ ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮﯼ ﻣﺘﺼﻞ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻫﻤﯿﻦ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ‬ .‫ﺑﺎﻋﺚ ﺍﻓﺰﺍﯾﺶ ﺍﺳﺘﻘﺎﻣﺖ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﺷﺪﻩ ﻭ ﺁﻥ ﺭﺍ ﺑﻪ ﻃﻮﺭ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﻧﮕﻪ ﻣﯽ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬ .‫ﺣﺎﻻ ﮐﺎﻓﯿﺴﺖ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺭﺍ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﭘﺎﯾﻪ ﻗﺮﺍﺭ ﺩﻫﯿﺪ ﻭ ﺍﺯ ﺁﻥ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬
  4. 4. ‫ﻣﺸﺨﺼﺎﺕ ﻭ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺍﺗﻮﻣﺎﺗﯿﮏ‬ :‫ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻓﺎﺭﻍ ﺍﺯ ﺷﮑﻞ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ ﯾﺎ ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ ﺍﺯ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻔﯽ ﺗﺸﮑﯿﻞ ﺷﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﻋﺒﺎﺭﺗﻨﺪ ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﺎﻭﺕ ﺗﺎﯾﭗ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻭ ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ ﻻﯾﺖ‬   ‫ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ‬‫ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬Lite ‫ﺭﺍﭘﯿﺲ‬ ، ‫ﺍﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺭﻭ ﻣﯿﺰﯼ ، ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭﯼ‬ ‫ﺍﯾﺴﺘﺎﺩﻩ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﮑﺎﻥ ۵ ﻫﺰﺍﺭ ﺍﺳﭙﺮﯼ ﺩﺭ ﻫﺮﺑﺎﺭ ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮﺩﻥ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ۵ ) ‫ﺗﺎﯾﻤﺮ ﺗﻨﻈﯿﻢ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﺍﺳﭙﺮﯼ‬ ( ‫ﺣﺎﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺏ ﻟﻮﻻﯾﯽ ﭘﻮﺷﺶ ﺩﺭﯾﭽﻪ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻣﮑﺎﻥ ﺍﺳﺘﻔﺎﺩﻩ ﺩﺭ ﻓﻀﺎﯼ ﺑﺎﺯ‬ ۲۴ ‫ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ: ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﭘﺎﯾﯿﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ ۴۱*۶۱ ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮ )ﻃﻮﻝ ﻭ ﻋﺮﺽ( ﻭ ﺍﺭﺗﻔﺎﻉ ﺁﻥ‬ .‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﯿﻤﺘﺮ ﺍﺳﺖ. ﺑﺎ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺍﺑﻌﺎﺩ ﻣﺸﺨﺺ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻓﻀﺎﯼ ﺯﯾﺎﺩﯼ ﺭﺍ ﺍﺷﻐﺎﻝ ﻧﻤﯽ ﮐﻨﺪ‬  .‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩﯼ ﺁﺩﺍﭘﺘﻮﺭ: ﺍﯾﻨﺠﺎ ﻗﺴﻤﺘﯽ ﺍﺳﺖ ﮐﻪ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺭﺍ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﻣﺨﺰﻥ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﻣﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﻣﺪﺭﺝ ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﻣﺎﯾﻊ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ: ﺩﺭ ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﻣﯽ ﺗﻮﺍﻧﯿﺪ ﻣﺸﺎﻫﺪﻩ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ ﮐﻪ ﭼﻘﺪﺭ ﺍﺯ ﻣﺎﯾﻊ‬ .‫ﻣﺼﺮﻑ ﺷﺪﻩ ﻭ ﭼﻘﺪﺭ ﺁﻥ ﺑﺎﻗﯽ ﻣﺎﻧﺪﻩ ﺍﺳﺖ‬  ‫ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ: ﺍﯾﻦ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ ﺩﺍﺭﺍﯼ ﺩﻭ ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭ ﺷﺎﻣﻞ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﺣﺴﮕﺮ ﻭ ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭ ﻏﯿﺮﺗﻤﺎﺳﯽ ﺍﻭﻟﺘﺮﺍﺳﻮﻧﯿﮏ‬ ‫ﺍﺳﺖ. ﻭﺟﻮﺩ ﺍﯾﻦ ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭﻫﺎ ﺑﺎﻋﺚ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ ﺗﺎ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮ ﺑﺪﻭﻥ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﻭ ﻧﯿﺎﺯ ﺑﻪ ﻓﺸﺮﺩﻥ ﺩﮐﻤﻪ، ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ‬ .‫ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺩﺳﺖ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ ﮐﻨﺪ‬  ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ ﻭﺿﻌﯿﺖ ﺩﺳﺘﮕﺎﻩ: ﻣﯿﺰﺍﻥ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻟﯽ ﺭﺍ ﮐﻪ ﺑﺮ ﺭﻭﯼ ﺩﺳﺖ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮ ﭘﺎﺷﯿﺪﻩ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ، ﺑﺎ ﺷﺪﺕ ﻧﻮﺭ ﻧﺸﺎﻥ‬ .‫ﻣﯽ ﺩﻫﺪ‬  ‫ﻧﺎﺯﻝ ﺍﺳﭙﺮﯼ: ﻗﺴﻤﺘﯽ ﮐﻪ ﺍﺯ ﺁﻥ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﺍﺯ ﺁﻥ ﺧﺎﺭﺝ ﻣﯽ ﺷﻮﺩ. ﺍﯾﻦ ﻗﺴﻤﺖ ﯾﮏ ﺭﻭﺯﻧﻪ ﮐﻮﭼﮏ‬ .‫ﺍﺳﺖ ﺗﺎ ﺍﺯ ﺧﺮﻭﺝ ﺑﯿﺶ ﺍﺯ ﺣﺪ ﻣﺤﻠﻮﻝ ﺿﺪﻋﻔﻮﻧﯽ ﮐﻨﻨﺪﻩ ﺟﻠﻮﮔﯿﺮﯼ ﮐﻨﺪ‬ 
