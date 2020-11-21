Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ﺳﺒﺪ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬۰ ‫ ﻧﺎﻡ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ / ﺛﺒ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺴﺘﻢ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻧﻈﺎﺭﺗﯽ‬‫ﺳﯿﺴﺘﻢ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺘﯽ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻭﺭﺯﺷﯽ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺩﯾﺪ ﻣﮓ‬‫ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ‬ :...
G‐sensor  ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ‬  ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺭ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺣﺎﻓﻈﻪ‬  ‫ﻧﺮﻡ ﺍﻓﺰﺍﺭ ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬  ‫ﺩﯾﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺷﺐ‬  ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺯﻧﺪﻩ‬  ‫ﮐﯿﻔﯿﺖ ﺿﺒﻂ‬  ‫ﺭﺯﻭﻟﻮﺷﻦ‬  ...
‫ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۲,۴۹۶,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ WR1  ۳,۱۲۰,۰۰۰%۲۰  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۳۵۰,۰۰۰ 0...
management [at] doordidtech [dot] com : ‫ﺁﺩﺭﺱ ﺍﯾﻤﯿﻞ‬‫ﭘﺮﺳﺶ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺘﺪﺍﻭﻝ‬ 021­72214 / 021­22409910  : ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺭﻩ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ ﺳﻔﺎ...
دوربین ماشین

دوربین ماشین

  1. 1. ‫ﺳﺒﺪ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬۰ ‫ ﻧﺎﻡ‬‫ﺖ‬‫ﻭﺭﻭﺩ / ﺛﺒ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﺴﺘﻢ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻧﻈﺎﺭﺗﯽ‬‫ﺳﯿﺴﺘﻢ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺍﻣﻨﯿﺘﯽ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻭﺭﺯﺷﯽ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺩﯾﺪ ﻣﮓ‬‫ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ‬ :‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﺩﺭ ﻧﺘﺎﯾﺞ‬  ‫ﺑﺮﺍﺳﺎﺱ ﻗﯿﻤﺖ‬ ﴾‫﴿ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﻓﯿﻠﺘﺮ‬  — ‫ﻗﯿﻤﺖ: 0 ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫000,073,6 ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ ﺍﺳﺎﺱ ﺑﺮﻧﺪ‬  ‫ﺭﺯﻭﻟﻮﺷﻦ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺗﺼﻮﯾﺮ‬  ‫ﺑﺮ ﺍﺳﺎﺱ ﺭﻧﮓ‬  GPS  ‫ﺯﺍﻭﯾﻪ ﺩﯾﺪ‬  WiFi ‫ﺍﺗﺼﺎﻝ ﺑﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺪﺍﮐﺜﺮ ﻇﺮﻓﯿﺖ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻓﻈﻪ‬  Loop ‫ﺿﺒﻂ‬  ‫ ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬/ ‫ﻓﺮﻭﺷﮕﺎﻩ ﺍﯾﻨﺘﺮﻧﺘﯽ ﺩﻭﺭ ﺩﯾﺪ ﺗﮏ‬۱۰ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺶ ۱ ‐ ۰۱ ﮐﺎﻻ ﺍﺯ‬           : ‫ ﺳﺎﺯﯼ ﺑﺮ ﺍﺳﺎﺱ‬‫ﺐ‬‫ﻣﺮﺗ‬    ‫ﭘﯿﺸﻔﺮﺽ‬‫ﭘﺮﺑﺎﺯﺩﯾﺪﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬‫ ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬‫ﺏ‬‫ﻣﺤﺒﻮ‬‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬‫ﻥ‬‫ﺍﺭﺯﺍ‬‫ ﺗﺮﯾﻦ‬‫ﻥ‬‫ﮔﺮﺍ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۱,۰۲۰,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A118C2  ۲,۲۷۵,۰۰۰%۵۵.۲  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۲,۷۹۵,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A118C2‐G  ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A119 V3 ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A119 V3 – G ...‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﺑﺮﺍﯼ ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ‬   ... ‫ﺍ ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ ﮐﻨﯿﺪ‬‫ﺭ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺼﻮﻝ، ﺩﺳﺘﻪ ﯾﺎ ﺑﺮﻧﺪ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﻧﻈﺮﺗﺎﻥ‬
  2. 2. G‐sensor  ‫ﺻﻔﺤﻪ ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺸﮕﺮ‬  ‫ﺷﯿﺎﺭ ﮐﺎﺭﺕ ﺣﺎﻓﻈﻪ‬  ‫ﻧﺮﻡ ﺍﻓﺰﺍﺭ ﻣﻮﺑﺎﯾﻞ‬  ‫ﺩﯾﺪ ﺩﺭ ﺷﺐ‬  ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺯﻧﺪﻩ‬  ‫ﮐﯿﻔﯿﺖ ﺿﺒﻂ‬  ‫ﺭﺯﻭﻟﻮﺷﻦ‬  ‫ﺳﻨﺴﻮﺭ‬  ‫ﮔﺎﺭﺍﻧﺘﯽ‬  ‫ﻟﻨﺰ ﻗﺎﺑﻞ ﭼﺮﺧﺶ‬  ‫ﺩﻭ ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۲,۴۹۶,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬  ۳,۱۲۰,۰۰۰%۲۰  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۳,۴۴۵,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۳,۷۰۵,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A119S  ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﮕﯿﺮﯾﺪ‬ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A119S‐G  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۶,۳۷۰,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A129 DG  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۶,۳۷۰,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ A129 dou ‐G IR 
  3. 3. ‫ﺍﺩﺍﻣﻪ ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۲,۴۹۶,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﻓﯿﻠﻢ ﺑﺮﺩﺍﺭﯼ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ WR1  ۳,۱۲۰,۰۰۰%۲۰  ‫ﺗﻮﻣﺎﻥ‬  ۳۵۰,۰۰۰ 0.0‫ﺍﺯ 0 ﺭﺍﯼ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺑﻞ ﺭﺍﺑﻂ ﺑﺮﻕ ﺩﻭﺭﯾﺒﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻭﺍﯼ ﻓﻮ ﻣﺪﻝ‬ Hardwire Kit  ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ‬ !‫ ﺩﺍﺭﺩ‬‫ﯽ‬‫ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﭼﺸﻢ ﺍﺯ ﻣﺎﺷﯿﻦ ﺷﻤﺎ ﺑﺮﻧﻤ‬ ‫ ﺍﻧﺪ. ﺑﺎ ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺖ ﺗﮑﻨﻮﻟﻮﮊﯼ ﻭ ﺗﻮﻟﯿﺪ ﺍﻧﻮﺍﻉ‬‫ﻩ‬‫ﺍﻣﺮﻭﺯﻩ ﺑﺴﯿﺎﺭﯼ ﺍﺯ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭﻫﺎﯼ ﺟﺪﯾﺪ ﺧﺎﺭﺟﯽ ﺑﻪ ﺩﻭﺭﺑﯿﻦ ﺧﻮﺩﺭﻭ ﻣﺠﻬﺰ ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻮﯾﻞ ﺍﮐﺴﭙﺮﺱ‬ ۲۴ ‫ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺘﻪ‬ ‫۷ ﺭﻭﺯ ﺿﻤﺎﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺯﮔﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﺎﻧﺖ ﺍﺻﻞ ﺑﻮﺩﻥ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﻨﻤﺎﯼ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ ﺍﺯ‬ ‫ﺩﻭﺭﺩﯾﺪ ﺗﮏ‬
  4. 4. management [at] doordidtech [dot] com : ‫ﺁﺩﺭﺱ ﺍﯾﻤﯿﻞ‬‫ﭘﺮﺳﺶ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺘﺪﺍﻭﻝ‬ 021­72214 / 021­22409910  : ‫ﺷﻤﺎﺭﻩ ﺗﻤﺎﺱ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺷﺎﺕ‬‫ﺣﺮﯾﻢ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯽ‬‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺘﺪﺍﻭﻝ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﭘﺮﺳ‬‫ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺗﯿﮑﺖ ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻘﺎﺩﺍﺕ ﻭ ﭘﯿﺸﻨﻬﺎﺩﺍﺕ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺒﻪ، ﭼﻬﺎﺭﺷﻨﺒﻪ : 71­9 / ﭘﻨﺞ ﺷﻨﺒﻪ : 31­9 ﭘﺎﺳﺨﮕﻮﯼ ﺷﻤﺎ ﻫﺴﺘﯿﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﺱ ﺑﺎ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺭﺍﻫﻨﻤﺎﯼ ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ‬‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ‬‫ﺵ‬‫ﺭﻭ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺑﺎﺯﮔﺮﺩﺍﻧﺪﻥ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺭﻭﯾ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻻ‬ ‫ﺷﺮﺍﯾﻂ ﻭ ﻗﻮﺍﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﺪﻣﺎﺕ ﻣﺸﺘﺮﯾﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮕﯿﺮﯼ ﺳﻔﺎﺭﺷﺎﺕ‬ ‫ﺣﺮﯾﻢ ﺧﺼﻮﺻﯽ‬ ‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﻣﺘﺪﺍﻭﻝ‬‫ﺶ‬‫ﭘﺮﺳ‬ ‫ﺍﺭﺳﺎﻝ ﺗﯿﮑﺖ ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﺘﻘﺎﺩﺍﺕ ﻭ ﭘﯿﺸﻨﻬﺎﺩﺍﺕ‬ 

