‫اﻟﻌﺎده‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬ ... ‫ﺳﺎﻳﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻋﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻮي‬  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ...
 ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 75  3:18  1399 ‫آذر‬ 03 ‫دوﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬  0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼﯾﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۷۹ ‫ﻓﻮت‬ ‫ا...
 ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫دﯾﺮوز‬ ‫از‬ :‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﻇﻬﺎر‬ ،‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫وﯾﺮوس‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫...
 ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ،‫روﯾﺘﺮز‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫ﺧﺒﺮﻧﮕﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﮕﺎه‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻠﻞ‬‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ارش‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ...
‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ... ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﻧﻈﺮ ﺭﺍ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﮐﻨﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺎزه‬  ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻘﻼل‬ - ‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬  ‫ﻧﺮوﯾﻢ...
2019 Site Name. All rights reserved
News amazing-ir-

News amazing-ir-

  ‫اﻟﻌﺎده‬ ‫ﻓﻮق‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬ ... ‫ﺳﺎﻳﺖ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﻮﺿﻮﻋﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻮي‬  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻘﻼل‬ - ‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 78  3:19  1399 ‫آذر‬ 03 ‫دوﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫زﯾﺎدی‬ ‫ﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺟﻨﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻣﺸﻬﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻬﺮﺧﻮدروی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﻬ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﮑﺎن‬ ‫دﯾﺪار‬ ‫ﻟﻔﻈﯽ‬ ‫درﮔﯿﺮی‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﯿﻢ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫اﻋﻀﺎی‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫داﺷﺖ؛‬ ‫اه‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻫﻤ‬ !‫ﻧﺒﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﯿﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮدﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪا‬ 0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  / ‫ان‬‫ز‬‫ار‬ ‫ﺟﻬﯿﺰﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫اﻫﻨﻤﺎی‬‫ر‬ / ۱۴۰۰ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮﻧﺎک‬ ‫رﻗﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﻧﺮوﯾﻢ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 75 3:18 1399 ‫آذر‬ 03 ‫دوﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬
  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 75  3:18  1399 ‫آذر‬ 03 ‫دوﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬  0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼﯾﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۷۹ ‫ﻓﻮت‬ ‫ان؛‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫آﻣﺎر‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 77  3:9  1399 ‫آذر‬ 01 ‫ﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬  ‫ﺑﺎﺷﮕﺎه‬ ‫ﭘﺰﺷﮑﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫درﻣﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺪاﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺣﻮزه‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮﻧﮕﺎر‬ ‫ارش‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫درﺑﺎره‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺪاﺷﺖ‬ ‫ارت‬‫ز‬‫و‬ ‫ﺳﺨﻨﮕﻮی‬ ،‫ﻻری‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻤﺎﺳﺎدات‬ ،‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫ﺧﺒﺮﻧﮕﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫دﯾﺮوز‬ ‫از‬ :‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﻇﻬﺎر‬ ،‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫وﯾﺮوس‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬
  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫دﯾﺮوز‬ ‫از‬ :‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫اﻇﻬﺎر‬ ،‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫وﯾﺮوس‬ ‫وﺿﻌﯿﺖ‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ار‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻫ‬ ۱۳،‫ﺗﺸﺨﯿﺼﯽ‬ ‫ﻗﻄﻌﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺎی‬‫ﻣﻌﯿﺎر‬ ‫اﺳﺎس‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫و‬ (‫آﺑﺎن‬ ۳۰) ‫اﻣﺮوز‬ ‫ار‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻫ‬ ۳ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺳﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﻮر‬ ‫در‬ ۱۹‫ﮐﻮوﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻤﺎر‬ ۲۶۰ .‫ﺷﺪﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮی‬ ‫ﻫﺎ‬‫آن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۴ ‫و‬ 0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  ‫ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ۲ /‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎزد‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻮﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﺮد‬ /‫ﮐﺜﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺮت‬ ‫در‬ /‫اﺣﺘﯿﺎط‬ ‫ﻣﺰد‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺳﭙﻮﻟﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 75  3:7  1399 ‫آذر‬ 01 ‫ﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿﻦ‬  0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﺮﯾﻔﻮژﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﻧﯿﻮم‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﺰرﯾﻖ‬ ‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ :‫اﻧﺲ‬‫ژ‬‫آ‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫ﺑﺎزدﻳﺪ‬ 75  3:25  1399 ‫آﺑﺎن‬ 29 ‫ﭘﻨﺠﺸﻨﺒﻪ‬  ‫ﺣﺴﯿ
  4. 4.  ‫ﻣﻄﻠﺐ‬ ‫اداﻣﻪ‬ ،‫روﯾﺘﺮز‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻘﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﻮان‬ ‫ان‬‫ر‬‫ﺧﺒﺮﻧﮕﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺷﮕﺎه‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻠﻞ‬‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮔﺮوه‬ ‫ارش‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﮔ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ان‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﯾ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻋﯽ‬ (‫)ﭼﻬﺎرﺷﻨﺒﻪ‬ ‫اﻣﺮوز‬ ‫اﺗﻤﯽ‬ ‫اﻧﺮژی‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻠﻠﯽ‬‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬ ‫اﻧﺲ‬‫ژ‬‫آ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺮﻓﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﺮﯾﻔﻮژﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬ «‫اﻧﯿﻮم‬‫ر‬‫او‬ ‫اﻓﻠﻮرﯾﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫»ﻫﮕ‬ ‫ﺗﺰرﯾﻖ‬ .‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ،‫ﺷﺪه‬ ‫ﻧﺼﺐ‬ ‫ﻧﻄﻨﺰ‬ ‫ای‬‫ﻫﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺮوﮔﺎه‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ IR-۲m 0 ‫ﻧﻈﺮات‬  ‫آﮔﻬﻲ‬  ‫وﺑﻼگ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ 
  5. 5. ‫ﺟﺴﺘﺠﻮ‬ ... ‫ﻋﻨﻮﺍﻥ ﻣﻮﺭﺩ ﻧﻈﺮ ﺭﺍ ﻭﺍﺭﺩ ﮐﻨﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﺗﺎزه‬  ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻘﻼل‬ - ‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬  ‫ﻧﺮوﯾﻢ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮر‬ / ‫ارزان‬ ‫ﺟﻬﯿﺰﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫راﻫﻨﻤﺎی‬ / ۱۴۰۰ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮﻧﺎک‬ ‫رﻗﯿﺐ‬  ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼﯾﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۷۹ ‫ﻓﻮت‬ ‫اﯾﺮان؛‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫آﻣﺎر‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺳﭙﻮﻟﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ۲ /‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎزد‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻮﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﺮد‬ /‫ﮐﺜﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺮت‬ ‫در‬ /‫اﺣﺘﯿﺎط‬ ‫ﻣﺰد‬  ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﺮﯾﻔﻮژﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اوراﻧﯿﻮم‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﺰرﯾﻖ‬ ‫اﯾﺮان‬ :‫آژاﻧﺲ‬  ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺑﺎزدﻳﺪﺗﺮﻳﻦ‬  [ 77 ] ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼﯾﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۷۹ ‫ﻓﻮت‬ ‫اﯾﺮان؛‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫آﻣﺎر‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬  [ 77 ] ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻘﻼل‬ - ‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬  ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺳﭙﻮﻟﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ۲ /‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎزد‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻮﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﺮد‬ /‫ﮐﺜﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺮت‬ ‫در‬ /‫اﺣﺘﯿﺎط‬ ‫ﻣﺰد‬  [ 75 ] [ 75 ] ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﺮﯾﻔﻮژﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اوراﻧﯿﻮم‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﺰرﯾﻖ‬ ‫اﯾﺮان‬ :‫آژاﻧﺲ‬  ] ‫ﻧﺮوﯾﻢ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮر‬ / ‫ارزان‬ ‫ﺟﻬﯿﺰﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫راﻫﻨﻤﺎی‬ / ۱۴۰۰ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮﻧﺎک‬ ‫رﻗﯿﺐ‬  [ 75 ‫ﺗﺼﺎدﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬  ‫ﮔﺬﺷﺘﻪ‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ﺷﺒﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼﯾﺎن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺮ‬ ۴۷۹ ‫ﻓﻮت‬ ‫اﯾﺮان؛‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﮐﺮوﻧﺎ‬ ‫آﻣﺎر‬ ‫آﺧﺮﯾﻦ‬  ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﺮده‬ ‫آﻏﺎز‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺟﺪﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻧﺘﺮﯾﻔﻮژﻫﺎی‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫اوراﻧﯿﻮم‬ ‫ﮔﺎز‬ ‫ﺗﺰرﯾﻖ‬ ‫اﯾﺮان‬ :‫آژاﻧﺲ‬  ‫ﻧﺮوﯾﻢ؟‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻧﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻄﻮر‬ / ‫ارزان‬ ‫ﺟﻬﯿﺰﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪ‬ ‫راﻫﻨﻤﺎی‬ / ۱۴۰۰ ‫اﻧﺘﺨﺎﺑﺎت‬ ‫ﺧﻄﺮﻧﺎک‬ ‫رﻗﯿﺐ‬  ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺳﭙﻮﻟﯿﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﮐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ۲ /‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﺎزد‬ ‫ﻧﮑﻮﻧﺎم‬ ‫ﻣﺮد‬ /‫ﮐﺜﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺮت‬ ‫در‬ /‫اﺣﺘﯿﺎط‬ ‫ﻣﺰد‬  ! ‫اﮐﺒﺎﺗﺎن‬ ‫در‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﺷﻤﺎره‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻘﻼل‬ - ‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬ 
  6. 6. ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻔﻮظ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻳﺖ‬ ‫وب‬ ‫ﺑﺮاي‬ ‫ﺣﻘﻮق‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎﻣﻲ‬    2019 Site Name. All rights reserved

