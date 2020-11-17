Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧﯽ‬‫ﮓ‬‫ﻫﻤﻪ ﺳﻨ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﺗﺮﺍﻭﺭﺗﻦ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﻣﺮﻣﺮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﮔﺮﺍﻧﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﺩﯾﻮﺍﺭ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﭘﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﮐﻒ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﻧﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺁﺑﻨﻤﺎ ﺳﻨﮕﯽ‬ ‫...
‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﻣﺮﻣﺮﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺪﻥ ﻫﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﮔﺮﺍﻧﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﺩﯾﺪﻥ ﻫﻤﻪ‬ 2 ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﺗﺮﺍﻭﺭﺗﻦ ﺣﺎﺟﯽ ﺁﺑﺎﺩ ﺩﺭﺟﻪ‬ 몭 ۱۸۰,۰۰۰‫ﺑﻪ ﺍﺯﺍﯼ ﻫﺮ ﻣﺘﺮ ﻣﺮﺑﻊ‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮓ ﺗﺮﺍﻭﺭﺗ...
‫ﻣﻘﺎﻻﺕ ﮐﯿﺎﺍﺳﺘﻮﻥ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ ﭼﯿﺰ ﺩﺭﺑﺎﺭﻩ ﯼ ﺳﻨﮓ ﻣﺮﻣﺮ ﮐﺎﺭﺑﺮﺩ ﻭ‬ ‫ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ ﻫﺎﯼ ﺁﻥ‬ ‫ﺍﻧﻮﺍﻉ ﺳﻨﮓ ﮐﻒ ﺳﺎﺧﺘﻤﺎﻧﯽ؛ ﻣﺰﺍﯾﺎ ﻭ ﻭﯾﮋﮔﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﺎﺧﺖ...
‫ﺗﺤﻮﯾﻞ ﺳﺮﯾﻊ‬ ‫ﺩﺭ ﮐﻤﺘﺮﯾﻦ ﺯﻣﺎﻥ‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ ﻫﻤﻪ ﺭﻭﺯﻩ‬ ‫ﭘﺸﺘﯿﺒﺎﻧﯽ ﻫﻔﺖ ﺭﻭﺯ ﻫﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ ﺩﺭ ﻣﺤﻞ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﺩﺍﺧﺖ ﻫﻨﮕﺎﻡ ﺩﺭﯾﺎﻓﺖ‬  ‫ﺗﻀﻤﯿﻦ ﻗ...
https://kiastone.com/

Published in: Art & Photos
