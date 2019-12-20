Net. pract. h818 aminul final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What factors impact on Bangladeshi teachers’ access in open education platforms? Mohammad Aminul Islam
Rationale David Wiley’s ‘5R’s framework’ of OpenEducation Movement (OEM to remix, revise, reuse, retain and redistribute (...
Background of the project: Inclusivity and Open education platforms • ‘multi-way, multiple platforms’ of OER (Gourley & La...
• ‘inequitable accesses along with ‘lack of capacity to access’, might pose as challenges to claim inclusiveness (Weller, ...
Gap • on distance learners’ preferences ( LI, 2014 ) • on the pricing strategies in MOOCs. (Shi et.al., 2018) • on perceiv...
Exploring factors • Preferences Designing courses in accordance to participants’ needs and ability (Modesto, 2016) EdX say...
Significance of the study • may inform the service providers about learners’ preferences • may help for proper design of f...
References: • Adam, T., (2019) ‘Digital neocolonialism and massive open online courses (MOOCs): colonial pasts and neolibe...
• LI, K.C., (2014) ‘How flexible do students prefer their learning to be?’ Asian Association of Open Universities Journal ...
Thankyou
  1. 1. What factors impact on Bangladeshi teachers’ access in open education platforms? Mohammad Aminul Islam
  2. 2. Rationale David Wiley’s ‘5R’s framework’ of OpenEducation Movement (OEM to remix, revise, reuse, retain and redistribute (Adam, 2019)
  3. 3. Background of the project: Inclusivity and Open education platforms • ‘multi-way, multiple platforms’ of OER (Gourley & Lane, 2009) • widening choice and ‘ownership’ increase retention, and enrollment at formal institutes (Banks, 2010; Law & Perryman, 2017) • ‘self-paced’ or offline can extend the periphery of participants (Kizilcec et. al., 2017)
  4. 4. • ‘inequitable accesses along with ‘lack of capacity to access’, might pose as challenges to claim inclusiveness (Weller, 2014) • ‘commodification of culture’ can bring McDonaldisation of higher education’ (Adam, 2019) • ‘free provision of courses are “irrational”’- Diana Laurillard • ‘Willingness to Pay’ and ‘Willingness to Accept’
  5. 5. Gap • on distance learners’ preferences ( LI, 2014 ) • on the pricing strategies in MOOCs. (Shi et.al., 2018) • on perceived cost of OER as a factor in willingness (Abramovich & McBride, 2018) • on widening “inclusive public sphere” measuring the social, technological and financial affordances and constraints are important (Rashid, 2016)
  6. 6. Exploring factors • Preferences Designing courses in accordance to participants’ needs and ability (Modesto, 2016) EdX says about 48 per cent of its students come from developing countries (Palin, 2014) • Affordances better affordances, symmetrical cultural representation and voices in several threads create scopes for us to ensure inclusivity (Liyanagunawardena et. al., 2013) • Willingness to pay
  7. 7. Significance of the study • may inform the service providers about learners’ preferences • may help for proper design of flexible learning • may suggest for alternative appropriate and reliable business model • trade off between marginal benefit and marginal cost • trade off between Willingness to Pay and Willingness to Accept
  8. 8. References: • Adam, T., (2019) ‘Digital neocolonialism and massive open online courses (MOOCs): colonial pasts and neoliberal futures’, Learning, Media and Technology, vol. 44, no. 3, pp. 365-380, [Online]. Available at https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/17439884.2019.1640740?scroll=top& needAccess=true (Accessed 05 November, 2019). • Banks, F. (2010). Using a structured approach to authoring OER content: An evaluation of two cases. Oer10, pp. 1-13 [Online] . Available at http://oro.open.ac.uk/21339/2/5FEDF958.pdf (Accessed 23 October, 2019). • Gourley, B.& Lane, A. (2009) ‘Reinvigorating openness at The Open University: the role of Open Educational Resources’, Open Learning: The Journal of Open, Distanceand e- Learning, vol.24, no.1, pp. 57-65, DOI: 10.1080/02680510802627845 (Accessed 25 October, 2019). • Kizilcec, R. F., Saltarelli, A. J., Reich, J. and Cohen, G. L. (2017) ‘Closing global achievement gaps in MOOCs’, Science. American Association for the Advancement of Science. 355 (6322), pp. 251-252. [Online]. Available at http://www.edtechresearcher.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/11/Science-2017- Kizilcec-Reich.pdf (Accessed 17 November, 2019). • Law, P., & Perryman, L. A. (2017) ‘How OpenLearn supports a business model for OER’. Distance Education, vol.38, no.1, pp. 5–22. https://doi.org/10.1080/01587919.2017.1299558 (Accessed 17 November, 2019).
  9. 9. • LI, K.C., (2014) ‘How flexible do students prefer their learning to be?’ Asian Association of Open Universities Journal , vol. 9, pp. 35–46, doi:10.1108/aaouj-09-01-2014-b004, [Online] Available at https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1108/AAOUJ- 09-01-2014-B004/full/pdf?title=how-flexible-do-students-prefer-their-learning-to-be (Accessed 08 December, 2019). • Liyanagunawardena, T.,Williams, S. and Adams, A. (2013) ‘The impact and reach of MOOCs:a developing countries’ perspective’, eLearning Papers (33) [Online]. Available at http://centaur.reading.ac.uk/32452/1/In-depth_33_1.pdf. (Accessed 27 October, 2019). • Modesto, S. T.,(2016) ‘Access and Inclusion Through Open Education Resources in Botswana, Presented in 8th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning ( PCF8 )’ [Online]. Available at http://oasis.col.org/handle/11599/2551. (Accessed 12 October, 2019) . • Rashid, A.T., (2016) ‘Digital Inclusion and Social Inequality: Gender Differences in ICT Access and Use in Five Developing Countries’, Gender, Technology and Development , pp. 306-332. doi:10.1177/0971852416660651 (Accessed 22 October, 2019). • Weller, M., ( 2014) The Battle For Open Press, Ubiquity Press, metajournals Open Educational Resources.
  10. 10. Thankyou

