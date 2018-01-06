Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMPRENDRE L'ISLAM MGsV par ABUL A'LA MAUDOUDI
Avant-propos L'époque dans laquelle nous vivons est une époquede douleurs et dângoisses,En effet I'homme d'aujourd'hui rec...
Islamiqueslespluslus denotreépoque;il a reçuun asrémehtgénéralet unsuccèsrem-arquable.v Ce livre explique les bases'dela r...
AVERTISSEMENT DE L'AUTEUR Au nom de Dieu le Très Miséricordieux,le Tout Miséricor- dieux. COMPRENDREL'ISLAM est la version...
PRÊFACE DE L'ÉDITEUR Notre âge est celui de I'angoisse et du trouble. Un changement imperceptible semble gagner le monde. ...
jouer un rôfe significatif et créateur. L'importance de Muhammad lqbât et de sayyid Abul A' la Maudoudi réslde précisément...
En écrivain sérieux et acharné, il a produit beaucoup. On rgconnut sa câpacité pour la première fois €n 1928, quand if pub...
Au cours de sa longue et courageuse rutte pour la réalisation de son concept d'un Etat lslamigue, f influence de Maudoudi ...
tanais l'ont adopté comme manuel de religion islamique et l'ont inclus danS les matières du programme. ll a été traduit en...
PRÉFAcEDEr'ÉDrrEUR à ta 2ème impression ll est à la mode, de nos jours, de parler du déti que pose la civilisationsêculièr...
d'un ordresocialnouveeu.Le remèoeréelne r6sidepas en quefquesconcgssionsdissriminées,ni en modificationsde I'infrastructur...
ISLAMêStun mot arabe. ll derivé Oedeux racines : SALM, qui veut dire : paix, et SILM qui veut dire soumission.lslam signif...
Jean, Zacharieet Jdsirs (la paix soit avec eux tous) sont tous des maillons de cette chaîne bienheureuse. Les prophètes Da...
C'est ainsi qu'on peut décrire la conception islamigue du monde, de I'homme et de sa destinée.L'lslam n'eStpas une religio...
coniuguentleursressourcespour instaurerchez eux un ordre nouveau gui puisse 'servir de modèle islamique à toute I'humanité...
islamique.MaulanaMaudoudiaffirmâittoufoursquol'lslamno consistepas seufementon doctrinosmétaphysiquer,of, uns sôriederitue...
ll est remarquablede noter gu'en dépit de sa lourde tâche à fa tête d'un grand mouvement, Maufana Maudoudi fut un écrivain...
pnères,]e mode de vie qu'il préconise.Sa méthodologiesuit de près la traditron corantque. ft presente sous iorme concentré...
CHAPITREI La signilicationdu mot' lslamr... La naturgde I'lslafft... La nature du Kulr... Les désavantagesdu Kuft... Les a...
lÂ SIGNIFICATION DU MOT ( lSLAlf e 4. lslam est un mot arabe gui signifie soumission, obéissance. En tant que religion, l'...
les animaux. Tout 'dans l'univers est musulman car tout obéit aux lois qui lui ont été assignées par Dieu. Sa langue même ...
un lslam complet,eî décidantvolontairementd'obéir à Dieu sur le pfan où il ôtait doté de la liberté de choisir. Maintenant...
æt lnatlnctfwmcnt orlcntôc vlrr l'fllatn. Son corpc tout cnticr, chequc mcmbrc, che4r ffbrc dc cc oorpû,crt rotr mls à crt...
de la pensée, il ne pourra jamais jouir des lumières de la vérité et de la sagssse. lf continuera de tâtonner et de trébuc...
Servicede I'hOmmg- l'fiomme ou Dieu ? Si toutes chos€s ont ,6té créées par Dieu, et par Lui seul, à qui donc appartiennent...
tort, eu contraire cette désobéissancene lait guo préci- piter I'hommesur le cheminde la ruins et de la disgrâce. 17, La c...
pouvoir divin. Cot univers grandiose, qul fonctlonne de toute éternité dans un ordre incomparabfesefon une loi immuabfe,té...
dsvoir,et ne méritepas un sort meilleurque celui discuté plus haut. 22. De l'autre côté, on peut trouver celui qui sort va...
25. Dans le domaine de la science, il tentera de connaître les lols de la nature, de découvrir les trésors cachés de la te...
grands, il devra æuvrer pour son propre bien et celui de I'humanité. Au lieu d'être arrogant, il sera humbfe, âU lieu de s...
æ. La vie morale d'un musulman sera toujours empreintede piété, de dévotion,de droiture. lf vivra dans fe monde avec la co...
32. ll seraI'hommele pfuspuissantet fe plusefficace. Personnene peutêtre pluspuissantque lui - car il ne craintpersonnesau...
36. Et après avoir vécu une vie respectableet hono- rable Sur Cette terre, il relournera à son Créateur, qui répandrasur l...
CHAPITREII Iâ FOI ET L'OBÉISSANCE 38. fslam signifie obéissance à Dieu. ll va sans dire que cette obéissancene peut être t...
41. ll en est de même pour tous les attributsde Dieu. Le fait est que les qualités et les attributsqu'un homme doit posséd...
tribunal suprême présidé par Dieu lui-même; qu'au jour du jugement,la justice prévaudra; que les bonnesactions seront réco...
1â FOI : OU'EST-CE OUE CELA SIGNIFIE ? 47. La foi est ce que nous avons appelé dans la diSCuSiOnqui précède * cOîrâissance...
cæur, de toute leur âme à plaire à Disu, en faisant tout ce qu'fl aime, et en évitant tout ce qu'il n'aime pas. Dans leur ...
de l'îmân (la foi). La vie d'obêissance(isram)naît de la graine de l'îmân.Cet islam peu: être parfait ou imparfait. Mais s...
53, De même en ce qui concerne la vie après la mort, les hommes ont avancé bien des théories erronnées, par exemple qu'apr...
cations divines est appelé le livre de Dieu, ou la Parole de Dieu.L'épreuvede la sagesseet de l'espritde I'hgmme réside do...
compétente; mais une fois que vous l'avezchoisie,vous acceptez ses conseifs sans discuter. ceci s'appefle o fa foi ên l'in...
CHAPITREIII L'APOSTOLAT 58. Notre discussion a mis en évidence les points suivants: l- ll est justeque I'hommevive une vie...
I . SA NATURË ET SA NÉCESSITÉ 60. Vous pouvez voir que Dieu a très gracieusement fourni à I'hommetout ce dont il a besoin ...
sont nés avec une grande aptitude pour les arts, la poésie,la philologie,d'autresont des talentsd'orateur, ou le sens de l...
quefqu'un pour expliquer à 'l'homme quel est le but suprème de cette création et la signification de la vie, qu'est-ceque ...
l e s s u j e t s q u e p e r s o n n e n e p e u t a b o r d e r ; s o n i n t u i t i o n éclaire des questionssi subtil...
émane du prophète est une garantie suffisante de sa véracité,et il ne saurait y avoir la place pour le doute ou la suspici...
vrai prophète,il vous entraînerasur la mauvaisevoie. Si, cependant, après avoir mûrement pesé et réfléchi, vous linissez p...
bonne, mais il se perd bientôt dans les méandres et le labyrinthe de son imagination.Que pouvez-vouspenser de quelqu'unqui...
propre âme, et se découvre en découvrant le prophète. 72. Et par dessus tout, le vrai prophète est suscité par Dieu lui-mê...
parties du globe. La plupart des savants supposentqu'un premier homme aurait d'abord existé, et que fa race humaine toute ...
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Comprendre l'islam
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Comprendre l'islam

10 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-ShareAlike License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Comprendre l'islam

  1. 1. COMPRENDRE L'ISLAM MGsV par ABUL A'LA MAUDOUDI
  2. 2. Avant-propos L'époque dans laquelle nous vivons est une époquede douleurs et dângoisses,En effet I'homme d'aujourd'hui recherche la sécurité, la tranquillité et la stâbilité mais en vain. Malgré que I'homme ait fait des progrès en technologie, qu'il ait volé dans le ciel et découvert certains secrèts de I'univers, malgré tout cela, I'humanité n'a pas cesséde gémir; elle est au bord d'une eouffre dônt il lui serailifncle de sortir. t'humanité ne retrouvera pas sa sécurité et sa stâbilité qu'en revenant vers le c-réateurde I'univers, et la religion que Dieu lui a voulu : L'Islam, la relieion ile séCurité et de Paix. Auiourd'hui les ennémis de I'humanité qui ne veuleni pas que les gens sachent la vérité, et qu'ils trouvent la clé de la paix et de la sécurité, Ils ont donc lancé de fausses âccusations contre I'Islam. C'est pourquoi il est devenu nécessaire de multiplier les efforts afin d'éclaircir aux gens la vdrité sur I'Islam, et I'importance de se5enseignements.Il faut apporter la preuve évidente à I'humanité qu'elle a besoin de ï'Islam. Nous sommes très heureux de présenter aux lecteurs francophones ce livre précieux écrit par l'éminentABU AL A'LA AL MAOUDOUDI (queDieu lui fassemisèricorde) un notable penseurs musulmansaux 20èmesiècle.Ii ajoué un giand rôle dans l'éveil Islamique, et il aété I'un des plus brillants p-armisles d+gqants de son époque. Ce livre traduit dans quasiment-toutes les langues,estconsidérécomme I'un desouvragesplus les importants de son oeuvre . Il fait partie deslivres
  3. 3. Islamiqueslespluslus denotreépoque;il a reçuun asrémehtgénéralet unsuccèsrem-arquable.v Ce livre explique les bases'dela religion islamique.dansun stylesimpleetfacile;il donneaux sensunermasesénérîledesprinciDesfondamentaux ét les règles-dà I'Islam de'manièreintéresserle lecteur. Grâceà Allah; et suiteà la lecturedece livre; des milliers des gens de musulmanset de non- musulmansont trouvéle chemindeI'Islam,et avec lui, un obiectif. WAIUY espèrequecelivre éclaireraleslecteurs francophonele chemindela guidéeetdela raison,et leurmôntera clairementla vëritédeI'Islam. Et c'estDieu (Allah) qui guide vers le droit chemin. Dr. ManehBin H. Al-Djohrni Le SecrétaireGénéral de ryAMY
  4. 4. AVERTISSEMENT DE L'AUTEUR Au nom de Dieu le Très Miséricordieux,le Tout Miséricor- dieux. COMPRENDREL'ISLAM est la version française de mon livre ourdou Risa/a-al diniyat, redige a I'origine en 1932 mais qui a été bien révisé pour la orésentetraduction.De I'ourdou,c'est M. KhurShidAhmad qui I'a rendu en anglais, et son travail a connu plusieurs éditions, sous le titre Towards Understanding lslam. La version française se base sur la traductionanglaise,mais j'espèreque malgré ce travail de seconde main, la penséeorigineflene sera pas trahie. Mon but, en préparant ce petit livre, a été de procurer à tous ceux, musufmansou non-musulmans,qui désireraient connaître le vrai lslam mais qui n'ont pas l'accès aux sourcesfondamentalesde l'lslamen arabe,un exposébref mais clair de I'ensemblede l'lslam.C'est pourquoi i'ai évité la discussiondes minuties,et j'ai voufu peindre un tableau complet de l'lslam selon la perspectivemoderne. En outre,ie ne me suis pas limitéà exposerce que nous, Musulmans,croyons et ce à quoi nous tenons, mais j'ai essayé aussi d'expliquersuccintementles bases intellec- tuelleset spirituellesde nos croyances.De mème,j'ai non seulementprésentéles modes cultuefset les lignes géné- rales de la conceptionislamiquede la vie, mais aussi j'ai iugé bon de prendre en considérationl'aspect rationnef. J'espère que ce manuel powra satisfairedans un€ large mesureaux besoins de la jeunessemusulmanede notre époque,et aidera aussi les non-musulmansà comprendre fa foi et la religion islamiques. Abul A'la Maudoudi Lahore,janvier 1973
  5. 5. PRÊFACE DE L'ÉDITEUR Notre âge est celui de I'angoisse et du trouble. Un changement imperceptible semble gagner le monde. Le vieil ordre est en train de se désintégrer,mais le nouveau se fait encore attendre. L'histoire nous dit gue de tels âges d'inquiétude ont eu comme conséquence des pério- des de naissances de mouvements nouveaux et de Cul- tures nouvelles.Le monde est aux prises avec la tension, et attend une renaissanCede I'homme du 20' Siècle. Un trait significatif du siècle présent est un vaste courant de renouveauislamique.Après une période d'im- mobilisme relatif, le monde musulman a commencé à se réaffirmer aussi bien du point de vue spirituel que cul' turel et politique. Un nouveau réveil se fait voir sur l'ho- rizon, et une nouvelle vie est insufflée dans la commu- nauté de l'lslam. Ce courant est visibfe dans tous les pays et dans tous les lieux, et semble être en puissance de devenir le signe avant-coureurd'un nouvel âge. Mais cette tendance à faire revivre peut trayer le chemin pour un nouvelâge à conditionqu'ellesoit accom- pagnée d'une révofutionrnentale,d'une appréCiationCOm- plète de I'héritage intellectuel, spirituel et culturel de f'lslam, et d'une réévaluationcritique, dans le langage moderne, des problèmes de notre époque face au mes- sage islamique.Le problèmefondamentalde notre âge est 'qu'il a perdu l'équilibreentre l'aspectspirituelet I'aspect intellectuelde la vie. Le gigantesqueprogrèsscientifique n'est accompagnéque d'autantde pauvretéspirituelle'et d'équivoque morale. Le nouvel homme et la nouvelle société dont a besoin notre temps, doivent représenter I'amalgameet la synthèsedu spirituelet du matériel,pour fournir un équilibre nouv€aùet supérieur.C'eStdans I'ins- taurationde ce nouvel équilibre que l'lslam a mission de
  6. 6. jouer un rôfe significatif et créateur. L'importance de Muhammad lqbât et de sayyid Abul A' la Maudoudi réslde précisément dans f'action qu'ils ont menée pour susciter le nouveau réveil intellectuelet moral qui se trouve actuef- lernent au sein du monde musulman en générat, et dans le sous-continentindo-pakistanaisen particulier. Maudoudi est un des penseurs les pfus remarqués du monde musul- rnan contemporain. ses écrits ont exercé, et continuent d'exercer leur influence sur I'intelligentsiadu monde isfa- mique tout entier. En plus de son érudition, Maudoudi s'est distingué par I'intégritéde son caractère, paf I'appfi- cation acharnée au travail, par un record de services désintéressés à la cause de son idéal, par fa fermeté de ses convictions, qar son refus de tout compromis sur les principes,et par la téméritéà dire ce qu'il considère être la vérité, tout en restant prêt à payer fe prix de cetté témérité. Le Pakistanest un pays qu'on a fondé avec I'intention d'y établir un Etat islamique.ce but n,a cependantpas été réalisé jusqu'à maintenant.Mafgré maints obstactes,Mau- doudi à réussi à développerun systèmeisfamiquecomplet et très solide. Dans plusieursde ses ouvragesif a montré qu'en lslam il y a non seulementun aspectlefigieux,spiri- tuef et éthique,mais aussi juridique,constitutiônnel,poli- tique, économique et culturel, et que sur la base de ces aspects if est possiblepratiquement,désirabfeidéologique_ ment, d'établir un Etat istamiQueparfaitementviable même dans fes temps modernes. En développant ce système, if ne trouva poini nécessaired'empruntei quoi que ce soit à d'autres sphères idéologiques. Le pouvoir àynamique de l'æuvre de Maudoudi réside dans f'attachement rai- sonné aux principes éternels de I'lsfam tefs qu'its sont parvenusà f'humanité, il y a quelque 1400ans, par I'inter- médiairede Muhammad,messagerde l'lslam,béni soit-il. L'auteur les appfique rationnellementpour résoudre tes problèmesde notre âge. c'est par cette tâche d'appliquer l'lslam aux problèmes d'aujourd'hui que Maudoudi est devenu le plus grand théoricien de l'fslarn de t'époque contemporaine. I
  7. 7. En écrivain sérieux et acharné, il a produit beaucoup. On rgconnut sa câpacité pour la première fois €n 1928, quand if publia son ouvrageourdou at-JihâdlTl-lslâm (sur le droit internationalchez les musulmans),alprs qu'il n'avalt gue 29 ans. C'est un ouvrage monumental gui démontre f;humanisme de l'lslam même dans la guerre, bien en avance sur les codes internationaux modernes traitant de ce sujet. Quatre ans plus tard il rédigea le livre que nous présentons aulourd'hui au public francais. Sa traduction, avec commentaire, du Coran a débuté en 19€ ; la pro- fondeur de sa pensée et la pénétration de ses études dans cette (Euvre sont reconnues partout. Un outre ouvrageourdou La loi et la constitutionen lslam est une contribution singulière au droit constitutionnElen lslam.son ouvragele plus recenten ourdou,Du caliphata la monarchie,est un résumébrillant et une critique obiective des {vènementsqui ont introduit I'autocratiedans le corps politique musulman. ll a publié plus de 80 titres sur les divers aspects de l'lslam. On peut trouver bon nombre de ses ouvrages en arabe, turc, persan, bengalais,hindi, indOnéSien,malaya- lam, tamoul,swahili,et anglais. L'influence exercée par les ceuvresde Maudoudi sur I'intelligentsiarnusutmaneà lraversle monde est considé- rable. Sa connalssancede l'lslam et de la philosophie moderne lui a permis de traiter les suiets les plus com- plexes avec clarté et simplicité.Sans souleverde polémi- que ni des apologies,il est lucide,logiqueet convaincant. Né en 1903,il débuta comme directeur du quotidien Tâi de Jubbalpuren Inde,alors qu'il n'avaitque '17ans ; et plustard le directeurdu grand al'Jam'iyatde Delhi-ldéa- fiste pratique,il fonda le Jamâ'at /s/âmien 1941. ll s'agit d'un mouvementde renouveaule mieux organiséde l'ls- lam moderneet, soUSla directionde Maudoudi,lutte pour l'établissementdu genre de vie islamiquequi représenta I'idéologiela plus constructiveet la plus révolutionnaire de notre éPoque.
  8. 8. Au cours de sa longue et courageuse rutte pour la réalisation de son concept d'un Etat lslamigue, f influence de Maudoudi apparut si considérable et si * dangereuse r aux yeux des cercles gouvernementauxdu Pakistan,qu'il fut pfusieurs fois emprisonné sans jugenent. fl fit quatre séjours en prison totalisant cinq ans de réclusion. ll fut même condamné à mort en 1953 pour avoir écrit un r pârîphlet " sur lê problème.( Qâdiyâni ',. Sous fa pres- sion de I'opinion publique à travers tout le monde isla- mique qui prit passicnnémentcause pour Maudoudi, les responsables durent céder et commuer la peine, et fina- lement une décision de la Haute Cour ordonna sa mise en liberté.En dépit de son âge et de sa santé chancelante, il n'a jamais cessé de multipfier ses efforts pour f'établissementd'un ordre des choses conforme à l'fslam. Le présent livre est l'un de ses importants ouvrages. C'est une étude élémentairede l'lslam, une interprétation simple et cfaire de la religion,destinéeaux jeunes. Elle n'est pas rédigée dans le style compassé de certains ouvrages théologiques qui perdent le lecteur dans un labyrinthed'argutiesfégaleset l'empêchentdans bien des cas de saisir I'essenceet le rnessagevéritable de la reli- gion. Cet ouvrageest un simple exposé de l'lslam : de sa conception de la vie, de ses dogmes, de ses rites et prières, et de la société gue l'lslam veut établir. La méthodeutiliséedans ce fivre est plus ou moins la même que celle utiliséedans le Coran. Dans ce livre, I'auteura essayé de restituer I'essentieldes enseignementsisfa- miques. Et comme le livre est destiné, avant tout, aux jeunes et aux étudiants,la discussiona été maintenue aussi simple,rationnelleet claire que possible.L'auteur a refusé d'encombrerle cerveau du lecteurde raisonne- ments philosophiquestrop ardus. Ce livrefut d'abordredigeen ourdou en 1932,comme un manuel destiné aux éièves de l'enseignementsecondaire et au laïc cultivé.ll répondità un besoinurgent,et devint rapidementun ouvrage de base sur l'lslam La plupart des écoles et des collègesdu sous-continentindo-pakis- 1 0
  9. 9. tanais l'ont adopté comme manuel de religion islamique et l'ont inclus danS les matières du programme. ll a été traduit en arabe, hindi, guirati, sindhi. tamoul, swahili, turc. japonais et alfemand. Ma première t'rafuction anglaise apparut en 1940, et i'ai préparé une traduction entièrement neuve en 1959 qui lut basée sur la seizième edition revisee du texte oudou. Certains articles de I'auteur ont également été incorporés à cette nouvelle traduction que I'auteur a pafcourus personnellement et à laquelle if a apporté plusieurs modilications. L'éditeur a également ajouté quelques notes explicatives au texte. La traduction française, basée sur le texle anglais, a été elfectué par Mlle M. Rayon. anciennement lectrice de françaisà I'universitéde Leicesteir.Qu'elle reçoive ici nos chaleureux remsrciements. La version française de ce fivre est publiée sous le patronage de la Fondation lslamique de Londres. La Fondation voudrait ici expnmer sa gratitude à Son Excel- fence Hasan Sharbatli,dont l'aide financière a permis la large dilfùsion de cette édition. L'enthousiasme et le dévouement des membres de l'Association des Etudiants lslamiquesen France méritent d'être cités ici, car Ce sOnt eux qui ont veillé sur llimpressionet la réalisationde cette édition. Khurshid Ahmad Leicester,Angleterre,juin1972.
  10. 10. PRÉFAcEDEr'ÉDrrEUR à ta 2ème impression ll est à la mode, de nos jours, de parler du déti que pose la civilisationsêculièreà la foi et à la religion,mais on no parle guèredu défi que la religion- l'lslamen particulier- lanceà laculture matérialistecontemporaine. Au cours des derniers siècles,lâ refigion dans le monde occidental s'est repliéè sur la défensive, souvent apologêtique, prête à faire des concessions et des compromissions, vis-à-vis d'une conception de la vie totalementêtrangèreà ses valeûrset à ses idéaux. Le monde musulman a, lui aussi, subi les assauts de la-civilisation occidentale,en particulier de son bras politico-économique, I'impârialisme, gui I'a souvent meurtri et dénaturd. La conception religieuse de la vie avec ses problèmes a âtd rejetée,et la religion a perdu toute influence dans le domaine socio-économique.Sur le plan conceptuelet opérationnel,la foi et la rétigiondes peuplessoumisà ta dominationcoloniale, et des musulmansen particulier,furent reléguéresà I'arrière- plan,sinon totalementignorées.Mais la situationest en train de changer. La rnaÉeede l'impârialismea reculé. Le monde musufman, ayant obtenu son indépendance politique, a maintenantengagé une lutte idéologiquepoûr redécouvrirsa personnalité culturelle. En retournant à s€s sources spirituelleset historiques,il s'efforce d'adopter des attitudes neuvespour restructurersa propre société et pour instaurer un ordremondialnouveau.Ce dynamismenouveaudu monde musulmansymboliseiemouvementde renaissancede f 'lslam. Les musulmans ressentent la crise du vingtième siècle comme une Crise des valeurS,et sont Convainçusque C€ problème humain ne peut être résolu gue par I'instauration 1 3
  11. 11. d'un ordresocialnouveeu.Le remèoeréelne r6sidepas en quefquesconcgssionsdissriminées,ni en modificationsde I'infrastructureinstitutionneffo,maisplutôton uno remigeen questionrigoureusedes fondementsmômesde l'éditicede notresociété,et des idéauxeuxquelsnousaspirons.La crise des refationséc.onomiqueset pofitiquesest fa conseqr"na" directe des idéaux, des vafeurs,et des institutionsqui caractérisentnotrecivifisationmoderne.L'lslamatfirmedonc queseuleunevisionnouvelledeI'hommeet de lasociétépeut aider I'humanitéà mettrede I'ordredans sa maison.Ceci implique un changemsntradicaf dans la conception de f'homme.seulesunecomprôhensionprofondedesvafeurget desidéauxsociauxdela religion,et uneévaluationréalistede fa. situation socio-économique ses ressourcgs, seg probfèmes,ses limites peuventaider les communautés profondémentreligieusesà résoudreavec imaginationet ingéniositélesprobfèrnesdeI'humanitédbujourdhui. ,cette ligne d'attaque doit ôtre idôo|ogique.L'objectif véritabfedes musulmensn'est pæ une slrià Oe mesureg économiqueset politiques,ni uneréformede I'infrastructure économique,maisl'édificationd'unordre mondiafnouyeeu, âvec son ossatured'idéaux,de valeurs,st de principes fondamentaux. Le mondeoccidentafa toujourscru qu'unchangementde I'environnementpouvaitaboutirà unerélormeradièafe.C'est pourquoion parlea'ujourd'huiderdformedesstructu'res.Mais cettemêthoden'e pasproduitbe râsultatssatisfaisants.Elle netientpascomptedefanècessitéderoformsrlesâtreshumains de I'intârieur,et secantonnejusqu'àpréoentdansta rétormà du mondeaxtérieur.ce qu'ilnour faut,.eucontreire,c'estun changementradical- du cæur deshommescommede laur rnilieusocial.Leprobfèmen'ostpesuniquementun problàme de structure,bien que certainsréajustementss'imposent. Maisf'essence de cetteréformerésidedansfescoeurset les âmesdela racehumaine,danssa perceptionde la réalitii,de sa propreplaceet de sa vocation.La réformede la société, tellequ'efleestenvisagéeparr'fsram,tientcomptedetousces aspects. 1 4
  12. 12. ISLAMêStun mot arabe. ll derivé Oedeux racines : SALM, qui veut dire : paix, et SILM qui veut dire soumission.lslam signifie "engagementà soumettre sa volonté à la Volonté de Dieu"et donc harmonieavec le Crèateuret avec Sa creation. Cest en nous soumettant a la Volonté Divine que nous trouvonsla paix. L'harmonisationde la volonté humaine avec la Volonté Divine produit une harmonisation des diverses lacettesde la vieen un idéal universal.Le découpagede la vie en compartimèntsêtanches- la religion et le siècfe,le sacré et le profane,I'esprilet la matière- n'a aucun SenS.La vie eSt une,de même que la source de nos directives.De môme qus Dieu est Un et Indivisible,de même notre vie et notre personnalité humaine. Chague aspect de notre vie est indissolublementlidaux autres.La religionet le sièclene sont pas deux zones autonomes; ce sOnt leS deux faCeSd'une même médaille.Chacunede nos actionsest refiéeà Dieu et à Sesdirectives.Touteactivitéhumainepossèdeune dimension transcendentale;elle fait partie du sacré,elle est dotée d'un sensetd'unbut. L'lslamest une conceptiondu monde.etde la vie. ll repOse sur notre acceptatronde I'unicitddu créateur et sur notre soumissronà Sa volonté.Le SeulDieuest I'originede tout,et c'est à Lui gue tous les êtres humains doivent rendre des comptes.Ainsi,I'unicitédu Créateura pour corollaireI'unicité de Sacréation.Lesdistinctionsfondéessur la race,la couleur, la caste,la richesseou la puissance,sont ainSidénuéesde sens; nos rapports avec notre pro'chainsont de complète égalité puisque nous avons un commun Créateur. Dbrénavant, notre vocation nous appelle à servir notre Createur.a L'adoreretà Luiobéirtoutau longde nOtrevie. Le Créateurne nous a pas laissésdans lesténèbresquant à la conduite de notre vie. Dès I'originede la Création,ll a suscité des Prophètes qui ont transmis Son message a I'humanite.lls constituentla source où puiser la Volonte Divine.Nousavonsainsila longuefignéedes Prophetes,dont le premierfut Adam (la paix soit avec lui;, et qui se termina avecMuhammad(lapaixsoitaveclui).Abraham,Moise,Noe, 1 5
  13. 13. Jean, Zacharieet Jdsirs (la paix soit avec eux tous) sont tous des maillons de cette chaîne bienheureuse. Les prophètes David,Moi'se,Jeisuset Muhammad(la paix soit aveceux tous) reçurent ta révélationde livresde directives sacrés. Le Quran, fe Livre révétéau Prophete Muhammad (la paix soit avec lui) estfedernierde ceslivresrévélés. Le Quran est la parole de Dieu. ll contient fa révélation divine,pure de toute interpolationhumaine,inaltéreéet sans écrits apocryphes. ll représente I'essence des révétations précédentes.Nous y trouvons le cadre des instructions pour guider notre comportementdanstoutes les phasesde favie. ll fournit lescritèresbienOéfinisdu bienet du mal,les principes éthiques individuefs et coflectifs. ll dénorice fes folies humainesdu passé.tf lanceun avertissementà l'humanatdet garantit un soutien sans défaiflance à ceux qui recherchent I'aidedivine. Le Quran trace une voie, re Droit Chemin (al-Sirat al- Moustaqim) qui, si nous le suivons, bouleverse notre vie complètement.lltransformenotrecaractèreet nous galvanise à agir. Cetteaction consisteà purifiernotreêtre, puis à lutter sansrelâchepour instaurersur terre fe royaumede Dieu, un ordrenouveaufonddsur lavérrté,lajustice,favertuet le bien. Les êtres humains jouent un rôle déterminant dans l'établissementde ce mondenouveau.llssont leslieutenants de Dieu (Khufafa), Ses représentantssur terre. lls sont rnorafementprêts à assumer ce rôle. Le succàs consiste à jouer ce rôle convenablement,en encourageantfe bien et en rejetantfe mal, êfi libérant I'homme de f'esclavagede son prochain,en prouvantqu'unesociétésaineet sereinene peut exister que si nous soumettonsnotre vofontd à la Volonté Divine. Rechercherà plaire au Créateur, traiter toutes les créaturessur un piedd'égalité,êleverfa notion de bonheur du simpleassouvissementdesfonctionsanimalesà la recherche de la perfectiondans ce monde comme dans I'Au-delâ,telles doiventêtrelesseulesaspirationsde notrevie. 1 6
  14. 14. C'est ainsi qu'on peut décrire la conception islamigue du monde, de I'homme et de sa destinée.L'lslam n'eStpas une religion au sens occidental du terme. c'est tout à la lois un moàe de vie et une foi, une religion et un ordre social, une doctrine et une étnique, une série de valeurs et de principes qui sont aussi actuels auiourd'hui que dans le passé. Le messagede l'lslam est intemporelet ses prinCipessont d'une applicationuniverselle. Dans notre quète d'un ordre mOndial nOuveAU,l'lslam rndiquegue nous devonschercherà étantirun systèmede vie comàtètementneul qui nous aideraà aborder les problèmes humâins sous un angle différent. Nous ne devons pa$ cantonner nos perspectives au seuf intérèt national ou régional,mais considérerce qui est iuste ou iniuste,et par quelsmoyensinstaurerun ordre mondialiuste et humain,aux drvers niveaux de nOtre existence, individuel, natiOnal, rnternational. personne ne doute que le monde actuel est dominé par l'injusticeet I'exploitation.Mais l'lslamsugEàreque l'étatde choses actuel est un échec, parce qu'il est fOndé Sur un concept erroné de I'homme et de ses rapports avec sgn procharn,avecla société,la nature,le monde.Si nous voulons InStaurer un Ordre nouveau, nous devOnS adOpter une conception entièrementdifférentede I'hommeet de sa place dans le monde. Les religions du monde, et l'lslam en particulier,doiventréviserleurconceptionde I'hommeet de la sociêté,tenter de provoquerun changementau niveau de la conscience humaine, deS valeurS, qui entraînera une transformationculturelle. Tel est le conceptqui està la basede la renaissanceactuelle de l'lslam. C'est dans le cadre de ces paramètresque les musulmanss'éveillentau;ourd'huià un rôle nouveausur la scàne mondiale. Confrontés à des problèmes de modernrsation,ils mettent en question les concepts Êt les institutions séculières de I'ordre etabli, ils purifient leur pensée et leur société des influences occidentales, et ,'17
  15. 15. coniuguentleursressourcespour instaurerchez eux un ordre nouveau gui puisse 'servir de modèle islamique à toute I'humanité. L'un des principaux architectes de cette renaissance islamique lut Maufana Sayyid Abuf A.la Maudoudi. Né en 1903 de l'ère chrétienne, Maudoudi commenca sa carrière pubfique dès 1918. Editeur, savant érudit, penseur religieux,chei d'un mouvement,rl écrivit pfus d'une centaine de livres et prononça plus de mille discours. Sa mort en septembre1979marquelafin d'uneépoque. ll tit ses débuts dans la vie intellectuelledu sous-continent rndo-pakistanaisen 1927,à l'âge de 24 ans: son volumineux ouvrage érudit, AL-JIHAD Ft AL-|SLAM (Le Jihad dans l'lslam),d'abord publiéen plusieursépisodesdans une revue, puissous forme de fivreen 1930,fit immédiatementsensatioô. Dès fe début des années 39, if êtait une personnalité de premierplan,éminenteet intrépide,sur la scèneinteftectuelfe du sous-continent.Le mensuelTARJUMAN AL-QURAN, dont il était l'éditeur depuis 1993, exerça une influence considérable sur les intellectuels musulmans du sous- continent.A partirdes années40,quand lesécrits de Maulana Maudoudi parurent en traduction, notamment en arabe et en anglals, ses idées toucnàrent un auditoire toujours croissant qui déborda fargement les frontrèresdu sous-continent. On peut affirmersansexagérationqu'à l'époquede sa mort, il etait devenuI'ecrivainmusulmanle plus fu de son epoque,et gu'if eut un impact considérablesur la renaissancecontemporaine des idées,des sentimentset de I'activitéislamiqueà rraversfe mondeentier. Cependant,MaulanaMaudoudi ne considérajamais l'lslam comme une préoccupationpurement intellectuelle.fl s'efforça consciemmentde vivre l'lsfam,et de vivre pour l'fsfam.Alors gu'il n'avaitguère plus de vingt ans, if avait déià résolu non seulement de consacrer toute son énergie à propager les enseignementsde l'lslam,maisencorede fairetout ce qui était en son pouvoir pour traduire dans la pratique Ja doctrine 1 E
  16. 16. islamique.MaulanaMaudoudiaffirmâittoufoursquol'lslamno consistepas seufementon doctrinosmétaphysiquer,of, uns sôriederituefsou de règlesôthiqusspononnsllo3.Lilslamest au contraireun modede yie , fondôsur la RévélationDivlne, imprégné de la connabsance ds Dieu, orienté wrg I'accomplissementde la Volonté Divineet vers la miso sn pratiquedes notionsde bien et de iusticc. Tout musulman I'ongago à s€ conlormer à cla mOdede Yie, à en port€r témàighagodanss€sparolesot danssesacteE,à le-rrépandrg sur cette terrs. C'sst pourquoi,paraflèlementà son activitÔ intellectuelle, Maulana Maudoudi fonda en 1941 un mouvementconnu.sous le nom de JAMA'AT-I ISLAMI (L'Organisationlslamiquo). ll en fut fe chef depuis sa fondationjusgu'en'1972.Mômeaprèscettedate,quandil dut se démettrede sesfonctions officiellespour deg raigongde santé,il continuadeguideret d'lnspirertous lesmembrecdu JAMA'AT-I lSLAMl, et même un grand nombre de gom à trawrs lemondequi n'appadiennentpasà ce mouvoment.Un publictoujoursplusnombreux,en particulierde musulmanE delaieunegénération,epprÔcieMaudoudi,et s'indentlfieà sa visionlucideetprécisadeI'lglam. MaulanaMaudoudln'étaitdonc pas un simplethéoricien. Cefut aussiun hommed'action,engagÉdansla lutte pour la réalisationpratiquede la vigionislamique.Au courc de cette lutt€,il eut I'occasionde démontrerlesnoblecqualit& ds son caractàre,en particuliersa gÉnérositéet sa tolôrance.Son actionpratiqu€,surtoutà partirde 1948,fefit porsécuterpar lesautoritôsdu PakistanquinesaigissaientpeElesmotifget le caractère réel de gon mouvoment.ll fut souvant menacé d'emprisonnemont,comm€ quelquss-ungdes grandehérOg del'lslam- AbouHanifah,Ahmadibn Hanbal,lbnTaymiyah' ShaykhAhmadSirhindi,SayyidQutb à notre épogue,pour n'afrciterqu€ quelqu€s-uns.Etl 1953,ll échappade pou à la .potencs,et en 1963auxballesd'unassassin.Enbravantaingi les perSécutionspour le soutien de 8â causâ, Maulana Maudoudifit preuvsd'unedignit6serelneet d'unelntrépiditd hêroiquequi lui valurentI'admirationconstanteet le rerpect desos€nnomiscommedesesamis. r9
  17. 17. ll est remarquablede noter gu'en dépit de sa lourde tâche à fa tête d'un grand mouvement, Maufana Maudoudi fut un écrivainprofilique dont I'oeuvreest impressionnante,tant par sa qualité que par sa guantité. son magnum opus bien sûr demeure sa traduction et exégèse (tafsir) du saint euran, uo précis de son style littéraireétégant,de son érudition, de la clarté et du briflant de sa pensée. L'une des qualités principales de Maulana Maudoudi est sa capacité de démontrercomment l'lslams'appliquequx problémeset aux inquiétudes de I'homme d'auiourdhui. C'est qu'il possédait, outresaprofondeconnaissancede l'lsfam,un seÀsaiiu et une réceptivité aux tendances inteffectuelleset aux probfémes pratiques de I'homme contemporain. Dans sa confrontation avecledéfi de fa modernité,MaulanaMaudoudine s'abritapas derrière une rigidité ultra-conservatrice,ne se laissapas non pfus influencer gar les idées et les institutions de l;époque simplementparcequ'elfesêtaienten vogue,ou respecteespar les puissances qui dominaient fe monde de l'époque. Maudoudi souhaitait gue les musufmans sélectionnent créativementles éféments sains et benéfiquesdu trésor de I'expériencehumaine,et qu'ils les utilisent pour satisfaireles aspirations vitales élevCes incarnées dans la tradition islamique.C'estcet aspectde la penséede MaufanaMaudoudi q'ri estsi intéressant,maisqui heurteaussibeaucoupde gens, des ultra-conservateursiusqu'aux éléments pro-occidentaux de fasociétémusulmane. coMPRENDRE L'fSLAM est I'un de ses ouvrages importants.C'estïrne êtude élémentairedes concepts et des principes fondamentaux de l'lslam. lf oxpose de manière simple, compréhensible et non sophistiquée le sens et le message de l'lslam au grand public, et aux jeunes en particulier.lf êvitele style prétentieuxdes livresde théofogie, remplis de mots savantset de finasseries,mais qui n'aidlnt guèrele fecteurà saisirI'espritde lafoi. COfiIPRENDREL'ISLAMest un texte religieuxdifférent des autres. lf expose avec simplicité le messagede l'lelam; sa conception de ûavie, les dogmes de la foi, f'adoration,fes 20
  18. 18. pnères,]e mode de vie qu'il préconise.Sa méthodologiesuit de près la traditron corantque. ft presente sous iorme concentréeI'essentrelde la doCtrineisfamique.Et cOmme le livres'adresseavanttout au lecteurnon initié et aux ôtèves,il n'encombre pas I'espritdu lecteur de difficiles dissertations philosophiques.ll est écrit dans un style clair, direct et rationnel. Le livre,êcrit en ourdou, en 1932 sous le titre RISALAH DINIYAT fut concu comme un manuel pour les étèvesdes classesterminales,et pour le grand public. lf répondaità un besoinimportantet devint un ouvrageislamiquepopulaire.ll fut choisi comme manuel de théologie qar la plupart des écoleset des collègesdu sous-continentindo-pakistanaiset incorporéau programmescofaire.lf a été oepuistraduiten de nombreuseslangues.anglaiS,arabe,hindi,persan,allemand, français,italien,turc,portugais,swahili,indOnéSien,japOnaiS, malais,tamoul,pouchto,bengalais,guferatietsindhi. Je voudraisrappelerici la dette immensecontracttireenvers MaulanaMaudoudi:I'influenceque ses idées et son noble exempleont eu Sur ma vie, au Coursde toutes Ses phaseS, jusqu'àpresent Combienie me sensâppauvripar son départ vers la vie eternelle.Qu'AllahhÉnisseson âme et permetteà seshérrtiersspirituels,ausquelsje suisfier d'appartenirparmi tant d'autres,de poursuivreSa miSsion.COMPRENDRE L'ISLAM est un livre qut a changé la vie de beaucoup d'homrneset les a conduitssur la voie de l'lslam.Plus d'un milliond'exemplairesde ce livreont été publiésdansdiverses langues.C'est un privilègeunique que de participer à la productiondecettenouvelleédition. Institutd'EtudesPolitiques lslamabad,Pakistan KhurshidAhmad 2 1
  19. 19. CHAPITREI La signilicationdu mot' lslamr... La naturgde I'lslafft... La nature du Kulr... Les désavantagesdu Kuft... Les avantagêsde f'lslam. POUROUOI L'ISLAT EST AI]IISI APPELÊ 1. Toutes les religionsdu mondetirent leur nom de leur fondateurou du peupfeoù elles ont pris naissanca. Par exemple,le christianismeest ainsi appelé du nom de celui qui f'e prêché,le Christ; le bouddhismo,ds son londateur Bouddha; le zoroastrianisme,de Zoroagtro; le fudaisme,la refigiondes Juifs,du nom de la tribu de Juda (de la contréede Judée)où elle prit naissgnce.Et ainsi de suite.Mais il en est tout autrementayoc l'fslam qui jouit de la particularitéuniguede n'être asgociéà aucun homme ou peuple particulier.Le mot . lslem, n'impliquepas de relationde cs g€nre- c8r il n'oEt le propre d'aucune p€rsonne,d'aucun peuple ou pays particuliers.lf n'egtpas le produltd'unesprfthumaln,ll ne so limite pas à une communautéparticulière.C'est une refigion universellequi e pour but de susclter et de cultiveren I'hommela qualitéet I'attitudede l'ltlem. 2. L'lslamen fait est un attribut.Cefuiqul le Pogsàde est Mugulman,de quelque race, communauté,peyt ou clan qu'il vienne.Selon fe Coran (le livro gacré deg Musulmans),il s'ast trouvé de tous temps et parml tous lespeuplesdes hommesbonset vertuouxqul poasâdalent cet attribut; ils étaient,of sont de bons Musulmens. 3. Ceci nous amènetout natureflementà possr cette question: que signilie le mot . lglam, ? Clu'63t-cequ'un Musulman? 23
  20. 20. lÂ SIGNIFICATION DU MOT ( lSLAlf e 4. lslam est un mot arabe gui signifie soumission, obéissance. En tant que religion, l'lslam prêche la soumissionet f 'obéissance totales à Allah. C'est pourquoi on I'apf .rê l'lslam. 1â NATURE DE L'ISI..AII 5. Tout le monde peut se rendre compte que notre univers est un univers d'ordre, où toutes choses sont régies par des lois et des règles. Tout a sa place fixée dans un ensemble grandiose qui fonctionne admirable- ment. Le soleil, la lune, les étoiles,tous les corps célestes appartiennent à un même système et poursuivent une course invariable en vertu de lois immuables. La terre lourne sur son axe et ses révolutions autour du soleil suivent une trajectoire déterminée.De I'infime électron à I'impressionnantenébuleuse,tout ainsi dans I'universobéit à ses lois propres en vertu desquellesla matière,l'énergie et la vie apparaissent,se modifient ou disparaissent.ll en est de même pour I'homme. La naissance, la croissance, la vie, la subsistance de I'homme dans la nature sont toutes régies par un système de lois biologiques. Ce sont elles qui gouvernent le fonctionnement de tous ses organes, des cellules les plus petites au cæur et au cerveau. Bref, notre univers est un univsrs sournis à una loi, et tout ce qui en fait partie suit le cours qui lui a été prescrit. 6. Cet ordre cosmique qui gouverne f'univers de la particule aux galaxies,est la loi de Dieu, l€ Gréateuret le Maître de I'univers. Puisque la création toutq entière obéit aux lois divines, or peut dire que tout I'universsuit littéralementta religion de l'lslam * car lslam ne signifie rien d'autre que la soumissionet l'obéissanceà Allah, le Seigneur de I'univers.Le soleil, la lune, la terre, et tous les autres corps célestes sont donC * FIUSUfmAnS,, tOut comme l'air, I'eau, la chal€ur, les minéraux, la végétation, 21
  21. 21. les animaux. Tout 'dans l'univers est musulman car tout obéit aux lois qui lui ont été assignées par Dieu. Sa langue même qui, gar ignorance nie I'existence de Dieu, ou adore de nombreuses divinités, est par nature musul- mane. sa tête, gu'if courbe devant d'autres qu'Allah, est instinctivement musulmane.Son cæur, qui par manque de réelle connaissance, aime et révère d'autres dieux, est instinctivement musulman, car ils sont tous soumis à la loi divine, leurs fonctions et leurs mouyements sont gou- vernés par cette loi unique. 7, voici donc en bref la véritable position de I'hommo et de I'univers, Examinons maintenant le problème sous un angfe différent. L'homme possède une double nature, sa vie se déroule sur deux pfans différents. D'une part, comme toutes les autres créatures, il est complètement dépcndant des lois naturelles et ne p€ut s'y soustrairs. Mais d'un autre côté, I'homme est pourvu de raison et d'intelligence.ll a le pouvoir de p€nser et de juger, de choisir ou de rejeter, d'approuver et de désapprouyer. ll est libre de choisir sa religion, son genre de vie, et d'orienter son existence en fonction des idéologies de son choix. ll peut tracer son propre code de conduite, ou en accepter un formulé par autrui. fl a été doté du libre arbitre et peut décider de son propre comportement. Sur ce deuxième plan, à I'inverse des autres créatures, il a reçu la liberté de penséÊ,d'opinion et d'action. Ges deux aspecls coexistent distinctement dans la vie de l'homme. L Dans le premier cas, comme toutes les autros créatures, I'homme est né et restera musulrnan, €t suit automatiquementles injonctions de Dieu. Dans le deu- xième, il a la liberté de choisir, d'être ou de ne pas être musulman, et c'est la façon dont on exêrce cette liberté qui divise I'humanité en deux groupes : les croyants et Ies incroyants. Celui gui choisit de reconnaître son Créateur, I'accepte pour Maitre unique, so soumet scrupu- leusement à Ses commandements, suit la Loi qu'll a révélée à f'homme pour sa vie individuslle et gocials, devient ainsi un parfait musulman. ll a réussi à atteindro 25
  22. 22. un lslam complet,eî décidantvolontairementd'obéir à Dieu sur le pfan où il ôtait doté de la liberté de choisir. Maintenantsa vie entiàre est une yie de soumissionà Dieuet il n'y a pas de conllit dans sa personnalité.lf est un parfait mugulmanet son lsfam est totaf car la soumissionde son être entier à la volontéd'Aflah est lgfam, purementlslam. 9. ll g'asl maintenantvolontairementsoumisà Celui auquelil obéissaitdéià inconsciemment.Se connaissance est maintenantréelle, car il a reconnuI'Etre qui lui a donné la laculté d'apprendreet de connaître: sa raison et son jugementsont harmonieusementéquilibréscar il a jusiementdécidâ d'obéir à l'Etre qui lui a confQréla facultéde penseret de juger.Sa langueaussiexprimela véfité car efle loue le Seigneurqui fui a donné la laculté de parler. Maintenant son existence toute entière est I'incarnationde la vérité,cer sesdeuxnatures,son instinct et sa volonté, obéissentaux lois du même Dieu unigue - le Seigneur de I'univors.ll est en harmonieavoc I'univorgtout ontier,car if adore Celui que tout I'univgrg adore.Un tel hommeest le Lieutenantde Dieu sur terro. Le mondelui appartiontet il appartientà Dieu. LA IfATURE DU . KUFF r 10. Par opposltionavec I'hommeque nous venonr de décrire,ll y a I'hommequi,bienque par neturemugulman ct fc dcmeurant inconrciemment toute 3e vio, n'oxcrco pæ rcr facult6cde raigon,d'intelligenceet d'intuitionpour reconnaltrcron Seigneurat Créateur,et n'utiligasa llbertô dc choir gue pour choisir de nier Son existence.Un tel hommerct un lncroyant- dans lc langagede l'lslam un . l(lflr ,. 11. . Kutr, rignifie littâralement r couvlir ., . dissl- mulcr'. L'hommoqui nic Dieuert appelÔKâfir, . dlEsimu- htcur' cer, per lon incrédulit6, il cacho co qui ott Inhôrentà sr nature et à ton âme - puisque sa naturc 20
  23. 23. æt lnatlnctfwmcnt orlcntôc vlrr l'fllatn. Son corpc tout cnticr, chequc mcmbrc, che4r ffbrc dc cc oorpû,crt rotr mls à crt lrutlncù Toutc pertlculc dc l'crlrlcncc - anlmÔc ou inanimâe - lcoomplit !a bnctfon en accord evcc la loi de l'lglam et rcmplit tc rôfc gui lui a ôtô d6yofu.Malr la vue de cet homme a ôt6 obscurcil, lon egprit !'ctt égaré et il ed incapable de voir l'évidclrcc. fl ne pcut dfgcsrner sa propre neture, ct s€E actsc ct rcs penrôcl sont en d6saccord total ayuc efle. Lr r6allté lul devlent étrangàreet il tâtonne dans les ténèbret. Voilà la naturc du Kufr. 12. Le Kulr egt une forme d'ignorenc{t,ou plutôt c'ost I'ignorancoper exoeflenc€.Y e-t-ll en effet de plus grande ignorancequ9 d'ignorer Dieu,le Cr6eteur,le Seigncurdo I'univers? Voilà un hommequi observefe vastepanorema de la naturc, gon mêcanismesuperbe et immuable, la conceptiongrandiosequi éclatedans toug les arpects de la création; al observecette giganterguomachine,maig ignorequi I'a faite,la dirige.ll examin€son proprecorps, cet organismemerveilleuxqui fonctionned'une maniàre si stupéfiante,et I'en sort pour paryenirà ses propr€gfing, maisil est incapablede discernerla Forcequi I'a suscitô, f'lngénieur qui a conçu et produit cette machine, fe Créaieurgui a fait cet âtre unique: I'homtro,à partir de matériauxinanimôs: carbono,calcium,sodium...ll rocon- nait la conceptionsubllme de I'univers,mais no peut distinguerCelui qui l'a conçue.ll on admire le fonction- nementhormonieuxsans on voir le Créateur.ll peut voir dans f'univers tout autour de lui les plus éclatantes démonstrationsdEmaitrisedansla scienco,le philosophie, les mathématiquesou la technique,mais il resteaveugfe à I'Etrequi est à I'originede cet universinfini et famair totalementexpligué.Commenl un homme incapable de distinguercette réalité déterminantepourrait-ilatteindre les véritablesporspsctivesdo la connaissenco? Comment un homme gui a pris un mauvais chemln pourrait-ll atteindrela bonnedestination? ll ns pourrafamalsoxpli- guer la Réalité,la Vraie Routclui oeratoufoursfsrm6e,ct guoi qu'il entrepronnedane le domainede la sci€nceou 2 7
  24. 24. de la pensée, il ne pourra jamais jouir des lumières de la vérité et de la sagssse. lf continuera de tâtonner et de trébucher dans les ténèbres de I'ignoranco. 13. Bien pire : le Kufr est une tyrannie, et même la pire qui soit. Qu'est-ce que la tyrannie, sinon une utilisa- tion injuste et cruelle d'une force ou d'un pouvoir. Si I'on force quefquechose ou quelqu'un à agir contrairement à la justice ou à sa nature et sa volonté propres, cela s'appefle tyrannie. 14. Nous yenons de voir que tout dans I'univers est soumis à Dieu son Créateur. Ge qui est naturel, c'est d'obéir, de vivre en conformité avec Sa volonté et Sa loi (plus précisémsnt d'être musulman). Dieu a donné à I'homme un pouvoir sur toute la création dont la naturs même exige qu'elfe soit utilisée pour le seul accomplis- sement de Sa volonté, et excfusivementpour cela. Celui qui désobéit à Disu, celui qui est Kâfir, se rend coupable de I'injusticefa plus grave en utilisant toutes les facultés de son corps et de son esprit à l'encontre des tendances de la nature, et devient ainsi I'instrumentinvolontairedu drame de la désobéissance.ll contraintsa tête à s'incliner devant d'autres dieux que le vrai Dieu, nourrit en son c(Eur f'amour, le respect et la crainte pour une autre Autorité, ceci en contradiction totale avec les instincts naturelsde ces organes.ll utilise le pouvoirdont il dispose contre la Volontô explicite de Dieu, et fait ainsi régner la tyrannie.Peut-ilexister de tyrannie,de cruauté,d'injustice plus grandes gue celle de cet homme qui exploite fa création st la contraint impudemment à suivre un cours contraire à la nature et à la justice ? 15. Le Kutr n'ost pas simplement tyrannie, il est, à tout le moins, pure rébellion, ingratitude, infidélité. Après tout, qu'est-ce que I'homme en réalité ? De quel pouvoir, de quelle autorité dispose-t-il? A-t-il créé son cerveau,son cæur, son âme, son propre corps - ou bien plutôt n'sst-ce pas Dieu qui les a créés ? Est-cs lui, ou Dieu, qui a créé f'univem ? Qui a plié toutes les forces de la nature au 2C
  25. 25. Servicede I'hOmmg- l'fiomme ou Dieu ? Si toutes chos€s ont ,6té créées par Dieu, et par Lui seul, à qui donc appartiennent-elles? Qui en est fe iuste souverain ? Dieu, et Dleu seuf. Et 3i Dieu est le Créateur, le Maître, le SOuverain,y a-t-il alors de plus grand rebelle que I'homme qui se sert de la Création de Dieu contre Ses décrets, qui tourne son esprit et son cæur contre Dieu, et utilise toutes ses lacultés contre la Volonté du Seigneur. Le serviteur qui trahit son maÎtre, I'officier qui se tourne contre son pays,celui qui dupe son bienfaiteur,sont tous des traîtres. Mais que dire de la traîtrise, de l'ingra*- titude de I'incroyant, du Râtir ? Après tout, qui est la source véritable de toute autorité ? Qui a élevé I'homme à une position élevée? Tout ce que I'homme possède et tout ce dont il se sert au bénéfice des autres lui a été dOnnépar Dieu.'C'eSt envers ses parents que I'homme a sur cette terre fes pfus grandes obligations. Mais qui a miS dans le cæur das parentscet amour de leurs enfants, et leur inspire de faire tout ce gui est en leur pouvoir pour le biendtre de ces enfants? D'où vient que la mère a la désir inné et la possibilité de nourrir ses enfants? lt est évident que c'est Dieu qui est le plus grand bienfaiteur de I'homme.ll est son Créateur,Celui qui le nOurritet le falt vlvre, aussi bien quo son Seigneur et Maître. Telle est la posltlon de Dieu vis-à-visde I'homme,et il n'y a pas de trahisonet d'ingratitudeplus grande quo la Kufr qui amène I'hommeà renier son v6ritable Seignour. 1e. lf sarait ridiculede penserqu'en adoptant I'attitude du Kufr, I'homme fait du tort eu Dieu Tout-Puissant.'Pas le moins du monde.Quel tort pourrait bien faire I'homme, c€ grain de poussière insigniliant à la surface d'une planète' minuscule roulant dans cet unlvers infini, au Maltre du monde, dont le royaume est si vaste gue l'aide des plus pulssants télescopos ne nous permet mâme pas de dovlner sss limites ? Dont la puissance commande la Course célegte de la Terre, de la luno, du sOlail,st des myrladesd'étoltes.Qul pourvoit à tous leurs basoins,;nais n'A besOln dO psrsonno pour pourvoir aux slens ? La fébelllon de I'homme contre Diarr n8 peut l-ui faire aucuft ? t
  26. 26. tort, eu contraire cette désobéissancene lait guo préci- piter I'hommesur le cheminde la ruins et de la disgrâce. 17, La conséqusncoinéluctable de cette révorte et de co refus de la Réafité est l'échec dans fes idéaux ultimes de ta vie. Un rebefle ne lrouvera jamais fa voie de la vraie connaissance.Car ls savoirgui est incapable de découvrirson propreCréateurn€ pautdécouvriraucune vérité. L'esprit et la raison d'un tel homme s'égareront toujours.Commentla raison qui ne peut reconnaltreson Gréateur,pourrait-elleélucider les mystèresde la vie ? Un tel homme n€ subira que des échecs dans tous les domain€s.Sa vie morale,civique, sociale,familiale,sa lutte pour assurer sa subsistance,tout en sera affecté. ll ne répandraque confusionet désordresur la terre.Sans I'ombred'un remordsil vers€rale sang,violerafes droits de s6s sembfabfes,sera cruel enyerseux, susciterale désordreet la destructiondans le monde.Sespensôeset sos ambitionsperverses,son absencede discernemsnt, son sensdes valeursfaussé,ses activitésmafignesseront nélasles pour lui commo pour son entourage.Un tel homme peut ruiner la paix et l'équilibrede fa yie sur terre.Et dans la vie ultérieure,il ssra tenu pour coupable des crimes qu'il a commis snyeîll lui-même.Son corps tout gntior, son cervgau,s€s yeux, son noz, s€s mains, sos pieds so pfaindrontdu mauvaisusagequ'il en aura fait. Chaquecellulede son corps fe bfâmeradevantDieu qui, véritablesourcede justice,lui appliguerala ssntence qu'if mérite. Telle est I'infâmanteconséquoncedu Kulr. ll conduità l'échec total, dans cette vie comme dans la vio ultérisure. LES BIE}IFAITS DE L'ISI.IT 18. Apràsavoirexaminé les terribles conséquencesdu Kulr, voyons rnaintenantco quo nous pouvensgagn€r on adoptantf'attitudedc l'lslam. 19. Dans le mondequi youg entoura,cornmeen yougt rrtmo, your powez vpir d'innombrablosmanifestationsdu 30
  27. 27. pouvoir divin. Cot univers grandiose, qul fonctlonne de toute éternité dans un ordre incomparabfesefon une loi immuabfe,témoignepar fui-mêmeque Celuiqui l'a conçu est un EtreTout-Puissant,doué de puissancg,de connais- sance infinies,d€ ressourcesilfimitées,dont fa sagesse est parfaite,€t Auquaf nuf n'ose désobéir.c'est dans fa naturemêmede I'homme,commede toutes chosesdans I'univers,que de Lui obéir.En fait, I'hommeobéit incons- ciemmentà Sa loi, jour après jour, car sn désobéissant il s'expon€à la mortet à I'anéantissement.C'esl fa loi de la nature gue nous devons observerconstamment. æ. Dieu a donné à I'hommela possibifitéde s'ins- truire, de psnssr et de méditer,et la connaissancsdu bienet du maf; maisll lui a conféréen outre uno relative liberté de volonté€t d'action. C'sst dans I'exercicede cette libertéque I'hommeest mis à l'épreuye: son sayoir, sa sagesse,son discernement,sa fiberté de volonté et d'actionsont tous éprouvés.En cele,l'hommgn'a pas été obfigé d'adopterpnevoie particulière,car cotteobfigation fausseraitle sens même de cette mise à l'épr€uve.Si pendant un examen,vous êtes obligé de donner une réponsedonnéeà une questiondonnée,l'6xamendevient inutile.Votre mérite ne peut être convonablementiugé gue si vous pouvez répondre librementaux questions, selonvotreconnaissanceet votre compréhensionp€rson- nelfes.Si votre réponseest correcte,vous aurez r6usgi, et vous pourrezcontinuerà progress€r.Si votre réponse est mauyaise,votreéchecvousempêcherado progross€r; de même,etrce gui concernela situationde l'hommedans le monde.Dieu lui a donné la fiberté de volonté et d'action,de sorte qu'il puissechoisirlibrementlc mode de vis qu'il estimeêtre le bon l'lslamou lg Kufr. 21. Ontrouvedoncd'uncôtéI'hommequins comprond ni sa proprenature,ni cellede f'univers.ff ignorequi sst son MaTtrevéritable,et quelssont Ses attributs,et utilise mafsa libertééen prenantle cheminde fa d6sob6issance et de la rébellion.Un tel hommea échouéà I'sxamende sa connaissance,de son intelfigsncoGt de son sens du 3 l
  28. 28. dsvoir,et ne méritepas un sort meilleurque celui discuté plus haut. 22. De l'autre côté, on peut trouver celui qui sort vainqueurde cette mise à f'épreuve.En utifisantcorrec- tementson savoiret son esprit, il reconnaîtson Créateur, a foi sn Lui, et sâns y être aucunementcontraint choisit de Lui obéir.fl sait distinguerle Biendu Mal,et bienqu'if soit entièrementlibre de ne pas le faire, if chosit fe Bion. 11comprendsa propre nature,se conformeà seg lois et à sas réalités,of bien qu'il ait toute latitude de suivre nrimportequelle voie, il adopte celle de f'obéissenceet de la foyauté enverc Dieu, son Créateur.fl a surmonlâ l'épreuve,câr if a convenablementutifiséson esprit ot toutes sos lacultés: ses yeux pour discerner]a Réalitê, sss oroillespour écouterla Vérité,son esprit pour conce- voir de sainesopinions,of il met tout son ccauret toute son âme à suivre la juste voie qu'il a ainsi choisie. ?I.3.ll choisitla vérité,voit la réalité,se soumetde son plein gré à son Seigneur et Maïtre. C'est un homme intefligent,sincère,qui a fe sens du devoir,qui a opté pour la lumièreplutôt que les ténèbres,et apràs avoir distinguéla réafité,a réponduà son appef avoc enthou- siasme.Sa conduite prouvs ainsi que non seulementil recherchefa vérité, mais qu'il sait fa reconnaltreet la chérir"Cet hommeréussiradans ce mondecommedans le rnondeà vanir car il a pris ls Droit Cheminet no cssserade le suivredanstousles domainesde la connais- sanc€et de I'action.Celuiqui connaitDieuet Sesattributs, connait l'alpha et I'omégade fa Réafité. ll ne pourra s'égarercer son premierpas est sur fa bonnerouteat il est sûr de la destinationdu voyagede fa yio. 24. Dansle domainede la philosophie,il méditerasur les sgcretsde I'univ€rset essayorede sonders6s mys- tères,maisà I'inversedu philosopheinfldèle(Kâfir)it no s'êgararapasdansle labyrinthedu douteat du septicisme. La Vision Divineêclair€resa route et dirigera sâs pas dans la bonns direction. s 2
  29. 29. 25. Dans le domaine de la science, il tentera de connaître les lols de la nature, de découvrir les trésors cachés de la terre, et de diriger toutes les forces jusque-là ignorées de I'esprit et de la matière - tout cela pour le mieux-êtrede I'humanité.ll essayerad'explorertouteg les avenues du savoir et de la puissance, et de soumettre tout ce gui existe sur terre €t dans les cieux au profit de I'hommg. 26. A chaque stade de $a recherche, sa conscience de Dieu I'empêchera de faire un usage mauvais et destructif de la scienee et des méthodes scientifiques. 27, ll ne songeramême pas à se vanter d'être le maltre de ces forces, le conquérant de la nature, s'arrogeant ainsi des prérogativesdivines; ni à nourrir des ambitions subversivessur I'univers,soumettant le genre humain et établissant sa suprématie sur tous sans reculer devant les moyens les plus vils. Une telle attitude de rébellion et de défi ne saurait être celle d'un rnusulmanæ seul un savant kâfir peut être la proie de telles illusionset, en y succombant, exposer le genre humain tout entier aux dangersde la destructiontotaleet de l'anéantissement(1). Un savant musufman,âu contraire,se comporteratout à fait différemment.Plus il verraclair dans le domainede la science,plus sa foi en Dieu en sera renforcée.fl courbera la tête devant Lui avec gratitude.Puisque son Maître l*a béni en lui accordant un pouvoir et une science plus (1) La situatron âst la même de nos jours. Le Dr Joad dit ; r Lf science nous a donné uno puissance prssqus divin6, mâig Faur nous servir d'olle, nous n'avonsquo la mentalitéd'écglierg ou de sâuvagasr. Lo philosophe Bertrand Russell écrit : r D'une manière génêrala, nou$ nous trouvons môlés à uno courso ontre l'habileté humaino Dn tant qut moyons, et la folie humaine tn tant guo buts: Touts augmonTâtidnde f'habilaté requise pour y parvanir esl oriantée vors le mal. LE gënrg humain n'a survécu jusqu'à mainlenant quo grâce à l'ignorânçe gt à I'incompétonca.Mais si fe savoir et la compétencesê combingntâ la lolia, il ne peut plus y avoir de certitudeda survie.La connaissancoogtun pouvoir, mais c'ost un pouvoir de bien autant qu€ de mal faire. Par conséqùenl, à moins que l'hommr n'augmgnteen $ag6gsoautant qu'ân connaissanço. I'augmentationde la scignca no fora qu'accroltre nos tribulations r (Bortrand Russei, lmprcl of Sclrnco on Soclcty, p. læ-Atl. Un autre brillant ponsour a exprimé le mêmc paradoxe en cgs lormos.: .' gn nous apprend à voler comm6 les oiseaux,et à nager comme les poissons,mais nous ignorons toujours comment vivre sur la terre . {citÉ par Joacl dans Counlrr Attrck from thr Ersl, p. 28). 3 3
  30. 30. grands, il devra æuvrer pour son propre bien et celui de I'humanité. Au lieu d'être arrogant, il sera humbfe, âU lieu de se griser de sa propre puissance, il réalisera de grandes ChOseSpour le bien commun. ll ne s'abandonnera pas à une fiberté effrénée. ll sera guidé par les principes de la moralité et de la RévélationDivine.Ainsi la science enire SeS mains, au lieu de devenir un instrument de destruction,deviendraun agent du bien-êtredes hOmmes et de la régénérationmorale. Et c'est de cette manière qu'il exprimera sa gratitude à son MaÎtre pour les dons et les bénédictionsqu'll a répandus sur I'homme. 28. De même dans le domaine de l'histoire,de l'éco- nomie, de la politique, du droit, et de toutes les autres branches des arts et des sciences : un musulman ns se laisserapas distancerpar un kâfir dans la rechgrcho,mais leurs points de vue, et par conséquent leurs ' fnodus operandi", dilléreront largement. Un musulman étudiera chaquebrÊnchede la connaissancedans sa iuste perspec- tive, s'effôrcerad'atteindre un iuste obiectif et arrivera à de justes et saines conclusions.En histoire, il tirera des feçons correctes des expériences passées, et découvrira les causes véritables de la grandeur et de la décadenco des civilisations.ll essaierade tirer profit de lout ce qui fut bon et juste dans le passé, et évitera soigneusnment tout ce qui avait conduit au déclin et à l'écroulementdes nations. En politique, son seul obiectif sera I'instauralion d'un régime de paix, de iustice, de fraternitéet de bien, où I'homme est un frère pour I'homme et respecte sa qualité d'homme,où ne règne aucune forme d'exploitation ou d'esclavage,où les droits de I'individusont respectés, et où le pouùoir de f'Etat est considéré comme un dépôt sacré de Dieu, qui doit ètre utilisé pour le bien-être commun.En ce qui concernele droit,le muSulmanesSaigra d'en faire I'instrumentréel de la iustice, pour la protection des droits de tous - particuliàrementdes faibles. ll veil- lera à ce que chacun reçoive la part qui lui ost due, et gu'aucune injustice ou oppression ne soit infligôe- à quiconque. ll respectera fà loi, la fera respecter et veillera à.ce que la iustice soit rendue équitablsmsnt. 34
  31. 31. æ. La vie morale d'un musulman sera toujours empreintede piété, de dévotion,de droiture. lf vivra dans fe monde avec la conviction que Dieu seul est notre Maitre à tous, que tout ce que lui-même et les autres peuvent posséder leur a étê donné par Dieu, que les pouvoirs dont il dispose ne sont gu'un dépôt de Dieu, gue fa fiberté qui fui a été conférée doit ètre utilisée avec discernement et qu'il est de son propre intérêt de s'en servir selon la Vofonté Divine. ll gardera toujours présent à I'esprit qu'il doit un jour retourner au Seigneur et lui rendre compte de toute sa vie. Le sentiment de responsa- bilité restera toujours fermement implanté dans son esprit et il n€ se conduira jamais en irresponsabfe et en insouciant. 30. Songez à f'excellencemorale de I'homme qui vit dans de tefles dispositions.Sa vie sera une vie de pureté, de piété, d'amour, d'altruisme. ll sera une bénédiction pour I'humanité.Son esprit ne sera pas troublé par des pensées mauvaises et des ambitions perverses. ll s'abs- tiendra de voir, d'€ntendreet de faire le mal. ll maîtrisera sa langue,et ne profèrerajamais de mensonge.ll gagnera sa vie de manière iuste et honnête et préfèrera la faim à uns nourritureacquise par I'exploita!ionou I'injustice.ll n6 sarâ jamais complicede I'oppressionou de la violation de la vie humaine et de I'honneur,quelle qu'en soit fa forma. ll n€ cèdera jamais au mal, quel que soit le prix qu'il ait à payer pour cela. ll sera la bonté et la noblesse mêm€,et'défendrale droit et la vérité même au prix de sa proprevie. ll aura en horreurtoutes les formesd'injustice, et s'érigera6n défenseurde la vérité,que les adversités n€ pourront abattre.Un tel homme sera un pouvoir avec fequel il faut compter.Lui seul peut réussircar rien au monde ne pourra I'arrêterou entraversa route. 31. ll sera I'hommele plus honoréet le plus respecté et personne ne pourra le surpasser dans ce domaine. Comment I'humiliationpourrait-elleatteindre un homme gui, pour quémanderune faveur,ne tend pas la main, ni nê courbe la tête devant quiconque excepté Dieu Tout- Pr.rissant.le souverain du monde ? 3 5
  32. 32. 32. ll seraI'hommele pfuspuissantet fe plusefficace. Personnene peutêtre pluspuissantque lui - car il ne craintpersonnesaufDieu,et ne recherchedes bénédic- tions de personneque de Lui. Quel pouvoirpourraitfe détournerdu Droit Chemin? Quelle richessepourrait achetersa foi ? Quelle force pourrait rongersa cons- cience? Quel pouvoirpourraitinfluencerson attitude? 3.3.ll sera,l'hommele plus riche,Personneeu monde ne peutêtreplusricheou plusindépendantquelul - car il vivraune vie d'austérité,de contetnplation.ll nê sêra pas sensuel,ou faible,ou cupide,ll se conienterade co qu'il gagnehonnêtement,et mêmesi clesmonceauxde richessesmal ecquisessont placéesdevantlui, il les repousseraavecmépris.ll aura la paixet le Contentement du cæur- y a-t-ilde richeseplus grandeque celle'là? 34. ll serâ I'hommele plus révéré,le plus aimê,le pluspopulaire.Personnene peutêtre plusdigned'amour que lui car il vit unè vie de charitéet de bonté.ll rendrajusticeà tous,acoômplirâ'sêsfOnCtiOnShOnnête- ment et travaillerasincèrgmentpbur le blen de tous, ll attireratouinaturellementle cæurdesgens,leUrârnoufet leurestime.Toutle mondeI'honoreraet lui feraconfiance. Personnen'enest plus digneque'lui- Caril n'êStpas pariure,maisau contraireun modèlede droiture,fidèleà sa paroleet honnêtedansseSactions.ll serabonet iuste dans ioutes ses affaires,car il sait que DieUest omni' présent,toujoursvigitant.ll n'y a pas-demotspourdécrire tout le mérited'untel hOmme.Commentquelqu'unpour- tait-il ne pas fui faire confiance? Telle est'.la vie d'un véritablemusulman. 35. Si vous avez comprisla véritablenature d'un mUsulman,vousSerezconvaincuqU'ilne pgutvivredanS I'humiliation,f'asservissementou la soumission.ll est destinéà devenirle maître,et aucunepuissanceterrestre nepeutle dominerou lesubiuguer.Carl'lslamlui inculque les qualitésqui ne sauraientêtre écfipséesPar aucun charmeni aucuneillusion. 3 6
  33. 33. 36. Et après avoir vécu une vie respectableet hono- rable Sur Cette terre, il relournera à son Créateur, qui répandrasur lui Ses bénédictions- car il a accomplison devoir honorablement,rempli sa misSionavec Succès et triomphé de la mise à l'épreuve.ll a réussidans sa vie terreStre.et COnnaîtradanS la vie ultérieure,la paix, la joie, la félicité éternelles. 97. Voilà l'lslam,la religionnaturellede I'homme,la religion qui n'est associéeà aucune personne,peuple. périodeou endroit.C'est la voie de la nature,la religion de l'hOmme.De toustempS,en tous lieux,et danStOuSleS peuples,tous ceux qui reconnurentDieu et aimèrent la vériié ont cru en cetie religion et s'y sÔnt'conformés. lls furent touS des musutmans,qu'ilSaient appelé ce mode de vie lslam ou pas.Qu ef qu' en f ût le nom . il signif ia it lslam,et lslam uniquement. 3 7
  34. 34. CHAPITREII Iâ FOI ET L'OBÉISSANCE 38. fslam signifie obéissance à Dieu. ll va sans dire que cette obéissancene peut être totale que si I'homme connaît certains faits essentiets et en est lermemenr convaincu. Quels sont les principes qu'un homme doit connaitre pour diriger sa vie sefon ted Oirectivesdivines? c'esl ce que nous nous proposons de discuter dans ce chaprtre. 39. D'abord, il faut avoir une loi inébranlable dans f 'existence de Dieu. L'hommepourrait-ilLui être obéissant, s'il n'est pas intimementpersuadéde son existence? 40. Ënsuite, it faut connaître les attributs de Dieu. C'est la connaissance de ces attributs qui permet à I'homme de cultiver en lui-même les qualités les plus nobles et de mener une vie de verlu et de bonté. Si on ignore que Dieu existe, qu'lr est I'unique Créateur et Seigneur de I'univers, et qu'lr ne partage avec aucune autre divinitéla plus infime parceltede Son pouvoir et de Son autorité,alors on peut devenir la proie des faux dieux, et leur rendre hommage pour obtenir leurs grâces. Mais si on connaît f 'attribut divin * tawhîd, (unicité de Dieu), on ne risquepas de succomberà cette ilfusion.De mêms, si I'hommesait que Dieu est omniprésentet omniscignt, qu'll voit, entend et sait tout ce que nous faisons en public et en privé et jusqu'à nos pensées non expri- mées ! - alors comment pourra*t-ir se permettre de désobéir à Dieu ? fl se rendra compte qu'il est observé continuellementet se comportera convenablement.Mais celui gui ignore ces attributsde Dieu peut s'égarersur la voie de la désobéissance. 3 8
  35. 35. 41. ll en est de même pour tous les attributsde Dieu. Le fait est que les qualités et les attributsqu'un homme doit posséders'il veut suivrela voie de l'lslam,ne peuvent ètre cultivés et développés que grâce à une prolonde connaissancedes attributsde Dieu. C'est la connaissance de Cesaitributsqui purifieI'espritet l'âmede I'homme,ses croyanCeS,Sa mOrale, SeS aCtiOnS.Une COnnaiSSanCe superficielleou purement théorique de ces attributs ne suffit pas pour la tâche gui I'attend il doit posséder une convictioninébranlable,fermementenracinéedans le CæUret dans f 'esprit, pour être à l'abri des doutes insi- dieux et des déviations. 42. De plus, il faut connaÎtreen détaif le genre de vie gui peut pfaire à Dieu.Si I'hommeignore ce que Dieu aime OU n'aime pas, Comment peut-il ChOiSirl'Un et reieter I'autre? S'il n'a aucune connaissancede la lOi divine, comment peut-il la suivre? Donc, la connaissance de la Loi Divine et du Code Révéféest égalementessen- tielleà cet égard. 43. Mais là non plus, la simple connaissancen'est pas Suffisante.L'hommedoit avoir une confiance,une convic- tion pleineset entrèresque c'est bien la loi divineet que son salut dépend entièrement de I'observance de ce code Car la connaissancesans la convictionn'arrivera pas à aiguillonnerI'hommevers le Droit Chemin,et il risque de se perdre dans l'lmpassede la désobéissance. M. Enfin,il faut aussi connaîtreles conséquencesde l'obéissanceet de la foi, et cellesde I'incrédulitéet de la désobéissance.L'homme doit savoir quelles bénédictions seront répanduessur lui s'il choisit la voie de Dieu et mène une vie pure, vertueusee! sOumise.Et il doit aussi connaîtrequellesseront les conséquencesnéfastesd'une vie de désobéissanceet de rébellion,Ainsi la connaissance de la vie ultérieure qui nous attend après la mort est abSOlumentessentielle.L'homme doit avoir une foi iné- branlabledans le fait que fa mort ne signifiepas la fin de la vie;qu'il y aura la résurrection,qu'il passeradevantle 3 9
  36. 36. tribunal suprême présidé par Dieu lui-même; qu'au jour du jugement,la justice prévaudra; que les bonnesactions seront récompensées et les mauvaises punies. chacun aura ce qu'il mérite,et il n'y aura pas moyend'y échapper. Cela doit obligatoirementarriver.Ce sentimentde respon- sabilitéest tout à fait essentielpour une obéissanceincon- ditionnelleà la Loi de Dieu. 45. un homme qui n'a aucune idée du monde à venir peut considérer qu'obéissance et désobéissançe sont sans importance.ll peut.croiregue celui qui obéit comme celui qui désobêit auront tous les deux tra même fin : après la mort, ils retourneront tous les deux à la pous- sière.Avec une telle mentafité, comment peut-ons'attendre à ce qu'il se soumette à iouç les inçonvénients et les restrictionsqui déeoulent inêvitablçmentd'une vie d'obêis- sance acttve, et evite ces péchés dont I'accomplissement ne lui apporte apparemment aucune perte mcrale ou maiérielle dans ce mqnde ? Avec cette mentalité, un homme ne peut accepter' de se soumettre à Ia loi de Dieu. Pas pfus qu'un homme qui n'est pas fermement convaincude l'existencede la vie uftérieureet du tribunal .divin ne restera ferme et résolu dans les eaux agitées de la vie, au milieu de toutes les séductionsdu péché, du crime, du mal ; car le doute et I'hésitationprivent l'homme de sa vofonté d'agir. on ne peut rester ferme dans sa conduite gue si on est ferme dans ses convictions; on ne peut suivre cetie voie de tout son cæur que si I'on est certain d'avoir intérêt à le faire et si I'on sait quels désa- vantages s'ensuivronten cas de désobéissance.Ainnsi, pour mener sa vie dans la voie de I'obéissanceà Dieu, il faut une connaissanceapprofondiedes conséquencesde la foi ou de f incrédulité,ainsi que de la vie uliérieurê" 46, Tefs sont donc les faits essentiels qup I'on dait connaîtresi I'on veut vivre lqvie d'obéissance,c'est-à-dira l'lslam. 4 0
  37. 37. 1â FOI : OU'EST-CE OUE CELA SIGNIFIE ? 47. La foi est ce que nous avons appelé dans la diSCuSiOnqui précède * cOîrâissance,', " CohViCtign'. Le mot arabe ..imân ", que nous traduisons par foi, veut dire littéralement" Coonaître,croire, être convaincuSans doute possible'. La foi est donc une ferme conviction née de la connaissance.L'homme qui sait. et est ferme- ment convaincude I'unicitéde Dieu, de Ses attributs,de Sa loi révélée, du code divin de la récompenseet du châtiment,cet hommedonc est appelé u Mu'minu (fidèle). Cette fOi mène invariablementI'hommeà une vie d'obéis- sance et de soumissionà la volontéde Dieu.Et celui qui mène cette vie de soumissionest appelé musulman. 48. Ceci devrait clairementdémontrerque sans la foi (imân) personnene peut être un vrai musulman.C'est un point essentiel; ou plutÔt c'est le point de départ. Le rapport entre I'islamet I'imânest celui d'un arbre avec sa graine.De mêmequ'un arbre ne peut croîtresans une graine,de même il n'est pas possibleà I'hommequi nla pas la foi au départde devenirun musulman.Cependant, de même qu'on trouve parfois un arbre qui malgré la grgine semée ne poussepas,et cela pour des quantités de raisons, ou même s'il pousse, sa croissance est cgmpromise ou retardée, de même on peut trOuver un homme qui a ta foi, mais à cause de certainesfaiblesses, peut ne pas devenirun musulmanfermeet véritable.Donc nous voyons que la foi est le point de départ,etconduit I'hommeà la vie de soumissionà Dieu,et que nul ne peut devenirmusulmanSanSla foi, Au cOntraire,un homme peut avoir la foi, mais en raison de la faiblessede sa vOlOnté,d'Une mauvaise éduCation,ou de mauvaises compagnies,il peut ne pas mener la vie d'un vrai musul- man. Du point de vue de I'islamet de I'imân,tous les hommes peuvent être classés en quatre catégories: a) Ceux qui ont une foi inébranlable- une foi qui les fait se soumettreà Dieu de tout cæur et sans restrictions. lls suiventle chernindu bien et se consacrentde tout leur 4 1
  38. 38. cæur, de toute leur âme à plaire à Disu, en faisant tout ce qu'fl aime, et en évitant tout ce qu'il n'aime pas. Dans leur dévoiion, ils sont encore ptus fervents que n,est I'homme ordinaire à fa poursuite de la richesse et de. fa gfoire. De tefs hommes sont de vrais musulmans. b) ceux cfuiont la foi, qui croient en Dieu, en sa loi, au iugement dernier, mais dont la foi n,estpas assez forte et profonde pour fes rendre totafement soumis à Dieu. lfs sont bien en dessous du rang de vrai musulman, mériient d'être punis pour leurs manquementset leurs fautes, mais ils sont tout de même musulmans.lls sont fautifs d'être coupables,mais non pas rebelles.lls recon- naissent le Seigneur et Sa loi, et bien qu'ils la trans- gressent, ifs ne se sont pas rebellés contre Lui. lfs admetient Sa suprématieet leur propre culpabilité.Donc ils sont coupables et méritent un châtiment,mais ils restentmusulmans. c) ceux qui n'ont pas du tout la foi. ces hommes refusentde reconrlaÎtrela souveraineiéde Dieu et sont des rebelles.Même si leur conduite n'est pas mauvaise et s'ils ne répandentpas la corruptionet la viofence,iis restentdes rebelleset leurs actions bonnesen apparence sont de peu de valeur. De tels hommessont comme les hors-la-loi.Même si un hors-la-foicommet certains actes gui sont en conformitéavec la foi du pays, il n'en devient pas pour cela un citoyen loyal et obéissant,de même le bren apparentde ceux gui se rebellentcontre Dieu ne peut compenserla gravitédu mal réel, la rébellionet fa désobéissance. d) ceux qui ne possèdentpas la foi et ne font pas non plus de bonnesactions,ffs répandentle désordredans le monde et perpètrenttouies sortes de violenceset d'op- pression,lls sont les créaturesles plus abominablescar ils sont des rebelles,des méchantset de criminels, 49, Cetteclassificationde I'humanitémontreclairement que le véritablesuccèset le salut de I'hommedépendent 4 2
  39. 39. de l'îmân (la foi). La vie d'obêissance(isram)naît de la graine de l'îmân.Cet islam peu: être parfait ou imparfait. Mais sans îmân il n'y a pâs d'istarn.Là ou il n'y a pas d'isfam il y a kufr. Sa forrne êt sâ nâture peuvent varier, mais de toute façon, ce serâ lë kufr. et pas autre chose. 50. cela soulignel'importancede t'îmânvis-à-visde la vie de soumissiontotale et vÉritableà Dieu. COMMENT ACOUÉRIR LA CONNAISSANCE DE DIEU ? 51. La questionse pose maintenant: commentacqué- rir la connaissanceet la foi en Dieu,en Ses attributs.Sa lci et le jugementdernier 2 52, Nous avons déja fart allusionaux innombrables manifestationsde Dieuautourde nouset en nous-mêmes. Ellesattestentqu.ily a un Créateur,et un Créateurunique, et que c'est Lui qui contrôle et drrige cet univers Ces temoignagesreflètentles divins attributsdrr Créateur: Sa grande sagesse.Sa science universelle,Son omni- potence,Sa miséricorde,Sa force,bref. tous Ses attributs sont partoutvisiblesdans Ses æuvres.Mais I'espritet les facultésde l'hommese sont égarésà force d'observeret d'assimilerces chosesqui sont pourtantclaireset mani- Testes,bien que ses yeux fussentouvertspour lire ce qui est êcrit dans la Création.Mais c'est là que les hommes se sont égarés.Certainsont dit qu'il existedeux Dieux, d'autres ont commencéà croire à la trinité,et d'autres encoresont tombésdans le polythéisme.Certainsse sont mis à adorer les forces de la nature, et d'autres ont divisé la personnedivine en de multipfesdéités: dieux de la pluie, de I'air,du feu, de la vie,dela mort...Bien que les manifestationsde Dieu fussentparfaitementévi- dentes,la raisonhumainea trébuchébien des fois et n'a pas réussià voir la réalitédans sa vraie perspective.Elle a rencontrédéceptionsur déception et n'a abouti qu'à une confusionspirituelle.Nous n'avonsguère besoin de nous étendresur ces erreursdu jugementhumain. 4 3
  40. 40. 53, De même en ce qui concerne la vie après la mort, les hommes ont avancé bien des théories erronnées, par exemple qu'après la mort I'homme retourneà la poussière et ne revièndrajamais plus à la vie i ou que I'hommeest sujet à tout un processus de régénérationscontinuelles dans ce monde et qu'il est puni ou récompensédans les cycfes de la vie à venir. 54. La difficuftéest encore plus grande quand on en vient à fa question du mode de vie. Formuler un code complet et équifibré qui puisse plaire à Dieu uniquement avec notre raison humaine, est une tâche extrêmement difficile. Même si un homme est pourvu des plus hautes facultésde raisonet d'esprit et s'il possèdeune sagesse incomparableet I'expériencede nombreusesannées de réflexion,ses chances de formulerdes vues parfaitement justes sur la vie sont fort réduites.Et même si après des années de réflexion il y parvient,il ne sera jamais sûr d'avoir rêellementdécouvertla vérité et adopté la bonne voie. 55. Bien que l'épreuvela plus juste et la plus com- plète de la sagesse humaine,de sa raison, et de sa connaissanceeussent été d'abandonnerl'homme à ses propresressourcessans aucune drrectiveextérieure,afin gu'if découvreseul le juste mode de vie gu'il convient d'adoptersur cette terre,et que ceux qui par leurs essais et expériencespersonnelsauraient pu découvrir la vérité et la vertu awaient gagné leur salut tandis que les autres se seraientperdus;Dieua cependantévitéà Sescréatures humainesune épreuveaussi difficile.Par Sa grâce et Sa bienveillancefl a suscitépour I'humanitédes hommesélus d'entre les hommesauxquelsll a révéléSes attributs,Sa loi et le Juste Code cie Vie. leur a fait connaÎtre la significationet le but de cette vie ainsi gue de la vie ultérieure,et leur a ainsi montré la route qui mène au succèset à la félicitééternelle.Ces hommesélus sont les Messagersde Dieu- Ses Prophètes.Dieu leur a commu- niqué la connaissanceet la sagesse par le moyen du Wahy (la révélation)et le livre contenantles communi- 4 4
  41. 41. cations divines est appelé le livre de Dieu, ou la Parole de Dieu.L'épreuvede la sagesseet de l'espritde I'hgmme réside donc en cela : aprèJ avoir soigneusementobservé sa vie pure et pieuse et ses enseignementspleins de noblesse, Saura-t-il reconnaîlre le Messager de Dieu ? Celui qui possède du bon sens et une saine sagesse reconnaîtra la véracité des instructionsdictées par le Messager; S'il reiettele Messagerde Dieu et ses ensei- gnementsce refus indiquraqu'il est complètementinca- pable de découvrirla véiite et la justice,et qu'il a échoué à cette épreuve.Un tel homme ne Sera iamais capable de découvrirla vérité sur Dieu et sur Sa loi ou Sur la vie ultérieure. FOI DANS L'INCONNU 56. C'estuneexpériencequotidienneque lorsquevous ne connaissezpas quelque chose, vous cherchez quel- qu'un qui la Cgnnaît,vous vous liez à SOnavis, et vOuS le croyez.Si vous tombez maladeet que vous ne pguvez VOUSSgignervguS-même,vOuScherchezUn médeCin'vOuS acceptez et suivez ses instructions 'sans discuter'Pour- quoi ? Parcequ'ilest qualifiépourdonnerun avismédical' qu'il a de l'expérience,et a soigné et guéri un certain nombrede malades.Par conséquent,vOuSvous ccnformez à SOn avis, voUSfaites tout ce qu'il vous conseillede faire, et évitez tout ce qu'il vous interdit' De même en matière de procès,vous faites confianceen votre avocat' et agissez Selon ses directives. De mên'*' en matière d'éducation avec votre professeur'Quand vous désirez vous rendre à un endroit,et que vous n'en ConnaisSeZ pas le chemin,vous demandezà quelqu'unqui le sait et vous suivezla directionqu'il vous indique.Bref, I'attitude raisonnableque vous adopteztout au long de votre vie à proposde chosesque vous ignorez,est que vousconsultez quelgu'unqui est au courant,vous acceptezson conseil et agissezen conséquence.Comme votre propre connais- sance est insuffisante,vous cherchez soigneusement quelqu'unde mieux renseignéet acceptezSesdires'Vous prenez le plus grand soin pour choisir la personne 4 5
  42. 42. compétente; mais une fois que vous l'avezchoisie,vous acceptez ses conseifs sans discuter. ceci s'appefle o fa foi ên l'inconnu'. Car ici, vous avez fait conliance à quelqu'unqui sait sur des matièresgue vous ne connaissez pas. C'est précisémentl'îmân-bil-ghaib. 57. L'îmân-bil-ghaibsignifie gue vous arrivez à la connaissancede ce que vous ignoriezpar I'intermédiaire de quefqu'unqui sait.Vous ne connaissezpas Dieu et ses véritablesattributs.Vous ignorez que Ses anges dirigent le mécanismede I'universselon ses CIrdres,et qu'ils vous entourentde toutes parls. vous ne savez pas exactement quel mode de vie est susceptible de plaire à votre Créateur ; et vous êtes dans I'ignorance en ce qui concernela vie ultérieure.La connaissancesur toutesces matièresvous sera donnée par les prophètesqui ont été en contactdirect avec l'Etredivin et ont reÇula connais- sance correcte. lls sont sincères, intègres, dignes de confiance,pieux, et leur vie de pureté absolue est un témoin irrévocablede la vivacitéde teurs dires. Et par- dessustout, la sagesseet la force de leur messagevous obligent à admettre qu'ils disent la vérité, et gue tout ce qu'ils prêchentmérited'être cru et suivi.Cette convic- tion qui est la vÔtreest I'imân-bil-ghaib.Une telle attitude capable de discernerla véritê et de la reconnaître(c'est- à-dire l'îmân-bil-ghaib)est essentiellepour I'obéissanceà Dieu, et pour agir en accord avec son bon plaisir, car vous n'.avezpas d'autre intermédiaireque le Messager de Dieu pour atteindre la vraie connaissance,et sans connaissancevéritablevous ne pourrezavancersûrement sur le chemin de l'islam. 4 6
  43. 43. CHAPITREIII L'APOSTOLAT 58. Notre discussion a mis en évidence les points suivants: l- ll est justeque I'hommevive une vie d'obéissanceà Dieu, et pour cela, la connaissanceet la foi Sont absolu- ment nécessaires; connaissance de Dieu et de Ses attributs,de ce qu'll aime et de ce gu'll n'aime pas, de sa voie et du Jour du Jugement Dernier; et une foi inébranlableen la véracitéde cette connaissance ceci est l'lmân. ll - Dieu a bien voulu épargnerà I'hommed'avoir à ConquérircetteConnaissanceau prix d'un elfortpersonnel. ll n'a pas placé l'homme devant cette épreuve difficile, mais ll a révélécette connaissanceaux Prophèteschoisis parmi les hommes, leur ordonnantde transmettreSa volontéaux autrescréatureshumaineset de leur montrer fe Droit Chemin. Cela â évité à I'homme de teribles calamités. lll - Enfin, le devoirde tous,hommeset femmes,est de recgnnaîtreun prophète,et après s'être assuréqu'il est véritablementl'envcyéde Dieu, d'avoirfoi en lut et en Son enSeignement,d'obéir Scrupuleusementet de marcher dans ses pas Ceci est la voie du salut 59. Dansce chapi t r enousdiscut er onsde la nat ure ,d e I'histoireet des autresaspectsde I'apostolat. /1 1 . + l
  44. 44. I . SA NATURË ET SA NÉCESSITÉ 60. Vous pouvez voir que Dieu a très gracieusement fourni à I'hommetout ce dont il a besoin dans cet univers. Le nouveau-névient au monde avec des yeux pour voir, des oreillespour entendre,un nez pour sentir et respirer, des mains pour toucher, des pieds pour marcher,ët un esprit pour penser et réfréchir.Toutes fes facultés et po"uvoirsdont il pourra avoir besoin quand il sera un homme, ont été merveilleusementlogés dans son petit corps. Les moindresbesoinsont été prévus,rien n'a été oublié. 61. ll en est de même dans l'universoù il ,vit. Tout ce qui est essentiel à son existence y est fourni en abondance- air, lumière,chaleur,eau, etc. Du jour où il ouvre les yeux, f'enfanttrouve sa nourrituredans le sein de sa mère. ses parents t'aimentinstinctivement,et dans leur cæur a été implanté I'instinct protecteurqui tes incite à l'éleveret à sacrifierleur bien-êtrepour le sien propre.Ainsi,affectueusementprotégé,I'enfantatteint la maturitéet à chaquestagede sa vie trouvedans la naiure tout ce dont il a besoin.Toutesles conditionsmatérielles de survieet de croissancelui sont fournieset il peut se rendrecompteque I'unrvers',outentier est à son service et le sert à chaque instant. 62. Bien plus, l'homme a la chance de disposer de tous les pouvoirs et facultés physiques,mentaux et moraux dont il a besoin dans sa lutte pour la vie. A ce propos,Dieu a pris des dispositionsmerveilleuses:ll n'a pas réparli fes dons strictementégalemententre les hommes.s'il I'avaitfait, cela aurait rendu les hornmes totalement indépendantsles uns des autres et aurait ainsi nui à la conceptionde coopérationet d'entraide. Donc,bienque I'humanitédansson ensembtedisposede tout ce dont elle a besoin,entre les hommes cependant les factrltéssont distribuéesinégalementet avec parci- monie.Certainsont une grande force physique,d'autres se distinguenipar leurscapacitésintelfectuelles.Certains 4 B
  45. 45. sont nés avec une grande aptitude pour les arts, la poésie,la philologie,d'autresont des talentsd'orateur, ou le sens de la stratégie,des dons pour le commerce, I'esprit mathéma:ique,la curiosité scientifique,I'observa- tion littéraire, un penchant pour la philosophie...Ces aptitudes particulièresdistinguentchaque homme, et lui perrnet'.entde saisir les subtilités qui échappent au com' mun des mortels. Ces institutions,ces aptitudes et ces talentssont des dons de Dieu. lls sont dans la natu'e de ceux que Dieu a deslinés à être ainsi distingués 'les donSsOntinnéset ne peuvents'acquérirpar I'entraîn, tnt ou l'éducation. 63. Si I'on songe à cette répartitiondes dons divins, on s'aperçoit qu'elle a eté merveilleusementfaite. Les capacitésqui sont essentiellespour la surviede lâ culture humaine ont été données à I'hommemoyen,tandis que les talents extraordinairesqui ne sont nécessairesque danS une mesure moindre, ont été donnés seulementà un petit groupe de gens. ll Y a un grand nombre de soldats,de paysans,d'artisans,d'OuvrierS; mais leS ehefs militaires,les savants,les hommes d'état et les intellec- tuels sont relativementpeu nombreux.ll en est de rnême dans tous les domaines.La règle généralesemble être la suivante:plus une facultéest développée,plus le génie est grand, moins il y a de gens qui le possèdent.Les grands géniesqui laissentune empreinteineffaçableSur I'histoirehumaine et dont les expfoitsouvrentla voie à I'humanitépendant des siècles,sont encore bien moinç nombreux. 64. lci se pose une autre question: I'humanitéa-t-elle besoin d'expertset de spécialistesuniquementdans le domaine du droit, de la politique, de la science, des mathématiques,de la technique,de la mécanique,des financeS,de l'économie,ou bien a-t-elleégalementbesoin d'hommesqui puissentlui indiquerle Droit Chemin la voie de Dieu et du salut? D'autresexpertsfont connaître à I'hommetout ce qui existedans l'univers,ainsi que les moyenset les méthodespour les utiliser.Sans doute faut-ll 4 9
  46. 46. quefqu'un pour expliquer à 'l'homme quel est le but suprème de cette création et la signification de la vie, qu'est-ceque l'homme fui-même,pourquoi il a été créé qui fui à fourni fes pouvoirs et les ressources dont il dispose,et pourquoi,quel est I'idéal ultime de la vie et comment y parvenir,quelles sont les valeurs réelles et commentles atteindre.Voilà quel est le besoin primordial de I'homme et s'il ignore cela, il ne trouvera jamais de base solidesni ne réussiradans cette vie comme dans la vie future. 65. Notre raison se refuse à croire que Dieu gui a tout prévu pour I'homme, iusqu'au plus banal de ses besoins,ait pu omettre de pourvoir à ce besoin, le plus grand et le plus vital d'entre tous. fl ne peut en être ainsi.Et il n'en est pas ainsi.Dieu a produitdes hommes éminents dans les arts et dans les sciences,mais il a également suscité des hommes à I'intuition profonde, clairvoyantset aptes à connaîtreet assimiler.C'est à eux qu'll a lui-mêmerévélé le chemin de la piété et de la vertu. ll leur a expliquéles buts de la vie et les valeurs morales,et leur a confié la mission de communiquerla Divine Révélation aux autres êtres humains et de leur montrerle Droit Chemin.Ces homrnessont les Prophètes, les Messagersde Dieu. 66. Les Prophètes se distinguent dans la société humaine par leurs aptitudes spéciales,leurs extraordi- nairescapacitéset leursaptitudesnaturelles.Le génie ne se réclameque de lui-mêmeet convaincautomatiquernent les autres.Par exemple,quandon écoute un vrai poète, on reconnaîtde suite son génie extraordinaire,ceux qui ne possèdent pas naturellementce talent n'arriveront jamais à atteindrecette excellencemême en essayantde toutes leurs forces. De même pour les orateurs, les écrivains,les chefs, les inventeursnés. Chacun de ces talents se remarque par son .ampleur et ses résultats extraordinaires.Les autresne peuventsoutenirla compa- raison.De même avec le prophète.Son esprit saisit des problèmesqui éch appentaux aut r escer veaux; ilexp liq u e 5 0
  47. 47. l e s s u j e t s q u e p e r s o n n e n e p e u t a b o r d e r ; s o n i n t u i t i o n éclaire des questionssi subtiles et si compliquéesque personne ne réussiraità comprendre,même après des années de réflexion et de méditations profc'ndes. La raisonapprouvetout ce qu'il dit; le cceursent que cela est vrai : I'expérienceet les observationsdes phénOmènes du mon(e attestenttoutesla véracitéde ses paroles.Mais Si nous essayonsnous'mêmeSd'en faire autant, C'eStun échec. La nature et les dispositionsdu prophètesont si bonneset si pures que son attitudeest toujoursdigne de confiance,honnè'eet noble. ll ne Commetpas de mal, ni ne profèrede mauvaisesparoles"ll in:ulque toujours la vertuet pratiquelui-mêmece qu'il prêcheaux autres.En aucun Cassa vie n'est en désaccOrdavec SeSidéaux.Ni ses paroles ni ses actes ne sont dictés par I'intérêt personnel.ll souffrepour le bien des autres,sans attenpre de réciproque.Sa vie ioute entière est un exemple de vérité.de noblesse,de puretéde nature,de penséeélevée, de la forme ta plus exaltéed'humanité.Son caractèreest irréprochableet sa vieest exemptede faiblesses.Tous ces farts,tous ces attribus prouventqu'il est le prophètede Dieu et qu'on Peutavoir foi en lui. 67 Quand il devientévidentque telle personneest le véritableprophèteenvoyéde Dieu, il est par là même logiqued'écouterSeSparoles,de SuivreSeSinStruCtiOnS, d'exécuterses ordres"ll serait tout à fait illogiquede re3onnaîtreun homme comme vrai prophètede Dieu, et ensuitede ne pas croire en ce qu'il dit ou de ne pas Sutvrece qu'il Ordonne;Car f'acceptatiOnmême de Cet homme comme un prophèteenvoyéde Dieu signifieque I'on adnret que ses parolesviennent de Dieu, et gUe toutes ses actionssont en conformitéavec la volontéet le Plaisirde Dreu.Lui désobéir,c'est désobéirà Dieu,et desobéirà Dieu n'amèneque ruine et désolation.C'est poLjrquorla reconnaissancemême du prophète vOuS oblige à vous incli'ner devant Ses instructionset fes accepter sans murmurer quelles qu'elles sOient.Peut- êtrs ne pourrez-vouspas saisir.la sagesseou I'utiliiéde tel ou tel ordre, mais le fait même gU'uneinStruCtiOn 5 1
  48. 48. émane du prophète est une garantie suffisante de sa véracité,et il ne saurait y avoir la place pour le doute ou la suspicion. Si vous ne le comprenez pas cela ne veut pas dire qu'il a fait une erreur, car la compréhensionde I'hommeordinaire n'est pas parfaite.Elle a ses limitations gui ne peuventêtre ignorées.ll est évident que celui qui ne connaît par un art à fond, rê peut en saisir les subtilités,mais il serait stupide de reieter ce que dit un expert simplement parce qu'on ne comprend pas parfai- tement son jugement ! ll faut noter que dans toutes les affairesimportantesde ce monde,on a besoindes conseils d'un expert, et lOrSquevous vous adressezà lui, vous lui faites confiance. Vous prêiérez ne pas iuger par vous- même mais suivre Ses conseils.Tout le monde ne peut exceller dans tous les arts et les métiers.LesrQêrsordi- naires font de leur mieux, et pour les choses qu'ils ignorent,emploienttoute leur sagesseet leur sagacité à trouver I'homme qualilié qui pourra les guider et les aider ; une fois qu'ils I'ont trouvé,ils acceptentet suivent ses conseils.Quandvous êtes persuadéque telle personne est l'homme le plus qualilié pour le problème qui vous occupe, vous sollicitezSes conseils et directiveset vous lui faites confiance.L'interrompreà chaque instant pour dire: " Expliquez-moicela avant d'aller plus loin", serait évidemmentridicule.Quand vous engagez un homme de loi pour un litige,vous ne vous mêlez pas de ce qu'il fait à chaque nouvelle procédure. ll vaut mieux lui faire confianceet suivre ses conseils.Pour un traitementmédi- cAl,voUSallez consulterle médecin,et vous vous conformez à seS instructions.Vous n'intervenezpas dans les ques- tions médicaleset vous n'exercezpas vos dons de logicien à argumenter avec le médecin. C'est la conduite qu'il convient d'adopter dans la vie. fl doit en être de même en matière de religion. Vous avez besoin de connaître Dieu,et de trouverle mode de vie qui peut Lui plaire;et vous n'avez pas de moyens d'acquérir cette cOnnais- sance. ll vous incombe par conséquentde chercher un vrai prophète de Dieu; et il vous faudra user de soin inïini,de discernementet de sagacité dans cette recher- che, car Si vous choisissezquelqu'un qui n'est pas un 5 2
  49. 49. vrai prophète,il vous entraînerasur la mauvaisevoie. Si, cependant, après avoir mûrement pesé et réfléchi, vous linissez par décider que telle personneest ?éelfementle prophète envoyé de Dieu, alors vous devez fui faire entièrement confiance et obéir fidèlement à toutes sgs instructions. 68. Maintenantil est clair gue le Droit Chemin est celui, et celui seul que le prophèle décfare venir de Dieu. On compre4draaisémentque la foi et f'obéissance au prophète sont absolumentvitales pour tout le monde, et qu'un homme qui rejette les instructionsdu prophète et essaiede se lrayer lui-mêmeune route,dévie du Droit Chemin,et est sûr de s'égarer. 69. En cette malière,les hommesse sont renduscou- pables d'étrangqs erreurs. Certains ont admis que le prophèteétait intègreet digne de confiance,mais n'avaient pas l'îmân(la foi en lui) ni ne suivaientses conseilspour diriger leur vie. lls sont non seulementdes kâfirs mais aussi se comportent d'une manière très imprudente et illogique: car ne pas écouter le prophèteaprès I'avoir reconnu comme tel, signifieque I'on s'engagevolontai- rementdans l'erreur.Peut-ily avoir de plus grandefolie I 70. D'autresont déclarê: ,i Nous n'avons pas besoin de prophète pour nous guider et nous pouvons trouver nous-rnèmesle chemin de la vérité'. Ceci est également une vue erronnée. Vous avez probablement étudié la géométrie,et vous savez qu'entre deux points il ne peut y avoirqu'unelignedroite,et une seule,et que toutesJes autres lignes sont courbes ou alors ne touchent pas leS deux points à la fois. C'est la même chose pour le chemin de la vérité, qui dans le langage de l'lslam s'appelle " sirât-i-multaeîmn (la route droite). Ce chemin part de I'hommeet va droit à Dieu,et il n'en existequ'un seul et unique; tous les autres chemins sont des aber- rations.Cette route droite a été tracée par le prophèteet il ne peut y en avoir d'autre.L'homme qui dédaigne ce cheminet cherched'autresvoiesest victimede sa propre imagination.ll choisit une voie et s'imagineque c'est la 5 3
  50. 50. bonne, mais il se perd bientôt dans les méandres et le labyrinthe de son imagination.Que pouvez-vouspenser de quelqu'unqui s'est égaré,quand une personnesecou- rable fui montre la route à suivre,ignore complètement le conseilet déclare: .,Jê n'ai que fairede vos directives et ne prendrai pas le chemin que vous m'avez indiqué, mais je vais moi-mêmepartirau hasarddans cette région inoonnue et essayer d'atteindre ma destination à ma manièrê- ? Cette manière d'agir serait vraiment stupide quand on dispose des directives lumineuses des pro- phètes.Si tout le monde essaiede repartirde zéro, cela sera une énorme perte de temps et d'énergie.Nous ne faisonsjamaisceia dans le domainede la scienceou des arts; pourquoile faire dans le domainede la religion? 71, C'est une ailitudeassezcommuneet en réfléchis- sant un peu, on voit combien efle est erronnéeet défec- tueuse.Mais si I'on y penseun peu plus profondément,on rernargueque celui qui refusede faire confianceau vrai prophète ne découvrira pas le droit chemin, direct ou non,qul mèneà Dieu.Cela,parcegue celuiqui refusede suivre les conseilsd'un hcmme épris de vérité, adopte par là même une attitudesi perverseque les perspectives de ia vérité lui resterontétrangèreset qu'il devient la victime de sa propre obstination,de son arrogance,de ses préventionset de sa perversité.Ce refus provient souventd'un amour-prcpremal placé,d'un conservatisme aveugle,et d'une adhésionobstinéeaux traditionsances- trales,ou d'un abandonaux bas instinctsdont t'assouvis- sement devient impossiblesi I'on se soumet aux ensei- gnementsdes prophètes.Si un homme se troûvedans un tef état d'esprit,le chemin de la vérité lui resterafermé. Tel un maladede la jaunisse,il ne peut voir les choses avec les couleursde la réalité.ll ne découvriraaucuna route vers le salut. Mais d'autre part, si un hornme est sincère,aime la vérité,et s'il n'est I'esclaved'aucun des complexes que nous venons de citer, la route de la réalité s'ouvrira devant lui, et iI n'a aucune raison de rejeter les paroles du prophète.Au contraire,il découvre dans les enseignementsdu prophètel'êcho même de sa 5 4
  51. 51. propre âme, et se découvre en découvrant le prophète. 72. Et par dessus tout, le vrai prophète est suscité par Dieu lui-même.C'est Lui qui I'a envOyévers I'huma- nité pour transmettreSon message à Son peuple. Dieu tui-mêmenous ordonne d'avoir foi en le prophète et de l'écouter.Donc celui qui refusede croire en lui refuseen fait de suivre les commandementsde Dieu et devient un rebelle.fl est incontestablegue celui qui refusede recon- naître I'autorité du représentantdu souverain, refuse en fait celle du souverainlui-même.Cette désobéissancefait de lui un rebelle.Dieu est le Seigneurde I'univers,le vrai Souverain,le Roi des Rois,et c'est le devoir le plus strict de tout hommede reconnaîtreI'autoritéde Ses messagers et de Ses apÔtres,et de'leur obéir comme à ses prophètes accrédités,Celui qui se détournedu prophètede Dieu est sûrementun kâfir,qu'il soit croyanten Dieu ou incroyant. BREF HISTORIOUE 79. Examinons maintenant I'histoirede I'apostolat. Voyonsquelslurent les premiersmaillonsde cette longue chaîne de prophètesqui aboutità I'apostolatdu dernier des prophètes,Muhammad(la paix soit avec lui). 74 La race humaine est issue d'Un seul hOmme: Adam. C'est à partir de lui et de sa postéritéque la farnille humaine s'est agrandie et multipliée.Tous les êtres humarnsen ce monde sont les descendantsde Ce couple originel: Adam et Eve. L'histoireet la religion sont d'accord sur ce point (1) Des investigationsscienti- fiquessur I'originede I'hommen'ont famaispu démOntrer qu'à l'origineaient apparu différentshommes,simulta- nément ou à des moments différents, dans différentes {1) C ost un6 concÊptron révolutionnairc très,. rmportrntc. Sa confÔ' q u r n c o t o g r q u e e s t t ' u n i i é d e t i h u m a n i t ô c t l ' é g a l i t 6 c n t r c l o u l l a s â t r c r Ë ù m a i n s i i à s t s t u p r d e d e l a i r e u n s d i s c r i m r n a t i ô n f o n d é c s u r d c s n o t i o n l d c c t a s s Ê , d 6 c o u l a u r , d e r a c e o u d c t e r r i t o i r e . A u n c é p o q u c O u l c n f t i o - À À fi i r o i c r r g s r n a ô t r o r t , c t l ' à n t i 3 é m i t i s m c s a n g l a n t d ô c h i r l n t l c m o n d c cctte croyenco on I'unrté de i'humanité cal unc rÔconfortrntr lulur d ' e s p o r r P o u r l c f u t u r 5 5
  52. 52. parties du globe. La plupart des savants supposentqu'un premier homme aurait d'abord existé, et que fa race humaine toute entière serait issue de ce même homme. 75. Adam, le premier homme sur la terre, fut éga- fement le premier prophèle de Dieu qui lui révéla Sa religion- l'lslam- et lui ordonna de la transmettreà ses descendants: de leur enseigner qu'Allah est Un, le Créateur,le Soutien du monde; qu'll est le Seigneurde f'Univers,et Lui seul doit être adoré et obéi ; que c'est vers Lui qu'ilsdevrontreiournerun jour;qu'à Lui seul ils doivent demanderde les secourir,qu'ils devraientmener une vie pieuseet honnête,qui plaiseà Dieu.S'ilsvivaient ainsi, ils seraient bénis par Dieu et' récompenséscomme ifs le méritent,mais s'ils se détournaientde Lui, et Lui désobéissaient,ils seraientperdantsdans cette vie comme dans I'autre,et sévèrementpunis pour cette incrédulitéet cette désobéissance. 76. Les meilleursparmi les descendantsd'Adam sui- virent le droit chemin indiqué par leur père mais les méchantsabandonnèrentses enseignementset dérivèrent graduellementdans des directionserronnées.Certainsse mirentà adorerle soleil,la lune,les étoiles;d'autres,les arbres,les animauxet les fleuves.Certainscrurent que l'air,I'eau,le feu, la santé,tous les bienfaits et les forces de la Natureétaientles attributsde dieux divers et qu'il fallait tous les adorer pour se concilier-leursgrâces.De cettemanière,I'ignoranceproduisitde nombreusesformes de chirk ou polythéismeet d'idolâtrie,et les religionsse multiplièrent.C'était l'époqueoù la descendanced'Adam s'était largementrépandueà la surface du globe et avait formé plusieurs races et nations.Chaque nation s'était constituésa propre religion,avec Ses cultes et Ses rites propres.Dieu- le seulSeigneuret Créateurde I'humanité et de I'univers- éiait complètementoublié.Bien pis, les descendantsd'Adam oublièrentjusqu'au genre de vie qui leur avait été prescritpar Dieu et que leur grand ancêtre leur avait enseigné.lls avaient suivi leurs propres ten- dances.Les pratiquesmauvaiseset les idéeserronnéesse 5 6

×