MBA economic.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
MBA economic.pptx

Jan. 07, 2023
Education

MBA economic

MBA economic

Education
MBA economic.pptx

  1. 1. Economics for managers Dr.Lamees El Araby https://cairo.ssm.swiss/
  2. 2. Microeconomics is the study of how households and firms make decisions and how these decision makers interact in the marketplace. In microeconomics, a person chooses to maximize his or her utility subject to his or her budget constraint. Macroeconomic events arise from the interaction of many people trying to maximize their own welfare. Therefore, when we study macroeconomics, we must consider its microeconomic foundations.
  3. 3. Markets and Prices –A market is any arrangement that enables buyers and sellers to get information and do business with each other. –A competitive market is a market that has many buyers and many sellers so no single buyer or seller can influence the price. –The money price of a good is the amount of money needed to buy it. –The relative price of a good—the ratio of its money price to the money price of the next best alternative good—is its opportunity cost.
  4. 4. Demand –If you demand something, then you –1. Want it, –2. Can afford it, and –3. Have made a definite plan to buy it. –Wants are the unlimited desires or wishes people have for goods and services. Demand reflects a decision about which wants to satisfy. –The quantity demanded of a good or service is the amount that consumers plan to buy during a particular time period, and at a particular price.
  5. 5. •The Law of Demand –The law of demand states: –Other things remaining the same, the higher the price of a good, the smaller is the quantity demanded; and … –the lower the price of a good, the larger is the quantity demanded. –Why does a change in the price change the quantity demanded? Two reasons:  Substitution effect  Income effect Demand
  6. 6. –Substitution Effect –When the relative price (opportunity cost) of a good or service rises, people seek substitutes for it, so the quantity demanded of the good or service decreases. –Income Effect –When the price of a good or service rises relative to income, people cannot afford all the things they previously bought, so the quantity demanded of the good or service decreases. Demand
  7. 7. –Figure 3.1 shows a demand curve for energy bars. Demand
  8. 8. A rise in the price, other things remaining the same, brings a decrease in the quantity demanded and a movement up along the demand curve. A fall in the price, other things remaining the same, brings an increase in the quantity demanded and a movement down along the demand curve. Demand
  9. 9. •A Change in Demand –When some influence on buying plans other than the price of the good changes, there is a change in demand for that good. –The quantity of the good that people plan to buy changes at each and every price, so there is a new demand curve. –When demand increases, the demand curve shifts rightward. –When demand decreases, the demand curve shifts leftward. Demand
  10. 10. –Six main factors that change demand are  The prices of related goods  Expected future prices  Income  Expected future income and credit  Population  Preferences Demand
  11. 11. –Prices of Related Goods –A substitute is a good that can be used in place of another good. –A complement is a good that is used in conjunction with another good. –When the price of a substitute for an energy bar rises or when the price of a complement of an energy bar falls, the demand for energy bars increases. Demand
  12. 12. –Expected Future Prices –If the price of a good is expected to rise in the future, current demand for the good increases and the demand curve shifts rightward. –Income –When income increases, consumers buy more of most goods and the demand curve shifts rightward. –A normal good is one for which demand increases as income increases. –An inferior good is a good for which demand decreases as income increases. Demand
  13. 13. –Expected Future Income and Credit –When income is expected to increase in the future or when credit is easy to obtain, the demand might increase now. –Population –The larger the population, the greater is the demand for all goods. –Preferences –People with the same income have different demands if they have different preferences. Demand
  14. 14. –Figure 3.2 shows an increase in demand. –Because an energy bar is a normal good, an increase in income increases the demand for energy bars. Demand
  15. 15. Demand –A Movement along the Demand Curve –When the price of the good changes and other things remain the same, the quantity demanded changes and there is a movement along the demand curve.
  16. 16. Demand –A Shift of the Demand Curve –If the price remains the same but one of the other influences on buyers’ plans changes, demand changes and the demand curve shifts.
  17. 17. Supply –If a firm supplies a good or service, then the firm –1. Has the resources and the technology to produce it, –2. Can profit from producing it, and –3. Has made a definite plan to produce and sell it. –Resources and technology determine what it is possible to produce. Supply reflects a decision about which technologically feasible items to produce. –The quantity supplied of a good or service is the amount that producers plan to sell during a given time period at a particular price.
  18. 18. •The Law of Supply –The law of supply states: –Other things remaining the same, the higher the price of a good, the greater is the quantity supplied; and –the lower the price of a good, the smaller is the quantity supplied. –The law of supply results from the general tendency for the marginal cost of producing a good or service to increase as the quantity produced increases Supply
  19. 19. •Supply Curve and Supply Schedule –The term supply refers to the entire relationship between the quantity supplied and the price of a good. –The supply curve shows the relationship between the quantity supplied of a good and its price when all other influences on producers’ planned sales remain the same. Supply
  20. 20. –Figure 3.4 shows a supply curve of energy bars. Supply A rise in the price, other things remaining the same, brings an increase in the quantity supplied.
  21. 21. •A Change in Supply –When some influence on selling plans other than the price of the good changes, there is a change in supply of that good. –The quantity of the good that producers plan to sell changes at each and every price, so there is a new supply curve. –When supply increases, the supply curve shifts rightward. –When supply decreases, the supply curve shifts leftward. Supply
  22. 22. •The six main factors that change supply of a good are:  The prices of factors of production  The prices of related goods produced  Expected future prices  The number of suppliers  Technology  State of nature Supply
  23. 23. –Prices of Factors of Production –If the price of a factor of production used to produce a good rises, the minimum price that a supplier is willing to accept for producing each quantity of that good rises. –So a rise in the price of a factor of production decreases supply and shifts the supply curve leftward. Supply
  24. 24. –Prices of Related Goods Produced –A substitute in production for a good is another good that can be produced using the same resources. –The supply of a good increases if the price of a substitute in production falls. –Goods are complements in production if they must be produced together. –The supply of a good increases if the price of a complement in production rises. Supply
  25. 25. –Expected Future Prices –If the price of a good is expected to rise in the future, supply of the good today decreases and the supply curve shifts leftward. –The Number of Suppliers –The larger the number of suppliers of a good, the greater is the supply of the good. An increase in the number of suppliers shifts the supply curve rightward. Supply
  26. 26. –Technology –Advances in technology create new products and lower the cost of producing existing products. –So advances in technology increase supply and shift the supply curve rightward. –The State of Nature –The state of nature includes all the natural forces that influence production—for example, the weather. –A natural disaster decreases supply and shifts the supply curve leftward. Supply
  27. 27. –Figure 3.5 shows an increase in supply. –An advance in the technology increases the supply of energy bars and shifts the supply curve rightward. Supply
  28. 28. •A Change in the Quantity Supplied Versus a Change in Supply • Figure 3.6 illustrates the distinction between a change in supply and a change in the quantity supplied. Supply
  29. 29. Supply –A Movement Along the Supply Curve –When the price of the good changes and other influences on sellers’ plans remain the same, the quantity supplied changes and there is a movement along the supply curve.
  30. 30. Supply –A Shift of the Supply Curve –If the price remains the same but some other influence on sellers’ plans changes, supply changes and the supply curve shifts.
  31. 31. Market Equilibrium –Equilibrium is a situation in which opposing forces balance each other. Equilibrium in a market occurs when the price balances the plans of buyers and sellers. –The equilibrium price is the price at which the quantity demanded equals the quantity supplied. –The equilibrium quantity is the quantity bought and sold at the equilibrium price.  Price regulates buying and selling plans.  Price adjusts when plans don’t match.
  32. 32. Market Equilibrium –Figure 3.7 illustrates the market equilibrium—the price at which quantity demanded equals quantity supplied. 15 13
  33. 33. Market Equilibrium •Price as a Regulator –There is a surplus of 6 million energy bars. If the price is $2.00 a bar, the quantity supplied exceeds the quantity demanded. A surplus of 6 million bars. 15 13
  34. 34. Market Equilibrium –There is a surplus of 6 million energy bars. If the price is $1.00 a bar, the quantity demanded exceeds the quantity supplied. A shortage of 9 million bars. 15 13
  35. 35. Market Equilibrium –There is a surplus of 6 million energy bars. If the price is $1.50 a bar, the quantity supplied equals the quantity demanded. No shortage or surplus of bars. 15 13
  36. 36. Market Equilibrium •Price Adjustments –At prices above the equilibrium price, a surplus forces the price down. –At prices below the equilibrium price, a shortage forces the price up. –At the equilibrium price, buyers’ plans and sellers’ plans agree and the price doesn’t change until some event changes either demand or supply.
  37. 37. •An Increase in Demand –Figure 3.8 shows that when demand increases the demand curve shifts rightward. –At the original price, there is now a shortage. The price rises, and the quantity supplied increases along the supply curve. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  38. 38. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity •An Increase in Supply –Figure 3.9 shows that when supply increases the supply curve shifts rightward. –At the original price, there is now a surplus. The price falls, and the quantity demanded increases along the demand curve.
  39. 39. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity •All Possible Changes in Demand and Supply –A change in demand or supply or both demand and supply changes the equilibrium price and the equilibrium quantity.
  40. 40. When demand decreases, the equilibrium price falls and the equilibrium quantity decreases. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  41. 41. When supply decreases, the equilibrium price rises and the equilibrium quantity decreases. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  42. 42. Increase in Both Demand and Supply An increase in demand and an increase in supply increase the equilibrium quantity. The change in equilibrium price is uncertain because the increase in demand raises the equilibrium price and the increase in supply lowers it. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  43. 43. Decrease in Both Demand and Supply A decrease in both demand and supply decreases the equilibrium quantity. The change in equilibrium price is uncertain because the decrease in demand lowers the equilibrium price and the decrease in supply raises it. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  44. 44. Decrease in Demand and Increase in Supply A decrease in demand and an increase in supply lowers the equilibrium price. The change in equilibrium quantity is uncertain because the decrease in demand decreases the equilibrium quantity and the increase in supply increases it. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  45. 45. Increase in Demand and Decrease in Supply An increase in demand and a decrease in supply raises the equilibrium price. The change in equilibrium quantity is uncertain because the increase in demand increases the equilibrium quantity and the decrease in supply decreases it. Predicting Changes in Price and Quantity
  46. 46. ELASTICITY
  47. 47. In December 2011, taxi fares in Singapore rose by 20 percent and customer numbers fell by 30 percent. But by April 2012, customers returned and cabbies’ earnings were up. To answer these and similar questions, we use the neat tool that you study in this chapter: Elasticity
  48. 48. Price Elasticity of Demand •You know that when supply decreases, the equilibrium price rises and the equilibrium quantity decreases. •But does the price rise by a large amount and the quantity decrease by a little? •Or does the price barely rise and the quantity decrease by a large amount? •The answer depends on the responsiveness of the quantity demanded of a good to a change in its price.
  49. 49. –The price elasticity of demand is a units-free measure of the responsiveness of the quantity demanded of a good to a change in its price when all other influences on buying plans remain the same. –Calculating Price Elasticity of Demand –The price elasticity of demand is calculated by using the formula: Price Elasticity of Demand
  50. 50. Price Elasticity of Demand –To calculate the price elasticity of demand: –We express the change in price as a percentage of the average price—the average of the initial and new price, … –and we express the change in the quantity demanded as a percentage of the average quantity demanded—the average of the initial and new quantity.
  51. 51. Price Elasticity of Demand –A Units-Free Measure –Elasticity is a ratio of percentages, so a change in the units of measurement of price or quantity leaves the elasticity value the same. –Minus Sign and Elasticity –The formula yields a negative value, because price and quantity move in opposite directions. –But it is the magnitude, or absolute value, that reveals how responsive the quantity change has been to a price change.
  52. 52. Price Elasticity of Demand •Inelastic and Elastic Demand –Demand can be inelastic, unit elastic, or elastic, and can range from zero to infinity. –If the quantity demanded doesn’t change when the price changes, the price elasticity of demand is zero and the good has a perfectly inelastic demand.
  53. 53. Price Elasticity of Demand –If the percentage change in the quantity demanded is smaller than the percentage change in price,  the price elasticity of demand is less than 1 and the good has inelastic demand. –If the percentage change in the quantity demanded is greater than the percentage change in price,  the price elasticity of demand is greater than 1 and the good has elastic demand.
  54. 54. Price Elasticity of Demand •The Factors That Influence the Elasticity of Demand –The elasticity of demand for a good depends on: The closeness of substitutes The proportion of income spent on the good The time elapsed since a price change
  55. 55. Price Elasticity of Demand –Closeness of Substitutes –The closer the substitutes for a good or service, the more elastic is the demand for the good or service. –Necessities, such as food or housing, generally have inelastic demand. –Luxuries, such as exotic vacations, generally have elastic demand.
  56. 56. Price Elasticity of Demand –Proportion of Income Spent on the Good –The greater the proportion of income consumers spend on a good, the larger is the elasticity of demand for that good. –Time Elapsed Since Price Change –The more time consumers have to adjust to a price change, or the longer that a good can be stored without losing its value, the more elastic is the demand for that good.
  57. 57. Price Elasticity of Demand •Total Revenue and Elasticity –The total revenue from the sale of a good or service equals the price of the good multiplied by the quantity sold. –When the price changes, total revenue also changes. –But a rise in price doesn’t always increase total revenue.
  58. 58. Price Elasticity of Demand –The change in total revenue due to a change in price depends on the elasticity of demand:  If demand is elastic, a 1 percent price cut increases the quantity sold by more than 1 percent, and total revenue increases.  If demand is inelastic, a 1 percent price cut increases the quantity sold by less than 1 percent, and total revenues decreases.  If demand is unit elastic, a 1 percent price cut increases the quantity sold by 1 percent, and total revenue remains unchanged.
  59. 59. Price Elasticity of Demand –The total revenue test is a method of estimating the price elasticity of demand by observing the change in total revenue that results from a price change (when all other influences on the quantity sold remain the same).  If a price cut increases total revenue, demand is elastic.  If a price cut decreases total revenue, demand is inelastic.  If a price cut leaves total revenue unchanged, demand is unit elastic.
  60. 60. Elasticity of Supply •You know that when the demand for a good increases, its equilibrium price rises and the equilibrium quantity of the good increases. •But does the price rise by a large amount and the quantity increase by a little? •Or does the price barely rise and the quantity increase by a large amount? •The answer depends on the responsiveness of the quantity supplied of a good to a change in its price. •The answer depends on the elasticity of supply of the good.
  61. 61. Elasticity of Supply –The elasticity of supply measures the responsiveness of the quantity supplied to a change in the price of a good, when all other influences on selling plans remain the same. –Calculating the Elasticity of Supply –The elasticity of supply is calculated by using the formula:
  62. 62. Elasticity of Supply –Figure 4.6 on the next slide shows three cases of the elasticity of supply. –Supply is perfectly inelastic if the supply curve is vertical and the elasticity of supply is 0. –Supply is unit elastic if the supply curve is linear and passes through the origin. (Note that slope is irrelevant.) –Supply is perfectly elastic if the supply curve is horizontal and the elasticity of supply is infinite.
  63. 63. Elasticity of Supply •The Factors That Influence the Elasticity of Supply –The elasticity of supply depends on  Resource substitution possibilities  Time frame for supply decision –Resource Substitution Possibilities –The easier it is to substitute among the resources used to produce a good or service, the greater is its elasticity of supply.
  64. 64. Elasticity of Supply –Time Frame for Supply Decision –The more time that passes after a price change, the greater is the elasticity of supply. –Momentary supply is perfectly inelastic. The quantity supplied immediately following a price change is constant. –Short-run supply is somewhat elastic. –Long-run supply is the most elastic. –Table 4.1 provides a glossary of all the elasticity measures.
  65. 65. OUTPUT AND COSTS
  66. 66. Decision Time Frames The firm makes many decisions to achieve its main objective: profit maximization. Some decisions are critical to the survival of the firm Some decisions are irreversible (or very costly to reverse) Other decisions are easily reversed and are less critical to the survival of the firm, but still influence profit All decisions can be placed in two time frames:  The short run  The long run
  67. 67. Decision Time Frames The Short Run The short run is a time frame in which the quantity of one or more resources used in production is fixed. For most firms, the capital, called the firm’s plant, is fixed in the short run. Other resources used by the firm (such as labor, raw materials, and energy) can be changed in the short run. Short-run decisions are easily reversed.
  68. 68. Decision Time Frames The Long Run The long run is a time frame in which the quantities of all resources—including the plant size—can be varied. Long-run decisions are not easily reversed. A sunk cost is a cost incurred by the firm and cannot be changed. If a firm’s plant has no resale value, the amount paid for it is a sunk cost.
  69. 69. Short-Run Technology Constraint To increase output in the short run, a firm must increase the amount of labor employed. Three concepts describe the relationship between output and the quantity of labor employed:  Total product  Marginal product  Average product
  70. 70. Short-Run Technology Constraint Product Schedules Total product is the total output produced in a given period. The marginal product of labor is the change in total product that results from a one-unit increase in the quantity of labor employed, with all other inputs remaining the same. The average product of labor is equal to total product divided by the quantity of labor employed.
  71. 71. Short-Run Technology Constraint Product Curves Product curves are graphs of the three product concepts that show how total product, marginal product, and average product change as the quantity of labor employed changes.
  72. 72. Short-Run Technology Constraint The Total Product Curve Figure shows a total product curve. The total product curve shows how total product changes with the quantity of labor employed.
  73. 73. Short-Run Technology Constraint The total product curve is similar to the PPF. It separates attainable output levels from unattainable output levels in the short run.
  74. 74. Short-Run Technology Constraint The Marginal Product Curve Figure shows the marginal product of labor curve and how the marginal product curve relates to the total product curve. The first worker hired produces 4 units of output.
  75. 75. Short-Run Technology Constraint The second worker hired produces 6 units of output and total product becomes 10 units. The third worker hired produces 3 units of output and total product becomes 13 units. And so on.
  76. 76. Short-Run Technology Constraint The height of each bar measures the marginal product of labor. For example, when labor increases from 2 to 3, total product increases from 10 to 13, so the marginal product of the third worker is 3 units of output.
  77. 77. Short-Run Technology Constraint To make a graph of the marginal product of labor, we can stack the bars in the previous graph side by side. The marginal product of labor curve passes through the mid-points of these bars.
  78. 78. Short-Run Technology Constraint Almost all production processes are like the one shown here and have:  Initially increasing marginal returns  Eventually diminishing marginal returns
  79. 79. Short-Run Technology Constraint Initially increasing marginal returns When the marginal product of a worker exceeds the marginal product of the previous worker, the marginal product of labor increases and the firm experiences increasing marginal returns.
  80. 80. Short-Run Technology Constraint Eventually diminishing marginal returns When the marginal product of a worker is less than the marginal product of the previous worker, the marginal product of labor decreases and the firm experiences diminishing marginal returns.
  81. 81. Short-Run Technology Constraint Increasing marginal returns arise from increased specialization and division of labor. Diminishing marginal returns arises from the fact that employing additional units of labor means each worker has less access to capital and less space in which to work. Diminishing marginal returns are so pervasive that they are elevated to the status of a “law.” The law of diminishing returns states that as a firm uses more of a variable input with a given quantity of fixed inputs, the marginal product of the variable input eventually diminishes.
  82. 82. Short-Run Cost To produce more output in the short run, the firm must employ more labor, which means that it must increase its costs. We describe the way a firm’s costs change as total product changes by using three cost concepts and three types of cost curve:  Total cost  Marginal cost  Average cost
  83. 83. Short-Run Cost Total Cost A firm’s total cost (TC) is the cost of all resources used. Total fixed cost (TFC) is the cost of the firm’s fixed inputs. Fixed costs do not change with output. Total variable cost (TVC) is the cost of the firm’s variable inputs. Variable costs do change with output. Total cost equals total fixed cost plus total variable cost. That is: TC = TFC + TVC
  84. 84. Short-Run Cost Figure shows a firms total cost curves. Total fixed cost is the same at each output level. Total variable cost increases as output increases. Total cost, which is the sum of TFC and TVC also increases as output increases.
  85. 85. Short-Run Cost The total variable cost curve gets its shape from the total product curve. Notice that the TP curve becomes steeper at low output levels and then less steep at high output levels. In contrast, the TVC curve becomes less steep at low output levels and steeper at high output levels.
  86. 86. Short-Run Cost To see the relationship between the TVC curve and the TP curve, lets look again at the TP curve. But let us add a second x- axis to measure total variable cost. 1 worker costs $25; 2 workers cost $50: and so on, so the two x-axes line up.
  87. 87. Short-Run Cost We can replace the quantity of labor on the x- axis with total variable cost. When we do that, we must change the name of the curve. It is now the TVC curve. But it is graphed with cost on the x-axis and output on the y-axis.
  88. 88. Short-Run Cost Redraw the graph with cost on the y-axis and output on the x-axis, and you’ve got the TVC curve drawn the usual way. Put the TFC curve back in the figure, and add TFC to TVC, and you’ve got the TC curve.
  89. 89. Short-Run Cost Marginal Cost Marginal cost (MC) is the increase in total cost that results from a one-unit increase in total product. Over the output range with increasing marginal returns, marginal cost falls as output increases. Over the output range with diminishing marginal returns, marginal cost rises as output increases.
  90. 90. Short-Run Cost Average Cost Average cost measures can be derived from each of the total cost measures: Average fixed cost (AFC) is total fixed cost per unit of output. Average variable cost (AVC) is total variable cost per unit of output. Average total cost (ATC) is total cost per unit of output. ATC = AFC + AVC.
  91. 91. The Firm Firm is an organization that controls the transformation of inputs (resources it owns or purchases) into outputs (valued products that it sells) and earns the difference between what it receives in revenue, and what it spends on inputs. We typically assume that a firm exists in order to make money A firm that wants to make money is called a for-profit firm, or a profit maximizing firm
  92. 92. • To analyze decision making at the firm, let’s start with a very basic question – What is the firm trying to maximize? • A firm’s owners will usually want the firm to earn as much profit as possible • We will view the firm as a single economic decision maker whose goal is to maximize its owners’ profit The Firm
  93. 93. • The total inflow of receipts from selling a given amount of output • Each time the firm chooses a level of output, it also determines its total revenue – Why? • Because once we know the level of output, we also know the highest price the firm can charge • Total revenue—which is the number of units of output times the price per unit—follows automatically Total Revenue &Total Cost
  94. 94. • Every firm struggles to reduce costs, but there is a limit to how low costs can go – These limits impose a constraint on the firm • The firm uses its production function, and the prices it must pay for its inputs, to determine the least cost method of producing any given output level • For any level of output the firm might want to produce – It must pay the cost of the “least cost method” of production Total Revenue &Total Cost
  95. 95. Total revenue and cost approach
  96. 96. 116 Total Fixed Cost TC TR DTR from producing 2nd unit DTR from producing 1st unit Profit at 3 Units Profit at 5 Units $3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 Output Dollars 1 2 1 0 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Profit at 7 Units Total Revenue and Cost graph
  97. 97. • Marginal revenue –Change in total revenue from producing one more unit of output • MR = ΔTR / ΔQ • Tells us how much revenue rises per unit increase in output Marginal Revenue
  98. 98. Lieberman & Hall; Introduction to Economics, 2005 118 Using MR and MC to Maximize Profits • Marginal revenue and marginal cost can be used to find the profit-maximizing output level – Logic behind MC and MR approach • An increase in output will always raise profit as long as marginal revenue is greater than marginal cost (MR > MC) – Converse of this statement is also true • An increase in output will lower profit whenever marginal revenue is less than marginal cost (MR < MC) – Guideline firm should use to find its profit-maximizing level of output • Firm should increase output whenever MR > MC, and decrease output when MR < MC
  99. 99. MR = MC • If MR = MC, however, the firm has no incentive to produce either more or less output. • The firm's profits are maximized at the level of output at which MR = MC.
  100. 100. 120 Marginal Revenue and cost Graph profit rises profit falls MC MR 0 600 500 400 300 200 100 –100 –200 Output Dollars 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
  101. 101. Microeconomics is the study of how households and firms make decisions and how these decision makers interact in the marketplace. In microeconomics, a person chooses to maximize his or her utility subject to his or her budget constraint. Macroeconomic events arise from the interaction of many people trying to maximize their own welfare. Therefore, when we study macroeconomics, we must consider its microeconomic foundations.
  102. 102. The macro economy includes all buying and selling, all production and consumption; everything that goes on in every market in the economy. Macroeconomics involves adding up the economic activity of all households and all businesses in all markets, together overall demand and supply in the economy.
  103. 103. • The entity that has a monopoly over the legitimate use of force to modify the actions of adults. What is Government?  An institutional process through which individuals collectively make choices and carry out activities.
  104. 104. Protective Function of Government: The most fundamental function of government is the protection of individuals and their property against acts of aggression. Involves the provision of a limited set of goods that are difficult to supply through the market.
  105. 105. Why the Invisible Hand May Fail: (3) Public Goods Goods that are :  jointly consumed Individuals can simultaneously enjoy consumption of same product or service  non-excludable Consumption of the good cannot be restricted to the customers who pay for it
  106. 106.  If a public good is made available to one person, it is simultaneously made available to others. Characteristics of a Public Good:  Because those who do not pay cannot be excluded, no one has much incentive to help pay for such goods. Each has an incentive to become a free rider  a person who receives the benefits of the good without helping to pay for its cost.  But, when a lot of people become free riders, too little is produced.
  107. 107.  It is the characteristics of the good, not the sector in which it is produced, that distinguishes a public good. Characteristics of a Public Good:  Examples of public goods:  national defense  radio and television broadcast signals  clean air.  Markets often develop ways of providing public goods (e.g. use of advertising to support provision of radio and television). Nonetheless, public goods often cause a breakdown in the harmony between self-interest and the public interest.
  108. 108. •Will the. economy expand more rapidly next year or will it sink back into another recession? •To assess the state of the economy and to make big decisions about business expansion, firms use forecasts of GDP. •What exactly is GDP? •How do we use GDP to tell us how rapidly our economy is expanding or whether our economy is in a recession? •How do we take the effects of inflation out of GDP to reveal the growth rate of our economic well- being? •And how do we compare economic well-being across countries?
  109. 109. Gross Domestic Product •GDP Defined –GDP or gross domestic product is the market value of all final goods and services produced in a country in a given time period. –This definition has four parts:  Market value  Final goods and services  Produced within a country  In a given time period
  110. 110. Gross Domestic Product –Market Value –GDP is a market value—goods and services are valued at their market prices. –To add apples and oranges, computers and popcorn, we add the market values so we have a total value of output in dollars.
  111. 111. Gross Domestic Product –Final Goods and Services –GDP is the value of the final goods and services produced. –A final good (or service) is an item bought by its final user during a specified time period. –A final good contrasts with an intermediate good, which is an item that is produced by one firm, bought by another firm, and used as a component of a final good or service. –Excluding the value of intermediate goods and services avoids counting the same value more than once.
  112. 112. Gross Domestic Product –Produced Within a Country –GDP measures production within a country— domestic production. –In a Given Time Period –GDP measures production during a specific time period, normally a year or a quarter of a year.
  113. 113. Gross Domestic Product •GDP and the Circular Flow of Expenditure and Income –GDP measures the value of production, which also equals total expenditure on final goods and total income. –The equality of income and value of production shows the link between productivity and living standards. –The circular flow diagram in Figure 21.1 illustrates the equality of income and expenditure.
  114. 114. Gross Domestic Product –The circular flow diagram shows the transactions among households, firms, governments, and the rest of the world.
  115. 115. Gross Domestic Product –Households and Firms –Households sell and firms buy the services of labor, capital, and land in factor markets. –For these factor services, firms pay income to households: wages for labor services, interest for the use of capital, and rent for the use of land. A fourth factor of production, entrepreneurship, receives profit. –In the figure, the blue flow, Y, shows total income paid by firms to households.
  116. 116. Gross Domestic Product
  117. 117. Gross Domestic Product –Firms sell and households buy consumer goods and services in the goods market. –Consumption expenditure is the total payment for consumer goods and services, shown by the red flow labeled C . –Firms buy and sell new capital equipment in the goods market and put unsold output into inventory. –The purchase of new plant, equipment, and buildings and the additions to inventories are investment, shown by the red flow labeled I.
  118. 118. Gross Domestic Product
  119. 119. Gross Domestic Product –Governments –Governments buy goods and services from firms and their expenditure on goods and services is called government expenditure. –Government expenditure is shown as the red flow G. –Governments finance their expenditure with taxes and pay financial transfers to households, such as unemployment benefits, and pay subsidies to firms. –These financial transfers are not part of the circular flow of expenditure and income.
  120. 120. Gross Domestic Product
  121. 121. Gross Domestic Product –Rest of the World –Firms in the United States sell goods and services to the rest of the world—exports—and buy goods and services from the rest of the world—imports. –The value of exports (X ) minus the value of imports (M) is called net exports, the red flow (X – M). –If net exports are positive, the net flow of goods and services is from U.S. firms to the rest of the world. –If net exports are negative, the net flow of goods and services is from the rest of the world to U.S. firms.
  122. 122. Gross Domestic Product
  123. 123. Gross Domestic Product –The blue and red flows are the circular flow of expenditure and income.
  124. 124. Gross Domestic Product –The sum of the red flows equals the blue flow.
  125. 125. Gross Domestic Product That is: GDP = C + I + G + X – M
  126. 126. Gross Domestic Product –The circular flow shows two ways of measuring GDP. –GDP Equals Expenditure Equals Income –Total expenditure on final goods and services equals GDP. –GDP = C + I + G + X – M. –Aggregate income equals the total amount paid for the use of factors of production: wages, interest, rent, and profit. –Firms pay out all their receipts from the sale of final goods, so income equals expenditure, –Y = C + I + G + (X – M).
  127. 127. Measuring U.S. GDP •The Expenditure Approach –The expenditure approach measures GDP as the sum of consumption expenditure, investment, government expenditure on goods and services, and net exports. –GDP = C + I + G + (X  M) –Table 21.1 on the next slide shows the expenditure approach with data (in billions) for 2012. – GDP = $11,007 + $2,032 + $3,055  $616 – = $15,478 billion

×