Top 8 ways to convert text to video online for free

If you’re looking for ways to convert text to video online and tap
into the power of video marketing. You’re in the right place.
While creating 2D & 3D animation, doodle sketch, explainer, and
full-motion videos can be somewhat expensive and
time-consuming. Turning text to video online can be both quick
and inexpensive.
Now I understand there are other fun ways of converting text to
video offline.
Like using Microsoft’s Powerpoint and MovieMaker, as well as
other stand-alone desktop software like Movavi and Camtasia.
But in this post, we will only look at free online methods.
Contents
● 1 Why Would Anyone Want To Convert Text To Video?
● 2 7 Ways To Convert Text To Video Online.
● 2.1 1. WEVIDEO.
● 2.2 2. INVIDEO.
● 2.3 3. WAVE.VIDEO.
● 2.4 4. LUMEN5.
● 2.5 5. TYPITO.
● 2.6 6. VIOMATIC.
● 2.7 7. KAPWING.
● 2.8 8. VIDNAMI Formerly CONTENT SAMURAI
