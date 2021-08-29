Successfully reported this slideshow.
Professor M. A. Imam MD, MSc (Orth)(Hons), D.SportMed, Ph.D., FRCS (Tr. and Orth.) Consultant Trauma and Upper Limb Surgeo...
Does BMAC has a role? YES - Havlas V, Kotaska J, Konicek P, Trc T, Konradova S, Koci Z, Sykova E: [Use of cultured human a...
Does BMAC has a role? YES - Ellera Gomes JL, da Silva RC, Silla LM, Abreu MR, Pellanda R: Conventional rotator cuff repair...
• 14 tears managed with BMAC utilising a mini open Cuff repair. • Significant improvement in the UCLA score improving from...
BMAC augmenting RCR in 54 patients. - Patients treated with BMAC demonstrated superior outcomes as demonstrated by ultraso...
- Havas et al compared the outcomes in comparison to a control group of 45 patients in which BMAC was not utilized. - They...
BMAC also prevented further ruptures during the next ten years. This study showed that significant improvement in healing ...
• Centeno et al, in a prospective Multicentre study, the use of BMAC for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) with and wit...
- The DASH and VAS scores improved significantly from 36.1 to 17.1 (P<0.001) and 4.3 to 2.4 (P<0.001) respectively. - Thes...
Health & Medicine
Aug. 29, 2021
BMAC in cuff repairs

Health & Medicine
Aug. 29, 2021
58 views

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate uses in cuff tears

BMAC in cuff repairs

  1. 1. Professor M. A. Imam MD, MSc (Orth)(Hons), D.SportMed, Ph.D., FRCS (Tr. and Orth.) Consultant Trauma and Upper Limb Surgeon, Rowley Bristow Orthopaedic Unit, Chertsey Professor and MD, Smart Health Academic Unit, University of East London, London, UK Email: Info@theArmDoc.co.uk www.TheArmDoc.co.uk @MoAImam Does BMAC has a role?
  2. 2. Does BMAC has a role? YES - Havlas V, Kotaska J, Konicek P, Trc T, Konradova S, Koci Z, Sykova E: [Use of cultured human autologous bone marrow stem cells in repair of a rotator cuff tear: preliminary results of a safety study]. Acta chirurgiae orthopaedicae et traumatologiae Cechoslovaca 2015, 82(3):229-234. - Centeno CJ, Al-Sayegh H, Bashir J, Goodyear S, Freeman MD: A prospective multi-site registry study of a specific protocol of autologous bone marrow concentrate for the treatment of shoulder rotator cuff tears and osteoarthritis. Journal of pain research 2015, 8:269-276.
  3. 3. Does BMAC has a role? YES - Ellera Gomes JL, da Silva RC, Silla LM, Abreu MR, Pellanda R: Conventional rotator cuff repair complemented by the aid of mononuclear autologous stem cells. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy : official journal of the ESSKA 2012, 20(2):373-377. - Hernigou P, Flouzat Lachaniette CH, Delambre J, Zilber S, Duffiet P, Chevallier N, Rouard H: Biologic augmentation of rotator cuff repair with mesenchymal stem cells during arthroscopy improves healing and prevents further tears: a case-controlled study. International orthopaedics 2014, 38(9):1811-1818.
  4. 4. • 14 tears managed with BMAC utilising a mini open Cuff repair. • Significant improvement in the UCLA score improving from 12 ± 3.0 to 31 ± 3.2 at 12 months post surgery. • Tendon integrity was maintained in all cases while 6 patients (42%) displayed formation of a high-signal intensity at the critical zone. One revision was reported at two years follow up. • - Ellera Gomes JL, da Silva RC, Silla LM, Abreu MR, Pellanda R: Conventional rotator cuff repair complemented by the aid of mononuclear autologous stem cells. Knee surgery, sports traumatology, arthroscopy : official journal of the ESSKA 2012, 20(2):373- 377.
  5. 5. BMAC augmenting RCR in 54 patients. - Patients treated with BMAC demonstrated superior outcomes as demonstrated by ultrasound and MRI. - 100 % of the BMAC group demonstrated tendon healing by 6 months, compared to only 30 shoulders (67 %) in the control group at the same time point. - At ten years, the integrity of the repair was maintained in 39 (87 %) shoulders in the BMAC group compared to only 20 (44 %) shoulders in the control group. Hernigou P, Flouzat Lachaniette CH, Delambre J, Zilber S, Duffiet P, Chevallier N, Rouard H: Biologic augmentation of rotator cuff repair with mesenchymal stem cells during arthroscopy improves healing and prevents further tears: a case-controlled study. International orthopaedics 2014, 38(9):1811-1818.
  6. 6. - Havas et al compared the outcomes in comparison to a control group of 45 patients in which BMAC was not utilized. - They reported that injection of BMAC enhanced the healing rate and improved the quality of the repaired tendon as determined by MRI and US - 100 % compared to 67 % tears had healed by six months in the BMAC and control group, Havlas V, Kotaska J, Konicek P, Trc T, Konradova S, Koci Z, Sykova E: [Use of cultured human autologous bone marrow stem cells in repair of a rotator cuff tear: preliminary results of a safety study]. Acta chirurgiae orthopaedicae et traumatologiae Cechoslovaca 2015, 82(3):229-234
  7. 7. BMAC also prevented further ruptures during the next ten years. This study showed that significant improvement in healing outcomes could be achieved by the use of BMAC as an adjunct therapy in standard of care rotator cuff repair. Additionally, they showed a considerable improvement in the level of tendon between the BMAC and the control patients. Havlas V, Kotaska J, Konicek P, Trc T, Konradova S, Koci Z, Sykova E: [Use of cultured human autologous bone marrow stem cells in repair of a rotator cuff tear: preliminary results of a safety study]. Acta chirurgiae orthopaedicae et traumatologiae Cechoslovaca 2015, 82(3):229-234
  8. 8. • Centeno et al, in a prospective Multicentre study, the use of BMAC for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) with and without rotator cuff pathology. • A total of 115 shoulders were treated with BMAC injection principally for glenohumeral OA with or without rotator cuff tear. - Centeno CJ, Al-Sayegh H, Bashir J, Goodyear S, Freeman MD: A prospective multi- site registry study of a specific protocol of autologous bone marrow concentrate for the treatment of shoulder rotator cuff tears and osteoarthritis. Journal of pain
  9. 9. - The DASH and VAS scores improved significantly from 36.1 to 17.1 (P<0.001) and 4.3 to 2.4 (P<0.001) respectively. - These results were consistent with a mean subjective improvement of 48.8%. They reported no significant adverse events. - Centeno CJ, Al-Sayegh H, Bashir J, Goodyear S, Freeman MD: A prospective multi- site registry study of a specific protocol of autologous bone marrow concentrate for the treatment of shoulder rotator cuff tears and osteoarthritis. Journal of pain

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate uses in cuff tears

