Introduction to Kotlin programming languages

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction to Kotlin for android developers
About me Mohamed Wael Senior Android developer @ Vodafone shared services Egypt. Computer Science 2015, Mansoura Universit...
Online Tools •Try Kotlin in your browser •Full Kotlin Reference •A list of Kotlin resources
What is Kotlin •Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general- purpose programming language with type inference. •...
What is Kotlin •Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code. •Kotlin is Open Source and ...
Statically typed languages •A language is statically typed if the type of a variable is known at compile time. •The main a...
Statically typed languages /* Java Code */ static int num1, num2; //explicit declaration num1 = 20; //use the variables an...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin compiles to JVM bytecode or JavaScript: • Like Java, Bytecode is the compiled format f...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin compiles to JVM bytecode or JavaScript: • By using this approach, source code can be r...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin programs can use all existing Java Frameworks and Libraries: • Kotlin programs can use...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin’s null-safety is great •Now get rid of NullPointerException. This type of system helps...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin’s null-safety is great •In Kotlin the system simply refuses to compile code that tries...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability • In some special cases if we need nullability in our progra...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability • We have to add “?” after the variable type. Kotlin also fa...
Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability /* won’t compile */ val name: String? = null val len = name....
Kotlin file extention •Filename extensions of the Java are .java, .class, .jar but on the other hand filename extensions o...
The entry point to a Kotlin •Like in Java, C and C++, the entry point to a Kotlin program is a function named “main”. Basi...
Comments and package // Single-line comments start with // /* Multi-line comments look like this. */ // The "package" keyw...
Declaring values and variables •Declaring values is done using either "var" or "val". •"val" declarations cannot be reassi...
Type inference •In most cases, Kotlin can determine what the type of a variable is, so we don't have to explicitly specify...
String representation •Strings can be represented in a similar way as in Java. Escaping is done with a backslash. val fooS...
String template expression •Strings can contain template expressions. •A template expression starts with a dollar sign ($)...
Raw string •A raw string is delimited by a triple quote ("""). •Raw strings can contain newlines and any other characters....
Nullable Type •For a variable to hold null it must be explicitly specified as nullable. •A variable can be specified as nu...
Nullable Type var fooNullable: String? = "abc" println(fooNullable?.length) // => 3 println(fooNullable?.length ?: -1) // ...
Functions declaration •Functions can be declared using the "fun" keyword. •Function arguments are specified in brackets af...
"vararg" keyword •A function parameter may be marked with the "vararg" keyword to allow a variable number of arguments to ...
Single expression function •When a function consists of a single expression then the curly brackets can be omitted. The bo...
Function return type inference •If the return type can be inferred then we don't need to specify it. fun even(x: Int) = x ...
First-class citizen •In Kotlin, functions are first-class citizen. •It means that functions can be assigned to the variabl...
Function Type • The function type that returns nothing useful (Unit) and takes no arguments. • The function type that retu...
Function Type •Function type is just a syntactic sugar for an interface, but the interface cannot be used explicitly. Neve...
Function Type •We can also use them to type local variables, properties or arguments: val greet: () -> Unit val square: (I...
Function Type •Functions can take functions as arguments and return functions. •Named functions can be specified as argume...
The "class" keyword •The "class" keyword is used to declare classes. •To create a new instance we call the constructor. •N...
Instantiating an object •To create a new instance we call the constructor. •Data classes are a concise way to create class...
Instantiating an object // Objects can be destructured into multiple variables. val (a, b, c) = fooCopy println("$a $b $c"...
Kotlin functions •The "with" function is similar to the JavaScript "with" statement. data class MutableDataClassExample(va...
The "listOf" function. /* We can create a list using the "listOf" function. The list will be immutable - elements cannot b...
Kotlin functions // A mutable list can be created using the "mutableListOf" function. val fooMutableList = mutableListOf("...
Kotlin functions •An example of using a sequence to generate Fibonacci numbers, as below: /* Sequences represent lazily-ev...
Kotlin functions fun fibonacciSequence(): Sequence<Long> { var a = 0L var b = 1L fun next(): Long { val result = a + b a =...
Kotlin functions •A higher order function is a function that accepts or return another function. •A "for" loop can be used...
Kotlin loops •A "for" loop can be used with anything that provides an iterator. •"while" loops work in the same way as oth...
"if" expression •"if" can be used as an expression that returns a value. •For this reason the ternary ?: operator is not n...
" when" expression •"when" can be used as an alternative to "if-else if" chains. val i = 10 when { i < 7 -> println("first...
" when" expression // "when" can be used with an argument. when (i) { 0, 21 -> println("0 or 21") in 1..20 -> println("in ...
The "is" operator •We can check if an object is of a particular type by using the "is" operator. •If an object passes a ty...
The "is" operator fun smartCastExample(x: Any): Boolean { if (x is Boolean) { // x is automatically cast to Boolean return...
The "is" operator •Smartcast also works with when block // Smartcast also works with when block fun smartCastWhenExample(x...
Extensions function •Extensions are a way to add new functionality to a class. •This is similar to C# extension methods. f...
Enum classes // Enum classes are similar to Java enum types. enum class EnumExample { A, B, C } fun printEnum() = println(...
The "object" keyword •The "object" keyword can be used to create singleton objects. •We cannot instantiate it but we can r...
The "object" keyword object ObjectExample { fun hello(): String { return "hello" } override fun toString(): String { retur...
The "object" keyword •The not-null assertion operator (!!) converts any value to a non-null type and throws an exception i...
Overloading operators •You can also overload operators through an extension methods.
Overloadingoperators data class Counter(var value: Int) { // overload Counter += Int operator fun plusAssign(increment: In...
Overloading operators // overload -Counter operator fun Counter.unaryMinus() = Counter(-this.value) fun operatorOverloadin...
Resources • https://kotlinlang.org/docs/reference/ • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kotlin_(programming_language) • https:/...
Introduction to Kotlin programming languages
Introduction to Kotlin programming languages
Introduction to Kotlin programming languages
Introduction to Kotlin programming languages
Introduction to Kotlin programming languages
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to Kotlin programming languages

40 views

Published on

Introduction to Kotlin programming language which illustrates the majority of Kotlin language syntax as a quick starter to the language.

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to Kotlin programming languages

  1. 1. Introduction to Kotlin for android developers
  2. 2. About me Mohamed Wael Senior Android developer @ Vodafone shared services Egypt. Computer Science 2015, Mansoura University. MohamedWael iMohamedWael MohamedWael
  3. 3. Online Tools •Try Kotlin in your browser •Full Kotlin Reference •A list of Kotlin resources
  4. 4. What is Kotlin •Kotlin is a cross-platform, statically typed, general- purpose programming language with type inference. •Developed by JetBrains, the creator of the android studio. •In October 2017, Kotlin is officially supported by Google for Android.
  5. 5. What is Kotlin •Kotlin mainly targets the JVM, but also compiles to JavaScript or native code. •Kotlin is Open Source and it costs nothing to adopt. •Kotlin can be learned easily. It can be learned easily by simply reading the language reference. •The syntax is clean and intuitive(easy to use and understand). •Type inference allows its syntax to be more concise.
  6. 6. Statically typed languages •A language is statically typed if the type of a variable is known at compile time. •The main advantage here is that all kinds of checking can be done by the compiler, and therefore a lot of trivial bugs are caught at a very early stage. •Examples: C, C++, Java, Rust, Go, Scala
  7. 7. Statically typed languages /* Java Code */ static int num1, num2; //explicit declaration num1 = 20; //use the variables anywhere num2 = 30; /* Kotlin Code*/ val a: Int val b: Int a = 5 b = 10
  8. 8. Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin compiles to JVM bytecode or JavaScript: • Like Java, Bytecode is the compiled format for Kotlin programs also. • Bytecode means Programming code that, once compiled, is run through a virtual machine instead of the computer’s processor.
  9. 9. Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin compiles to JVM bytecode or JavaScript: • By using this approach, source code can be run on any platform once it has been compiled and run through the virtual machine. • Once a kotlin program has been converted to bytecode, it can be transferred across a network and executed by JVM(Java Virtual Machine).
  10. 10. Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin programs can use all existing Java Frameworks and Libraries: • Kotlin programs can use all existing java frameworks and libraries, even advanced frameworks that rely on annotation processing. • The main important thing about kotlin language is that it can easily integrate with Maven, Gradle and other build systems.
  11. 11. Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin’s null-safety is great •Now get rid of NullPointerException. This type of system helps us to avoid null pointer exceptions.
  12. 12. Benefits of Kotlin Language •Kotlin’s null-safety is great •In Kotlin the system simply refuses to compile code that tries to assign or return null. Consider the following example: val name: String = null // tries to assign null, won’t compile. fun getName(): String = null // tries to return null, won’t compile.
  13. 13. Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability • In some special cases if we need nullability in our program then we have to ask Kotlin very nicely. • Every Nullable type require some special care and treatment. We can’t treat them the same way as non- nullable types and this is a very good thing.
  14. 14. Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability • We have to add “?” after the variable type. Kotlin also fails at compile-time whenever a NullPointerException may be thrown at run-time. Consider the following example val name: String? = null //assigned null and it will compile also. fun getName(): String? = null //returned null and it will compile too.
  15. 15. Benefits of Kotlin Language •But, what if we need nullability /* won’t compile */ val name: String? = null val len = name.length /* correct way */ val name: String? = null val len = name?.length
  16. 16. Kotlin file extention •Filename extensions of the Java are .java, .class, .jar but on the other hand filename extensions of the Kotlin are .kt and .kts.
  17. 17. The entry point to a Kotlin •Like in Java, C and C++, the entry point to a Kotlin program is a function named “main”. Basically, it passed an array containing any command line arguments. •Consider the following example: //package level function, which return Unit //and takes an array of string as parameter fun main(args: Array<String>) { val scope = "world" println("Hello, $scope!") //semicolons are optional }
  18. 18. Comments and package // Single-line comments start with // /* Multi-line comments look like this. */ // The "package" keyword works in the same way as in Java. package com.example.kotlin
  19. 19. Declaring values and variables •Declaring values is done using either "var" or "val". •"val" declarations cannot be reassigned, whereas "vars" can.Consider the following example: val fooVal = 10 // we cannot later reassign fooVal to something else var fooVar = 10 fooVar = 20 // fooVar can be reassigned
  20. 20. Type inference •In most cases, Kotlin can determine what the type of a variable is, so we don't have to explicitly specify it every time. We can explicitly declare the type of a variable like so: •Strings can be represented in a similar way as in Java. Escaping is done with a backslash. val foo: Int = 7 val fooString = "My String Is Here!" val barString = "Printing on a new line?nNo Problem!" val bazString = "Do you want to add a tab?tNo Problem!" println(fooString) println(barString) println(bazString)
  21. 21. String representation •Strings can be represented in a similar way as in Java. Escaping is done with a backslash. val fooString = "My String Is Here!" val barString = "Printing on a new line?nNo Problem!" val bazString = "Do you want to add a tab?tNo Problem!" println(fooString) println(barString) println(bazString)
  22. 22. String template expression •Strings can contain template expressions. •A template expression starts with a dollar sign ($). val fooTemplateString = "$fooString has ${fooString.length} characters" println(fooTemplateString) // => My String Is Here! has 18 characters
  23. 23. Raw string •A raw string is delimited by a triple quote ("""). •Raw strings can contain newlines and any other characters. val fooRawString = """ fun helloWorld(val name : String) { println("Hello, world!") } """ println(fooRawString)
  24. 24. Nullable Type •For a variable to hold null it must be explicitly specified as nullable. •A variable can be specified as nullable by appending a ? to its type. •We can access a nullable variable by using the ?. operator. •We can use the ?: operator to specify an alternative value to use if a variable is null.
  25. 25. Nullable Type var fooNullable: String? = "abc" println(fooNullable?.length) // => 3 println(fooNullable?.length ?: -1) // => 3 fooNullable = null println(fooNullable?.length) // => null println(fooNullable?.length ?: -1) // => -1
  26. 26. Functions declaration •Functions can be declared using the "fun" keyword. •Function arguments are specified in brackets after the function name. •Function arguments can optionally have a default value. •The function return type, if required, is specified after the arguments. fun hello(name: String = "world"): String { return "Hello, $name!" } println(hello("foo")) // => Hello, foo! println(hello(name = "bar")) // => Hello, bar! println(hello()) // => Hello, world!
  27. 27. "vararg" keyword •A function parameter may be marked with the "vararg" keyword to allow a variable number of arguments to be passed to the function. fun varargExample(vararg names: Int) { println("Argument has ${names.size} elements") } varargExample() // => Argument has 0 elements varargExample(1) // => Argument has 1 elements varargExample(1, 2, 3) // => Argument has 3 elements
  28. 28. Single expression function •When a function consists of a single expression then the curly brackets can be omitted. The body is specified after a = symbol. •If the return type can be inferred then we don't need to specify it. fun odd(x: Int): Boolean = x % 2 == 1 println(odd(6)) // => false println(odd(7)) // => true fun even(x: Int) = x % 2 == 0 println(even(6)) // => true println(even(7)) // => false
  29. 29. Function return type inference •If the return type can be inferred then we don't need to specify it. fun even(x: Int) = x % 2 == 0 println(even(6)) // => true println(even(7)) // => false
  30. 30. First-class citizen •In Kotlin, functions are first-class citizen. •It means that functions can be assigned to the variables, passed as an arguments or returned from another function. •While Kotlin is statically typed, to make it possible, functions need to have a type. It exists and it is called function type.
  31. 31. Function Type • The function type that returns nothing useful (Unit) and takes no arguments. • The function type that returns Int and takes single argument of type Int. • The function type that returns another function that returns nothing useful (Unit). Both functions take no arguments. ()->Unit (Int)->Int ()->()->Unit
  32. 32. Function Type •Function type is just a syntactic sugar for an interface, but the interface cannot be used explicitly. Nevertheless we can use function types like interfaces, what includes using them as type arguments or implementing them: class MyFunction : () -> Unit { override fun invoke() { println("I am called") } } fun main(args: Array<String>) { val function = MyFunction() function() // Prints: I am called }
  33. 33. Function Type •We can also use them to type local variables, properties or arguments: val greet: () -> Unit val square: (Int) -> Int val producePrinter: () -> () -> Unit
  34. 34. Function Type •Functions can take functions as arguments and return functions. •Named functions can be specified as arguments using the :: operator. fun not(f: (Int) -> Boolean): (Int) -> Boolean { return { n -> !f.invoke(n) } } val notOdd = not(::odd) val notEven = not(::even)
  35. 35. The "class" keyword •The "class" keyword is used to declare classes. •To create a new instance we call the constructor. •Note that Kotlin does not have a "new" keyword. class ExampleClass(val x: Int) { fun memberFunction(y: Int): Int { return x + y } infix fun infixMemberFunction(y: Int): Int { return x * y } }
  36. 36. Instantiating an object •To create a new instance we call the constructor. •Data classes are a concise way to create classes that just hold data. •The "hashCode"/"equals" and "toString" methods are automatically generated. val fooExampleClass = ExampleClass(7) // Member functions can be called using dot notation. println(fooExampleClass.memberFunction(4)) // => 11 data class DataClassExample(val x: Int, val y: Int, val z: Int) val fooData = DataClassExample(1, 2, 4) println(fooData) // => DataClassExample(x=1, y=2, z=4)
  37. 37. Instantiating an object // Objects can be destructured into multiple variables. val (a, b, c) = fooCopy println("$a $b $c") // => 1 100 4 // destructuring in "for" loop for ((a, b, c) in listOf(fooData)) { println("$a $b $c") // => 1 100 4 } val mapData = mapOf("a" to 1, "b" to 2) // Map.Entry is destructurable as well for ((key, value) in mapData) { println("$key -> $value") }
  38. 38. Kotlin functions •The "with" function is similar to the JavaScript "with" statement. data class MutableDataClassExample(var x: Int, var y: Int, var z: Int) val fooMutableData = MutableDataClassExample(7, 4, 9) with (fooMutableData) { x -= 2 y += 2 z-- } println(fooMutableData) // => MutableDataClassExample(x=5, y=6, z=8)
  39. 39. The "listOf" function. /* We can create a list using the "listOf" function. The list will be immutable - elements cannot be added or removed. */ val fooList = listOf("a", "b", "c") println(fooList.size) // => 3 println(fooList.first()) // => a println(fooList.last()) // => c // Elements of a list can be accessed by their index. println(fooList[1]) // => b
  40. 40. Kotlin functions // A mutable list can be created using the "mutableListOf" function. val fooMutableList = mutableListOf("a", "b", "c") fooMutableList.add("d") println(fooMutableList.last()) // => d println(fooMutableList.size) // => 4 // We can create a set using the "setOf" function. val fooSet = setOf("a", "b", "c") println(fooSet.contains("a")) // => true println(fooSet.contains("z")) // => false // We can create a map using the "mapOf" function. val fooMap = mapOf("a" to 8, "b" to 7, "c" to 9) // Map values can be accessed by their key. println(fooMap["a"]) // => 8
  41. 41. Kotlin functions •An example of using a sequence to generate Fibonacci numbers, as below: /* Sequences represent lazily-evaluated collections. We can create a sequence using the "generateSequence" function. */ val fooSequence = generateSequence(1, { it + 1 }) val x = fooSequence.take(10).toList() println(x) // => [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10]
  42. 42. Kotlin functions fun fibonacciSequence(): Sequence<Long> { var a = 0L var b = 1L fun next(): Long { val result = a + b a = b b = result return a } return generateSequence(::next) } val y = fibonacciSequence().take(10).toList() println(y) // => [1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55]
  43. 43. Kotlin functions •A higher order function is a function that accepts or return another function. •A "for" loop can be used with anything that provides an iterator. // Kotlin provides higher-order functions for working with collections. val z = (1..9).map { it * 3 } .filter { it < 20 } .groupBy { it % 2 == 0 } .mapKeys { if (it.key) "even" else "odd" } println(z) // => {odd=[3, 9, 15], even=[6, 12, 18]} for (c in "hello") { println(c) }
  44. 44. Kotlin loops •A "for" loop can be used with anything that provides an iterator. •"while" loops work in the same way as other languages. for (c in "hello") { println(c) } var ctr = 0 while (ctr < 5) { println(ctr) ctr++ } //do-while do { println(ctr) ctr++ } while (ctr < 10)
  45. 45. "if" expression •"if" can be used as an expression that returns a value. •For this reason the ternary ?: operator is not needed in Kotlin. val num = 5 val message = if (num % 2 == 0) "even" else "odd" println("$num is $message") // => 5 is odd
  46. 46. " when" expression •"when" can be used as an alternative to "if-else if" chains. val i = 10 when { i < 7 -> println("first block") fooString.startsWith("hello") -> println("second block") else -> println("else block") }
  47. 47. " when" expression // "when" can be used with an argument. when (i) { 0, 21 -> println("0 or 21") in 1..20 -> println("in the range 1 to 20") else -> println("none of the above") } // "when" can be used as a function that returns a value. var result = when (i) { 0, 21 -> "0 or 21" in 1..20 -> "in the range 1 to 20" else -> "none of the above" } println(result)
  48. 48. The "is" operator •We can check if an object is of a particular type by using the "is" operator. •If an object passes a type check then it can be used as that type without explicitly casting it.
  49. 49. The "is" operator fun smartCastExample(x: Any): Boolean { if (x is Boolean) { // x is automatically cast to Boolean return x } else if (x is Int) { // x is automatically cast to Int return x > 0 } else if (x is String) { // x is automatically cast to String return x.isNotEmpty() } else { return false } } println(smartCastExample("Hello, world!")) // => true println(smartCastExample("")) // => false println(smartCastExample(5)) // => true println(smartCastExample(0)) // => false println(smartCastExample(true)) // => true
  50. 50. The "is" operator •Smartcast also works with when block // Smartcast also works with when block fun smartCastWhenExample(x: Any) = when (x) { is Boolean -> x is Int -> x > 0 is String -> x.isNotEmpty() else -> false }
  51. 51. Extensions function •Extensions are a way to add new functionality to a class. •This is similar to C# extension methods. fun String.remove(c: Char): String { return this.filter { it != c } } println("Hello, world!".remove('l')) // => Heo, word!
  52. 52. Enum classes // Enum classes are similar to Java enum types. enum class EnumExample { A, B, C } fun printEnum() = println(EnumExample.A) // => A
  53. 53. The "object" keyword •The "object" keyword can be used to create singleton objects. •We cannot instantiate it but we can refer to its unique instance by its name. •This is similar to Scala singleton objects.
  54. 54. The "object" keyword object ObjectExample { fun hello(): String { return "hello" } override fun toString(): String { return "Hello, it's me, ${ObjectExample::class.simpleName}" } } fun useSingletonObject() { println(ObjectExample.hello()) // => hello // In Kotlin, "Any" is the root of the class hierarchy, // just like "Object" is in Java val someRef: Any = ObjectExample println(someRef) // => Hello, it's me, ObjectExample }
  55. 55. The "object" keyword •The not-null assertion operator (!!) converts any value to a non-null type and throws an exception if the value is null. var b: String? = "abc" val l = b!!.length
  56. 56. Overloading operators •You can also overload operators through an extension methods.
  57. 57. Overloadingoperators data class Counter(var value: Int) { // overload Counter += Int operator fun plusAssign(increment: Int) { this.value += increment } // overload Counter++ and ++Counter operator fun inc() = Counter(value + 1) // overload Counter + Counter operator fun plus(other: Counter) = Counter(this.value + other.value) // overload Counter * Counter operator fun times(other: Counter) = Counter(this.value * other.value) // overload Counter * Int operator fun times(value: Int) = Counter(this.value * value) // overload Counter in Counter operator fun contains(other: Counter) = other.value == this.value // overload Counter[Int] = Int operator fun set(index: Int, value: Int) { this.value = index + value } // overload Counter instance invocation operator fun invoke() = println("The value of the counter is $value") }
  58. 58. Overloading operators // overload -Counter operator fun Counter.unaryMinus() = Counter(-this.value) fun operatorOverloadingDemo() { var counter1 = Counter(0) var counter2 = Counter(5) counter1 += 7 println(counter1) // => Counter(value=7) println(counter1 + counter2) // => Counter(value=12) println(counter1 * counter2) // => Counter(value=35) println(counter2 * 2) // => Counter(value=10) println(counter1 in Counter(5)) // => false println(counter1 in Counter(7)) // => true counter1[26] = 10 println(counter1) // => Counter(value=36) counter1() // => The value of the counter is 36 println(-counter2) // => Counter(value=-5) }
  59. 59. Resources • https://kotlinlang.org/docs/reference/ • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kotlin_(programming_language) • https://stackoverflow.com/questions/1517582/what-is-the-difference-between- statically-typed-and-dynamically-typed-languages • https://www.xenonstack.com/blog/overview-kotlin-comparison-kotlin-java/ • https://blog.kotlin-academy.com/kotlin-programmer-dictionary-function-type-vs- function-literal-vs-lambda-expression-vs-anonymous-edc97e8873e • https://blog.kotlin-academy.com/kotlin-programmer-dictionary-2cb67fff1fe2 • https://medium.com/tompee/idiomatic-kotlin-higher-order-functions-and-function- types-adb59172796

×