Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pedoman Hidup Sehat Sehari-hari Untuk Orang Dewasa Normal Rata-rata 22 Maret 2020 Mohamad Sani (www.linkedin.com/in/mohama...
ُ‫ان‬ َ‫س‬‫ن‬ ِ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ر‬ ُ‫نظ‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ ِ ‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ط‬ ”Maka hendaklah manusia memperhatikan makana...
Kenapa? 1. Yang paling otoritatif tentang kesehatan • Juga menggunakan sumber kredibel seperti WHO 2. Dikhususkan untuk or...
Another Great References That I Read 1. Lifelong Health: Achieving Optimum Well-Being at Any Age – Professor Dr. Anthony G...
• realisasi dari Konferensi Pangan Sedunia (Roma, 1992) – menggantikan 4 Sehat 5 Sempurna (diperkenalkan sejak 1952) yang ...
untuk menyeimbangkan antara zat gizi yang keluar dan yang masuk dengan memantau berat badan secara teratur 4 Pilar Gizi Se...
• Tak ada satu pun makanan yang mengandung semua jenis zat gizi yang dibutuhkan tubuh – kecuali ASI untuk bayi 0 – 6 bulan...
5 Kelompok Pangan 1/3 makanan pokok 1/3 sayur 1/6 buah 1/6 lauk pauk ±2 liter air minum sehari Piring Makanku: Sajian Seka...
• Untuk menghindari penyakit • Kenapa? – Orang yang terinfeksi penyakit nafsu makannya turun  cenderung makan sedikit – T...
Untuk : 1. menyeimbangkan antara zat gizi (terutama kalori) yang masuk dan keluar – kalori/lemak yang menumpuk mengakibatk...
• Salah 1 indikator di dalam tubuh zat gizi seimbang • Pantau terus! Pilar Gizi Seimbang: 4. Pertahankan Berat Badan Norma...
1. Konsumsi Aneka Pangan yang Sesuai 2. Hidup Bersih 3. Aktivitas Fisik 4. Pertahankan Berat Badan Normal 4 Pilar Gizi Sei...
PGS adalah pedoman diet resmi dari Kemkes menggantikan Pedoman Umum Gizi Seimbang dan 4 Sehat 5 Sempurna Pesan Gizi Seimba...
• Semakin beragam makanan yang dikonsumsi semakin mudah memenuhi kebutuhan gizi • Harus bebas dari cemaran (biologis, kimi...
• 93,5% penduduk usia >10 tahun masih di bawah anjuran dalam mengonsumsi sayuran dan buah (Penelitian Riskesdas 2013) • Sa...
• Kualitas protein yang dikonsumsi rata-rata perorang perhari masih rendah karena sebagian besar berasal dari protein naba...
• Jangan hanya nasi • Sumber karbohidrat: – beras, jagung, singkong, ubi, talas, garut, sorgum, jewawut, sagu, dsj • Biasa...
• Prevalensi obese orang Indonesia dewasa naik dari 21,3% di 2007 menjadi 22,8% di 2010. Angka ini termasuk tinggi (Riskes...
• Waktu = mulai dari bangun pagi sampai jam 9 • Sarapan terbukti dapat meningkatkan konsentrasi dan stamina serta mencegah...
• Air = ± 2/3 berat tubuh kita • 78% berat otak • Seimbangkan jumlah air di tubuh  terlalu sedikit atau banyak minum dua2...
• Pemerintah telah mewajibkan produsen makanan menyertakan informasi nilai gizi pada label pangan agar masyarakat dapat me...
• 45% penyakit diare bisa dicegah dengan mencuci tangan • Terapkan cara cuci tangan yang baik: – 20 detik – Video langkah-...
• Cukup = olah raga selama 30 menit tiap hari atau minimal 3-5 hari/minggu • Contoh aktivitas fisik yang dapat dilakukan: ...
Semoga Allah karuniakan antum hidup sehat sepanjang hayat ْ‫ْي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬‫ال‬ َّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫َي‬ ْ‫ْي‬ِ‫م‬‫أ‬
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pedoman Hidup Sehat Sehari-hari

49 views

Published on

Ringkasan Pedoman Gizi Seimbang Kementerian Kesehatan Republik Indonesia untuk orang dewasa normal rata-rata

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pedoman Hidup Sehat Sehari-hari

  1. 1. Pedoman Hidup Sehat Sehari-hari Untuk Orang Dewasa Normal Rata-rata 22 Maret 2020 Mohamad Sani (www.linkedin.com/in/mohamadsani)
  2. 2. ُ‫ان‬ َ‫س‬‫ن‬ ِ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫ر‬ ُ‫نظ‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ف‬‫ى‬َ‫ل‬ ِ ‫ا‬ِ‫ه‬ِ‫م‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ط‬ ”Maka hendaklah manusia memperhatikan makanannya.” (QS Abasa: 24) Perintah Allah ُ ُ‫ك‬ ُ‫ل‬ ُ‫س‬‫ه‬‫الر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ُّيه‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫َي‬َ‫ب‬ِ‫ي‬َّ‫لط‬‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ِ‫ات‬ ِ‫ن‬ ِ ‫ا‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ح‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ‫ص‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ ْ‫اْع‬َ‫و‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ع‬َ‫ت‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ِ‫ب‬‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ”Hai para rasul, makanlah dari yang baik-baik dan beramal sholih lah, sesungguhnya Aku Maha Mengetahui apa yang kalian kerjakan.” (QS Al-Mu'minun: 51)
  3. 3. Kenapa? 1. Yang paling otoritatif tentang kesehatan • Juga menggunakan sumber kredibel seperti WHO 2. Dikhususkan untuk orang Indonesia 3. Publikasi baru Rujukan Slide Ini
  4. 4. Another Great References That I Read 1. Lifelong Health: Achieving Optimum Well-Being at Any Age – Professor Dr. Anthony Goodman, M.D. 2. Nutrition Made Clear – Professor Roberta Anding, M.S. 3. www.nhs.uk/live-well/eat-well
  5. 5. • realisasi dari Konferensi Pangan Sedunia (Roma, 1992) – menggantikan 4 Sehat 5 Sempurna (diperkenalkan sejak 1952) yang sudah tidak sesuai lagi dengan IPTEK dan kondisi saat ini • menerapkan Pedoman Gizi Seimbang secara benar diyakini dapat mengatasi semua masalah gizi Pedoman Gizi Seimbang
  6. 6. untuk menyeimbangkan antara zat gizi yang keluar dan yang masuk dengan memantau berat badan secara teratur 4 Pilar Gizi Seimbang
  7. 7. • Tak ada satu pun makanan yang mengandung semua jenis zat gizi yang dibutuhkan tubuh – kecuali ASI untuk bayi 0 – 6 bulan – Contoh: • nasi = sumber utama kalori, miskin vitamin & mineral • sayuran dan buah = kaya vitamin, mineral & serat, miskin kalori & protein • ikan = sumber utama protein, sedikit kalori • Termasuk memperhatikan jumlahnya agar sesuai kebutuhan Pilar Gizi Seimbang: 1. Konsumsi Aneka Pangan yang Sesuai
  8. 8. 5 Kelompok Pangan 1/3 makanan pokok 1/3 sayur 1/6 buah 1/6 lauk pauk ±2 liter air minum sehari Piring Makanku: Sajian Sekali Makan
  9. 9. • Untuk menghindari penyakit • Kenapa? – Orang yang terinfeksi penyakit nafsu makannya turun  cenderung makan sedikit – Tapi di saat yang sama butuh gizi yang lebih banyak • Khususnya jika demam atau diare – Jika kekurangan gizi imun tubuh turun  mudah sakit 1. Cuci tangan dengan air bersih mengalir dan sabun sebelum makan dan setelah buang air agar terhindar dari kuman penyakit typus, disentri, dll 2. Tutup makanan agar tak dihinggapi lalat, binatang lainnya dan debu yang membawa kuman penyakit 3. Tutup mulut & hidung bila bersin & batuk agar tidak menyebarkan kuman penyakit Pilar Gizi Seimbang: 2. Hidup Bersih
  10. 10. Untuk : 1. menyeimbangkan antara zat gizi (terutama kalori) yang masuk dan keluar – kalori/lemak yang menumpuk mengakibatkan: a. mudah sakit, terutama penyakit kardiovaskuler (penyakit jantung, hipertensi dan stroke) dan diabetes b. gerak lebih sulit c. ketampanan berkurang 😃 2. memperlancar sistem metabolisme, termasuk metabolisme zat gizi (peredaran darah) 3. melatih otot agar stamina (endurance), kekuatan (power), & kelenturan meningkat Pilar Gizi Seimbang: 3. Aktivitas Fisik
  11. 11. • Salah 1 indikator di dalam tubuh zat gizi seimbang • Pantau terus! Pilar Gizi Seimbang: 4. Pertahankan Berat Badan Normal IMT = berat kg tinggi2 (m2) Kategori IMT Sangat kurus Energi & Berat badan sangat kurang < 17 Kurus Energi & Berat badan kurang 17 – 18,5 Normal 18,5 – 25 Gemuk (overweight) Berat badan berlebih 25 – 27 Obese Berat badan sangat berlebih > 27
  12. 12. 1. Konsumsi Aneka Pangan yang Sesuai 2. Hidup Bersih 3. Aktivitas Fisik 4. Pertahankan Berat Badan Normal 4 Pilar Gizi Seimbang?
  13. 13. PGS adalah pedoman diet resmi dari Kemkes menggantikan Pedoman Umum Gizi Seimbang dan 4 Sehat 5 Sempurna Pesan Gizi Seimbang (PGS) 2014
  14. 14. • Semakin beragam makanan yang dikonsumsi semakin mudah memenuhi kebutuhan gizi • Harus bebas dari cemaran (biologis, kimia, dll) yang membahayakan kesehatan • Konsumsi 5 kelompok pangan setiap hari atau setiap kali makan (lebih baik) • Mengonsumsi lebih dari 1 jenis untuk setiap kelompok pangan lebih baik • Bersyukur dan menikmati anekaragam makanan akan mendorong makan tidak tergesa-gesa – Sehingga makanan dapat dikunyah, dicerna & diserap oleh tubuh lebih baik PGS: 1. Syukuri Dan Nikmati Anekaragam Makanan
  15. 15. • 93,5% penduduk usia >10 tahun masih di bawah anjuran dalam mengonsumsi sayuran dan buah (Penelitian Riskesdas 2013) • Sayuran dan buah umumnya adalah sumber vitamin, mineral, dan serat • Manfaat: 1. antioksidan (penangkal senyawa jahat dalam tubuh) 2. menjaga kenormalan tekanan dan kadar gula darah 3. serat menjaga kenormalan kolesterol darah dan kelancaran buang air besar 4. menurunkan risiko kegemukan 5. mencegah penyakit tidak menular kronik seperti penyakit kardiovaskular, diabetes dan kanker yang merupakan penyebab utama (lebih dari ½) kematian di Indonesia • Konsumsi buah yang terlalu matang dan minuman jus bergula perlu dibatasi untuk mengendalikan kadar gula darah • Anjuran sayur & buah bagi orang Indonesia dewasa: 400-600 PGS: 2. Banyak Makan Sayuran Dan Cukup Buah- buahan
  16. 16. • Kualitas protein yang dikonsumsi rata-rata perorang perhari masih rendah karena sebagian besar berasal dari protein nabati (Penelitian Riskesdas 2010) • Sumber protein: 1. Hewani a. asam aminonya lebih lengkap b. mutu zat gizi (protein, vitamin dan mineral) lebih baik karena kandungannya lebih banyak dan mudah diserap tubuh c. tinggi kolesterol (kecuali ikan) dan lemak d. Lemak jenuh (perlu dibatasi bagi orang dewasa) dari daging dan unggas lebih banyak e. Anjuran makan ayam atau ikan: 80–160 gram per hari 2. Nabati a. proporsi lemak tidak jenuh lebih banyak b. mengandung isoflavon, yaitu kandungan fitokimia yang turut berfungsi mirip hormon estrogen (hormon kewanitaan) dan antioksidan serta anti-kolesterol c. kedele dan tempe terbukti dapat menurunkan kolesterol dan meningkatkan sensitifitas dan produksi insulin sehingga dapat mengendalikan kadar kolesterol dan gula darah d. Anjuran makan: 100–200 gram (4–8 potong ukuaran sedang) tempe atau 200–400 gram tahu PGS: 3. Konsumsi Lauk Pauk Berprotein Tinggi
  17. 17. • Jangan hanya nasi • Sumber karbohidrat: – beras, jagung, singkong, ubi, talas, garut, sorgum, jewawut, sagu, dsj • Biasanya juga mengandung vit. B1 (tiamin), B2 (riboflavin) dan mineral – tapi yang seperti ini biasanya mutu biologis (penyerapan oleh tubuh) nya rendah • Biji-bijian utuh seperti jagung, beras merah, beras hitam, atau biji-bijian yang tidak disosoh dalam penggilingannya PGS: 4. Konsumsi Anekaragam Makanan Pokok
  18. 18. • Prevalensi obese orang Indonesia dewasa naik dari 21,3% di 2007 menjadi 22,8% di 2010. Angka ini termasuk tinggi (Riskesdas Kemkes) • Jika per hari lebih dari: • Gula : 50 g (4 sendok makan) • Natrium : 2 g (1 sendok teh) • Lemak/minyak total : 67 g (5 sendok makan) akan meningkatkan risiko penyakit kardiovaskuler, diabetes, dll • Ingat bahwa gula terdapat juga dalam makanan lain yang mengandung karbohidrat sederhana (tepung, roti, kecap), buah manis, jus, minuman bersoda, dll • Tubuh membuat kolesterol dari lemak jenuh. Kadar kolesterol normal orang dewasa = 160 – 200 mg/dL. Jika lebih  meningkatkan risiko penyakit jantung PGS: 5. Batasi Gula, Garam dan Lemak
  19. 19. • Waktu = mulai dari bangun pagi sampai jam 9 • Sarapan terbukti dapat meningkatkan konsentrasi dan stamina serta mencegah kegemukan PGS: 6. Biasakan Sarapan
  20. 20. • Air = ± 2/3 berat tubuh kita • 78% berat otak • Seimbangkan jumlah air di tubuh  terlalu sedikit atau banyak minum dua2nya tidak baik  cara mengetahui: • air seni (khususnya yang pertama setelah bangun tidur malam) berwarna sedikit kuning • jika warna seperti jus apel atau jumlahnya sangat sedikit  kurang minum • Anjuran minum: 2 liter (sekitar 8 gelas) per hari PGS: 7. Minum Air Putih yang Cukup dan Aman
  21. 21. • Pemerintah telah mewajibkan produsen makanan menyertakan informasi nilai gizi pada label pangan agar masyarakat dapat memilih makanan sehat sesuai kebutuhan – Manfaatkan yang sudah difasilitasi, jangan cuek! – Label dan iklan pangan harus mengikuti Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 69 Tahun 1999  Bahan-bahan komposisi  Kandungan zat gizi  Tanggal kadaluarsa  Keterangan penting lainnya PGS: 8. Baca Label Pada Kemasan Pangan
  22. 22. • 45% penyakit diare bisa dicegah dengan mencuci tangan • Terapkan cara cuci tangan yang baik: – 20 detik – Video langkah-langkahnya banyak di internet PGS: 9. Cuci Tangan Dengan Sabun Dan Air Bersih Mengalir
  23. 23. • Cukup = olah raga selama 30 menit tiap hari atau minimal 3-5 hari/minggu • Contoh aktivitas fisik yang dapat dilakukan: jalan kaki, berkebun, menyapu, mencuci, mengepel, naik turun tangga PGS: 10. Beraktivitas Fisik Yang Cukup Dan Pertahankan Berat Badan Normal
  24. 24. Semoga Allah karuniakan antum hidup sehat sepanjang hayat ْ‫ْي‬ِ‫م‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬‫ال‬ َّ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫َي‬ ْ‫ْي‬ِ‫م‬‫أ‬

×