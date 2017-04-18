The Particle Theory particle model of matter
Look at this picture. What do you see? Students, a book, a pencil, a window. What are these things made of?
Books are made of paper, glue, and ink. The pencil is made of wood, graphite, metal, and an eraser. Windows are made of gl...
 Each of the objects in the that picture is very different from the others.  Yet all the objects are alike in some ways....
What’s the matter?!!! Matter is anything that takes up space and has mass. Matter is the "stuff" that everything in the un...
For instance, you can take a piece of aluminum and cut it into tiny little pieces, and each piece is still a shiny, light...
All matter is made of atoms. Atoms are the smallest pieces of an element that still have the properties of that element.
Atoms of different elements can combine to make many other things. When two or more atoms combine, they make a molecule. A...
Just as the 26 letters of our alphabet can combine to make millions of words, the elements can combine to make a huge numb...
scientific model of the structure of matter particle model of matter
According to the particle theory there are five main points to the particle theory:
1. All matter is made of small particles
2. Each substance has its own kind of particle, which is different from other substances
3. All particles have space between them
4. All particles are always moving more energy (heat) produces more movement heating and cooling particles
5. All particles are attracted to one another
Why the Particle Theory???
the particle model can be used to explain the properties of solids, liquids, and gases. It can also be used to explain wha...
exercises
Explain • Solids have a hard rigid shape and a definite volume – particles are very close together and attract each other
Explain • Carbon monoxide is a poisonous gas but carbon dioxide is not, even though they both consist of carbon and oxygen...
Explain • A balloon filled with helium gas shrinks when taken outside on a cold winter day – #5 – particles move more slow...
Explain • In which container will a tablespoon of sugar dissolve faster: in a cup of hot tea or in a glass of iced tea (ne...
Summary Everything you see is made of matter – even the stars in the sky at night. Matter has mass and volume, and these...
The Particle Theory
The Particle Theory
The Particle Theory

The Particle Theory

Published in: Education
The Particle Theory

