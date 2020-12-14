SAT exam is offered five times a year. It has two sections, Maths, and Evidence-based Reading and Writing. A good SAT score is above 1350+ which can be considered for a scholarship at top universities in India. Along with SAT, if you have good academic records, and have done projects in high school, you can be assured of seeking admission to top universities in India. The best part about SAT is that you can consider retaking the test to improve your past performance.