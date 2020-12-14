Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Which Private Colleges in India consider SAT marks and See BeyondAcademics? Scholastic Assessment Test, popularly known as...
Let us discuss some top universities in India accepting SAT scores. Ahmedabad University Ahmedabad University was establis...
Shiv Nadar University Established in 2011, Shiv Nadar University is located in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and is ...
Bennett University is a private university in Uttar Pradesh and an initiative of The Times of India Group, the biggest med...
FLAME University FLAME is located in Pune, established in 2015, affiliated with UGC, AICTE, and NBA. The University has a ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Which private colleges in india consider sat marks and see beyond academics

11 views

Published on

SAT exam is offered five times a year. It has two sections, Maths, and Evidence-based Reading and Writing. A good SAT score is above 1350+ which can be considered for a scholarship at top universities in India. Along with SAT, if you have good academic records, and have done projects in high school, you can be assured of seeking admission to top universities in India. The best part about SAT is that you can consider retaking the test to improve your past performance.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Which private colleges in india consider sat marks and see beyond academics

  1. 1. Which Private Colleges in India consider SAT marks and See BeyondAcademics? Scholastic Assessment Test, popularly known as SAT, is a standardized test administered by the College Board and is a must for students seeking admission to undergraduate schools in countries like the US and Canada. SAT is a multiple-choice, pencil-and-paper test that has been developed to evaluate the written, verbal, and mathematical skills of the candidates. The main purpose of the SAT is to measure the student’s readiness for college and provides colleges with one common data point to compare all applicants. College admission officers review the SAT scores along with high school GPA for admission. The College Board of India has formed an alliance with the leading Indian universities and colleges called India Global Alliance. Students with high SAT scores become eligible for SAT scholarships based on merit and financial needs. Because of the popularity of SAT, many colleges in India have started accepting SAT scores. SAT exam is offered five times a year. It has two sections, Maths, and Evidence-based Reading and Writing. A good SAT score is above 1350+ which can be considered for a scholarship at top universities in India. Along with SAT, if you have good academic records, and have done projects in high school, you can be assured of seeking admission to top universities in India. The best part about SAT is that you can consider retaking the test to improve your past performance.
  2. 2. Let us discuss some top universities in India accepting SAT scores. Ahmedabad University Ahmedabad University was established in 2009. A non-profit institution that offers a wide range of various, accurate academic courses helping students to become well-rounded leaders. The programs include undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral studies in areas such as engineering, management, arts, life sciences, and computer science. In 2018, Ahmedabad University announced that it would accept SAT scores for all UG courses. This appeared as a definite move from the university. Ashoka University Ashoka University focuses mainly on providing a progressive education. They support students in developing into well-balanced individuals who are able to think criticallyabout all problems frommultiple outlooks, become leaders, and exchange information effectively and correctly. They believe in providing students with a world- class interdisciplinary education. Ashoka University offers admission for undergraduates through SAT scores and its own entrance test too. BML Munjal University Established in 2014, located in Gurgaon, BML Munjal University is a non-profit initiative by Hero Group which offers high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate programs. O P Jindal Global University O P Jindal Global University is located in Haryana, which is deeply committed to its core values. A non- profit Global university, which beliefs in inter-disciplinary and contemporary education, globalism, pluralism, and religious scholarship, and international engagement. There are many courses offered at O P Jindal Global University. Engineering streams such as computer science, mechanical, civil, electronics, electrical, communication, and information technology are a few to be named. Eight correlated schools offering undergraduate, postgraduate, and research programs in law, journalism and communication, humanities art and architecture, banking and finance, international affairs, and law. The university has its own entrance exam called JSAT organized by Pearson VUE. But students who have a good SAT score are eligible to apply.
  3. 3. Shiv Nadar University Established in 2011, Shiv Nadar University is located in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, and is spread over 286 acres with a residential facility. There are various extra-curricular activities offered. SP Jain School of Global Management Situated in Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, and Sydney, SP Jain School of Global Management promote a multi-country learning model. This provides students with exclusive circumstances for over-all exposure and experience. They have Undergraduate, Post Graduate, professional, doctoral, and entrepreneurial programs in global business and related fields. It has its own entrance exam called SPJMET. But good SAT score students can also apply. SRM University SRM University also has its own entrance exam called SRMJEE, but also accepts SAT scores to apply for regular admission. The cut-off score for the SAT will be considered in the university’s shortlisting criteria. After which personal interviews will be conducted for admission. Azim Premji University Azim Premji University started accepting SAT scores for undergraduate programs in 2019. This is applicable for both, the Early and Regular admission. The university cut-off score will be according to the shortlisting criteria for SAT and eligible candidates will be invited for personal interviews. Bennett University
  4. 4. Bennett University is a private university in Uttar Pradesh and an initiative of The Times of India Group, the biggest media house. It helps in providing Ivy League quality of education to undergraduate and postgraduate students making them ‘life and career ready’. The university enhances skills in all areas of higher education through the internationally acclaimed Centres of Excellence. SAT scores are accepted for Btech and BBA courses. You will need to read the admission cut-off provided by the university on their website as for GPA and SAT scores they have their expected necessities. Manipal Academy of Higher Education Offering B.Tech and M.Tech in engineering streams such as electrical, computer science, mechanical, chemical, and building science, Manipal Academy of Higher Education accepts SAT scores for admission. Manav Rachna University A valid score in SAT will help you in getting selected for B.Tech in Manav Rachna University. This is a prestigious university established in 2004. Various courses are offered in Humanities, Law, Engineering, Applied Science, Education, and Management programs. G.D.Goenka University Many undergraduates in streams including Law, Engineering, Commerce, Management, Pharmacy, Mass Communication, Social Sciences, Humanities, etc. are available in G.D. Goenka University. This university was established in 2013. NSIT (Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology) NSIT is an autonomous institution of the Government of Delhi which was established in 1983, takes SAT scores for admission to Undergraduate courses. NIT (National Institute of Technology), Karnataka NIT has many programs offered in the field of technology, engineering, science, IT, and management.
  5. 5. FLAME University FLAME is located in Pune, established in 2015, affiliated with UGC, AICTE, and NBA. The University has a wide array of programs. They believe in preparing students for leadership purposes rather than specific and narrow professions. The students are provided with a personalized environment, which gives the students a transformational experience. The main emphasis is on critical thinking, tolerance, and lifelong learning. FLAME truly makes the students a global citizen. FLAME is a sensitive and responsible educational institution whose main focus is on innovation and research for creating maximum social impact. M S Ramaiah Univ. of Applied Sci. & more Established in 2013 in Banglaore, M S Ramaiah University of Applied Science has been ranked as one of the top 100 universities by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. This university is funded by Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) trust. The university accepts SAT scores for most of the courses. Sophia College Sophia College, founded in 1940, is affiliated with the University of Mumbai, accepts SAT scores for all courses except Law and Architecture. Manipal Academy of Higher Education This college offers B.Tech and M.Tech degrees in several engineering streams, and they do accept SAT scores. Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology Established in 1983, this institute needs SAT scores at the time of admission to undergraduate courses. The list continues. So make sure to take SAT if you see beyond academics and believe in multidisciplinary learnings. You will find many multidisciplinary learning modules on Acadru.com which will help you to see beyond academics. All the best!

×