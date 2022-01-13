Preventing cycling injuries

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
There are a few ways you can get a more expert bike fit, at a proper bike shop as mentioned, and there are some great places that offer a very good virtual bike fit or road bike fitting You might also consider educating yourself on the process and getting a good bike fitting kit. You can check your bike now and then before you head out and it will actually also help you learn about the different parts of your bike and how to handle some minor adjustments and repairs.
Be the first to like this
There are a few ways you can get a more expert bike fit, at a proper bike shop as mentioned, and there are some great places that offer a very good virtual bike fit or road bike fitting You might also consider educating yourself on the process and getting a good bike fitting kit. You can check your bike now and then before you head out and it will actually also help you learn about the different parts of your bike and how to handle some minor adjustments and repairs.
Total views
19
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0