Facing criminal charges

Choosing a good auto theft lawyer is the best way to defend yourself. The better lawyer you can find, the better representation you can get. Make sure they are qualified and licensed and check they have experience with being in the courtroom. You need to feel they understand all your concerns and have taken them on board. If you are unsure schedule a visit so you can get a better feel for them and how well they communicate with you. You want a lawyer who does not talk down to you that you can be honest with.