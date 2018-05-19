For Read Aloud New Fibromyalgia Remedy Download(PDF,Epub,Txt) - Daniel C Dantini

Debilitating pain and tenderness in muscles, ligaments, and tendons are the typical symptoms of fibromyalgia, and this guide by a medical researcher of the disease dismisses traditional treatment--heat, exercise, and rest--in favor of antiviral medications that often provide immediate relief and eventual complete recovery. Offering new hope for advances in treatment, the discussion covers the difficulty of diagnosing fibromyalgia, the overlaps with chronic fatigue syndrome, the unrelatedness of arthritis, and the possibility that food allergies may trigger attacks. Patient success stories along the way encourage readers while data samples, references, and appendices provide clinical details.

