Go behind the exam room door to experience the secret lives of doctors and patients. Enjoy Pap parties. Meet the Chlamydia Clown. Win a free kitten with your physical! In this laugh-till-you-cry health care handbook, you ll learn how fun it is to be a doctor--and a patient. Discover simple remedies for mysterious illnesses and unusual prescriptions that may save your life. Plus, this book reveals the secrets to solving your waiting-room frustrations, slashing your medical bills, and securing first-rate health care now.



BOOK DETAIL :

-Author : Pamela Wible MD

-Language : English

-Grade Level : 1-3

-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

-Format : SLIDE BOOK

-Seller information : Pamela Wible MD ( 4✮ )

-Link Download : https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0985710306



----<>----

Do not hesitate !!!

(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0985710306 )

