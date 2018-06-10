-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Go behind the exam room door to experience the secret lives of doctors and patients. Enjoy Pap parties. Meet the Chlamydia Clown. Win a free kitten with your physical! In this laugh-till-you-cry health care handbook, you ll learn how fun it is to be a doctor--and a patient. Discover simple remedies for mysterious illnesses and unusual prescriptions that may save your life. Plus, this book reveals the secrets to solving your waiting-room frustrations, slashing your medical bills, and securing first-rate health care now.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Pamela Wible MD
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-3
-Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
-Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
-Format : SLIDE BOOK
-Seller information : Pamela Wible MD ( 4✮ )
-Link Download : https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0985710306
----<>----
Do not hesitate !!!
(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0985710306 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment