Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Societ...
Book details Author : James D. Schmidt Pages : 304 pages Publisher : Cambridge University Press 2010-03-08 Language : Engl...
Description this book Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor challenges existing understandings of child...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical St...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook

13 views

Published on

Epub Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook Full Book

DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2nTjxlQ

Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor challenges existing understandings of child labor by tracing how law altered the meanings of work for young people in the United States between the Revolution and the Great Depression. Rather than locating these shifts in statutory reform or economic development, it finds the origin in litigations that occurred in the wake of industrial accidents incurred by young workers. Drawing on archival case records from the Appalachian South between the 1880s and the 1920s, the book argues that young workers and their families envisioned an industrial childhood that rested on negotiating safe workplaces, a vision at odds with child labor reform. Local court battles over industrial violence confronted working people with a legal language of childhood incapacity and slowly moved them to accept the lexicon of child labor. In this way, the law fashioned the broad social relations of modern industrial childhood.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook

  1. 1. Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook
  2. 2. Book details Author : James D. Schmidt Pages : 304 pages Publisher : Cambridge University Press 2010-03-08 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0521198658 ISBN-13 : 9780521198653
  3. 3. Description this book Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor challenges existing understandings of child labor by tracing how law altered the meanings of work for young people in the United States between the Revolution and the Great Depression. Rather than locating these shifts in statutory reform or economic development, it finds the origin in litigations that occurred in the wake of industrial accidents incurred by young workers. Drawing on archival case records from the Appalachian South between the 1880s and the 1920s, the book argues that young workers and their families envisioned an industrial childhood that rested on negotiating safe workplaces, a vision at odds with child labor reform. Local court battles over industrial violence confronted working people with a legal language of childhood incapacity and slowly moved them to accept the lexicon of child labor. In this way, the law fashioned the broad social relations of modern industrial childhood.DONWLOAD PDF Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook Full Book DONWLOAD NOW http://bit.ly/2nTjxlQ Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor challenges existing understandings of child labor by tracing how law altered the meanings of work for young people in the United States between the Revolution and the Great Depression. Rather than locating these shifts in statutory reform or economic development, it finds the origin in litigations that occurred in the wake of industrial accidents incurred by young workers. Drawing on archival case records from the Appalachian South between the 1880s and the 1920s, the book argues that young workers and their families envisioned an industrial childhood that rested on negotiating safe workplaces, a vision at odds with child labor reform. Local court battles over industrial violence confronted working people with a legal language of childhood incapacity and slowly moved them to accept the lexicon of child labor. In this way, the law fashioned the broad social relations of modern industrial childhood.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book Download Industrial Violence and the Legal Origins of Child Labor (Cambridge Historical Studies in American Law and Society) Trial Ebook (James D. Schmidt ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2nTjxlQ if you want to download this book OR

×