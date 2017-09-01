Moflon offering High-Quality Slip Rings at Affordable Prices
Moflon Technology is a renowned company that has been producing quality slip rings for over 30 years. Their slip rings suc...
Responding to a query about their production, the Sales Executive said. “We now provide our clients with the following sli...
About Moflon Based out of Shenzhen China, Moflon is a recognized company in the manufacturing of affordable slip rings. Ov...
Moflon offering High-Quality Slip Rings at Affordable Prices
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Moflon offering High-Quality Slip Rings at Affordable Prices

33 views

Published on

Moflon Technology is a renowned company that has been producing quality slip rings for over 30 years. Their slip rings successfully execute their functions in both commercial and industrial applications.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Moflon offering High-Quality Slip Rings at Affordable Prices

  1. 1. Moflon offering High-Quality Slip Rings at Affordable Prices
  2. 2. Moflon Technology is a renowned company that has been producing quality slip rings for over 30 years. Their slip rings successfully execute their functions in both commercial and industrial applications. The slip rings have also performed well in military and aerospace programs for 25 years. Since its operation began, Moflon has employed 300 workers that are devoted to contributing their skills whilst serving clients worldwide. Speaking about why they are the best, the Managing Director said, “Moflon believes in going the extra mile and thriving in all aspects of the business world. As a hi-tech supplier of slip rings all over the world, we ensure that customer service is given utmost priority. The satisfaction of any client is important to us. We pride ourselves on providing top-notch manufacturing solutions to all every single one of them. Our facility has recently grown in size, and this will enable us to increase our capacity as well as get a larger customer base.” Moflon manufacturers slip rings, dependable for the transfer of power, and data signals from the nacelle to the control systems for the rotary blades of wind turbines. Their slip rings are very efficient in demanding circumstances. For the slip ring to perform its function well consider leaving enough space for the rotary. A Slip ring is one of the vital parts of the automation control system; clients can check more function of slip rings online to get more insights. Most slip rings have been named according to their area of an application so that they can be remembered easily.
  3. 3. Responding to a query about their production, the Sales Executive said. “We now provide our clients with the following slip rings. Fiber optic rotary joint, capsule slip ring, pancake (flat) slip ring, high- frequency slip ring, separated slip ring, wind turbine slip ring, hybrid slip rings (pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric), and through bore slip ring. Our specialty is in personalized solutions. Our model of slip rings currently has over 80%, and 12,000 custom made requests from customers. We supply our custom assembly with, thermocouples, large size slip rings, connectors, shielded cables, high voltage and large currents among others. Applications include; radar, robotics, wind turbines pitch control, index tables, motion simulators, centrifuge, and semiconductor equipment. For a comprehensive sketch of a certain model, contact a local sales representative on our website www.moflon.com.” Buy optical slip ring that is of good design from Moflon. The structure, design, and principle of a single and multi-channel fiber optic slip ring vary. The multi-channel one usually transfers four- way and two –way fiber optic connectors whereas the single- mode has a small diameter of around 9 nm that makes it have some difficulty in the processing of a product structure. Mostly it’s only made of multi-mode optical line transmission channels. As for the multi-channel fiber optic slip ring, it can be divided into multimode and single-mode. For machining accuracy, and processing temperature with a multi-channel fiber optic to be accurate, it’s recommended that an approval equipment is present to get minimal insertion loss.
  4. 4. About Moflon Based out of Shenzhen China, Moflon is a recognized company in the manufacturing of affordable slip rings. Over the years, it has expanded and given job opportunities to around 300 people. In turn, this has enabled them to get a larger clientele base. Source: www.freeprnow.com/pr/moflon-offering-high-quality-slip-rings-at- affordable-prices

×