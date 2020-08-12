Modern Early Years, Deepali | Best preschool in pitampura

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern School Deepali is a pre-school incorporating early childhood education amongst the students. It
is one of the best nursery schools in Delhi. The school focuses on personality development in a child in
terms of abilities such as physical, academic, social, emotional, cognitive, intellectual, and language. The
school teaches the students basic ingredients of mannerisms, discipline, and simple education.
 Provides education for Pre-School, LKG, and UKG students
 Introduces innovative and fun methods of teaching small students
 Helps students grasp spoken and written abilities as well as a sense of reasoning
 Gives Equal emphasis on development of Intelligent Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Quotient (EQ)
Contact No- 7027802783/84
Email ID- modern@modernschoolec.com
Website URL- https://modernschoolec.com/about-modern-early-years-deepali-pitampura/

  1. 1. Modern Early Years Deepali https://modernschoolec.com/
  2. 2. ABOUT US The students of Classes Nursery and KG are introduced to their first formal school in ways which help develop their self-esteem, nurture their physical and psychological growth and initiate to join hands in their overall development. The School follows an integrated learning programme through a variety of play way methods which make learning fun and teaching a pleasure for the teacher. A specially devised curriculum is developed which enhances the learning capabilities of each child and helps them to strive forward individually with confidence and establish the much required stability for upcoming academic progressions. Modern Early Years is the best pre school in Delhi https://modernschoolec.com/
  3. 3. Facilities at Deepali 1. Clean, green, safe and secure environment 2. Well-equipped and technologically sound exploring work stations(equipped with latest smart classes) 3. Well-crafted Airy, colorful, child friendly classrooms with the most well trained nursery teachers as mother teachers 4. Well Balanced Curricular and Co- Curricular Activities including 5. Exploring Talents (Aesthetic Arts development program) 6. Kids Club (multi-faceted creative art program) 7. Skip, Hop and Jump: Games program 8. Taekwondo training for physical education with trained coaches 9. Library – Adequately stocked with colorful, user friendly, age appropriate picture and story books 10. School Transportation https://modernschoolec.com/
  4. 4. School Events Visit to BSF headquarters On Monday, 20th August students from Modern Early Years, Deepali escorted by their parents and teachers, visited the BSF headquarters at the CGO Complex New Delhi. They were honoured to meet the DIG (Adm) Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gurung and his team of officers. The children tied rakhis and shared rakhis made by their fellow classmate and parents. They requested Mr. Gurung to send the rakhis to all the soldiers at the National Border. This was a small token of their appreciation for the brave hearts, as they protect the nation by sacrificing all their festivals and special occasions and remaining on guard at the border. Indeed it was a memorable experience for the students, one that they will treasure for time to come. https://modernschoolec.com/
  5. 5. https://modernschoolec.com/
  6. 6. https://modernschoolec.com/
  7. 7. CONTACT US EARLY YEARS CAMPUS Phone No: 011-27012531/2/3 Timing: 8 AM – 4 PM Email: deepali@modernschoolec.com https://modernschoolec.com/
  8. 8. VISIT US EARLY YEARS CAMPUS The Modern School, ECNCR Delhi (Modern Early Years,Deepali) Gate No. 1 , Deepali, Pitam Pura, New Delhi-34 https://modernschoolec.com/

