Modern Early Years, Deepali | Best preschool in pitampura

Modern School Deepali is a pre-school incorporating early childhood education amongst the students. It
is one of the best nursery schools in Delhi. The school focuses on personality development in a child in
terms of abilities such as physical, academic, social, emotional, cognitive, intellectual, and language. The
school teaches the students basic ingredients of mannerisms, discipline, and simple education.
Provides education for Pre-School, LKG, and UKG students
Introduces innovative and fun methods of teaching small students
Helps students grasp spoken and written abilities as well as a sense of reasoning
Gives Equal emphasis on development of Intelligent Quotient (IQ) and Emotional Quotient (EQ)
Contact No- 7027802783/84
Email ID- modern@modernschoolec.com
Website URL- https://modernschoolec.com/about-modern-early-years-deepali-pitampura/
