Bagian Fragmen kls 7

BAB 7 SENI TEATER MEMPERAGAKAN ADEGAN FRAGMEN MR ADHI PRASTYO
PENGERTIAN TEATER • Teater berasal dari kata theatron (θέατρον) dari bahasa Yunani, yang berarti "tempat untuk menonton") ...
SENI TEATER ADALAH SEGALA TONTONAN YANG DIPERTUNJUKAN DI DEPAN BANYAK ORANG
APA ITU FRAGMEN? Dalam Kamus Besar Bahasa Indonesia (KBBI), fragmen adalah cuplikan atau petikan (sebuah cerita, lakon, da...
PENAMPILAN FRAGMEN HARUS DIDUKUNG OLEH KEMAMPUAN ACTING YANG BAIK
TEKNIK DASAR ACTING TEATER Acting adalah perwujudan peran sesuai dengan karakter yang diinginkan oleh naskah dan sutradara...
TEKNIK DASAR ACTING TEATER • Olah Tubuh • Olah Suara • Olah Rasa
OLAH TUBUH Tubuh menjadi perhatian penonton saat actor teater berada diatas panggung. Latihan olah tubuh diarahkan untuk m...
OLAH SUARA Suara merupakan factor penting karena sebagai penyampai pesan kepada penonton. Penguasaan intonasi, diksi dan a...
MELATIH OLAH SUARA • Tekanan kata • Jiwa kalimat • Tempo dan irama
TEKANAN KATA Tekanan pada kata tertentu yang perlu ditonjolkan dalam suatu kalimat untuk suatu kepentingan. Contoh: - Saya...
JIWA KALIMAT Usaha atau Teknik mengghidupkan kalimat dengan bantuan emosi suara. Contoh : Apa? ( Gembira ) Apa ? ( sedih )...
TEMPO DAN IRAMA Pengolahan suara dengan memperhatikan dinamika, artinya suara yang dihasilkan tidak monoton tetapi bervari...
OLAH RASA Akting pada dasarnya menampilkan keindahan dan keterampilan seorang actor dalam mewujudkan berbagai pikiran, emo...
LATIHAN OLAH RASA • Latihan konsentrasi • Latihan imanjinasi • Latihan ingatan emosi
MATERI BAB 7 SELESAI • Ada pertanyaan?
