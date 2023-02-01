Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The question of "Who am I?" is one that is asked so many times in life. It helps shape our directions and who we surround ourselves with, it also draws certain people to us. There are so many intersecting pieces that not one answer is ever going to fully define who we are, but so many of them define how people see us and our society treats us.
