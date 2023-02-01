Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Are. by Phillip Horner.docx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
Meet Us At Molkereikongress 2017!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
Meet With Synder Representatives At The Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference ...
Mobile Free To Play
Synder Filtration Awarded With CalCompetes Tax Credit!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
1 of 2 Ad

Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Are. by Phillip Horner.docx

Feb. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Healthcare

The question of "Who am I?" is one that is asked so many times in life. It helps shape our directions and who we surround ourselves with, it also draws certain people to us. There are so many intersecting pieces that not one answer is ever going to fully define who we are, but so many of them define how people see us and our society treats us.

The question of "Who am I?" is one that is asked so many times in life. It helps shape our directions and who we surround ourselves with, it also draws certain people to us. There are so many intersecting pieces that not one answer is ever going to fully define who we are, but so many of them define how people see us and our society treats us.

Healthcare
Advertisement

Recommended

A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
1 slide
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
5 views
3 slides
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
2 slides
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
4 views
1 slide
Meet Us At Molkereikongress 2017!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
4 views
1 slide
Meet With Synder Representatives At The Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference ...
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
1 slide
Synder Filtration Awarded With CalCompetes Tax Credit!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
1 slide
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
3 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Mobile Free To Play (20)

Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Meet Us At Molkereikongress 2017!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
Meet With Synder Representatives At The Wisconsin Cheese Industry Conference ...
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
Synder Filtration Awarded With CalCompetes Tax Credit!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
EXPERIENCE ULTIMATE WEIGHT LOSS WITH THESE SIMPLE TIPS!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Residential Roofing Services For Home Roofs.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Residential Roofing Services For Home Roofs.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching Growth Expectations - 1.docx
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Efficient Environmental Services for Your Community.docx
Mobile Free To Play
4 views
The Importance of Environmental Services on Earth.docx
Mobile Free To Play
4 views
Residential Roofing Services For Home Roofs.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Recruitment Firms.docx
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
Personal Training and Nutrition Coaching Growth Expectations - 1.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
2 slides
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
1 slide
What we can learn from the darker days.docx
Mobile Free To Play
3 views
3 slides
Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Ar...
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
2 slides
A Fresh Commitment to New Ideas.docx
Mobile Free To Play
2 views
1 slide
Meet Us At Molkereikongress 2017!.docx
Mobile Free To Play
0 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

pre-production logistics NHS.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
0 views
obstetrical emergencies PPT.pptx
SANCHAYEETA2
0 views
MOTOR UNIT.pptx
ShravanTV1
0 views
Things a Parent needs to Know about Autism Spectrum Disorder.pdf
Butterfly Learnings
0 views
ROM.pdf
Pooja Rani
0 views
Healthy ageing in Israel and the UK: What can we learn from each other?
ILC- UK
0 views
best physiotherapist in jaipur
DrSushrutGuptaPhysio
0 views
Tips To Prevent Periodontal Disease
Didsbury Smiles Dental
0 views
KETO DIET.pdf
InsightTherapy
0 views
FAMILY HEALTH NURSING PROCESS
Rommel Luis III Israel
0 views
Clinical-Relevance-of-Drug-Metabolism-part-2.pptx
AlexLino17
0 views
New Microsoft Office PowerPoint Presentation-1.pptx
ShounakKamat1
0 views
TEACCH-PASSOS.pptx
KellenGomes5
0 views
Pharma Lec1.pptx
MICHAELIAGGARI1
0 views
Module_4_GCLP_LABORATORY_EQUIPMENT.ppt
ssuserbf5fe71
0 views
YOUR HEALTH YOUR WEALTH
SundayRose2
0 views
ppt lesson 3.pptx
Arriene Chris Diongson
0 views
positioning-converted.pdf
Pooja Rani
0 views
6 month sleep regression
Nestedbean2
0 views
firesafety10308.ppt
Ronald Aranha
0 views
pre-production logistics NHS.pptx
ChloeMeadows1
0 views
10 slides
obstetrical emergencies PPT.pptx
SANCHAYEETA2
0 views
97 slides
MOTOR UNIT.pptx
ShravanTV1
0 views
10 slides
Things a Parent needs to Know about Autism Spectrum Disorder.pdf
Butterfly Learnings
0 views
1 slide
ROM.pdf
Pooja Rani
0 views
41 slides
Healthy ageing in Israel and the UK: What can we learn from each other?
ILC- UK
0 views
92 slides
Advertisement

Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Are. by Phillip Horner.docx

  1. 1. Understanding Our Identity and How It Impacts Our Clients. Start Where you Are. by Phillip Horner The question of "Who am I?" is one that is asked so many times in life. It helps shape our directions and who we surround ourselves with, it also draws certain people to us. There are so many intersecting pieces that not one answer is ever going to fully define who we are, but so many of them define how people see us and our society treats us. So, it is good for us to know as much as we can about them, because they are defining us even when we don't want them to be. I can state that, because I am White, the world treats me with certain privileges and usually most circumstances are presented in a positive way for me. And this is just one of my identities that grants me this privilege and how the world defines me, consciously or unconsciously. As a psychotherapist it is important for me to understand my identities as they affect the clients I work with everyday. They can create more power and oppression in the client therapist relationship. The therapeutic relationship is critical and without a strong relationship between the client and therapist it may be difficult to move healing forward. Simple acknowledgment of our own identities, with our clients, early on can open more space for conversation and create more trust. If they are not spoken to, there is the possibility of mistrust or transference. Broaching can be a difficult thing to do with our clients and sometimes can feel not necessary, although noticing how those identities might impact our clients will give us a good compass how important they may be to share. To begin this process, we start by understanding our own identities and how they intersect with each other. Some may say, "look at your privileges," but it is beyond just that, it can
  2. 2. also be where you are from, pieces of you that are not seen, and parts of yourself that are different than others. We look at not only privilege, but also parts that feel important to our self, along with pieces that may be marginalized. To do this I encourage people to join groups focused on identity, read about oppression and privilege, and talk with your friends or colleagues about how you might identify yourself. Who are you? What feels important for people to know? What has created who you are? Where did your family come from? These are just a few questions that might help begin the process, which will not finish today, or tomorrow, as it is a life long. Read more..

×