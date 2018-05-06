Synnopsis :

Understanding Color Management Digital imagery and digital color are everywhere, yet operating a color-managed system has remained a mystery...until now! Fresh from pioneering work in color algorithms for FujiFilm, Dr. Abhay Sharma explains the basics of color science and color measurement, and provides an in-depth look at the range of measuring instruments available to the end-user. International Color Consortium (ICC) profile... Full description



Author : Abhay Sharma

