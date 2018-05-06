-
Synnopsis :
Understanding Color Management Digital imagery and digital color are everywhere, yet operating a color-managed system has remained a mystery...until now! Fresh from pioneering work in color algorithms for FujiFilm, Dr. Abhay Sharma explains the basics of color science and color measurement, and provides an in-depth look at the range of measuring instruments available to the end-user. International Color Consortium (ICC) profile... Full description
Author : Abhay Sharma
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-3
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Abhay Sharma ( 5✮ )
Link Download : https://leadpasticoy.blogspot.com/?book=1401814476
