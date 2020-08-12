Tecnologia contaminacion ambiental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Contaminación ambiental (CVC) Dayanna Cabrera Enriquez Camila Campuzano Campuzano Isabela Cordoba Zamora Maria del Mar V...
2 1. ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? 2. Causas 3. Problemas ambientales globales 4. Impacto ambiental de los residuos ...
3 Se le designa contaminación ambiental a la intromisión en el medio natural de agentes de tipo físico, químico y biológic...
4 La contaminación ambiental se produce, en mayor medida, por el aumento continuo de la población humana y un incontrolabl...
5 Son muy variados los problemas ambientales que existen actualmente; aunque el cambio climático es el más conocido, tambi...
6 Unidas, para el año 2050 se espera llegar a 9.700 millones de personas y para el 2100 la cifra aumentaría a 11.200 millo...
7 islas y territorios ya ven como una amenaza pues diversas áreas urbanas año a año se ven inundadas por el creciente nive...
8 Diariamente se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos en Cali, de los cuales solo se aprovecha el 10 %, segú...
9 De acuerdo con la CVC: (Corporación autónoma regional del Valle del Cauca) el 14 de septiembre de 2001 se desparramó una...
10 Para el diseño y ejecución del Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos se conformará al interior de la organización...
11 aprovechables y las basuras tendrán cada uno un esquema distinto de gestión, de tal forma que se aumente la cantidad de...
12 rellenos sanitarios, pero para esto, necesitamos que esta actividad se convierta en un hábito cotidiano en los hogares,...
13 7. EVIDENCIAS
14
15 8. REFERENCIAS ● Significados. (2019). Significado de Contaminación ambiental. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de S...
16 https://www.eltiempo.com/colombia/otras-ciudades/crecimiento-de-basuras-de- cali-esta-bajo-la-lupa-de-los-entes-de-cont...
  1. 1. 1 Contaminación ambiental (CVC) Dayanna Cabrera Enriquez Camila Campuzano Campuzano Isabela Cordoba Zamora Maria del Mar Valencia Collazos Área de Tecnología e Informática , Liceo Departamental Grado: 11 – 2 Lic. Guillermo Mondragon 18 de agosto de 2020 TABLA DE CONTENIDO
  2. 2. 2 1. ¿Qué es la contaminación ambiental? 2. Causas 3. Problemas ambientales globales 4. Impacto ambiental de los residuos sólidos en Cali 5. Manejo integral de residuos sólidos urbanos 6. Separación en la fuente. 7. Evidencias 8. Referencias 1. ¿QUÉ ES LA CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL?
  3. 3. 3 Se le designa contaminación ambiental a la intromisión en el medio natural de agentes de tipo físico, químico y biológico que desequilibran las condiciones ambientales, dando como resultado efectos nocivos para la salud, bienestar y la habitabilidad de la vida animal y vegetal en todos los ámbitos. Tipos de contaminación ambiental : ● Atmosférica ● Hídrica ● Suelo ● Acústica ● Lumínica ● Visual ● Térmica 2. CAUSAS
  4. 4. 4 La contaminación ambiental se produce, en mayor medida, por el aumento continuo de la población humana y un incontrolable desarrollo industrial. La presencia en exceso de cualquier agente físico, químico o biológico en el ambiente provoca un desequilibrio. Algunos ejemplos de agentes contaminantes son: ● Los contaminantes químicos. Provienen de la industria química que genera productos tóxicos, por ejemplo, ácidos, solventes, plásticos, derivados de petróleo y pesticidas. ● Los contaminantes físicos. Provienen de fenómenos causados por la actividad del hombre, por ejemplo, el ruido, la radioactividad, el calor y la energía electromagnética. ● Los contaminantes biológicos. Provienen de la descomposición y de la fermentación de los desechos orgánicos, por ejemplo, excrementos, desperdicios de fábricas y desagües. 3. PROBLEMAS AMBIENTALES GLOBALES
  5. 5. 5 Son muy variados los problemas ambientales que existen actualmente; aunque el cambio climático es el más conocido, también hay muchos otros. Contaminación: Está dañando los ecosistemas del mundo, por lo que es un problema ambiental grave. Además de afectar las especies de animales, fauna y flora, genera enfermedades respiratorias, alergias e incluso cáncer en los hombres. Cambio climático: El cambio climático es una de las consecuencias del efecto invernadero y como indica el nombre, se trata de un desequilibrio en el clima del planeta que empezó desde la revolución industrial. El efecto invernadero y el cambio climático tienen relación directa con otros problemas ambientales como el adelgazamiento de la capa de ozono y el deshielo de los polos. Escasezde Agua: El agua es vital para la vida en la tierra y su contaminación, así como la contaminación del aire, puede afectar nuestra supervivencia y la de otras especies. En la actualidad son muchos los que no tienen acceso a agua potable, o que deben recorrer grandes distancias para obtenerla. Superpoblación: Aunque no se suela considerar, este es un problema que afecta de forma directa los recursos naturales y ecosistemas. La cuestión es que los recursos del mundo son limitados, y el crecimiento de la población a nivel mundial no va de acuerdo a dichos recursos. “Según las Naciones
  6. 6. 6 Unidas, para el año 2050 se espera llegar a 9.700 millones de personas y para el 2100 la cifra aumentaría a 11.200 millones.” (Curbelo, 2018). Como te podrás dar cuenta, muchos de estos problemas se relacionan entre sí y con otros que también son bastante preocupantes como la pérdida de diversidad, destrucción de los ecosistemas, deforestación, degradación del suelo, sobrepesca e incluso un exceso de radiación. Aunque es difícil cambiar el modelo de vida actual industrializado que causa muchos de los problemas ambientales, lo que sí puedes hacer es reducir tu propio impacto, por medio de un consumo consciente y el reciclaje de los materiales. Adelgazamiento de la capa de ozono: Existe un adelgazamiento de esta capa que trae consecuencias similares a las del agujero, las cuales incluyen cáncer de piel, de cataratas oculares y otras enfermedades; los cultivos se ven afectados por la radiación ultravioleta y los glaciares se derriten rápidamente. Aunque tal como lo menciona la BBC en uno de sus múltiples informes sobre el tema también vale incluir a otros agentes como causantes de esta problemática como lo son las erupciones volcánicas, un fenómeno natural del cual no tenemos control. Deshielo de los polos: El llamado «deshielo» o «derretimiento de los polos» es un fenómeno que muchos relacionan directamente con el calentamiento global. Y es que tiene sentido, al subir la temperatura de todo el planeta, se rompe el equilibrio que ha mantenido al polo sur y norte congelados durante miles de años. Así es como los hielos eternos se están comenzando a derretir, lo que también lleva como consecuencia un aumento de los niveles del mar, algo que muchas ciudades,
  7. 7. 7 islas y territorios ya ven como una amenaza pues diversas áreas urbanas año a año se ven inundadas por el creciente nivel de los mares. Radicación: Las centrales atómicas y nucleares emiten año a año toneladas de desechos tóxicos radioactivos. A pesar de lo que digan las agencias gubernamentales, es una forma de generar energía no solamente peligrosa por su basura radioactiva que contamina el suelo, tierra y agua, sino también por los grandes peligros de los accidentes nucleares. Casos famosos de contaminación por radiación han sido Three Mile Island (Pensilvania, Estados Unidos) en 1979, Chernóbil en 1985 o el más reciente el 11 de marzo de 2011 en Fukushima, Japón. El mayor reto del hombre es dejar de depender de la energía nuclear, y comenzar a adoptar energías renovables, limpias y más seguras. 4. IMPACTO AMBIENTAL DE LOS RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS EN CALI
  8. 8. 8 Diariamente se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos en Cali, de los cuales solo se aprovecha el 10 %, según un estudio citado por el Dagma en el marco del Día Mundial del Reciclaje. De acuerdo con la autoridad ambiental de Cali, el poco tratamiento a los residuos sólidos se debe a que en los hogares caleños aún no predomina la cultura de separar elementos a la hora de depositar los desechos. "Es importante comprender la relación entre nuestras costumbres de reciclaje y las consecuencias o efectos que tiene esto para el medio ambiente". Según el Dagma, la Alcaldía de Cali realiza acciones educativas y de inclusión con la población de recicladores, así como programas de sensibilización a la comunidad caleña sobre la importancia de realizar separación de elementos en sus hogares. Actualmente, la Administración Municipal cuenta con cinco manuales para la implementación de sistemas de gestión integral de residuos sólidos, los cuales deben ser aplicados para eventos masivos, centros comerciales, supermercados, almacenes de cadena e instituciones educativas. Más de 580 personas que se hicieron presentes en el foro impacto ambiental por el manejo inadecuado de los residuos sólidos en el municipio de santiago de cali, recibieron un llamado a manejar adecuadamente los residuos sólidos, ya que es un tema de control y cultura ciudadana. ya que así se puede garantizar una vida más sostenibles para las nuevas generaciones y así generar esfuerzos colectivos.
  9. 9. 9 De acuerdo con la CVC: (Corporación autónoma regional del Valle del Cauca) el 14 de septiembre de 2001 se desparramó una montaña de basuras que alcanzó los 48 metros de altura en el antiguo vertedero de Navarro, corregimiento de Cali y a donde llegaban miles de toneladas que la capital del departamento ha venido generando a diario. Debido a que las basuras en Navarro siguieron aumentando y no hubo un adecuado tratamiento, según ambientalistas y la misma CVC, el vertedero fue cerrado en 2008. La CVC indicó que luego de emitir sanciones en este 2015, el operador efectivamente tomó correctivos y uno de ellos fue la puesta en marcha de una planta de tratamiento de los lixiviados. La CVC también informó que los controles son cada dos semanas para verificar que no haya problemas de contaminación como en Navarro. De acuerdo con uno de los reportes de la CVC, “la disposición final de los residuos sólidos se ha realizado en el área correspondiente al denominado vaso A8” 5. M ANEJ O INTEGRAL DE RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS URBANOS
  10. 10. 10 Para el diseño y ejecución del Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos se conformará al interior de la organización un grupo de gestión, conformado por el personal técnico y administrativo. El grupo será el gestor del Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos y podrá ser apoyado por la empresa prestadora del servicio de aseo. Podrán hacer parte de este, las personas que la empresa considere necesarias. Este grupo deberá tener un coordinador general encargado de mantener la operación, revisión y mejoramiento continuo. Entre las funciones del Grupo de Gestión Ambiental se encuentran: ● Realizar el diagnóstico ambiental. ● Formular el compromiso institucional. ● Diseñar el Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos. ● Diseñar la estructura funcional y asignar responsabilidades. ● Definir y establecer mecanismos de coordinación. ● Gestionar el presupuesto del Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos. ● Velar por la ejecución del Plan de Manejo Integral de Residuos Sólidos. ● Elaborar informes y reportes a las autoridades de vigilancia y control. Para lograr maximizar el aprovechamiento de los residuos generados, es fundamental partir de la separación en el origen y dar un manejo diferente a los conceptos de residuos sólidos aprovechables frente al de basuras. Los residuos sólidos comprenden los domésticos, comerciales e institucionales, las basuras de la calle, los escombros de la construcción, los residuos generados en las diferentes actividades productivas de bienes y servicios, que a nivel macro comprende los sectores industrial, agropecuario, de servicios y mineros. Tales residuos sólidos pueden ser a su vez aprovechables o basuras.. Considerando las diferencias que existen tanto en las características, como en las condiciones de manejo, los residuos
  11. 11. 11 aprovechables y las basuras tendrán cada uno un esquema distinto de gestión, de tal forma que se aumente la cantidad de residuos aprovechables y se disminuya la cantidad de basuras. 6. SEPARACIÓN DE LA FUENTE Frente a este panorama, la separación en la fuente es una forma de ayudar a reducir el impacto negativo de los residuos sólidos en el medio ambiente y prolongar la vida útil de los
  12. 12. 12 rellenos sanitarios, pero para esto, necesitamos que esta actividad se convierta en un hábito cotidiano en los hogares, empresas, colegios, universidades y en el comercio en general. Para separar en la fuente los residuos sólidos se deben clasificar en los siguientes grupos: ● Aprovechables: Son todos los residuos que por sus características se pueden reutilizar a través de un proceso industrial o casero de reciclaje. El Papel y cartón, vidrio, plástico, tetrapack y metal son ejemplos de este grupo. ● No aprovechables: A este grupo pertenecen todos los residuos que no ofrecen ninguna posibilidad de aprovechamiento en un proceso de reciclaje o reincorporación en un proceso productivo. El icopor, los pañales, toallas higiénicas, protectores diarios, papeles con recubrimientos plásticos o metalizados, cerámicas; el papel carbón y las envolturas de las papas fritas son algunos de los residuos no aprovechables. ● Orgánicos: son los que se descomponen naturalmente y de forma rápida por acción biológica, están formados por residuos de los alimentos, restos vegetales de la poda y jardinería, restos de la carpintería y la popó de las mascotas.
  13. 13. 13 7. EVIDENCIAS
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 8. REFERENCIAS ● Significados. (2019). Significado de Contaminación ambiental. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de Significados: https://www.significados.com/contaminacion- ambiental/ ● Murillo, B. (2020). Conoce cuáles son los tipos de contaminación ambiental. España. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de Ayuda en accion: https://ayudaenaccion.org/ong/blog/sostenibilidad/tipos-contaminacion- ambiental/ ● Raffino, M. (2020). Causas de la contaminación ambiental.Argentina. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de Concepto.de: https://concepto.de/causas-de-la- contaminacion/#:~:text=Las%20principales%20causas%20de%20la,mundial%2 0de%20contaminaci%C3%B3n%20del%20aire). ● Gonzales, R. (2018). Problemas ambientales.Argentina. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de EcologiaHoy: https://www.ecologiahoy.com/problemas-ambientales ● Redacción el país. (2017). En Cali se generan 1700 toneladas diarias de residuos sólidos y solo se recicla el 10 %. Colombia. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, de El país: https://www.elpais.com.co/cali/en-se-generan-1700-toneladas-diarias-de- residuos-solidos-y-solo-se-recicla-el-10.html ● Cali. (2019). Crecimiento de basuras de Cali, bajo la lupa de entes de control. Colombia. Recuperado el 10 de agosto de 2020, El tiempo:
  16. 16. 16 https://www.eltiempo.com/colombia/otras-ciudades/crecimiento-de-basuras-de- cali-esta-bajo-la-lupa-de-los-entes-de-control-336892 ● https://www.cvc.gov.co/sites/default/files/Sistema_Gestion_de_Calidad/Procesos %20y%20procedimientos%20Vigente/Normatividad_Gnl/Politica%20para%20l a%20Gestion%20Integral%20de%20Residuos%20Solidos%20-%201997.pdf ● http://www.indisa.com/indisaonline/anteriores/Plan.htm

