Global remotely operated vehicles (ro vs) market

Published in: Business
  1. 1. Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of XX% to reach at US$ XX Bn in forecast period. Product Definition: Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are the vehicles that are operated underwater and remotely controlled from the surface. The vehicles are generally used in military and science for research purpose. Most ROVs are equipped with at least a still camera, video camera, and lights, meaning that they can transmit images and video to the ship. ROVs available range in size from that of a small computer to a size of small truck. ROVs helped to eliminate human presence and do the precise operations. ROVs are used to investigate areas that are too deep for humans to dive themselves, and ROVs can stay underwater much longer than a human diver. The evolution of ROVs resulted in adoption in various application. The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market Dynamics: In the coming years, industries are expected to introduce new product types owing to a huge investment in remotely operated vehicles industry especially in America and Europe. To protect coastal and offshore assets in response to attacks and threats, risks stemming from sea especially maritime terrorism,
  2. 2. has necessitated to use advanced remotely operated vehicles. ROVs have become an indispensable device to the oil and gas industry as the oil and gas industry moved to a more subsea environment. ROVs enabling access to the most isolated and unexplored regions. Also use of ROVs to detect environmental sensitivities or geological hazards in probe underwater areas is expected to observe good growth in the forecast period. With advancement in technology in every sector, subsea construction with projects including subsea pipeline installations, pipe touchdown, stabilization, pipe removal operations, data cables safety are demanding ROVs for the operation. Ability to perform deep- sea rescue operations and limitations on the reach of human divers due to new offshore development encouraged the adoption of ROVs across several offshore sectors. There is also a significant growth in demand from scientific research associations due to the ability of ROVs to capture underwater images and precise sensing. They are key to oceanographic research concerned with highly dynamic tidal data. All these factors are expected to have a positive outlook on the ROVs market growth in near future and are studied in detail in the report. However the concerns regarding the hardware, software and communication requirements before a major deployment, high cost during installation, and need for real time communication are restraining the market. High power consumption in hover mode, capability of on board batteries and requirement of skilled professionals are forecasted to affect the substantial growth region wise and is analyzed in detail in the report. Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, Segmentation Analysis: The ROV technology in the oil and gas industry is establishing new milestones. Inclination of oil and gas industry towards subsea environment made ROVs more important and efficient tool in oil and gas industry. ROVs are dedicated to drilling, development and repair offshore operations. Contribution of ROVs towards safety and security made critical aspect of offshore oil and gas development. North America is the topmost regional market due to technological advancement. North American market is expected to reach US$ 997.6 Mn by and hold 32% market share by 2027. The US being the largest developer, operator, exporter, and consumer of ROVs globally, is expected to support the growth of the market in North America. The countries in the region are spending heavily on underwater vehicles to strengthen their security and oil and rig activities with advanced technologies. There is a significant investment in the naval forces, scientific research led to an increased demand of ROVs. Coastal Security Scheme, government initiatives and outsourcing of the manufactured units to the oil & gas industries across the globe are the factors accounted for the largest market share of the region. The report also portrays a rising demand for ROVs and related services, citing an increase in production from offshore and a surge in decommissioning old production objectives. The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted
  3. 3. market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market make the report investor’s guide. The Scope of Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market: Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, By Industry • Oil & Gas Industry • Scientific Research • Military & Defense • Others Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, By System Component • Imaging System • Sensors and Automation Systems • Steering and Positioning • Navigation System • Energy and Propulsion • Others Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, By Vehicle Type • Observation Vehicle • Light Work Class Vehicle • Medium Work Class Vehicle • Heavy Work Class Vehicle • Towed and Bottom-Crawling Vehicle Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, By Propulsion System • Hydraulic system
  4. 4. • Electric system • Others Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, By Application • Drilling Support • Construction Support • Inspection, Repair and Maintenance (IRM) • Others Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, by Region • North America • Europe • Asia Pacific • Middle East & Africa • South America Global Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) Market, key players • Andrews Survey • C-Innovation • DOF Subsea AS • Forum Energy Technologies • Fugro Subsea Services Ltd • Hallin Marine Subsea International PLC • Helix Energy Solutions • I-Tech (Subsea 7) • Kystdesign AS • Oceaneering International, Inc. • Perry Slingsby Systems Limited • SAAB SEAEYE LTD. • Saipem (Sonsub) • Schilling Robotics, LLC • Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd (SMD)

