Poly tunnel construction technology and protected agriculture

palithamahinda@yahoo.com ආරක්ෂිත ගෘහ ඉදිකිරීම හා පාලිත පරිසර තත්ත්ව යටතත් ත ෝග වගාව Poly-tunnel Construction Technology an...
11/25/2015mmpmm 2 Protected House for Agriculture කෘෂිකර්මාන්තය සදහා ආරක්ෂිත ගෘහ Classification based on Types වර්ග අනුව ව...
11/25/2015mmpmm 3 තාවකාලික වුහ •Build Up use with PVC Conduit & wood •Shelter by UV treated polythene •Build Up use with G...
11/25/2015mmpmm 4 අර්ධ ස්ථීර වුහ •Build Up use with timber and fiber ropes •Roof Shelter by wooden plank ලැත් නිවාස LATH h...
11/25/2015mmpmm 5 Polytunnels පාරජම්බුල කිරණ වළකාලන තපොලිතින් තහෝ තපොලිකා තන්ට් ශීට් ඇසුතරන් ආවරණය කරන ලදුව ස්වාභාවිකව වාත...
11/25/2015mmpmm 6 දැල් ගෘහ Structure of Net house තපොලිතීන් ගෘහ Structure of Polytunnel (Roof side vent) තපොලිතීන් හා දැල්...
11/25/2015mmpmm 7 Greenhouses built with Polycarbonate (Tunnel Type) හැඩය අනුව හරිතාගාර Greenhouse on the basis of shape ස...
11/25/2015mmpmm 8 Tunnel (Quonset ) polytunnel Gothic arch Maxi-vent greenhouse Gable type polytunnel හැඩය අනුව තපොලිතීන් ...
11/25/2015mmpmm 9 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ සැකිළ්ල Structure of Polytunnel Anchor Plates Base Rail Base Plate
11/25/2015mmpmm 10 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ සැකිළ්ල Structure of Polytonal/Greenhouse
11/25/2015mmpmm 11 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහයක හා හරිතාගාරයක අභයයන්තර වුහ සැකසුම Inside Structure of Polytunnel / Greenhouse Hang...
11/25/2015mmpmm 12 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහයක හා හරිතාගාරයක ඉදිකිරීතම් පියවර කිහිපයක් A Few Construction Steps of Polytunnel / G...
11/25/2015mmpmm 13 Roof Top Extraction Roof Top Vent Ventilation Louvers Side Ventilation තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ හා හරිතාගාර ත...
11/25/2015mmpmm 14 Mist propagation controller Water & Liquid Fertilizer filter Low Flow Fogger Mist Nozzle Pressure Compe...
11/25/2015 mmpmm 15 ඝන මාධයය වගා පේධති Solid Medium Systems Hanging Bag එල්ලෙන වගා මළු PVC Pot බඳුන් Vertical Bag & Bag Po...
11/25/2015mmpmm 16 වගා වුහ හා ක්‍රම Method of Cultivation මාධයය පිරවූ වගා මළු Using Grow bags මාධයය පිරවූ වගා ඳුන් Using G...
11/25/2015mmpmm 17 නිශ්චය කරන ලද පාරිසරික තත්ත්වයන් යටතත් සඵල තපෝෂක මිශ්‍රණ පේධතියක ආධාරතයන් පස් රහිතව එළවළු ත ෝග වගා කිරී...
ජල තරෝපිත වගා වගා පේධති Hydroponic Systems  Passive Systems සිංසරණය තනොවන ❖ Wick ( Capillary) තක්ෂික අවතශෝෂණ වගාව ❖ Float...
තක්ෂික අවතශෝෂණ වගාව Passive System-Wick 11/25/2015mmpmm 19 From the bottom reservoir nutrient solution is drawn up through...
Floating Platform with Plants Air Line Air Stone Aquarium Air Pump පාතවන වගා ක්‍රමය Passive System- Raft 11/25/2015mmpmm 2...
11/25/2015mmpmm 21 මුල් ගිල්වූ වගාව Root Dipping technique (Deep Water Culture) තපෝෂක සහිත ගැඹුරු ජලතේ වගාව (DWC) යනු ජල ත...
ජලතේ දියකරන ලද තපෝෂක ශාකතේ මූල මණ්ඩළතේ පහළින් නිරතුරුව ගලා යාමට සලස්වන අතර මූල මණ්ඩළතේ ඉහළ තකොටසන් ශාකයකට අවශය වාතය හා ඔක්...
නිරතුරුවම පහල ටැිංකිතේ සටඉහළ ටැිංකියට තපෝෂක ද්‍රවය තපොම්පකරනු ලැතේ ඒ අනුව ශාකයන්හි මූල පේධතිය මඟින් ශාකයට අවශය තපෝෂක උකහා ...
11/25/2015mmpmm 24 නල මත සදුරු කපන දැති වෘත්ත PVC Pipe Hole Drill Bit Saw දැල් ඳුන් PVC Net pot තපෝෂක පටල තාක්ෂණ පේධතියක් ...
11/25/2015mmpmm 25 Inserting Plant in the Hole නල පේධති සැකසීම කරන්තන් තකතසේද How to Prepare Pipe System Fixing Water Line...
Hydroponics comes from the Latin language and it means working water “Hydro" means "water“ “Ponos" means “Labor" 11/25/201...
Poly tunnel construction technology and protected agriculture,M.M.Palitha Mahinda Munasinghe,Sri Lanka. ආරක්ෂිත ගෘහ ඉදිකිරීම හා පාලිත පරිසර තත්ත්ව යටතේ බෝග වගාව

CC Attribution License
  1. 1. palithamahinda@yahoo.com ආරක්ෂිත ගෘහ ඉදිකිරීම හා පාලිත පරිසර තත්ත්ව යටතත් ත ෝග වගාව Poly-tunnel Construction Technology and Protected Agriculture එම්.එම්.පාලිත මහින්ද මුණසිංහ යාන්ත්‍රික උපතේශක
  2. 2. 11/25/2015mmpmm 2 Protected House for Agriculture කෘෂිකර්මාන්තය සදහා ආරක්ෂිත ගෘහ Classification based on Types වර්ග අනුව වර්ගීකරණය ❖ Propagators සූර්ය ප්‍රචාරක ❖ Partially controlled අර්ධ තත්ත්ව පාලන • Rain Shelter වැස ආවරණ • Net house දැල් නිවාස • Poly-net house තපොලිතීන් සහ දැල් භාවිතාකරන නිවාස ❖ Fully controlled • Roof-side vent Polytunnel පැති වාතදොර සහිත හරිතාගාර • Roof-top vent Polytunnel මුදුන් වාතදොර සහිත හරිතාගාර
  3. 3. 11/25/2015mmpmm 3 තාවකාලික වුහ •Build Up use with PVC Conduit & wood •Shelter by UV treated polythene •Build Up use with GI tubes •Roof Shelter by Shade Net දැල් නිවාස ප්‍රචාරණ තපොලිතීන් ගෘහ Propagators ලීදඬු තහෝ තලෝහ නල හා තසවන දැල් උපතයෝගීකරතගන අඩු සූර්යාතලෝකයක් පතිතවනතසේ තසවන පාලනයකර ත ෝග වගාකිරීමට තමම ගෘහ තගොඩනගනු ලැතේ උෂ්ණත්වය හා ආර්ද්‍රතාව වැඩිකර ගැනීම තුලින් ශාකයක ආරම්භක වර්ධක අවධීන් හිදී එය සාර්ථක පැළයක් වට පත්කර ගැනීමට තමම ගෘහ උපතයෝගීකරගනු ලැතේ
  4. 4. 11/25/2015mmpmm 4 අර්ධ ස්ථීර වුහ •Build Up use with timber and fiber ropes •Roof Shelter by wooden plank ලැත් නිවාස LATH house ලීදඬු තහෝ පටි උපතයෝගීකරතගන අඩු සූර්යාතලෝකයක් පතිතවනතසේ තසවන කිරීමට හා සුළිංධාරා පාලනය වන ආකාරයට තමම ගෘහ තගොඩනගනු ලැතේ
  5. 5. 11/25/2015mmpmm 5 Polytunnels පාරජම්බුල කිරණ වළකාලන තපොලිතින් තහෝ තපොලිකා තන්ට් ශීට් ඇසුතරන් ආවරණය කරන ලදුව ස්වාභාවිකව වාතාශ්‍රය සිංසරණයවීමට හැකිවන පරිදි කාළගුණ සාධක පාලනය කරගනිමින් එහි අභයයන්තර පරිසර තත්ත්වයන් සකසාතගන ත ෝග වගාකිරීමට උචිත පරිදි තලෝහ දඬු හා නල ඇසුතරන් තගොඩනඟන වගා ගෘහ වුහයකි (උෂ්ණත්වය,සාතේක්ෂ ආර්ද්‍රතාවය, වර්ෂාපතනය, සුළතේ ප්‍රතේගය සහ පාිංශු පරිසර තත්ත්වය තහෝ නිර්පාිංශු මාධය) Greenhouses පාරජම්බුල කිරණ වළකාලන නිරාපද වීදුරු ඇසුතරන් ආවරණය කරන ලද සයළුම පාරිසරික සාධක පාලනය කරගනිමින් එහි අභයයන්තර පරිසර තත්වයන් සකසාතගන ත ෝග වගා කිරීමට උචිත පරිදි තලෝහ දඬු හා නල ඇසුතරන් තගොඩනඟන වගා ගෘහ වුහයකි (උෂ්ණත්වය,සාතේක්ෂ ආර්ද්‍රතාවය, වර්ෂාපතනය, සුළතේ ප්‍රතේගය සහ පාිංශු පරිසර තත්ත්වය තහෝ නිර්පාිංශු මාධය) තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ හා හරිතාගාර Polytunnel & Greenhouse
  6. 6. 11/25/2015mmpmm 6 දැල් ගෘහ Structure of Net house තපොලිතීන් ගෘහ Structure of Polytunnel (Roof side vent) තපොලිතීන් හා දැල් ගෘහ Structure of Poly-net house අර්ධ ස්ථීර වගා ගෘහ වුහ
  7. 7. 11/25/2015mmpmm 7 Greenhouses built with Polycarbonate (Tunnel Type) හැඩය අනුව හරිතාගාර Greenhouse on the basis of shape ස්ථීර වගා ගෘහ වුහ Greenhouses built with Glass
  8. 8. 11/25/2015mmpmm 8 Tunnel (Quonset ) polytunnel Gothic arch Maxi-vent greenhouse Gable type polytunnel හැඩය අනුව තපොලිතීන් ගෘහ Classification on the basis of shape
  9. 9. 11/25/2015mmpmm 9 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ සැකිළ්ල Structure of Polytunnel Anchor Plates Base Rail Base Plate
  10. 10. 11/25/2015mmpmm 10 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ සැකිළ්ල Structure of Polytonal/Greenhouse
  11. 11. 11/25/2015mmpmm 11 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහයක හා හරිතාගාරයක අභයයන්තර වුහ සැකසුම Inside Structure of Polytunnel / Greenhouse Hanging Misters Breezy FanNFT Pipe Beds
  12. 12. 11/25/2015mmpmm 12 තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහයක හා හරිතාගාරයක ඉදිකිරීතම් පියවර කිහිපයක් A Few Construction Steps of Polytunnel / Greenhouse
  13. 13. 11/25/2015mmpmm 13 Roof Top Extraction Roof Top Vent Ventilation Louvers Side Ventilation තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ හා හරිතාගාර තුල පරිසර තත්ත්ව පාලන ක්‍රම Polytunnel & Greenhouse Ventilation System Forced Ventilation
  14. 14. 11/25/2015mmpmm 14 Mist propagation controller Water & Liquid Fertilizer filter Low Flow Fogger Mist Nozzle Pressure Compensating Dripper Non-Pressure Compensating Dripper Water Pump Submersible Water Pump Fertigation unit තපොලිතීන් උමිං ගෘහ හා හරිතාගාර තුල භාවිතාකරන උපාිංග Other accessories for Polytunnel & Greenhouse Ventilation System
  15. 15. 11/25/2015 mmpmm 15 ඝන මාධයය වගා පේධති Solid Medium Systems Hanging Bag එල්ලෙන වගා මළු PVC Pot බඳුන් Vertical Bag & Bag Post සිරස් වගා මළු Horizontal Bag තිරස් වගා මළු Poly Bag ල ොලිතීන් මළු
  16. 16. 11/25/2015mmpmm 16 වගා වුහ හා ක්‍රම Method of Cultivation මාධයය පිරවූ වගා මළු Using Grow bags මාධයය පිරවූ වගා ඳුන් Using Grow pots මාධයය පිරවූ පාත්ති Using Grow Beds
  17. 17. 11/25/2015mmpmm 17 නිශ්චය කරන ලද පාරිසරික තත්ත්වයන් යටතත් සඵල තපෝෂක මිශ්‍රණ පේධතියක ආධාරතයන් පස් රහිතව එළවළු ත ෝග වගා කිරීම A method of growing crops without the use of soil and growing vegetables in solid environments other than soil which is enriched by nutritional solutions නිර්පාිංශු වගාව Soilless Cultivation
  18. 18. ජල තරෝපිත වගා වගා පේධති Hydroponic Systems  Passive Systems සිංසරණය තනොවන ❖ Wick ( Capillary) තක්ෂික අවතශෝෂණ වගාව ❖ Floating Raft පා තවන වගාව ❖ Flood and Drain(Ebb and Flow) මුල් ගිල්වූ වගාව  Active Systems සිංසරණය වන ❖ Deep Water Culture(Bubble-ponics) ගැඹුරු තපෝෂණ ධාරා ❖ Nutrient Film Technique(NFT) තපෝෂණ ද්‍රාවණ පටල තාක්ෂණය(තනොගැඹුරු) 11/25/2015mmpmm 18
  19. 19. තක්ෂික අවතශෝෂණ වගාව Passive System-Wick 11/25/2015mmpmm 19 From the bottom reservoir nutrient solution is drawn up through a number of wicks into the growing media Grow Tray & Growing Medium Air stone Air pump Reservoir Wick ශාක මඟින් ජලය හා තපෝෂක ද්‍රවය තක්ෂාකර්ෂණ මූල ධර්මය අනුව උකහා ගැතන් Water and nutrients are drawn up to the roots by capillary action ද්‍රව මාධයය වගා පේධති Liquid Medium Systems
  20. 20. Floating Platform with Plants Air Line Air Stone Aquarium Air Pump පාතවන වගා ක්‍රමය Passive System- Raft 11/25/2015mmpmm 20 Only meant for small plants, raft hydro systems keep plants on a "raft" floating in a nutrient reservoir තපෝෂක ද්‍රාවණය සහිත පරිශ්‍රතේ මතුපිට වගාව පාවීමට සැළතසේ. ප්‍රමාණතයන් කුඩා එලවළු ත ෝග වගා කිරීමට වඩා සුදුසුතේ
  21. 21. 11/25/2015mmpmm 21 මුල් ගිල්වූ වගාව Root Dipping technique (Deep Water Culture) තපෝෂක සහිත ගැඹුරු ජලතේ වගාව (DWC) යනු ජල තරෝපිත වගා ක්‍රමයකි තපෝෂය පදාර්ථ සහිත ඔක්සජනීකරනය කරන ලද ජලය තුළ ශාක මුල් එල්වා වැටීමට සැලසීම මගින් එළවළු ත ෝග වගා කිරීමයි. Bubbleponics යනු ගැඹුරු ජලතේ වගාවට අනුරූපීතාවයක් ඇති පේධතියකි Deep water culture. Deep water culture (DWC) is a hydroponic, and so also aquaponic, method of plant production by means of suspending the plant roots in a solution of nutrient-rich, oxygenated water. Bubbleponics is a related method of plant production that involves a top-fed deep water culture system
  22. 22. ජලතේ දියකරන ලද තපෝෂක ශාකතේ මූල මණ්ඩළතේ පහළින් නිරතුරුව ගලා යාමට සලස්වන අතර මූල මණ්ඩළතේ ඉහළ තකොටසන් ශාකයකට අවශය වාතය හා ඔක්සජන් අවතශෝෂණය කරගනී තපෝෂක ද්‍රාවණ පටල තාක්ෂණය(තනොගැඹුරු) Active Systems-Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) PVC Tube Air Pump Air Stone Nutrient Pump Reservoir 11/25/2015mmpmm 22 Provide a constant film of water and nutrients along the bottom of a channel & flowing over the roots at all times. Part of the roots grow down in the nutrient water and parts of the roots above the water line getting fresh air and oxygen
  23. 23. නිරතුරුවම පහල ටැිංකිතේ සටඉහළ ටැිංකියට තපෝෂක ද්‍රවය තපොම්පකරනු ලැතේ ඒ අනුව ශාකයන්හි මූල පේධතිය මඟින් ශාකයට අවශය තපෝෂක උකහා ගනී තපෝෂක මාධයය පහළට ගලන අවස්ථාතේදී වාතතේ ඇති ඔක්සජන් ශාකයන්හි මූල පේධතිය මඟින් උකහා ගනී තපෝෂක ද්‍රාවණ පටල තාක්ෂණය(ගැඹුරු) Active System-Deep flow technique /Flood and Drain (Ebb and Flow) 11/25/2015mmpmm 23
  24. 24. 11/25/2015mmpmm 24 නල මත සදුරු කපන දැති වෘත්ත PVC Pipe Hole Drill Bit Saw දැල් ඳුන් PVC Net pot තපෝෂක පටල තාක්ෂණ පේධතියක් තැනීම How to make NFT system
  25. 25. 11/25/2015mmpmm 25 Inserting Plant in the Hole නල පේධති සැකසීම කරන්තන් තකතසේද How to Prepare Pipe System Fixing Water Line to PVC pipe end Cutting Holes on PVC pipe Fixing end cap & Water line to end cap
  26. 26. Hydroponics comes from the Latin language and it means working water “Hydro" means "water“ “Ponos" means “Labor" 11/25/2015mmpmm 26 තපෝෂක පටල තාක්ෂණය මත වගා කිරීමට සැකසූ පේධති Organized System for NFT තපෝෂක සහිත ජලීය මාධය ගලන නල Using PVC pipes System

