Julkisen hallinnon ateriahankinnat ja lähiruoka 4.9.2019Tiedepuisto, Joensuu Hannele Portman tj
Puhujan esittely • Hannele Portman • KTM, LiTM • Polkka – Pohjois-Karjalan tukipalvelut oy • Toimitusjohtaja 2016 – (perus...
Polkka-yhtiö • Ateriapalvelut, puhtauspalvelut • Omistus Siun sote 60 %, Joensuun kaupunki 40 % • Aloitus 2017 • Työntekij...
Sisältö 1. Lähiruoka ja hankintalaki 2. Innovaatiokumppanuus á la Polkka 3. Julkinen ruokailu vaikuttajana
Lähiruoka ja hankintalaki • Perusolettamat • Mikä on lähellä, mikä kaukana • Kasvutavoite • Hankintalaki ja lähiruoka • Lä...
2018 ↓ 2020 ↓ 2030
Lähiruoka Polkan tuotannossa • Lähiruoka euroina 750 000 euroa/v • Vihannes, salaatit 33 % • Leipä 24 % • Juurekset 15 % •...
Lähiruoan osuuden kasvattamisen keinot • Strategia ja sen ristiriidat • Lähiruoka hyvää ja kallista? • Organisaation pitää...
Innovaatiokumppanuus á la Polkka • Lähtökohta: Jos lähituotteita ei ole, aikaansaadaan itse • Hankintalain 38 § hankintamu...
Vasemmalta Kirsi Ahosola, Polkan palvelupäällikkö, Kim Langer, Osuuskunta Myötävoima Leena Koponen, Polkan tuotekehittäjä ...
Julkinen ruokailu vaikuttajana • Kasvatustavoitteena ollut terveys • Malli terveellisestä ruokailusta • Vaikuttavuusnäköku...
Luonnonvara ja biotalouspaivat 4.9.2019
Luonnonvara ja biotalouspaivat 4.9.2019

Luonnonvara- ja biotalouspäivät

Luonnonvara ja biotalouspaivat 4.9.2019

