Premios Smarties 2020 - Procedimientos

2020
3 El marketing está cambiando y el marketing moderno se ha convertido en una metodología holística y adaptativa que conect...
4 SPAIN SMARTIES recibe más campañas inscritas, tiene más categorías representadas y organiza más ceremonias de entrega en...
5 SPAIN Actualizaciones Categorías 06 20 07 21 08 22 10 23 11 24 12 25 13 26 13 17 15 19 Plazos de entrega Categorías - bl...
6 SPAIN Categorías Hay 12 categorías dentro de tres bloques que son Marketing, Medios y Tecnología, que representan los ca...
7 SPAIN Índice “Smarties Business Impact” Lo que valora el Jurado Plazos de entrega El índice SBI proporciona una visión y...
8 SPAIN • Todos los materiales, documentación y pagos deben completarse y enviarse antes de las fechas indicadas en cada ...
9 SPAIN Tarifas de Inscripción EMEA SOCIOS TITULARES NO SOCIOS No hay diferencia entre socios y no socios LATAM
10 SPAIN Métodos de pago Para acceder a las tarifas establecidas, la/s inscripción/es tienen que estar completadas: formul...
11 SPAIN Elegibilidad SMARTIES X Campañas activas entre Enero 2019 y Julio 2020. Resto de programas Campañas activas entre...
12 SPAIN • La/s campaña/s solo pueden ser registradas por una empresa, ya sea el anunciante, la agencia o proveedor relac...
13 SPAIN Recursos para el registro Insights https://www.mmaglobal.com/smarties/awards/programs/spain/insights-tips Tips so...
14 SPAIN Recomendamos que la redacción sea en formato de historia corta, simple, clara y concisa. Los jueces de SMARTIES s...
15 SPAIN específico a los participantes para realizar modificaciones o adiciones a los créditos que quedarán reflejadas en...
16 SPAIN Si la campaña esta ganadora, el vídeo clip también se usará en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios SMARTIES, c...
17 SPAIN Conceptos a tener en cuenta en los criterios de evaluación de cara a la explicación del caso Estrategia (20%) Pro...
18 Creatividad (20%) Se considerarán las siguientes variables: la participación de los consumidores, el uso exclusivo de t...
19 • ¿Qué impacto ha tenido la campaña y la tecnología aplicada a la hora de contemplar en el futuro el móvil en su negoc...
20 SPAIN Categorías Definición de categorías Los Smarties Awards son los únicos premios globales de marketing móvil que ri...
21 SPAIN MARKETING Categoría y descripción Brand Awareness Lead Generation/Direct Response/Conversions Product / Services ...
22 SPAIN MEDIA Categoría y descripción Campañas ganadoras pasadas Mobile Gaming, Gamification & E-Sports Mobile App Mobile...
23 SPAIN Mobile Video El móvil se está convirtiendo en la pantalla dominante a la hora de consumir video. Es una forma ínt...
24 SPAIN Permisos Licencia de uso de los registros Cualquier material presentado en el curso de la inscripción en los prem...
25 SPAIN Los Premios SMARTIES son propiedad de la Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) una asociación profesional sin ánimo ...
26 SPAIN JuntaDirectivaEspaña CARMEN LÓPEZ MUÑOZ Presidente MMA Spain Senior Managing Director & Lead Accenture Interactiv...
27 mmaglobal.com mmaspain.com SPAIN 2020
Premios Smarties 2020 - Procedimientos

30 views

Published on

eBook sobre los Premios Smarties 2020

Published in: Marketing
