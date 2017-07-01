Antioksidan 1

. Ir. Tri Dewanti W. M.Kes.- ITP– FTP-
 Secara sederhana antioksidan dinyatakan sebagai senyawa yang mampu menghambat atau mencegah terjadinya oksidasi.
~ Sebagai senyawa yang dapat menunda, memperlambat dan mencegah proses oksidasi ~ Zat yang dapat menunda atau mencegah ter...
 Antioksidan adalah substansi yang diperlukan tubuh menetralisir radikal bebas dan mencegah kerusakan yang ditimbulkan o/...
ANTIOKSIDAN DAPAT MENCEGAH RADIKAL BEBAS. Radikal Bebas ?  Atom/molekul/senyawa yang mengandung satu atau lebih elektron ...
 Mrpk atom atau molekul yg sifatnya sangat tdk stabil (mempunyai satu elektron atau lebih yg tdk berpasangan)shg sangat ...
Sumber Radikal Bebas  SUMBER ENDOGEN : 1.) Autoksidasi Produk dari proses metabolisme aerob. Molekul yang mengalami autok...
SUMBER EKSOGEN : 1.) Obat-obatan Beberapa macam obat dapat meningkatkan produksi radikal bebas dalam bentuk peningkatan t...
Tekanan Oksidatif (oxidative stress) Suatu keadaan dimana tingkat oksigen reaktif intermediate (ROI) yang toksik melebihi ...
 Reaksi pembentukan radikal bebas  merupakan mekanisme biokimia tubuh normal.  Radikal bebas lazimnya hanya bersifat pe...
Komponen tubuh yang diserang radikal bebas Bagian yang diserang:  kerusakan DNA,  membran sel,  protein,  lipid peroks...
 Peroksidasi lemak Membran sel kaya akan sumber poly unsaturated fatty acid (PUFA), yang mudah dirusak oleh bahan-bahan p...
Pembentukan Radikal Bebas
 Berdasarkan sumbernya dibagi 2, yaitu : 1. antioksidan sintetik : diperoleh dari hasil sintesa reaksi kimia 2. antioksid...
• BHA bersifat larut lemak ,tidak larut air, berbentuk padat putih bentuk tablet atau serpih, volatil • BHT memiliki sifat...
• TBHQ ~ paling efektif untuk lemak dan minyak,  khususnya minyak nabati ~ kemampuan antioksidan yg baik pada penggorenga...
 Tokoferol ~ mrpk antioksidan alami pada minyak tanaman,  saat ini telah dapat diproduksi secara kimia. ~ Tokoferol berw...
Antioksidan Alami dapat berasal dari :  Senyawa antioksidan yang sudah ada dari satu atau dua komponen makanan,  Senyawa...
~ komponen Polifenol ~ karotenoid, ~ asam askorbat ~ tannin ~ flavonoid ~ peptida ~ tokoferol ~ asam-asam organik Antioksi...
gol. flavonoid : flavon,flavonol, isoflavon, katekhin, flavonol dan kalkon. • turunan asam sinamat : asam kafeat, asam fe...
 Antioksidan seharusnya bersifat : a. aman dalam penggunaan, b. tidak memberi flavor, odor, warna pada produk, c. efekt...
 Mekanisme Oksidasi Lipida  Mekanisme oksidasi lipida tidak jenuh diawali dengan tahap inisiasi berbentuknya radikal be...
 Radikal peroksida yang terbentuk akan mengekstrak ion hidrogen dari lipida lain (R1 H) membentuk hidroperoksida (ROOH) d...
 Faktor dan kondisi yang berperan pada oksidasi lipida (a) panas, peningkatan suhu sebesar 10 o C laju kecepatan meningka...
 Reaksi Autooksidasi pada lemak ada 3 tahap :  Inisiasi : RH  R* + H* RH + O  ROO* + H*    Propagasi : R* + O  ROO* ...
  Antioksidan tubuh dikelompokkan menjadi 3 : 1.   Antioksidan Primer     ~ Antioksidan primer  mencegah pembentuk senya...
 Selenium (Se) juga berperan sebagai antioksidan.    ~ jika ingin menghambat gejala dan penyakit degeneratif,       miner...
 Reaksi Berantai yg di sebabkan oleh Radikal Bebas (Free Radicals)  Perananan Anti Oksidan (Antioxidant) yang dapat
3. Antioksidan tersier ~ Antioksidan jenis ini memperbaiki kerusakan sel-sel dan jaringan yang disebabkan radikal bebas. C...
 Fungsi 2 : fungsi sekunder antioksidan  memperlambat laju autooksidasi dng mekanisme diluar mekanisme pemutusan rantai ...
 Radikal-radikal antioksidan (A* ) yang terbentuk pada reaksi tsb relatif stabil dan tidak mempunyai cukup energi untuk d...
Lipid peroxidation  a major target for antioxidants H2O LH OH Initiation L LOO O2 LOOH Propagation
  Besar konsentrasi antioksidan yang ditambahkan dapat berpengaruh pada laju oksidasi.  Pada konsentrasi tinggi, aktivit...
  Ada 4 kemungkinan mekanisme penghambatan tersebut yaitu : 1.   pemberian hidrogen, 2.   pemberian elektron, 3.  penamba...
  Antioksidan sekunder, seperti asam sitrat, asam askorbat, dan esternya, sering di+ pada lemak dan minyak sebagai kombin...
  Antioksidan akan efektif  bila di+ seawal mungkin selama periode induksi, yaitu suasana periode awal oksidasi lipida t...
  Antioksidan sbg pelindung kesehatan         Tubuh memerlukan antioksidan     membantu melindungi tubuh dari         s...
 Stress Oksidatif    = keadaan tdk seimbangnya jml oksigen dan prooksidan dlm tubuh aktivitas molekul radikal bebas atau...
                                                         Orang Jepang atau Asia  jarang mempunyai masalah dgn penyakit de...
 Minuman-makanan kaya antioksidan di pasaran : - produk yg bahan bakunya kaya antioksidan - produk yg difortifikasi senya...
Terdapat 3 daur mekanisme biosintesa metabolit sekunder 1.Daur isoprenoid yang menghasilkan terpen, saponin dan karotenoi...
Acetogenins Xanthone xeronine Likopen Antosianin Senyawa Fenol Senyawa Bioaktif pd Tumbuhan
PERANAN ANTIOKSIDAN THD PENCERNAAN  Tubuh setiap hari menghasilkan radikal bebas ttp dpt dinetralkan oleh antioksidan yg ...
 Penyakit Maag (ulcero-necrotic enterocolitis)  terkait dgn radikal bebas dan defisiensi pertahanan antioksidan  Timbul...
1. Penghambatan aktivitas ensim α-amilogkusosidase 2. Peningkatan aktivitas AMPK sehingga meningkatkan aktivitas transport...
Penghambat aktivitas α-Amilogkusosidase  terjadi ikatan antara enzim dengan antioksidan, (competitif inhibitor) sehingga ...
2. Peningkatan aktivitas AMPK (Adenosine Monophospate-activated Protein Kinase) baik di otot skeletal, white adipose tissu...
2b. Peningkatan AMPK di dalam liver Antocyanin meningkatkan AMPK sehingga menurunkan aktivitas PEPCK (Posfo Enol Piruvate ...
Antocyanin meningkatkan AMPK sehingga menginduksi posforilasi ACC (Asetyl CoA Carboxylase) dan meningkatkan ACO (Acyl CoA ...
Drug Therapies for Diabetes Mellitus Biguanides such as Metformin(Glucophage) decrease the production of glucose in the li...
3. Peningkatan sekresi insuline terjadi karena perlindungan sel β- pankreas terhadap radikal bebas oleh antocyanin  regen...
 Tumor dan Kanker  berawal dari mutasi gen atau DNA sel  Mutasi gen dpt terjadi : ~ melalui mekanisme kesalahan replika...
 Mekanisme aktivitas antitumor atau kanker dgn senyawa kimia dpt melalui 3 cara yaitu : ~ menghambat bioaktifikasi karsin...
Strategi penganan kanker melalui penggunaan ekstrak tumbuhan dapat ditunjukkan dalam diagram berikut Tindakan menggagalkan...
