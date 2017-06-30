24270 sterilisasi

STERILISAS I
DEFINISI  Proses mematikan mikroba  Ada dua jenis • Sterilisasi total • Sterilisasi komersial
STERILISASI KOMERSIAL Kondisi dimana sebagian besar mikroba telah mati dan kemungkinan masih terdapat beberapa mikroba yan...
Mencegah dan menghambat pertumbuhan m.o. pembusuk dan patogen : Pengemasan hermetis pH Vakum
PEMANASAN PADA STERILISASI KOMERSIAL 1. Pemanasan harus cukup. Jika tidak cukup m.o. yang ada menjadi aktif: - produk busu...
3. Pemanasan yang diperlukan tergantung dari pH produk yang diukur pada coldest point Acid foods: pH<4,5: 200 F High acid ...
4. Tujuan pemanasan: inaktivasi m.o. sesuai dengan tujuan sterilisasi komersial 5. Proses dianggap aman jika C. botulinum ...
PERALATAN STERILISASI Sterilisasi komersial dilakukan dalam alat yang disebut retort atau autoklaf atau sterilizer Retort ...
MEDIA PEMANAS JENIS MEDIA PEMANAS KOEFISIEN PINDAH PANAS (BTU/hr/F/ft2 ) Uap jenuh (steam) 170,00 Air panas 105,00 Uap+uda...
Kematian Logaritmis Kematian m.o. terjadi tidak sekaligus tetapi melalui tahap logaritmis Pada proses pemanasan Parameter ...
Contoh di atas: Setiap menit jumlah m.o. berkurang 10X Suatu perubahan 10X dari jumlah awal disebut peubah satu log cycle ...
Laju kerusakan spora bakteri disebut dengan istilah harga D (desimal) D= jumlah waktu yang diperlukan untuk mengurangi jum...
Harga D tergantung dari suhu yang digunakan Jika suhu yang digunakan 250°F disebut Dr (D retort) Pada suhu lain disebut Dt...
Hubungan antara D dengan suhu Bersifat logaritmis Hubungan D dengan suhu (°F) disebut faktor Z Faktor Z = jumlah suhu (°F)...
PENGARUH SUHU PADA KEMATIAN SPORA M.O. SUHU (°F) ∆°F HARGA D 3D 232 10,0 30,0 18 250 1,0 3,0 18 268 0,1 0,3
Harga Z=18 F berarti kenaikan suhu 18 F menyebabkan kematian spora m.o. 10X lebih cepat Pada coldest point Kenaikan suhu r...
KETAHANAN PANAS BAKTERI PEMBENTUK SPORA YANG DIGUNAKAN DALAM STERILISASI JENIS M.O. NILAI D250 (menit) NILAI Z (°C) B.stea...
Harga F Unit standar yang digunakan untuk mengukur waktu pemanasan F0=waktu pemanasan setara pada suhu 250o F atau 121o C ...
PENENTUAN WAKTU DAN SUHU STERILISASI Waktu singkat, suhu tinggi: resiko tinggi Harus mengerti peraturan/pedoman proses ste...
dalam LACF GMPs ada istilah Scheduled process: suatu proses yang telah dipilih oleh prosesor sebagai proses terbaik untuk ...
Parameter Penting Nilai D Nilai Z Nilai F
Nilai D Waktu yang diperlukan pada suhu tertentu untuk membunuh 90% populasi m.o. yang ada Disebut juga:  Laju kematian k...
Nilai Z Peningkatan suhu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai perubahan 1 harga D (1 log cycle perubahan jumlah m.o.) Z=22o C da...
Nilai F Jumlah waktu (dalam menit) pada suhu tertentu yang diperlukan untuk menghancurkan sejumlah m.o. Nilai tersebut ter...
Konsep 12D Proses sterilisasi tergantung dari pH makanan  Low acid food: 10-12D  Acid food: 5-7D Sterilisasi komersial: ...
F = D (log No-log N)  No= jumlah m.o. awal  N= jumlah m.o. akhir F=12 D Jika m.o. awal dalam 1 kaleng=1 (No=1), maka N=1...
Process lethality The organism : Clostridium botulinum (a safe level of survival probability 10–12 , or one survivor in 10...
Lethality Values (Fo) for Commercial Sterilization of Selected Canned Food Products
Kinetika kematian mikroorganisme Waktu pemanasan bergantung kepada jumlah mikroba awal dan mikroba akhir yang diinginkan −...
A suspension containing 3 × 105 spores of organism A having a D value of 1.5 min at 121.1◦C and 8 × 106 spores of organism...
Sterilizing Value or Lethality of a Process Contoh. Nilai F pada 121,1◦C selama 1,2 menit menghasilkan inaktivasi C. botul...
1. Hitung F0 yang didasarkan pada konsep 12D menggunakan D0 C. botulinum sebesar 0,24 menit jika spora awal pada produk se...
Makanan kaleng diduga mengandung spora 100/kaleng. Hitung F0 yang menghasilkan kemungkinan kerusakan 1 dalam 100.000 jika ...
Silahkan dikerjakan Pada proses pemanasan kemungkinan terjadi pembusukan adalah 1 dalam 100.000. Nilai D0 spora adalah 1 m...
Penentuan D dengan teknik sterilisasi parsial Nilai D dapat diperoleh dari sterilisasi parsial menggunakan persamaan Kalen...
Proses dgn suhu yang bebeda Contoh : F0 untuk inaktivasi mikroba sebanyak 99,999% C. botulinum sebesar 1,1 menit. Hitung F...
Nilai D0 dari suatu mikroba 1.2 menit dan z value 10◦C. Hitung waktu proses untuk inaktivasi 8D pada suhu 140.5◦C mengguna...
Contoh Sterilisasi makanan kaleng pada retort untuk membunuh Cl. Botulinum (Fo= 2,5 menit, Z= 10o C), apakah data rata-rat...
Contoh Suatu proses pemanasan makanan catatan suhu di pusat panasnya (thermal center) adalah sbb: Waktu (menit) Suhu o F(o...
Hitung nilai 10(T-250)/z pada berbagai waktu Menit ke 0; 10(T-250)/z = 10(80-250)/18 = 3,6x10-10 Penyelesaian dengan mengg...
Penyelesaian dengan perhitungan Waktu Suhu 10(T-250)/z selang waktu Rata 10(T-250)/z Luas 0 80 3,6 x 10-10 15 165 1,9 x 10...
Penyelesaian dengan perhitungan Waktu Suhu 10(T-250)/z selang waktu Rata 10(T-250)/z Luas 0 80 3,6 x 10-10 0 0 x 3,6 x 10-...
Equipment
Equipment Raw whole milk at 7ºC is to be pasteurized at 72ºC in a plate heat exchanger at a rate of 5000 L/h and then cool...
To calculate the number of plates in each section, 1 litre 0.001m3; therefore the volumetric flow rate of milk is 5/3600 1...
Proses Sterilisasi Sterilisasi dalam kemasan Sterilisasi suhu ultra tinggi (UHT, ultrahigh temperature)
Sterilisasi dalam kemasan Sterilisasi produk pangan dalam kemasan, seperti kaleng, gelas, atau retort pouch, Tahapan: Peng...
Tahap pengisian Tahap pengisian dilakukan setelah produk pangan diblansing untuk sayuran dan buah- buahan atau diberi perl...
Proses pengeluaran udara atau exhausting dilakukan sebelum penutupan atau sealing. Tujuannya adalah mengeluarkan udara dal...
Penutupan Penutupan kemasan kaleng dilakukan secara khusus dengan teknik penutupan ganda atau dikenal dengan double seamer...
Sterilisasi suhu ultra tinggi (UHT, ultra high temperature) Masalah utama pada sterilisasi produk pangan yang berwujud pad...
PENGARUH STERILISASI TERHADAP MUTU PRODUK
1. KERUSAKAN NUTRISI Vitamin dan AA tertentu rusak oleh panas Vitamin: Vitamin A, B6, B2, B1, C, D, E, asam folat, inosito...
2. KERUSAKAN PIGMEN Daging: oksimioglobin menjadi metmioglobin (merah menjadi coklat) Pencegahan dengan penambahan nitrit ...
3. FLAVOR Cooked flavor dalam susu: denaturasi whey dan pembentukan lakton dan metil keton dari lemak Flavor dari reaksi M...
4. TEKSTUR Terjadi perubahan karena sterilisasi Daging: koagulasi dan penurunan WHC protein → pengerutan dan keras Buah da...
5. DAYA CERNA Terjadi karena Koagulasi protein Gelatinisasi pati Destruksi antigizi Pelepasan senyawa tertentu dari bentuk...
24270 sterilisasi
24270 sterilisasi
24270 sterilisasi
24270 sterilisasi
24270 sterilisasi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

24270 sterilisasi

32 views

Published on

Lihat lebih lanjut di: http://muhammadhabibie2016.blogspot.com/2016/03/daftar-mata-kuliah-semester-6.html

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

24270 sterilisasi

  1. 1. STERILISAS I
  2. 2. DEFINISI  Proses mematikan mikroba  Ada dua jenis • Sterilisasi total • Sterilisasi komersial
  3. 3. STERILISASI KOMERSIAL Kondisi dimana sebagian besar mikroba telah mati dan kemungkinan masih terdapat beberapa mikroba yang tetap hidup setelah pemanasan Kondisi dalam kemasan (kaleng/ botol/ retort pouch) selama penyimpanan tidak memungkinkan mikroba tumbuh dan berkembang biak Mikroba yang membahayakan: inaktif
  4. 4. Mencegah dan menghambat pertumbuhan m.o. pembusuk dan patogen : Pengemasan hermetis pH Vakum
  5. 5. PEMANASAN PADA STERILISASI KOMERSIAL 1. Pemanasan harus cukup. Jika tidak cukup m.o. yang ada menjadi aktif: - produk busuk - timbul racun - kaleng gembung 2. Dilakukan pada pengalengan dan pembotolan - harus tepat dan aman
  6. 6. 3. Pemanasan yang diperlukan tergantung dari pH produk yang diukur pada coldest point Acid foods: pH<4,5: 200 F High acid foods, pH <3,5: suhu lebih rendah dari acid foods Low acid foods, pH>4,5: pemanasan lebih lama Contoh: daging atau ikan. Waktu proses tergantung dari kecepatan transfer panas
  7. 7. 4. Tujuan pemanasan: inaktivasi m.o. sesuai dengan tujuan sterilisasi komersial 5. Proses dianggap aman jika C. botulinum telah inaktif 6. Sterilisasi diikuti pengemasan kondisi anaerob Spora m.o. anaerob mempunyai ketahanan panas lebih rendah dari spora m.o. aerob sehingga suhu dan proses sterilisasi lebih rendah
  8. 8. PERALATAN STERILISASI Sterilisasi komersial dilakukan dalam alat yang disebut retort atau autoklaf atau sterilizer Retort dirancang harus tahan tekanan uap
  9. 9. MEDIA PEMANAS JENIS MEDIA PEMANAS KOEFISIEN PINDAH PANAS (BTU/hr/F/ft2 ) Uap jenuh (steam) 170,00 Air panas 105,00 Uap+udara (3:1) 87,5 Udara (100%) 2,96
  10. 10. Kematian Logaritmis Kematian m.o. terjadi tidak sekaligus tetapi melalui tahap logaritmis Pada proses pemanasan Parameter D, Z, dan F t (menit) Jumlah hidup Jumlah mati Total mati % mati 0 1.000.000 0 0 0 1 100.000 900.000 900.000 90 2 10.000 90.000 990.000 99 3 1.000 9.000 999.000 99.9 4 100 900 999.900 99.99 5 10 90 999.990 99.999 6 1 9 999.999 99.999
  11. 11. Contoh di atas: Setiap menit jumlah m.o. berkurang 10X Suatu perubahan 10X dari jumlah awal disebut peubah satu log cycle Dari tabel di atas: setelah 6 menit pemanasan, spora yang hidup dari 1.000.000 menjadi 1 → mengalami 6 log cycle
  12. 12. Laju kerusakan spora bakteri disebut dengan istilah harga D (desimal) D= jumlah waktu yang diperlukan untuk mengurangi jumlah spora secara desimal D = waktu (dalam menit) ekspos yang diperlukan pada suhu tertentu untuk mengurangi populasi m.o. (spora) sebanyak 90% dari jumlah awal (satu log cycle). Dari tabel D=1
  13. 13. Harga D tergantung dari suhu yang digunakan Jika suhu yang digunakan 250°F disebut Dr (D retort) Pada suhu lain disebut Dt Harga D tergantung dari jenis m.o.
  14. 14. Hubungan antara D dengan suhu Bersifat logaritmis Hubungan D dengan suhu (°F) disebut faktor Z Faktor Z = jumlah suhu (°F) yang diperlukan untuk mencapai perubahan harga D secara logaritmis
  15. 15. PENGARUH SUHU PADA KEMATIAN SPORA M.O. SUHU (°F) ∆°F HARGA D 3D 232 10,0 30,0 18 250 1,0 3,0 18 268 0,1 0,3
  16. 16. Harga Z=18 F berarti kenaikan suhu 18 F menyebabkan kematian spora m.o. 10X lebih cepat Pada coldest point Kenaikan suhu retort 18 F: coldest point belum tentu naik 18 F karena perambatan panas lambat Perlu perhitungan dengan uji coba heat penetration rate Bila waktu yang diperlukan untuk proses sterilisasi pada suhu tertentu telah diketahui dengan menggunakan nilai Z, waktu yang diperlukan untuk memperoleh efek sterilisasi yang setara pada suhu lain dapat dihitung
  17. 17. KETAHANAN PANAS BAKTERI PEMBENTUK SPORA YANG DIGUNAKAN DALAM STERILISASI JENIS M.O. NILAI D250 (menit) NILAI Z (°C) B.stearothermophillus 4,0 7,0 B.substilis 0,48-0,76 7,4-13,0 B.cereus 0,0065 9,7 B.megaliticum 0,04 8,8 C.perfringens 10,0 C.sporogenes 0,15 13,0 C.sporogenes (PA 3679) 0,48-1,4 10,6 C.botulinum 0,21 9,9 C.thermosaccharolyticum 3,0-4,0 8,9-12,2
  18. 18. Harga F Unit standar yang digunakan untuk mengukur waktu pemanasan F0=waktu pemanasan setara pada suhu 250o F atau 121o C bagi suatu m.o. dengan harga Z=18o F atau 10o C Jika suhu sterilisasi/retort bukan 250 F→simbol Ft=setara suhu t dan nilai Z yang berbeda
  19. 19. PENENTUAN WAKTU DAN SUHU STERILISASI Waktu singkat, suhu tinggi: resiko tinggi Harus mengerti peraturan/pedoman proses sterilisasi  Terutama untuk Low Acid Food  LACF GMPs  Pedoman untuk produk kaleng: bisa diterapkan untuk botol, plastik, retort pouch, aluminium foil, dll
  20. 20. dalam LACF GMPs ada istilah Scheduled process: suatu proses yang telah dipilih oleh prosesor sebagai proses terbaik untuk produk tertentu Minimum thermal process: penggunaan panas untuk bahan pangan tertentu pada suhu dan waktu yang telah ditentukan
  21. 21. Parameter Penting Nilai D Nilai Z Nilai F
  22. 22. Nilai D Waktu yang diperlukan pada suhu tertentu untuk membunuh 90% populasi m.o. yang ada Disebut juga:  Laju kematian konstan  Konstanta laju kematian  Decimal reduction time
  23. 23. Nilai Z Peningkatan suhu yang diperlukan untuk mencapai perubahan 1 harga D (1 log cycle perubahan jumlah m.o.) Z=22o C dan Z= 12o C → Bandingkan mana yang lebih cepat penurunan m.o.nya?
  24. 24. Nilai F Jumlah waktu (dalam menit) pada suhu tertentu yang diperlukan untuk menghancurkan sejumlah m.o. Nilai tersebut tergantung dari suhu proses dan nilai Z
  25. 25. Konsep 12D Proses sterilisasi tergantung dari pH makanan  Low acid food: 10-12D  Acid food: 5-7D Sterilisasi komersial: 12 D
  26. 26. F = D (log No-log N)  No= jumlah m.o. awal  N= jumlah m.o. akhir F=12 D Jika m.o. awal dalam 1 kaleng=1 (No=1), maka N=10-12 . Berarti 1 m.o. dalam 1X1012 kaleng Dianggap aman
  27. 27. Process lethality The organism : Clostridium botulinum (a safe level of survival probability 10–12 , or one survivor in 1012 cans processed/12 D concept for botulinum cook. the highest D121 value known for this organism in foods is 0.21 min, the minimum lethality value for a botulinum cook is F = 0.21×12 = 2.52 min Most food companies accept a spoilage probability of 10–5 from mesophilic spore Clostridium sporogenes Max D121 value 1 min; F = 1.00 × 5 = 5.00 min thermophilic spoilage is a concern, the target value for the final number of survivors is usually taken as 10–2 , S = number of decimal reduction = logN0/N
  28. 28. Lethality Values (Fo) for Commercial Sterilization of Selected Canned Food Products
  29. 29. Kinetika kematian mikroorganisme Waktu pemanasan bergantung kepada jumlah mikroba awal dan mikroba akhir yang diinginkan −dN/dt= kN => integrasi t=0 =>ln(N/N0)=-kt Log(N/N0)= -kt/2,303 =>log(N0/N)=kt/2,303 D=2,303/k => t= D log(N0/N) Dengan acuan suhu standar 121o C F0= D0 Log (N0/N) F0 = t.10(T-121)/z Untuk suhu tidak konstan, F0=∫ t.10(T-121)/z
  30. 30. A suspension containing 3 × 105 spores of organism A having a D value of 1.5 min at 121.1◦C and 8 × 106 spores of organism B having a D value of 0.8 min at 121.1◦C is heated at a uniform constant temperature of 121.1◦C. Calculate the heating time for this suspension at 121.1◦C needed to obtain a probability of spoilage of 1/1000. For organism A: t = 1.5 log(3 × 105 /0.001) = 12.72 min For organism B: t = 0.8 log(8 × 106 /0.001) = 7.92 min Thus, the required time is 12.72 minutes.
  31. 31. Sterilizing Value or Lethality of a Process Contoh. Nilai F pada 121,1◦C selama 1,2 menit menghasilkan inaktivasi C. botulinum sebanyak 99,999% . Hitung nilai D0 dari mikroba tsb. Inaktivasi 99,999% merupakan decimal reductions sebanyak 5 (satu hidup dari 100.000). S = 5. dengan persamaan S=F0/D0 D0 = 1,2/5 = 0,24 menit
  32. 32. 1. Hitung F0 yang didasarkan pada konsep 12D menggunakan D0 C. botulinum sebesar 0,24 menit jika spora awal pada produk sebanyak 100. Diketahui mikroba awal 100 S = log 100- log(10-12 ) = 14 F0= 0,24 x 14 = 3,3 menit 2. F0 proses sterilisasi sebesar 2.88. Jika tiap kaleng mengandung 10 spora dari mikroba yang memiliki nilai D0 1,5 menit, hitung kemungkinan kerusakan dari mikroba tsb F0= D0 Log (N0/N) 2,88/1,5 = Log (N0/N) N = N0 10 –(2,88/1,5) N = 10 x 10 –1,92 N = 0,12 Ada 12 kaleng yang tidak steril dari 100 kaleng
  33. 33. Makanan kaleng diduga mengandung spora 100/kaleng. Hitung F0 yang menghasilkan kemungkinan kerusakan 1 dalam 100.000 jika D0 1,5 menit. Pada kondisi yang sama, C. botulinum type B memiliki D0 0,2 menit, apakah target F0 yang telah diperoleh telah mencukupi untuk proses 12D, diasumsikan tiap kaleng spora awal C. Botulinum sebanyak 1. Untuk mikroba awal 100 spora maka nilai S sebesar = log(100/10-5 )= 7 F0 = S/D0 =7/1,5 = 10,5 menit Untuk C. Botulinum jika spora awal 1 maka nilai S= log (1/10-12 ) = 12 F0 = S/D0 = 12/0,2 = 2,4 menit Dengan demikian proses tersebut telah memenuhi untuk proses 12D C. Botulinum karena 10,5 menit sudah lebih besar dari 2,4
  34. 34. Silahkan dikerjakan Pada proses pemanasan kemungkinan terjadi pembusukan adalah 1 dalam 100.000. Nilai D0 spora adalah 1 menit dan jumlah spora mikroba awal 100. Untuk verifikasi proses pemanasan ini, inokulum berupa spora diinokulasi. Hasil verifikasi terjadi kerusakan pada 5 kaleng dari 100 kaleng. Jika diketahui D0 inokulum 1,5 menit, hitung jumlah inokulum yang harus diberikan. Pada suatu kasus pembusukan, ditemukan D0 mikroba pembusuk sebesar 1,35 menit. Pembusukan terjadi sebanyak 1 dalam 100.000 dan spora awal sebanyak 10 per kaleng. Hitung nilai F0 pada proses pemanasan tersebut. Pada verifikasi, jika paket inokulum spora dengan jumlah 5x105 dan nilai D0 2,7 menit diinokulasikan ke kaleng yang memiliki berat 200 g, hitung jumlah spora per gram setelah proses pemanasan tersebut.
  35. 35. Penentuan D dengan teknik sterilisasi parsial Nilai D dapat diperoleh dari sterilisasi parsial menggunakan persamaan Kaleng yang disterilisasi pada suhu 115,5oC dengan waktu pemanasan 10 dan 15 menit mengandung mikroba sebesar 4600 dan 160 secara berurutan. Hitung nilai D D = (15-10)/(log 4600-log 160) D = 5/1,548 = 3,42 menit
  36. 36. Proses dgn suhu yang bebeda Contoh : F0 untuk inaktivasi mikroba sebanyak 99,999% C. botulinum sebesar 1,1 menit. Hitung F0 untuk inaktivasi sebesar 12D dan F pada suhu pemanasan 275◦F (135◦C) dan z = 18◦F Inaktivasi 99,999% nilai S=5 D0 =F0/S => D0 = 1,1/5 = 0,22 menit F0 utk 12D => F0 = D0*S = 0,22*12 = 2,64 menit F pada suhu 275 => log(F/F0) = (T0-T)/z Log(F/2,64)=(250-275)/18 F/2,64 = 10-(25/18) F = 2,64*10-1,389 => F = 2,64*0,041 = 0,11 menit Model Arrhenius dan model Thermal death time
  37. 37. Nilai D0 dari suatu mikroba 1.2 menit dan z value 10◦C. Hitung waktu proses untuk inaktivasi 8D pada suhu 140.5◦C menggunakan model “thermal death time” dan persamaan Arrhenius. Nilai z untuk model Arrhenius ditentukan menggunakan data D pada suhu 115.5 ke 121.1◦C. Model TDT (T − T0)/z = (140.5 − 121.1)/10 = −1.94 F0 = 8(1.2) = 9.6 menit; F140.5 = 9.6(10−1.94) = 9.6(0.01148) = 0.11 menit model Arrhenius
  38. 38. Contoh Sterilisasi makanan kaleng pada retort untuk membunuh Cl. Botulinum (Fo= 2,5 menit, Z= 10o C), apakah data rata-rata proses pada tabel telah memenuhi syarat? Fo = t.10(T-121)/z + t.10(T-121)/z +.... Fo = 20x10(71,1-121)/10 + 20x10(98,9-121)/10 + 33x10(110-121)/10 Fo = 2,68 menit waktu (Menit ke) suhu (o C) 0-20 71,1 20-40 98,9 40-73 110
  39. 39. Contoh Suatu proses pemanasan makanan catatan suhu di pusat panasnya (thermal center) adalah sbb: Waktu (menit) Suhu o F(o C) Waktu (menit) Suhu o F(o C) 0 80 (26,7) 40 225 (107,2) 15 165 (73,9) 50 230,5 (110,3) 25 201 (93,9) 64 235 (112,8) 30 212,5 (100,3) • Jika nila Fo untuk Cl. Botulinum 2,5 menit dan z:18o F, apakah proses tersebut diatas telah memenuhi?
  40. 40. Hitung nilai 10(T-250)/z pada berbagai waktu Menit ke 0; 10(T-250)/z = 10(80-250)/18 = 3,6x10-10 Penyelesaian dengan menggunakan grafik Waktu Suhu 10(T-250)/z 0 80 3,6 x 10-10 15 165 1,9 x 10-5 25 201 0,00189 30 212,5 0,00825 40 225 0,0408 50 230,5 0,0825 64 235 0,1465
  41. 41. Penyelesaian dengan perhitungan Waktu Suhu 10(T-250)/z selang waktu Rata 10(T-250)/z Luas 0 80 3,6 x 10-10 15 165 1,9 x 10-5 25 201 0,00189 30 212,5 0,00825 40 225 0,0408 50 230,5 0,0825 64 235 0,1465
  42. 42. Penyelesaian dengan perhitungan Waktu Suhu 10(T-250)/z selang waktu Rata 10(T-250)/z Luas 0 80 3,6 x 10-10 0 0 x 3,6 x 10-10 0 15 165 1,9 x 10-5 15 15 x 9,5 x 10-6 0,000019 25 201 0,00189 10 10 x 0,00095 0,0095 30 212,5 0,00825 5 5 x 0,00507 0,02535 40 225 0,0408 10 10 x 0,0245 0,245 50 230,5 0,0825 10 10 x 0,06165 0,6165 64 235 0,1465 14 (0,1465+0,0825 )/2 = 0,1145 1,603 Jumlah 2,499
  43. 43. Equipment
  44. 44. Equipment Raw whole milk at 7ºC is to be pasteurized at 72ºC in a plate heat exchanger at a rate of 5000 L/h and then cooled to 4.5ºC. The hot water is supplied at 7500 L/h at 85ºC and chilled water has a temperature of 2ºC. Each heat exchanger plate has an available area of 0.79m2 . The overall heat transfer coefficients are calculated as 2890 W/m2 K in the heating section, 2750W/m2 K in the cooling section and 2700W/m2 K in the regeneration section. 75% of the heat exchange is required to take place in the regeneration section. Calculate the number of plates required in each section. (Assume that the density of milk is 1030 kg/m3 , the density of water is 958 kg/m3 at 85ºC and 1000 kg/m3 at2ºC, the specific heat of water is constant at 4.2 kJ/kgK and the specific heat of milk is constant at 3.9 kJ/kgK.)
  45. 45. To calculate the number of plates in each section, 1 litre 0.001m3; therefore the volumetric flow rate of milk is 5/3600 1.39x10-3 m3/s and the volumetric flow rate of hot water is 7.5/3600= 2.08103m3/s. heat required to heat milk to 72ºC= 1.39x10-3 x1030x3900x(72- 7) = 3.63x105 W For the regeneration stage, heat supplied 75% of 3.63x105 = 2.72x105 W, and temperature change of the milk 75% of (72- 7)= 48.75ºC Therefore the cold milk leaves the regeneration section at 48.75 + 7 = 55.75ºC and the hot milk is cooled in the regeneration section to 72- 48.75= 23.25ºC. The temperature difference across the heat exchanger plates is 72 - 55.75= 16.25ºC.
  46. 46. Proses Sterilisasi Sterilisasi dalam kemasan Sterilisasi suhu ultra tinggi (UHT, ultrahigh temperature)
  47. 47. Sterilisasi dalam kemasan Sterilisasi produk pangan dalam kemasan, seperti kaleng, gelas, atau retort pouch, Tahapan: Pengisian Pengeluaran udara (exhausting), Penutupan Sterilisasi Pendinginan.
  48. 48. Tahap pengisian Tahap pengisian dilakukan setelah produk pangan diblansing untuk sayuran dan buah- buahan atau diberi perlakuan pra-pemasakan untuk produk hewani. Pada proses pengisian, medium penghantar panas sekaligus dimasukkan ke dalam wadah kemasan. Medium tersebut selain sebagai penghantar panas juga berperan sebagai bumbu atau pemberi rasa seperti larutan garam, larutan gula, dan saus.
  49. 49. Proses pengeluaran udara atau exhausting dilakukan sebelum penutupan atau sealing. Tujuannya adalah mengeluarkan udara dalam kemasan untuk mencegah pemuaian yang berlebihan dan penciptaan kondisi vakum 1. Pengisian panas (hot filling). 2. Pengisian produk pangan dalam kondisi dingin (cold filling) kemudian dilakukan pemanasan kemasan dan isinya pada suhu 80-95◦C dengan tutup kemasan sebagian terbuka. 3. Penghilangan udara secara mekanis menggunakan pompa vakum. 4. Penghilangan udara menggunakan uap air Pengeluaran Udara
  50. 50. Penutupan Penutupan kemasan kaleng dilakukan secara khusus dengan teknik penutupan ganda atau dikenal dengan double seamer. Tujuannya adalah untuk menjamin bahwa tutup tidak mengalami kebocoran yang dapat berakibat kehilangan kondisi vakum dan aseptis.
  51. 51. Sterilisasi suhu ultra tinggi (UHT, ultra high temperature) Masalah utama pada sterilisasi produk pangan yang berwujud padat atau kental adalah laju penetrasi panas yang rendah sehingga waktu proses lama. Suhu yang lebih tinggi dengan waktu proses yang lebih pendek dapat dilakukan jika produk pangan disterilisasi sebelum dikemas dalam kemasan yang telah disterilisasi. Metode ini merupakan dasar proses UHT yang juga disebut pengolahan aseptis (aseptic processing). Metode ini telah diterapkan untuk produk pangan berwujud cair susu, jus dan konsentrat buah, krim; dan produk pangan yang mengandung partikulat diskret seperti makanan bayi, saus tomat, sayuran dan buah- buahan, dan sup.
  52. 52. PENGARUH STERILISASI TERHADAP MUTU PRODUK
  53. 53. 1. KERUSAKAN NUTRISI Vitamin dan AA tertentu rusak oleh panas Vitamin: Vitamin A, B6, B2, B1, C, D, E, asam folat, inositol, asam pantotenat AA: lisin dan treonin
  54. 54. 2. KERUSAKAN PIGMEN Daging: oksimioglobin menjadi metmioglobin (merah menjadi coklat) Pencegahan dengan penambahan nitrit Reaksi Maillard dan karamelisasi Klorofil menjadi pheophitin (hijau menjadi hijau kusam) Antosianan berinteraksi dengan ion logam: kusam Karoten: pengaruh kecil
  55. 55. 3. FLAVOR Cooked flavor dalam susu: denaturasi whey dan pembentukan lakton dan metil keton dari lemak Flavor dari reaksi Maillard, karamelisasi, oksidasi lemak Flavor dari pirolisis, deaminasi, dan dekarboksilasi AA
  56. 56. 4. TEKSTUR Terjadi perubahan karena sterilisasi Daging: koagulasi dan penurunan WHC protein → pengerutan dan keras Buah dan sayuran: lebih lunak karena pelarutan pektin dan penurunan tekanan turgor Induksi tekstur yang diinginkan pada surimi dan sosis karena koagulasi
  57. 57. 5. DAYA CERNA Terjadi karena Koagulasi protein Gelatinisasi pati Destruksi antigizi Pelepasan senyawa tertentu dari bentuk kompleksnya seperti karoten dari kompleks karoten-protein

×