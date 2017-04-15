Oració simple circums.

ELS ELEMENTS DE L'ORACIÓ (3) (Circumstancials) Ins. Ramon Coll i Rodés
2 Els circumstancials Circumstancial de... Respon a la pregunta... Exemple Pàgina Temps Quan? Ara vindrà. Aquesta nit plou...
3 Substitució del complement circumstancial: De lloc introduït per DE EN Vinc de Mataró En vinc Tots els altres HI Vaig a ...
4 Circumstancials de temps: Estructura del CCT: ●Adverbi: La noia arriba tard. Vindrà després. ●Sintagma nominal: Demà em ...
5 Estructura del CCL: ●Adverbi: Aquí va viure en Prudenci Bertrana. No vagis allà. ●Sintagma preposicional: Passa per la v...
6 Circumstancials de manera: Estructura del CCM: ●Adverbi: Va quedar així després de la tempesta. Caminava lentament. ●Sin...
7 Circumstancials de companyia Estructura del CC de companyia: ●Sintagma preposicional: Treballa amb la Francesca. Juga am...
8 Circumstancials d'instrument Estructura del CC d'instrument: ●Sintagma preposicional: Escriu amb el bolígraf. Colla els ...
9 Circumstancials de quantitat Estructura del CCQ: ●Adverbi: Ha suat molt. Li costa poc riure. ●Sintagma nominal: Les saba...
10 Circumstancials de causa Estructura del CC de causa: ●Sintagma preposicional: En Martí ha vingut per ell. Ho ha sabut p...
11 Circumstancials de finalitat Estructura del CC de finalitat: ●Sintagma preposicional: Ho ha fet a fi de bé. ●Oració: Vo...
Els elements de l'oració 3. Els complements circumstancials.
Destinats al 4t curs d'ESO de l'insitut Ramon Coll i Rodés de Lloret de Mar.

