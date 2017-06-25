Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi Búp bê s...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 bộ đồ chơi búp b...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Các mẹ có thể ch...
Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Sự cảm thông Một...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

đồ Chơi búp bê siêu anh hùng bướm cdy65

17 views

Published on

đồ Chơi búp bê siêu anh hùng bướm cdy65

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
17
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

đồ Chơi búp bê siêu anh hùng bướm cdy65

  1. 1. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Đồ chơi Búp bê siêu anh hùng bướm CDY65 Nếu em bé của bạn thưởng thức những câu chuyện cổ tích và chiêm ngưỡng những nàng tiên bướm xinh đẹp, rạng rỡ, bộ đồ chơi búp bê siêu anh hùng bướm CDY65 quà tặng cổ tích đầu tiên sẽ là món quà thú vị và tuyệt vời cho bé yêu của bạn.
  2. 2. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 bộ đồ chơi búp bê siêu anh hùng
  3. 3. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Các mẹ có thể chọn một trong hai mẫu siêu anh hùng hình dạng búp bê bướm đầu tiên và trang phục hoàn toàn khác nhau. Tuy nhiên, nói chung các tính năng siêu nhân bướm Barbie trông rạng rỡ, vô cùng bằng phẳng và cá tính như con bướm cổ tích huyền diệu nổi lên từ thế giới cổ tích đầy màu sắc. Mẫu (1) búp bê Barbie mặc màu tím lãng mạn, dây vắt qua cổ màu cam năng động. Đồ chơi búp bê Barbie mặc màu tím giày gót cao, độc đáo được thiết kế và trang trí với yêu bướm màu tím. Điểm nhấn cho cô ấy là siêu nhân cánh bướm ma thuật đầu tiên, giúp đỡ con búp bê bay lượn trong không khí. Bên cạnh đó, màu tím tóc - kiểu tóc đuôi ngựa màu cam và đôi mắt đang ngày càng thu hút các cô gái ấn tượng. Mẫu (2) búp bê Barbie mặc một váy màu xanh và màu vàng đầm ánh sáng thanh lịch. Giày của con gái với cùng màu của màu xanh với áo sơ mi và được trang trí với những con bướm xung quanh. Các em cũng sẽ bị thu hút bởi mái tóc màu xanh - màu vàng, đôi mắt to là đôi cánh ấn tượng và màu xanh phía sau, con búp bê có thể giúp biến hình nhào lộn và trên không. Búp bê không phải là đồ chơi bình thường mà đã được coi là người bạn tốt nhất của bé. Lợi ích của đồ chơi búp bê với sự phát triển của trẻ Kỹ năng xã hội Chơi với búp bê củng cố các kỹ năng xã hội đã đạt được trong những năm phát triển đầu của một đứa trẻ. Trách nhiệm Bằng việc học các kỹ năng xã hội quan trọng ở tuổi trẻ. Trẻ học cách chăm sóc một con búp bê bằng cách chơi với nó. Học kỹ năng này có thể giúp trẻ em học cách chăm sóc thú nuôi của trẻ.
  4. 4. Siêu thi đồ chơi trẻ em - giảm giá tới 50% tại Shop Mẹ và Bé Htttp://shoptrethovn.net Tell : 0971.504.600 Sự cảm thông Một kỹ năng xã hội quan trọng mà trẻ học được khi chơi với búp bê là làm thế nào để xử lý những cảm xúc như sự cảm thông và lòng từ bi. Cũng giống như việc chăm sóc cho con búp bê, nó dạy cho trẻ thông cảm với những người xung quanh và cho phép trẻ phát triển lên thành những người chăm sóc. Sự tưởng tượng Giao tiếp giữa nhau có thể tăng cường vốn từ vựng bằng cách điền vào nó với ngôn ngữ thiết thực. Bằng cách giao tiếp theo cách này với bạn bè của họ, trẻ em hiểu sâu hơn về thói quen nhà mà có thể khác nhau từ riêng của họ. Bằng cách này, họ khám phá thế giới xung quanh. Giới thiệu thương hiệu đồ chơi Barbie Búp bê Barbie là một thương hiệu sản xuất bởi các công ty đồ chơi Mattel Mỹ, Inc và phát hành tháng 3 năm 1959. Chính Barbie là hình ảnh của một thương hiệu búp bê và các phụ kiện bao gồm Mattel thành viên gia đình khác. Barbie đã khẳng định được tầm quan trọng của mình trong thị trường đồ chơi cho hơn năm mươi letih và đã là chủ đề của nhiều cuộc tranh cãi và kiện tụng với búp bê Menudo và lối sống của mình.

×