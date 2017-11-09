EXPORTACIÓN DE LA FIBRA DE VICUÑA DOCENTE: Lic. Mitzi Lourdes del Carmen Linares Vizcarra INTEGRANTES: Elizabeth Vargas Ro...
INTRODUCCIÓN Perú al ser un país diverso rico en flora y fauna se ha caracterizado por tener uno de los animales más desea...
LA VICUÑA PERUANA La vicuña peruana es uno de los camélidos sudamericanos más hermosos que habitan en las zonas andinas pe...
La vicuña es el más pequeño de los camélidos sudamericanos: alpacas, llamas, guanacos Su fibra(lana)fina y densa la proteg...
POTENCIAL DE LA VICUÑA • El potencial de la vicuña está en la fibra, muy fina y de alto poder calorífico. • Sólo se permit...
ÚLTIMO CENSO POBLACIONAL DE VICUÑAS Población de vicuñas por departamentos Ayacucho 62.133 Puno 38. 673 Huancavelica 23. 6...
MANEJO DE LA VICUÑA: TRASLADO Y SACA El traslado de vicuñas de áreas sobre pobladas a otras con poca o sin poblaciones, es...
• La saca de animales viejos se debe hacer con ejemplares de más de 10 años de edad, lo que se determina en base al desgas...
MERCADOS DE EXPORTACIÓN • El mercado de lana de vicuña es un mercado muy complejo, ya que por su calidad y alta cotización...
Las compradoras son generalmente las grandes firmas de y prestigio internacional tanto francesas como italianas que elabor...
EEUU: UN MERCADO DE OPORTUNIDADES • La oportunidad de abrir el mercado estadounidense a la comercialización de la lana de ...
FIBRA DE VICUÑA ES LA MÁS COTIZADA INTERNACIONALMENTE • En el mercado mundial, la fibra de vicuña es la mas cara, llegando...
CONVENIO PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN Y MANEJO DE LA VICUÑA • Los gobiernos signatarios convienen en que la conservación de la vic...
• Los gobiernos signatarios prohíben la exportación de vicuñas fértiles, semen u otro material de reproducción, con excepc...
ACUERDOS INTERNACIONALES • La exportación de vicuñas fértiles y de cualquier otro material de reproducción (óvulos, embrio...
BENEFICIOS DE LA COMERCIALIZACIÓN • La comercialización de vicuña genera ganancias $ 14 millones anuales por producción de...
PROTECCIÓN • UNESCO (Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, Ciencia y la Cultura) • PNUMA (Programa de las...
AMENAZAS Existe la posibilidad que el material reproductivo de vicuña se encuentre en peligro que salga, a través de vicuñ...
CONCLUSIONES • La fibra de vicuña es muy aceptada y muy bien pagada en el mercado internacional, existen buenas posibilida...
RECOMENDACIONES • La fibra de vicuña debe ser más impulsada y promovida, los exportadores deben de participar más en feria...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exportación de la Fibra de Vicuña

38 views

Published on

PEDAGOGÍA

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Exportación de la Fibra de Vicuña

  1. 1. EXPORTACIÓN DE LA FIBRA DE VICUÑA DOCENTE: Lic. Mitzi Lourdes del Carmen Linares Vizcarra INTEGRANTES: Elizabeth Vargas Rosmery Calderon Alvaro Ortega Cristian Palacios
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN Perú al ser un país diverso rico en flora y fauna se ha caracterizado por tener uno de los animales más deseados de todo el mundo. Este animal silvestre conocido como la vicuña es de mucho interés por su fibra ,utilizado como materia prima para la producción de tejidos que son reconocidos no solo a nivel nacional si no también internacional
  3. 3. LA VICUÑA PERUANA La vicuña peruana es uno de los camélidos sudamericanos más hermosos que habitan en las zonas andinas peruanas, y está adaptado al clima de la puna, entre los 3,500 y 5,000 m.+ y vive hasta 20 años. Habita en forma y actualmente no corre peligro de extinción.
  4. 4. La vicuña es el más pequeño de los camélidos sudamericanos: alpacas, llamas, guanacos Su fibra(lana)fina y densa la protege del frío del altiplano Un ejemplar puede producir unos 300 gramos de fibra al año. Las vicuñas pueden crecer hasta los 1.5metros de altura Su longitud varía entre 1.10 y 1.90 metros Un ejemplar adulto pesa entre 40 y 50 kilos
  5. 5. POTENCIAL DE LA VICUÑA • El potencial de la vicuña está en la fibra, muy fina y de alto poder calorífico. • Sólo se permite la esquila de la vicuña, mas no la saca de animales viejos y machos excedentes, por acuerdo internacional.
  6. 6. ÚLTIMO CENSO POBLACIONAL DE VICUÑAS Población de vicuñas por departamentos Ayacucho 62.133 Puno 38. 673 Huancavelica 23. 616 Junín 21. 325 Cusco 17. 833 Arequipa 15. 213 Apurímac 11. 434 Lima 9. 515 Ica 2. 346 Moquegua 1. 583 Cajamarca 1. 279 Tacna 1. 240 Pasco 1. 133 La Libertad 1. 090 Áncash 435 Huánuco 51 Número de vicuñas, según resultados censales (1994 al 2012) Años VICUÑAS Total Variación porcentual 1994 1/ 66.559 - 1997 2/ 103.161 55,0 2000 2/ 118.678 15,0 2012 3/ 208.899 76,0 •157.832 vicuñas se encuentran en terrenos de635 comunidades campesinas
  7. 7. MANEJO DE LA VICUÑA: TRASLADO Y SACA El traslado de vicuñas de áreas sobre pobladas a otras con poca o sin poblaciones, es factible y ya se hizo entre los años 1979 a 1981, y 2000 a 2005, en que se trasladaron más de 3,000 ejemplares. Para este caso sólo existen dos posibilidades: •Trasladar vicuñas a otras zonas, con fines de re poblamiento; •Hacer sacas controladas de machos excedentes y animales viejos.
  8. 8. • La saca de animales viejos se debe hacer con ejemplares de más de 10 años de edad, lo que se determina en base al desgaste de los incisivos. • El traslado a otras zonas para re poblamiento puede ser fuente de ingresos adicionales para las comunidades de cuyas tierras se sacan los ejemplares, y los pueden vender como reproductores.
  9. 9. MERCADOS DE EXPORTACIÓN • El mercado de lana de vicuña es un mercado muy complejo, ya que por su calidad y alta cotización está reservado para un segmento determinado. Cerca de 800 comunidades campesinas en el Perú trabajan en la crianza de vicuñas y a la producción de su fibra, considerada una de las más preciadas y de alto valor en el mercado externo.
  10. 10. Las compradoras son generalmente las grandes firmas de y prestigio internacional tanto francesas como italianas que elaboran prendas exclusivas de este material, llegando a ser por ejemplo, en el caso de los abrigos confeccionados, la tela de vicuña la parte principal y el forro en visón
  11. 11. EEUU: UN MERCADO DE OPORTUNIDADES • La oportunidad de abrir el mercado estadounidense a la comercialización de la lana de vicuña y sus derivados (en virtud de un dispositivo legal en vías de aprobación en el país) constituirá un logro importante para mejorar las condiciones económicas y sociales de centenares de comunidades andinas • En base a los esfuerzos denodados por la Cancillería y a la Embajada del Perú en Washington para promover la aprobación de dicho dispositivo, la norma destinada a levantar las restricciones a la importación y comercialización de la lana de vicuña y sus derivados en ese país se encuentra en la última etapa de aprobación, pues pese a los logros en el marco internacional, este país aún no emite el dispositivo legal que adecua la legislación local
  12. 12. FIBRA DE VICUÑA ES LA MÁS COTIZADA INTERNACIONALMENTE • En el mercado mundial, la fibra de vicuña es la mas cara, llegando a costar alrededor de US$ 850 el kilo de fibra, debido su elevada finura, suavidad y elasticidad, compitiendo con una serie de pelos finos, como el cashmere chino y el mohair los cuales sólo llegan a costar US$ 75 y US$ 28 el kilo, respectivamente. Vicuña 10 -15 850 Punto y Plano Alpaca Baby 22,5 14,0 Punto y Plano Alpaca Suri 26,0 13,0 Plano Alpaca Superfina 26,5 9,0 Punto y Plano Yak 19 - 21 19,0 Punto y plano Cashmere 15 - 19 80,0 Punto y Plano Mohair Kid 25,0 27,0 Punto y Plano Mohair Young 28,0 21,0 Punto y Plano Mohair Adulto 35,0 11,5 Plano Fibra Finura(micr ones) PrecioTop Aplicaciónen(U S$/Kg) Tejidos Características de Tops de Fibras de Pelos Finos
  13. 13. CONVENIO PARA LA CONSERVACIÓN Y MANEJO DE LA VICUÑA • Los gobiernos signatarios convienen en que la conservación de la vicuña constituye una alternativa de producción económica en beneficio del poblador andino y se comprometen a su aprovechamiento gradual bajo estricto control del Estado, aplicando las técnicas para el manejo de la fauna silvestre que determinen sus organismos oficiales competentes. • Los gobiernos signatarios prohíben la caza y la comercialización ilegales de la vicuña, sus productos y derivados en el territorio de su respectivos países.
  14. 14. • Los gobiernos signatarios prohíben la exportación de vicuñas fértiles, semen u otro material de reproducción, con excepción de aquellas destinadas a alguno de los países miembros para fines de investigación o redoblamiento.
  15. 15. ACUERDOS INTERNACIONALES • La exportación de vicuñas fértiles y de cualquier otro material de reproducción (óvulos, embriones congelados, semen congelado, etc.) está prohibida y regulada por el Convenio para la Conservación y Manejo de la Vicuña, firmado en 1979 entre Perú, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina y Ecuador. • El Gobierno observó un proyecto de ley aprobado por el Congreso que modifica la Ley 26496 sobre el Régimen de Comercialización de las Especies de Vicuñas y Guanacos. Dicho proyecto de ley, que restituye la propiedad de este auquénido a favor de los campesinos, prohíbe las iniciativas privadas para un aprovechamiento económico de la vicuña en la zona altoandina y, por ello, provocó una amplia polémica con respecto a quién corresponde la propiedad de las vicuñas.
  16. 16. BENEFICIOS DE LA COMERCIALIZACIÓN • La comercialización de vicuña genera ganancias $ 14 millones anuales por producción de fibra, y derivados como son carne, piel y cuero. • Así mismo el hecho que se exporte este valioso recurso ocasiona que este se preserve dando a lugar que también se haga lo mismo con su habitad dándose así la Recuperación de tierras degradadas • También esto permitirá que se generen mas puestos de trabajo especialmente para la personas que se encuentran en zonas rurales. Aproximadamente esto genera alrededor de 5 mil puestos de trabajo.
  17. 17. PROTECCIÓN • UNESCO (Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, Ciencia y la Cultura) • PNUMA (Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Medio Ambiente). • Entre las organizaciones privadas, la más importante a nivel internacional es la UICN (Unión Internacional para la Conservación de la Naturaleza). La UICN es la encargada de escribir los famosos “libros rojos” donde figuran las especies en peligro de extinción. En ellos las especies se encuentran clasificadas en categorías como: “raras”, “en extinción”, “vulnerables”, “sin peligro”, etc., según su mayor o menor grado de riesgo. En el último Libro Rojo, las vicuñas quedaron clasificadas como de bajo riesgo pero dependientes de la conservación.
  18. 18. AMENAZAS Existe la posibilidad que el material reproductivo de vicuña se encuentre en peligro que salga, a través de vicuñas vivas y también de pacovicuñas, (el cruce entre alpacas y vicuñas, es un híbrido que posee 50% de material genético de las dos especies antes mencionadas). Al cruzar pacovicuñas entre sí, en la primera generación (F1) el 25% salen vicuñas puras, el 25% alpacas y el 50% pacovicuñas al volver a cruzar los híbridos, se repite la proporción.
  19. 19. CONCLUSIONES • La fibra de vicuña es muy aceptada y muy bien pagada en el mercado internacional, existen buenas posibilidades de ampliar el mercado, no solo al europeo sino al asiático y norteamericano. • Consideramos que el mercado de la fibra de la vicuña es un mercado reducido debido a la calidad y mano de obra especializada para su tratamiento como fibra textil, y que la producción aún no alcanza niveles interesantes. • La exportación de pacovicuñas no es conveniente ya que otros países podrían obtener material genético de vicuña y convertirse en competidores.
  20. 20. RECOMENDACIONES • La fibra de vicuña debe ser más impulsada y promovida, los exportadores deben de participar más en ferias internacionales para así dar a conocer su producto. • A las comunidades locales se les debe proveer de incentivos sociales y económicos que permitan la protección y el uso sostenible del recurso, la fibra de Vicuña es un medio económico muy importante, por ello se debe tener en cuenta las exigencias del mercado internacional que evalúa la calidad del producto y el bienestar del animal. • El plan de re poblamiento de Vicuñas debería estar apoyado por estudios genéticos para evitar la pérdida de variables genéticas en las distintas poblaciones del país.
  21. 21. GRACIAS

×